'Definitely an option’ for Primož Roglič to loan Vuelta a España lead to non-GC threat

Race leader Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) seems to ponder what lays ahead for stage 5 from Fuente del Maestre to Seville on Wednesday

“Wanted: one temporary Vuelta a España leader. Applicants must not have long-term GC aspirations and will need to get in at least one breakaway. For real-life job descriptions see the Vuelta 2021. Live interviews to start from stage 6 onwards.”

This fake job application could well have been posted by Vuelta a España leader Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) after stage 5 of this year's race, when the three-time winner confirmed that when it came to ‘loaning’ la roja to a non-GC threat, he was very much open to potential offers.

Roglič turned in a blistering climbing performance on stage 4 to Pico Villuercas, clinching his 13th stage win and recovering the overall lead of the Vuelta for the first time since he held it for a day in the race in 2022.

But as the Slovenian confirmed after stage 5 when asked if passing on the leader’s jersey for a spell to ease the pressure on himself and his team was something he’d considered - prior to regaining it in the latter part of the race - Roglič confirmed that was the case.

“It [loaning out the lead] is definitely an option, it just depends on the situation, how it goes and who is in the break. But it’s definitely an option for tomorrow,” Roglič said.

Stage 6 was the first opportunity this could happen, and certainly the tricky but not overly-challenging terrain into the Sierras of Cadiz looks ideal for the first breakaway of the 2024 Vuelta to make it to the finish in Yunquera.

“I don’t really know what the stage is like, they say it’s harder than today [stage 5]. But it’s definitely a good chance for the breakaway.”

Roglič had used this particular strategy in the Vuelta a España previously, both times en route to his third Vuelta overall win in 2021. After winning the opening TT and holding the lead for two days in the first week, he then passed it on to Picon Blanco stage winner Rein Taaramae. The jersey then returned to Roglič for two more stages before he ‘loaned’ it out again, to Norway’s Odd Christian Eiking, from stages 10 to 15.

Then on stage 16 to Lagos de Covadonga, where Roglič broke away with Ineos Grenadiers leader Egan Bernal and which will also be tackled on stage 16 in this year’s race, the 2021 Vuelta a España lead was regained by the Slovenian for good.

It remains to be seen whether a similar strategy would prove so effective in 2024, of course, but on current evidence, Roglič seems keen to give it a try.

