'Definitely an option’ for Primož Roglič to loan Vuelta a España lead to non-GC threat

By
published

Slovenian champion happy to repeat strategy of 2021 Vuelta a España

Race leader Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) seems to ponder what lays ahead for stage 5 from Fuente del Maestre to Seville on Wednesday
Race leader Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) seems to ponder what lays ahead for stage 5 from Fuente del Maestre to Seville on Wednesday (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)

“Wanted: one temporary Vuelta a España leader. Applicants must not have long-term GC aspirations and will need to get in at least one breakaway. For real-life job descriptions see the Vuelta 2021. Live interviews to start from stage 6 onwards.”

This fake job application could well have been posted by Vuelta a España leader Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) after stage 5 of this year's race, when the three-time winner confirmed that when it came to ‘loaning’ la roja to a non-GC threat, he was very much open to potential offers.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.