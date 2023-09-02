Vuelta a España stage 8 live: GC battle resumes on road to Xorret de Catí

Refresh

Today's stage kicks off in around 20 minutes. Here's our preview of the day... Vuelta a España faces brutally steep Wall of Catí on stage 8 - Preview

3.9km at 11.4% with slopes reaching over 20% – this is today's final climb of Xorret de Catí. (Image credit: LaVuelta.es)

Here's a look at the general classification heading into stage 8. Lots of big names still very close together at this point in the race. (Image credit: FirstCycling)

Yesterday's stage was one for the sprinters in Oliva as Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) emerged as the surprise winner ahead of Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA). (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a short stage but packs a big punch with plenty of climbing along the way – three second-category climbs, a third-cat and the final first-category challenge.

We've got under an hour to go until the stage starts in Dénia.

A look at the map of today's challenging stage. (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)