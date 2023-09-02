Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 8 live: GC battle resumes on road to Xorret de Catí

By Daniel Ostanek
Steep finisher concludes 165km stage with five climbs

Profile of stage 8 of la Vuelta a España 2023

(Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

Situation

- Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) defends red jersey

- Top favourites Evenepoel, Vingegaard, Mas, Roglič, Ayuso separated by 19 seconds

- Five categorised climbs on route including first-category finisher Xorret de Catí

Today's stage kicks off in around 20 minutes. Here's our preview of the day...

Vuelta a España faces brutally steep Wall of Catí on stage 8 - Preview

3.9km at 11.4% with slopes reaching over 20% – this is today's final climb of Xorret de Catí.

Profile of the 'wall' of Catí

(Image credit: LaVuelta.es)

Here's a look at the general classification heading into stage 8. Lots of big names still very close together at this point in the race.

Vuelta a Espana 2023 stage 7 GC

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

Yesterday's stage was one for the sprinters in Oliva as Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) emerged as the surprise winner ahead of Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).

OLIVA SPAIN SEPTEMBER 01 LR Matteo Sobrero of Italy and Team Jayco AlUla Hugo Page of France and Team Intermarche Circus Wanty Orluis Aular of Venezuela and Team Caja Rural Seguros RGA Marijn Van Den Berg of The Netherlands and Team EF EducationEasyPost Edward Theuns of Belgium and Team Lidl Trek David Gonzlez of Spain and Team Caja Rural Seguros RGA and Geoffrey Soupe of France and Team TotalEnergies sprint at finish line during the 78th Tour of Spain 2023 Stage 7 a 2008km stage from Utiel to Oliva UCIWT on September 01 2023 in Oliva Spain Photo by Alexander HassensteinGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a short stage but packs a big punch with plenty of climbing along the way – three second-category climbs, a third-cat and the final first-category challenge.

We've got under an hour to go until the stage starts in Dénia.

A look at the map of today's challenging stage.

Route of stage 8 of la Vuelta a España 2023

(Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España!

