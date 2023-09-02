Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 8 live: GC battle resumes on road to Xorret de Catí
Steep finisher concludes 165km stage with five climbs
Vuelta a España - Everything you need to know
How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: Live TV and streaming
Vuelta a España faces brutally steep Wall of Catí on stage 8 - Preview
Vuelta a España: Geoffrey Soupe breaks Groves' streak on stage 7
Situation
- Lenny Martinez (Groupama-FDJ) defends red jersey
- Top favourites Evenepoel, Vingegaard, Mas, Roglič, Ayuso separated by 19 seconds
- Five categorised climbs on route including first-category finisher Xorret de Catí
Today's stage kicks off in around 20 minutes. Here's our preview of the day...
Vuelta a España faces brutally steep Wall of Catí on stage 8 - Preview
3.9km at 11.4% with slopes reaching over 20% – this is today's final climb of Xorret de Catí.
Here's a look at the general classification heading into stage 8. Lots of big names still very close together at this point in the race.
Yesterday's stage was one for the sprinters in Oliva as Geoffrey Soupe (TotalEnergies) emerged as the surprise winner ahead of Orluis Aular (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA).
It's a short stage but packs a big punch with plenty of climbing along the way – three second-category climbs, a third-cat and the final first-category challenge.
We've got under an hour to go until the stage starts in Dénia.
A look at the map of today's challenging stage.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España!
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 8 live: GC battle resumes on road to Xorret de CatíSteep finisher concludes 165km stage with five climbs
-
How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: Live TV and streamingFind out how to watch Evenepoel, Vingegaard, Roglic, Thomas battle for the red jersey
-
Thymen Arensman forced out of Vuelta a España by late crashUpdate: Ineos rule out major injuries, Thomas fights on after fall, Kuss survives late scare on stage 7
-
Jumbo-Visma: 'If our rivals think Kuss is a Vuelta GC threat, so much the better'Sports director Marc Reef says American will enjoy protected rider status
-
As it happened: Martinez holds Vuelta a España lead as Soupe lands stage 7Arensman forced out by late crash, Vingegaard picks up bonus seconds
-
The current GC standings at the 2023 Vuelta a EspañaVingegaard makes a statement with two-second bonus as general classification contenders maintain order
-
Vuelta a España: Geoffrey Soupe breaks Groves' sprint streak on stage 7Crashes disrupt run-in to Oliva as Aular and Theuns round out podium
-
Tour de l'Avenir Femmes: Shirin van Anrooij wins stage 5 and takes overall titleDutch rider dominated final half of queen stage to secure GC, Anna Shackley taking second overall
-
Zoe Bäckstedt signs with Canyon-SRAM through 2026Briton inks three-year deal to start with 2023-2024 cyclocross season