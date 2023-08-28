Vuelta a España stage 3 live - The first summit finish in Andorra

Refresh

The peloton is currently navigating the neutralised zone ahead of the official start. There are no non-starters to report, with 174 riders still in the race. Laurens De Plus (Ineos) crashed out in the opening team time trial, while Oscar Onley (DSM) abandoned after a fall yesterday.

Today's stage is one of two parts. The relatively flat opening after the start in Suria allows an early break to steal a march on the peloton. The two category 1 ascents in the finale will see the GC men spring into action. First up is the Coll d'Ordino (17.3km at 7.7%), whose summit comes 21km from the finish. It's followed in rapid succession by the haul to the finish at Arinsal (8.3km at 7.7%).

After the farce of Saturday evening's team time trial in the dark, the decision was taken to stop the clock for GC 9km from the finish of yesterday's stage in Barcelona. "Today the organisers did the right thing, it was very slippy and this was a skating rink. If we’d gone all the way to the finish it would have been really dangerous," Juan Ayuso said afterwards. Alasdair Fotheringham has the full story here.

Alasdair Fotheringham is on the Vuelta for Cyclingnews and he has written this excellent preview of today's stage, with insight on the climb of Arinsal from local resident Nathan Haas. "How hard is it? Put it this way, this is one of the climbs I’ll avoid in training if I’m not having a good day,” Haas, ex-road pro and now a stalwart of the gravel scene for Colnago, told Cyclingnews. “We’re going to see a very selective race immediately on this stage. For a Grand Tour stage 3 to have a day like this takes away any chance of a random person slipping into the lead later in the week. It’s absolutely a GC day.” Read more here.

The peloton rolls out of Súria at 13.15 local time, with the race scheduled to hit kilometre zero at 13.27.

General classification after stage 2 1 Andrea Piccolo (Ita) EF Education-EasyPost 4:27:23 2 Javier Romo (Spa) Astana Qazaqstan 0:00:11 3 Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Movistar 0:00:13 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team dsm-firmenich 5 Max Poole (GBr) Team dsm-firmenich 6 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar 7 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar 8 Enric Mas (Spa) Movistar 9 Einer Rubio (Col) Movistar 10 Sean Flynn (GBr) Team dsm-firmenich

After a fraught opening weekend in Barcelona, Andrea Piccolo (EF Education-EasyPost) leads the Vuelta a España, but the complexion of the race could alter considerably this afternoon, with two category 1 climbs on the agenda. The Coll d'Ordino is followed by the summit finish at Arinsal. (Image credit: Getty Images)