Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 17 live: The brutal, legendary Altu de L'Angliru

By Daniel Ostanek
last updated

Another GC showdown set on one of cycling's hardest climbs – 12.4km averaging 9.8%

Profile of stage 17 of la Vuelta a España 2023
The route profile of stage 17 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: ASO/Unipublic)

Situation

- Sepp Kuss leads by 29 seconds from Jonas Vingegaard, 1:33 to Primož Roglič

- First-cat climbs of Alto de la Colladiella and Alto del Cordial feature

- Fearsome Angliru includes kilometre at 18%, multiple sections above 20%

117km to go

The attack is caught.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Dstny) and Evenepoel's teammate Casper Pedersen also on the move.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) among the attackers.

Attacks flying from the start as riders try to make the break.

124.5km to go

The flag drops and stage 17 is underway!

The riders still rolling through the long neutral zone.

The stage is underway and the riders are taking on an 8.2km neutral zone before the flag drops.

124.5km coming up with a long flat ride to start the stage.

The team presentation sand sign-ons are complete and riders are preparing to roll out on stage 17.

Just a few minutes from the stage start.

Will birthday boy Sepp Kuss keep the red jersey on the Alto de L'Angliru today?

Sepp Kuss sits between Primož Roglič and Jonas Vingegaard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The sign that will greet the riders as they take on La Cueña les Cabres, the steepest section of the Angliru.

ASTURIAS, SPAIN - APRIL 15: Views of Angliru, a steep mountain road in Asturias, Spain, used in the Tour of Spain cycling race, April 15, 2011. (Photo by Rob Monk/Procycling magazine via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

15 minutes to the stage start.

A look back through the history of the famous climb.

We've put together a comprehensive preview of the stage, courtesy of our man on the ground in Spain, Alasdair Fotheringham.

"To ride the second, hardest part of the Angliru well, you have to know how to exert yourself to the maximum on a really steep slope: but – and this is critical – it's also about keeping in mind that there are no breaks in the steepness," said four-time Vuelta winner Roberto Heras, who won on the climb in 2022.

"So you can’t go over your limit, because if you do, there’s no way back into the game. The climb is that hard."

Vuelta a España reaches emotional highpoint at Angliru – Stage 17 preview

ASTURIAS, SPAIN - APRIL 15: Views of Angliru, a steep mountain road in Asturias, Spain, used in the Tour of Spain cycling race, April 15, 2011. (Photo by Rob Monk/Procycling magazine via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are no confirmed DNSes so far this morning. It looks like 150 riders will start the stage.

40 minutes to go until the start of today's stage in the Asturian town of Ribeseya.

Meanwhile, race leader Sepp Kuss said after the stage that the Vuelta's red jersey battle isn't an intra-Jumbo-Visma competition.

Sepp Kuss: We shouldn't think of Vuelta a España as a competition between us

BEJES SPAIN SEPTEMBER 12 Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team JumboVisma Red Leader Jersey celebrates at podium during the 78th Tour of Spain 2023 Stage 16 a 1201km stage from Liencres to Bejes 528m UCIWT on September 12 2023 in Bejes Spain Photo by Alexander HassensteinGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I wanted to win so badly for him, I hope he will recover soon" Vingegaard said about his "best friend" Van Hooydonck after his stage win at Bejes.

Vingegaard secures emotional Vuelta a España stage win for injured Van Hooydonck

Jumbo-Visma endured a tough day after news of Nathan Van Hooydonck's car crash in Belgium. His outlook is much improved.

Jumbo-Visma confirm Van Hooydonck's 'health situation is not critical' after car accident

And the GC picture heading into stage 17 and the Altu de L'Angliru.

Vuelta a Espana 2023 stage 16 GC FirstCycling

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

A look back at the stage result.

Vuelta a Espana 2023 stage 16 results FirstCycling

(Image credit: FirstCycling)

Yesterday's stage 16 brought another summit finish at Bejes and an emotional victory for Jonas Vingegaard, who gained 1:15 on his teammate and race leader Sepp Kuss.

Vuelta a España: Vingegaard attacks to win stage 16 in uphill finish to Bejes

BEJES SPAIN SEPTEMBER 12 Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team JumboVisma celebrates at podium as stage winner during the 78th Tour of Spain 2023 Stage 16 a 1201km stage from Liencres to Bejes 528m UCIWT on September 12 2023 in Bejes Spain Photo by Alexander HassensteinGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're just under an hour from the start of today's stage.

Are you ready for the Altu de L'Angliru?

Vuelta a Espana 2023 stage 17 Altu de L'Angliru climb profile

(Image credit: Unipublic/ASO)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stage 17 of the Vuelta a España. It's the day we've all been waiting for...

