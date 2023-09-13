Vuelta a España stage 17 live: The brutal, legendary Altu de L'Angliru

Refresh

117km to go The attack is caught.

Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Dstny) and Evenepoel's teammate Casper Pedersen also on the move.

Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) among the attackers.

Attacks flying from the start as riders try to make the break.

124.5km to go The flag drops and stage 17 is underway!

The riders still rolling through the long neutral zone.

The stage is underway and the riders are taking on an 8.2km neutral zone before the flag drops.

124.5km coming up with a long flat ride to start the stage.

The team presentation sand sign-ons are complete and riders are preparing to roll out on stage 17.

Just a few minutes from the stage start. Will birthday boy Sepp Kuss keep the red jersey on the Alto de L'Angliru today? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The sign that will greet the riders as they take on La Cueña les Cabres, the steepest section of the Angliru. (Image credit: Getty Images)

15 minutes to the stage start.

A look back through the history of the famous climb.

We've put together a comprehensive preview of the stage, courtesy of our man on the ground in Spain, Alasdair Fotheringham. "To ride the second, hardest part of the Angliru well, you have to know how to exert yourself to the maximum on a really steep slope: but – and this is critical – it's also about keeping in mind that there are no breaks in the steepness," said four-time Vuelta winner Roberto Heras, who won on the climb in 2022. "So you can’t go over your limit, because if you do, there’s no way back into the game. The climb is that hard." Vuelta a España reaches emotional highpoint at Angliru – Stage 17 preview (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are no confirmed DNSes so far this morning. It looks like 150 riders will start the stage.

40 minutes to go until the start of today's stage in the Asturian town of Ribeseya.

Meanwhile, race leader Sepp Kuss said after the stage that the Vuelta's red jersey battle isn't an intra-Jumbo-Visma competition. Sepp Kuss: We shouldn't think of Vuelta a España as a competition between us (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I wanted to win so badly for him, I hope he will recover soon" Vingegaard said about his "best friend" Van Hooydonck after his stage win at Bejes. Vingegaard secures emotional Vuelta a España stage win for injured Van Hooydonck

Jumbo-Visma endured a tough day after news of Nathan Van Hooydonck's car crash in Belgium. His outlook is much improved. Jumbo-Visma confirm Van Hooydonck's 'health situation is not critical' after car accident

And the GC picture heading into stage 17 and the Altu de L'Angliru. (Image credit: FirstCycling)

A look back at the stage result. (Image credit: FirstCycling)

Yesterday's stage 16 brought another summit finish at Bejes and an emotional victory for Jonas Vingegaard, who gained 1:15 on his teammate and race leader Sepp Kuss. Vuelta a España: Vingegaard attacks to win stage 16 in uphill finish to Bejes (Image credit: Getty Images)

We're just under an hour from the start of today's stage.

Are you ready for the Altu de L'Angliru? (Image credit: Unipublic/ASO)