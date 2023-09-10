Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 15 live: hilly ride to Lekunberri perfect for a breakaway
Sepp Kuss and Jumbo-Visma in control before second rest day
- Vuelta a España - Everything you need to know
- How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: Live TV and streaming
- The Vuelta a España climbs the Tourmalet: A Jumbo-Visma power play as Evenepoel cracks - Gallery
- Vuelta a España: Remco Evenepoel bounces back from disappointment to win stage 14 atop Puerto de Belagua
Situation
Refresh
Hola and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 15 of the Vuelta a España.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España stage 15 live: hilly ride to Lekunberri perfect for a breakawaySepp Kuss and Jumbo-Visma in control before second rest day
-
UCI Gravel World Championships moved to Treviso, wait for full route detail continuesPieve di Soligo to host elite races on October 7 and 8 after later change in location
-
Romain Bardet: I knew Remco Evenepoel wanted to win this Vuelta stage like Eddy Merckx'Every time I came out of a corner, I needed to sprint just to stay with him' says Frenchman
-
Vuelta a España abandons – The full list of riders who have left the raceRein Taaramäe the lone DNF on stage 14 after four riders left on stage 13
-
Lauren Stephens takes solo win at US Gravel National ChampionshipsCrystal Anthony comes second and Alexis Skarda third at nation's first ever gravel championships
-
Keegan Swenson captures elite men's title at US Gravel National ChampionshipsAlexey Vermeulen second, Brennan Wertz third in first edition of national title race
-
Tour de l'Ardeche: Marta Cavalli wins stage 5 atop Mont LozèreFDJ-SUEZ rider takes the overall lead
-
Niewiadoma's all-out approach to Cauberg comes up short at Simac Ladies Tour'I had to bow down to Lotte and Wiebes' says Canyon-SRAM rider, pleased with third place on stage 4
-
Sepp Kuss: I'm not surprised by what Remco Evenepoel did todayVuelta a España leader comes through second tough Pyrenean stage with lead intact