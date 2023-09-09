The Vuelta a España climbs the Tourmalet: A Jumbo-Visma power play as Evenepoel cracks - Gallery
Stunning images from photographer Chris Auld capture the stage 13 drama in the high Pyrenees
Stage 13 of the Vuelta a España, with its short but multi-mountain road to the summit of the Col du Tourmalet, was always expected to be a crucial day for the overall contenders but nobody expected such drama and dominance.
It was an incredible day of racing and Chris Auld was there for Cyclingnews to capture the day’s action. This special feature is a selection of his images from a race changing day in the Pyrenees.
It was surprising enough to see João Almeida struggle with 90km still to go and shocking to see defending champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) soon suffer the same fate.
Then on the final slopes of the Col du Tourmalet, Jumbo-Visma played cat and mouse with their rivals. Jonas Vingegaard won the stage and Sepp Kuss and Primož Roglič finished second and third to also fill the top three places on the GC.
After fighting for survival with his Soudal-QuickStep teammates, Evenepoel crossed the line more than 27:05 behind what could only now be described as his former GC rivals..
There was no illness, no crash but just an undeniable crushing reality that "the tank was just empty" said Evenepoel after the stage on social media.
Jumbo-Visma unequivocally made the Vuelta their race to lose.
Vingegaard is third, with nearly one minute to his nearest rival, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates). Roglič moved up to second overall, while Kuss, who has looked less and less the domestique every day he has spent in red, extended his lead to 1:37 on Roglič.
The only question that appears to remain is who will go on to win the Vuelta.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
- Simone GiulianiAustralia Editor
Most Popular
By Dan Challis