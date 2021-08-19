Trending

Live coverage

Vuelta a España stage 6 - Live coverage

By

Uphill finish in Cullera expected to bring GC changes

Profile stage 6 of 2021 Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Unipublic)

Vuelta a España race hub

Race preview

Vuelta a España: Jasper Philipsen wins crash-marred stage 5

Kenny Elissonde: This isn’t the way I wanted to take the red jersey at the Vuelta a España

Rein Taaramäe: 'I was lucky' in mass crash at Vuelta a España

Refresh
See more

The flag has dropped and the racing has begun. Attacks from the start today.

182 riders in the peloton are heading towards kilometre zero now.

Rein Taaramäe may have lost the red jersey to Kenny Elissonde yesterday but he's still in the polka dot jersey as the KOM leader. Philipsen is in green as points leader while Egan Bernal is in white as best young rider.

A look back on yesterday's stage, which saw Alpecin-Fenix's Jasper Philipsen take his second win of the race.

Vuelta a España: Jasper Philipsen wins crash-marred stage 5

Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 2nd stage Caleruega - Burgos 166,7 km - 15/08/2021 - Jasper Philipsen (BEL - Alpecin-Fenix) - photo Miwa Iijima/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The riders will set off in 10 minutes to begin the neutral zone at the start of today's stage.

How to watch the 2021 Vuelta a España – live TV and streaming

Roglic, Bernal, Carapaz, Carthy, López and more set to do battle in Spain

The riders are currently signing on at the start ahead of 158.3 kilometres of racing.

See more

Here's the map of today's stage.

Stage 6 map of 2021 Vuelta a España

(Image credit: Unipublic)

After a mostly downhill start to the stage, the large part of the day will be on pan flat roads heading south from Valencia down the Balearic coast.

The finish is a totally different test, though, with a 1.9-kilometre, 9.4 per cent hill to the Cullera Castle to conclude the action. We could see another change in the standings at the head of the race and a new red jersey later this afternoon.

Today's stage will kick off in Requena in just over 45 minutes' time.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the sixth stage of the Vuelta a España, another day for the climbers and puncheurs in Cullera in eastern Spain.

Latest on Cyclingnews