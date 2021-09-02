Vuelta a España stage 18 – Live coverage

Refresh

Majka is best placed but is 54:15 down on Roglic.

There is no threats to the GC riders in the break, so the 32 could be allowed to open a big lead during the stage.

The break's lead is up to 3:00.

Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) is there, as is another mountain stage winner Michael Storer (Team DSM).

Even Jumbo-Visma have a rider in there, in Koen Bouwman. Most other teams have riders too, so who will chase behind?

Wow. We have 32 riders in the break. The peloton has let them go.

150km to go We can see more surges and more chases from the Cyclingnews blimp. It'll probably take a while for the break to form, perhaps only when the Puertu de San Llaurienzu begins.

Here comes another group, as other riders try to get in the move of the day. They are perhaps hoping Roglic and Jumbo-Visma will let a break go clear. They could be right.

Four riders have a 15-second gap but the peloton is riding at speed. The opening 30km are on gradually rising roads before the 9.9km Puertu de San Llaurienzu begins.

The Vuelta discovers a new monster climb today, with 162.6km of racing towards the summit finish at Altu d’El Gamoniteiru. It is atop a 14.6km climb with an average gradient of 9.8%. The stage features 4,500m of elevation.

We have the first attacks of the day as riders try to get into the early break. They are brave souls with so much climbing to come.

Armée wrote on social media: "Game over La Vuelta. Bad crash yesterday when I hit a stone with my front wheel. Landed on my shoulder and broke the collarbone. Disappointed to not finish my 10th GT. Now focus on recovery and come back stronger. Thanks to Qhubeka NextHash for support, a true, warm family."

Five riders failed to finish yesterday and others did not start today. They are Carlos Verona (Movistar) who is suffering with deep bruising, Dylan van Baarle (Ineos) who hurt his hip in a stage 12 crash. Sander Armée (Qhubeka) has confirmed he did not finish yesterday

Vamos! The flag is waved the stage starts. We're underway.

To read our full stage report and study the full results and enjoy our photo gallery, click below. Vuelta a España: Roglic storms to victory on Lagos de Covadonga (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Roglič punched the air with one fist as he crossed the finish line, while his teammate Sepp Kuss won the sprint for second place at 1:36, leading home a group containing Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar), Adam Yates (Ineos), Enric Mas (Movistar), Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) and Bernal. In the overall standings, Roglič is now 2:22 clear of Mas and 3:11 ahead of Lopez. Bernal, for all of his endeavour, gained just one place overall, moving up to 6th, albeit now 4:29 behind Roglič.

As Barry Ryan wrote in his stage report, Roglič’s superiority brooked no argument, though the dramatic nature of his victory owed much to the invention of Egan Bernal, who had launched the winning move with an ambitious offensive on the Collada Llomena with some 61km remaining. Roglič was the only rider to follow Bernal’s seated acceleration and he collaborated with his rival in the valley over the other side to extend their lead over the chasers beyond two minutes at one point. That gap began to come down ahead of the final ascent to Lagos de Covadonga, but Roglič’s showcase was only beginning. He took up the reins definitively with 12km to go, and his resolute forcing would eventually prove too much for Bernal, who allowed a gap to open with 7.6km to go.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is riding on the front in the leader's red jersey. He produced a dominate ride yesterday as he won the stage to Lagos de Covadonga and retook the race lead. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The riders face an 11.7km neutralised ride before the flag drops for the 162.6km stage.

The riders are on the move for the neutralised ride out of Salas.

As the riders gather for the roll-out of Salas, it's time to prepare for another terrible mountain stage.