Vuelta a España stage 13 - Live coverage

179km to go The gap is stable at two minutes.

Groupama-FDJ and Team DSM are also contributing to the workload at the head of the peloton. FDJ are working for Arnaud Démare, while DSM have young Italian Alberto Dainese, who was second on stage 8 and has also picked up and third and a fourth place in the sprints so far.

Here's Schachmann on his withdrawal "I'm very sorry to have to leave the Vuelta and the team early. The Vuelta was a big goal in my season this year and to ride here in bad shape is very disappointing. I suffered a lot over the first days, but I still had hope that my form would improve. Unfortunately that didn't happen. Now I have to see how I'll be able to get back to my previous strength as soon as possible."

Deceuninck-QuickStep have hit the front of the peloton and they've pegged the gap at two minutes. Seems a bit excessive.

After the huge protracted battles in the past few days, today the breakaway has formed with a minimum of fuss. However, they've only found 2:30 so far. Normally when a three-man break goes like that on a 200km flat stage, the gap quickly grows. In past times they'd have been allowed well over 10 minutes but even for modern cycling they're being closely guarded in these opening phases.

The gap rises to 2:30 now.

The gap hasn't actually ballooned, but it has gone above the one-minute mark. All three of the Spanish second-division wildcard teams are represented.

That's it. That's the break.

Three riders on the attack straight away: Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Alvaro Cuadros (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Luis Angel Mate (Euskaltel-Euskadi).

We're off! The riders reach kilometre-zero and the stage is waved underway

Schachmann and Fraile are out but Fabio Aru and Mikel Nieve soldier on. The former struggled through yesterday's stage with illness but starts again today, while the latter bashed up his face in a week-one crash. My colleague Alasdair Fotheringham has spoken to Nieve, who's also looking for a contract for next year. Nieve battles on despite injuries in Vuelta a España and uncertain future

The riders are on the move into the neutral zone.

Before we get going, why not catch up on yesterday's action. Report, results, photos all in the link below Vuelta a España: Cort gets his second win on stage 12

Ineos Grenadiers had a number of riders on the deck yesterday but all are starting today. Here's the latest on that.

We have two non-starters today: Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) due to "difficulties with muscle recovery" and Omar Fraile (Astana-PremierTech), who crashed yesterday.

The last of the riders are signing on for the stage and they'll be heading to the start line shortly. The roll-out is coming up at 12:18 local time and the stage proper will be waved underway after around 15 minutes of neutralised riding.

Given the distance and the terrain - not to mention the heat - this looks like a straight forward sprint stage. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) has gone home but Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) are still here with strong teams who won't shy away from controlling the race.