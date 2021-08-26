Primoz Roglic and Adam Yates crash on Vuelta a España climb

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) suffered his second crash in the space of three days at the Vuelta a España, with Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) hitting the deck in the same incident on stage 12.

The crash occurred on a climb, the Alto de San Jerónimo with 55km go. However, it happened on a flat section in the middle of the category-3 ascent, as the peloton rounded a slight left-hand bend.

It appeared that a rider towards the front of the peloton slipped out, sending several others sliding out and off the right-hand side of the road.

Roglič, who crashed while on the attack on stage 10, was one of the riders who found themselves thrown into the roadside dust, along with a couple of his teammates.

He quickly remounted and they chased back as a quartet, but it wasn't an easy task, as UAE Team Emirates continued to set a strong pace. The bunch started to split on the upper slopes and the Jumbo-Visma riders had to make their way through several groups before regaining contact towards the top of the climb.

It took Yates longer to get back on, and he only rejoined the peloton on the subsequent descent. Like Roglič, he didn't appear badly injured or scraped.

The same couldn't be said for his teammate Dylan van Baarle, who spent a few minutes sitting down before remounting and riding with Salvatore Puccio, who was also involved.

The rider most badly hit was Nelson Oliveira, whose kit was badly shredded on the right-hand side. However, his Movistar leaders Enric Mas and Miguel Angel Lopez - the closest threats to Roglič - both avoided the incident.