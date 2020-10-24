Live coverage
Vuelta a Espana stage 5 - Live coverage
Follow the action from Huesca to Sabinanigo
Yesterday was a rare chance for the sprinters, with Sam Bennett taking the win. The riders head back into the mountains today but it is unlikely to be a day for the overall contenders. Could we see a breakaway succeeding?
It is less than an hour away from the start of the stage and the team presentation is well underway. There is some sun out there but it's a mild enough day in northern Spain at about 15 degrees.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of stage 5 of the Vuelta a España.
