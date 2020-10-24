Trending

Vuelta a Espana stage 5 - Live coverage

By

Follow the action from Huesca to Sabinanigo

Profile of Vuelta a Espana stage 5

(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Yesterday was a rare chance for the sprinters, with Sam Bennett taking the win. The riders head back into the mountains today but it is unlikely to be a day for the overall contenders. Could we see a breakaway succeeding?

It is less than an hour away from the start of the stage and the team presentation is well underway. There is some sun out there but it's a mild enough day in northern Spain at about 15 degrees. 

Hello and welcome to live coverage of stage 5 of the Vuelta a España.

