Giro d'Italia stage 20 – Live coverage

Follow all the action from the final mountain stage
In terms of the break, this is the last chance for a number of teams to take a stage, so that will help Sunweb to some extent but there's also a couple of intermediate sprints in the stage too, one about 58km in and then the second one just before the final ascent.
Of course this stage would have been even harder if we'd had the Colle dell’Agnello and Col d’Izoard but they were both pulled from the route about a week ago. Still, there's enough mountain terrain on the menu to blow this race apart.
Sunweb are probably willing to let a break go in the hope that the bonus seconds are taken but Ineos will probably drive the peloton today in the hope of cracking Kelderman. Hindley is in a really interesting position because if he doesn't wait for Kelderman then he has to drop Tao Geoghegan Hart.
This is what's awaiting the riders on today's stage, and they'll climb it three times.
We're close to the start of the stage here in Alba. The mood is tense but it's more through excitement, whereas yesterday it was just tense due to the row between the organisers and the majority of teams. We've not seen Vegni yet this morning but he's around for sure. Yesterday the Italian told reporters that 'someone would pay' for what happened on stage 19. Frankly, you can see his argument but you can also understand why the riders have had enough. From broken bubbles to having helicopters flown at their heads, this has been a stressful race. The circumstances have been tough and RCS have tried to mitigate several problems but everyone will be relieved when we reach Milan and they can go home.
🇮🇹 #GiroThis is what’s coming up on the penultimate @giroditalia stage. 3️⃣ ascents of the climb to Sestriere including a mountaintop 🏔 finish. We roll over the start line in Alba at 11:00 CEST. #RideForMore pic.twitter.com/5KMEvGsSSlOctober 24, 2020
We're about 15 minutes from the start of stage 20. I've checked Telegram and there's no last minute alternations as far as I can see.
Kelderman has only held the lead for a day, well about 124km to be more precise, but this is without doubt the biggest day of his career. It's the same for the other two maglia rosa candidates, to be fair. And can you totally rule out Bilbao who came back on stage 18 and is a dark horse for the podium at the very least.
Here's how the GC stands coming into the race. It's incredibly close and there's less than 15 seconds between first and third and three riders, who have never been on a Grand Tour podium, set to decide the race.
General classification
1 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 80:29:19
2 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:0:12
3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:0:15
4 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:01:19
5 Joao Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:16
6 Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:03:59
7 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:40
8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:47
9 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:06:46
10 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:28
Good morning. So this is it (probably). The day that will decide the outcome of the 2020 Giro d'Italia. It's stage 20 and we climb to Sestiere three times during the stage after the route had to be altered earlier in the week.
