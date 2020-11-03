Live coverage
Vuelta a España stage 13 - Live coverage
All the action from the pivotal time trial
Here are the GC standings ahead of the stage
1 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 48:29:27
2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:00:10
3 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 0:00:32
4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:35
5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:50
6 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:05:13
7 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:30
8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:22
9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 0:06:41
10 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:42
Mickaël Delage (Groupama-FDJ) will be the first rider down the start ramp, at 13:47 local time. He has the honour given he's the lowest placed rider overall, and the rest of the field will set off in reverse order of the general classifications at intervals of one minute, all the way down to the top 20, who'll be separated by two minutes. Race leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) is last off at 16:36.
🔥 Etapa 13 | Stage 13 🔥⏱ ITT by @TISSOT - #OfficialTimekeeper🚩 Muros🏁 Mirador de Ézaro. Dumbría⏰ 13:33 CET > 17:20 CET📏 33,7 km⛰️ 1x 3️⃣ cat+ info ➡️ https://t.co/vZSxKTNRI6#LaVuelta20 x @relivecc pic.twitter.com/Co1Pbxq4QUNovember 3, 2020
Hola, buenos días, and welcome to our live coverage on a pivotal day of the 2020 Vuelta a España. Everyone has passed their COVID tests so into the final week of this 18-stage Grand Tour we go, starting with an individual time trial that should really up the battle for the overall title. It's 33.7km long and largely flat, but for a stupidly steep climb at the end (this is the Vuelta, after all), and is set to shape the GC with just one summit finish to come.
