Vuelta a España stage 13 - Live coverage

Mickaël Delage (Groupama-FDJ) will be the first rider down the start ramp, at 13:47 local time. He has the honour given he's the lowest placed rider overall, and the rest of the field will set off in reverse order of the general classifications at intervals of one minute, all the way down to the top 20, who'll be separated by two minutes. Race leader Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) is last off at 16:36.

Hola, buenos días, and welcome to our live coverage on a pivotal day of the 2020 Vuelta a España. Everyone has passed their COVID tests so into the final week of this 18-stage Grand Tour we go, starting with an individual time trial that should really up the battle for the overall title. It's 33.7km long and largely flat, but for a stupidly steep climb at the end (this is the Vuelta, after all), and is set to shape the GC with just one summit finish to come.