Vuelta a España 2020: stage 13 time trial start times

By

Richard Carapaz will be the last man down the start ramp in Muros

ALTODELANGLIRU SPAIN NOVEMBER 01 Podium Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Red Leader Jersey Celebration Trophy Mask Covid safety measures during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 12 a 1094km stage from Pola de Laviana to Alto de lAngliru 1560m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 01 2020 in Alto de lAngliru Spain Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images
Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers in the red leader's jersey after stage 12 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will carry la roja as the race leader and be the final rider to roll down the start ramp for stage 13 of the 2020 Vuelta a España on Tuesday. This crucial 33.7km time trial in northwest Galicia begins in the coastal fishing town of Muros and culminates with an intensely steep ascent to the summit of the Mirador de Ézaro.

Any difficulty on the opening section may come from the wind, but the imposing wall of the Ézaro dam will surely be an obstacle for many as the 1.8km climb averages 13.5 per cent, and a top section that is considered "impossible".

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is a favourite to win the stage and could retake la roja back from Carapaz, as he is just 10 seconds off the race lead. Though not time trial specialists, three other GC riders are looking to make a dent in Carapaz's lead: Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) at 22 seconds behind, Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) at 25 seconds back, and Enric Mas  (Movistar) down 1:40.

There are 151 starters for the race of truth on stage 13. The finish times could uncomplicate the GC story, or continue to thicken the plot for the crescendo in Madrid on Sunday. 

Vuelta a España stage 13 time trial start times (CET)
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13:47:00
2Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:48:00
3Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:49:00
4Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation 13:50:00
5Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale 13:51:00
6Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep 13:52:00
7Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 13:53:00
8Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13:54:00
9Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 13:55:00
10Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling 13:56:00
11Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 13:57:00
12Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 13:58:00
13Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb 13:59:00
14Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:00:00
15Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo 14:01:00
16Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:02:00
17Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14:03:00
18Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH 14:04:00
19Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie 14:05:00
20Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 14:06:00
21Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 14:07:00
22Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:08:00
23Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie 14:09:00
24Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling 14:10:00
25Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 14:11:00
26Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 14:12:00
27Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 14:13:00
28James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:14:00
29Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 14:15:00
30Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:16:00
31Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team 14:17:00
32Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb 14:18:00
33Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH 14:19:00
34Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling 14:20:00
35Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:21:00
36Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal 14:22:00
37Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 14:23:00
38Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling 14:24:00
39Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:25:00
40Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:26:00
41Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo 14:27:00
42Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 14:28:00
43Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:29:00
44Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren 14:30:00
45Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 14:31:00
46Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team 14:32:00
47Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie 14:33:00
48Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma 14:34:00
49Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 14:35:00
50Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:36:00
51Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:37:00
52Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates 14:38:00
53Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling 14:39:00
54Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers 14:40:00
55Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie 14:41:00
56Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:42:00
57Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis 14:43:00
58Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:44:00
59Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:45:00
60Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH 14:46:00
61Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH 14:47:00
62Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal 14:48:00
63Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation 14:49:00
64Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14:50:00
65Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 14:51:00
66Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team 14:52:00
67Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 14:53:00
68Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14:54:00
69Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates 14:55:00
70Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis 14:56:00
71Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling 14:57:00
72Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 14:58:00
73Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14:59:00
74Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling 15:00:00
75Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15:01:00
76Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15:02:00
77Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH 15:03:00
78Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 15:04:00
79Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:05:00
80Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15:06:00
81Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 15:07:00
82Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe 15:08:00
83Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15:09:00
84Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:10:00
85Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren 15:11:00
86Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 15:12:00
87Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 15:13:00
88Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15:14:00
89Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 15:15:00
90Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15:16:00
91Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott 15:17:00
92Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team 15:18:00
93Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb 15:19:00
94Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15:20:00
95Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15:21:00
96Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers 15:22:00
97Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 15:23:00
98Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 15:24:00
99Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 15:25:00
100Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 15:26:00
101Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 15:27:00
102Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15:28:00
103Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb 15:29:00
104Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 15:30:00
105Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma 15:31:00
106Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 15:32:00
107Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie 15:33:00
108Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 15:34:00
109Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling 15:35:00
110Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo 15:36:00
111Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb 15:37:00
112Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team 15:38:00
113Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15:39:00
114Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15:40:00
115Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 15:41:00
116Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale 15:42:00
117José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 15:43:00
118Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15:44:00
119Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 15:45:00
120Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15:46:00
121Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 15:47:00
122Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 15:48:00
123Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15:49:00
124Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 15:50:00
125Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling 15:51:00
126Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 15:52:00
127William Barta (USA) CCC Team 15:53:00
128Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling 15:54:00
129Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 15:55:00
130Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 15:56:00
131Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team 15:57:00
132Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 15:58:00
133Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 16:00:00
134Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep 16:02:00
135Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16:04:00
136Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 16:06:00
137Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates 16:08:00
138Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma 16:10:00
139David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 16:12:00
140David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 16:14:00
141George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 16:16:00
142Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 16:18:00
143Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team 16:20:00
144Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 16:22:00
145Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16:24:00
146Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 16:26:00
147Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 16:28:00
148Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 16:30:00
149Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling 16:32:00
150Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma 16:34:00
151Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 16:36:00