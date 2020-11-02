Vuelta a España 2020: stage 13 time trial start times
By Cyclingnews
Richard Carapaz will be the last man down the start ramp in Muros
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will carry la roja as the race leader and be the final rider to roll down the start ramp for stage 13 of the 2020 Vuelta a España on Tuesday. This crucial 33.7km time trial in northwest Galicia begins in the coastal fishing town of Muros and culminates with an intensely steep ascent to the summit of the Mirador de Ézaro.
Any difficulty on the opening section may come from the wind, but the imposing wall of the Ézaro dam will surely be an obstacle for many as the 1.8km climb averages 13.5 per cent, and a top section that is considered "impossible".
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is a favourite to win the stage and could retake la roja back from Carapaz, as he is just 10 seconds off the race lead. Though not time trial specialists, three other GC riders are looking to make a dent in Carapaz's lead: Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) at 22 seconds behind, Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) at 25 seconds back, and Enric Mas (Movistar) down 1:40.
There are 151 starters for the race of truth on stage 13. The finish times could uncomplicate the GC story, or continue to thicken the plot for the crescendo in Madrid on Sunday.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13:47:00
|2
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:48:00
|3
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:49:00
|4
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Start-Up Nation
|13:50:00
|5
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) AG2R la Mondiale
|13:51:00
|6
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|13:52:00
|7
|Kevin Inkelaar (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|13:53:00
|8
|Gerben Thijssen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13:54:00
|9
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|13:55:00
|10
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Pro Cycling
|13:56:00
|11
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13:57:00
|12
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|13:58:00
|13
|Martin Salmon (Ger) Team Sunweb
|13:59:00
|14
|Michael Mørkøv (Den) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:00:00
|15
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|14:01:00
|16
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:02:00
|17
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14:03:00
|18
|Alex Molenaar (Ned) Burgos-BH
|14:04:00
|19
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|14:05:00
|20
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|14:06:00
|21
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|14:07:00
|22
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:08:00
|23
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Total Direct Energie
|14:09:00
|24
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Pro Cycling
|14:10:00
|25
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:11:00
|26
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|14:12:00
|27
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14:13:00
|28
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:14:00
|29
|Callum Scotson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:15:00
|30
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:16:00
|31
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Team
|14:17:00
|32
|Max Kanter (Ger) Team Sunweb
|14:18:00
|33
|Juan Felipe Osorio Arboleda (Col) Burgos-BH
|14:19:00
|34
|Benjamin Dyball (Aus) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:20:00
|35
|Ian Garrison (USA) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:21:00
|36
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|14:22:00
|37
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:23:00
|38
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:24:00
|39
|Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:25:00
|40
|Omer Goldstein (Isr) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:26:00
|41
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|14:27:00
|42
|Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|14:28:00
|43
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:29:00
|44
|Scott Davies (GBr) Bahrain McLaren
|14:30:00
|45
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14:31:00
|46
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|14:32:00
|47
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|14:33:00
|48
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|14:34:00
|49
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|14:35:00
|50
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:36:00
|51
|Tosh Van der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:37:00
|52
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
|14:38:00
|53
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Pro Cycling
|14:39:00
|54
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:40:00
|55
|Valentin Ferron (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|14:41:00
|56
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:42:00
|57
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis
|14:43:00
|58
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:44:00
|59
|Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:45:00
|60
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Burgos-BH
|14:46:00
|61
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|14:47:00
|62
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|14:48:00
|63
|Alexis Renard (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
|14:49:00
|64
|Jannik Steimle (Ger) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|14:50:00
|65
|Dion Smith (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|14:51:00
|66
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|14:52:00
|67
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|14:53:00
|68
|Chris Froome (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14:54:00
|69
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|14:55:00
|70
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
|14:56:00
|71
|Stefan De Bod (RSA) NTT Pro Cycling
|14:57:00
|72
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|14:58:00
|73
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14:59:00
|74
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) EF Pro Cycling
|15:00:00
|75
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15:01:00
|76
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|15:02:00
|77
|Willie Smit (RSA) Burgos-BH
|15:03:00
|78
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|15:04:00
|79
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:05:00
|80
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:06:00
|81
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|15:07:00
|82
|Ide Schelling (Ned) Bora-Hansgrohe
|15:08:00
|83
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15:09:00
|84
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:10:00
|85
|Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) Bahrain McLaren
|15:11:00
|86
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|15:12:00
|87
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:13:00
|88
|Gonzalo Serrano Rodriguez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:14:00
|89
|Ivan Ramiro Sosa Cuervo (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:15:00
|90
|Jhojan Orlando Garcia Sosa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:16:00
|91
|Tsgabu Gebremaryam Grmay (Eth) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:17:00
|92
|Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana Pro Team
|15:18:00
|93
|Mark Donovan (GBr) Team Sunweb
|15:19:00
|94
|Julien Simon (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|15:20:00
|95
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:21:00
|96
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:22:00
|97
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:23:00
|98
|Dorian Godon (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|15:24:00
|99
|Michel Ries (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|15:25:00
|100
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|15:26:00
|101
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15:27:00
|102
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15:28:00
|103
|Thyman Arensman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|15:29:00
|104
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|15:30:00
|105
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:31:00
|106
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|15:32:00
|107
|Romain Sicard (Fra) Total Direct Energie
|15:33:00
|108
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|15:34:00
|109
|Michael Valgren (Den) NTT Pro Cycling
|15:35:00
|110
|Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|15:36:00
|111
|Rob Power (Aus) Team Sunweb
|15:37:00
|112
|Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Team
|15:38:00
|113
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15:39:00
|114
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15:40:00
|115
|Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|15:41:00
|116
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R la Mondiale
|15:42:00
|117
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:43:00
|118
|Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15:44:00
|119
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:45:00
|120
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15:46:00
|121
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15:47:00
|122
|Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|15:48:00
|123
|Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15:49:00
|124
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|15:50:00
|125
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Pro Cycling
|15:51:00
|126
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|15:52:00
|127
|William Barta (USA) CCC Team
|15:53:00
|128
|Gino Mäder (Swi) NTT Pro Cycling
|15:54:00
|129
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|15:55:00
|130
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|15:56:00
|131
|Georg Zimmermann (Ger) CCC Team
|15:57:00
|132
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|15:58:00
|133
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:00:00
|134
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|16:02:00
|135
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16:04:00
|136
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|16:06:00
|137
|Sergio Luis Henao Montoya (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|16:08:00
|138
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:10:00
|139
|David De la Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|16:12:00
|140
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|16:14:00
|141
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:16:00
|142
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|16:18:00
|143
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|16:20:00
|144
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:22:00
|145
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16:24:00
|146
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren
|16:26:00
|147
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|16:28:00
|148
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|16:30:00
|149
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Pro Cycling
|16:32:00
|150
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Team Jumbo-Visma
|16:34:00
|151
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|16:36:00
