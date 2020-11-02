Vuelta a España 2020: stage 13 time trial start times

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) will carry la roja as the race leader and be the final rider to roll down the start ramp for stage 13 of the 2020 Vuelta a España on Tuesday. This crucial 33.7km time trial in northwest Galicia begins in the coastal fishing town of Muros and culminates with an intensely steep ascent to the summit of the Mirador de Ézaro.

Any difficulty on the opening section may come from the wind, but the imposing wall of the Ézaro dam will surely be an obstacle for many as the 1.8km climb averages 13.5 per cent, and a top section that is considered "impossible".

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) is a favourite to win the stage and could retake la roja back from Carapaz, as he is just 10 seconds off the race lead. Though not time trial specialists, three other GC riders are looking to make a dent in Carapaz's lead: Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling) at 22 seconds behind, Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) at 25 seconds back, and Enric Mas (Movistar) down 1:40.

There are 151 starters for the race of truth on stage 13. The finish times could uncomplicate the GC story, or continue to thicken the plot for the crescendo in Madrid on Sunday.