Trending

Vuelta a España still COVID-free: Fourth round of mass tests all negative

By

681 PCR tests were carried out on second rest day

ALTODELANGLIRU SPAIN NOVEMBER 01 Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain and Movistar Team White Best Young Jersey Daniel Martin of Ireland and Team Israel StartUp Nation Green Points Jersey Sepp Kuss of The United States and Team Jumbo Visma Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Red Leader Jersey Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers Hugh Carthy of The United Kingdom and Team EF Pro Cycling Michael Woods of Canada and Team EF Pro Cycling Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Astana Pro Team Jonas Vingegaard Rasmussen of Denmark and Team Jumbo Visma Wouter Poels of The Netherlands and Team Bahrain Mclaren Breakaway during the 75th Tour of Spain 2020 Stage 12 a 1094km stage from Pola de Laviana to Alto de lAngliru 1560m lavuelta LaVuelta20 La Vuelta on November 01 2020 in Alto de lAngliru Spain Photo by David RamosGetty Images
The laed group on Sunday's stage 12 of the Vuelta a España on the Alto de l'Angliru (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The fourth round of mass PCR tests for COVID-19 in the Vuelta a España on riders and team staff have all returned negative results, it was announced on Tuesday morning.

In a joint press release issued by the UCI and race organisers Unipublic on Tuesday morning, it was revealed that 681 tests were carried out, 528 of them on the riders and team staff, and the remaining 153 on 'level two' members of the race organisation bubble – consisting of those members of the organisation in closest contact with the riders and teams.

With the latest round of tests all negative, there have now been no positive tests since before the race start. Cofidis rider Jesús Herrada was forced to miss the Vuelta after testing positive the week before the race, while members of staff from Team Sunweb and Bahrain McLaren left the race after testing positive in the final pre-race checks.

Read more

No COVID-19 positives after Vuelta a España rest day tests

Two staff members positive in Vuelta a España COVID-19 tests

Jesús Herrada to miss Vuelta a España after coronavirus positive

Mass testing was carried out prior to the race by everybody accredited on the race, including media, before arriving at the event, then immediately before the race itself and then on the first rest day, when 684 tests were carried out and produced no positive results.

Spain has been one of the worst hit countries in western Europe by the pandemic, with 1.1 million registered infections to date and much of the country in varying degrees of confinement and curfew. A six-month state of emergency was declared over a week ago.

On Saturday, as part of their statement concerning the stage 10 protest over the time split rules, riders insisted that the organisers were not to blame and added "it has been unanimously agreed upon within the peloton that La Vuelta 2020 has been one of the safest and well-organised races during the current pandemic. We applaud the measures they have put in place to make the race as safe as possible."

The Vuelta a España continues on Tuesday with an individual time trial to Mirador de Ézaro, and it is set to finish in Madrid on Sunday. The Women's WorldTour event, Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta, will run for three stages from Toledo to Madrid, starting on Friday.