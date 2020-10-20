Vuelta a España stage 1 - Live coverage

Refresh

Wellens reacts again and gets himself across, along with Jetse Bol from the aforementioned Burgos-BH team. We've got a Caja Rural interloper but the peloton seems to be sitting back now.

Wellens is brought back and now Rémi Cavagna (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Quentin Jauregui (AG2R La Mondiale) are on the move. The Frenchman are joined by Jasha Sütterlin (Team Sunweb).

Tim Wellens goes on the attack. The Lotto Soudal rider rode the Tour of Flanders on Sunday and only arrived in Spain yesterday evening.

Spanish second-division squad Burgos-BH are bound to feature in many a breakaway at this Vuelta. Their not just on home Spanish soil but much of the race takes place near Burgos in north-central Spain. Anyway, a four-man move triggered by one of their purple jerseys is nullified.

After a slightly extended neutral start, the flag has been waved and now the first attacks come.

Stage 1 has started

We're off The riders roll out of Irun and the 2020 Vuelta is officially underway

Who's here? We've got a deep field at this Vuelta, packed with climbers and Tour de France second-chancers. We've picked out 10 of the biggest/most interesting names, which you can find at the link below. We've also got the full start list for you, so you can have a look at that and tell us who should have made the 10. 10 riders to watch at the 2020 Vuelta a España

A little more about the stage, before we get going. It's a brutal opening week and we're climbing from this opening stage. The start is flat but the finale is anything but, and we have two steep climbs in the final 25km. You might remember the final climb of Arrate from the Tour of the Basque Country, or from the 2012 Vuelta, where Valverde won in a brilliant edition that was lit up by Contador, Rodríguez and Froome. It's 5km long, densely wooded, and averages about nine per cent in its toughest middle section. The finish line is actually positioned 2.5km beyond the summit, but the final kilometre is a fast downhill, so it's not technically a summit finish, but not far off. (Image credit: Vuelta a España)

And here's the Israel Start-Up Nation team being facially recognised. Dan Martin leads them into the booth, and there's a feeling of tension in the air, like when you're at the automatic passport gates and you just know it's not going to let you through, and everyone's looking at you, and you convince yourself you've stolen someone's identity and you aren't actually you. Just me? As you were. Anyway, Omer Goldstein is next and ruffles his hair as if the machine is that good it'll notice his fringe is a few milimetres out today.

We're in Irun, in the Basque Country, and we're just over 20 minutes away from the start of the stage. The riders are currently signing on for the stage. Well, I say signing on. In a new anti-COVID measure, the Vuelta have scrapped the traditional pen/paper method and have introduced facial recognition technology, which is vaguely terrifying.

First things first, here's our big race preview from Alasdair Fotheringham, who has covered countless Vueltas now. He sets out the context of this race, which is starting as the coronavirus situation in Spain grows more alarming by the day, and delves into a route and field that should provide no shortage of entertainment IF (caps to indicate big if) the race goes all the way. Vuelta a Espana 2020: A very different race - Preview