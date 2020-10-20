Giro d'Italia stage 16 – Live coverage

Refresh

Here's the top ten on GC coming into today's stage. General classification after stage 15 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 59:27:38 2 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:15 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 0:02:56 4 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:57 5 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain McLaren 0:03:10 6 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:18 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:29 8 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling 0:03:50 9 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:09 10 Fausto Masnada (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:12

The road gently rises from the start of the stage, all the way to the foot of the second cat climb and we've seen a few riders inch forward and try and make a move but nothing has stuck so far.

With a major climb coming so soon in the stage, riders have the perfect launchpad to attack. Peter Sagan will be interested in getting into the break today in order to snaffle more points up and worry Demare but it's such a tough stage, even for the three-time world champion. So far, no attacks.

You can find our breaking news on Gaviria, right here.

These roads lead into the finishing circuit, which is covered three times. There are two climbs on it, the first very short indeed up to the Castello di Susans, and the second much more testing as it climbs Monte di Ragogna, which averages 10.4 per cent over 2.8 kilometres and briefly touches 16 per cent. The finale features one last sting, a 20-per-cent ramp in the final kilometre as the road rises into the heart of San Daniele del Friuli. It’s followed by a short drop and a sharp right turn towards the finish, which sits at the top of yet another short but steep rise.

We will return with more on Gaviria soon but it's important to mention that stage 16 is also about to begin. It's a long one too, 229km from Udine to San Daniele del Friuli with several categorised climbs along the route. It looks like one for the breakaway



The escapees will look to extend their advantage on the 30 kilometres of flat roads before that sequence of third-category hills commences, the five of them standing out on the stage profile like waves lining up to crash on a beach. The first in the string is Monte Spig, the descent dropping into the first intermediate sprint at Cividale del Friuli and another 30km or so of valley riding. Next is the climb to Monteaperta, which is once more followed by 30 kilometres on flatter roads. (Image credit: RCS Sport)

And it's confirmed. Gaviria has been pulled from the race by his team after testing positive for Coronavirus. Here's a statement from the team:



After undergoing a PCR test on yesterday’s Giro d’Italia rest day, UAE Team Emirates’ Fernando Gaviria has tested positive for COVID-19. All other riders and staff returned a negative test, and will undergo further testing today.



The teams medical staff are monitoring the situation closely and doing all they can to ensure the we can proceed safely. Gaviria was immediately isolated following the test result and is feeling well and is completely asymptomatic. This is the second time the Colombian has tested positive for the virus, after also having it in March. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

492 tests were carried out over Sunday and rest day. We've heard reports that the UAE Team Emirates rider is Fernando Gaviria, so that will mean he's out of the race. It's up to the team if they want to pull their entire roster like Jumbo Visma did last week. This is the second time this season that Gaviria has tested positive for the virus after he caught it back at the UAE Tour in February.

We start with some breaking news that was released by RCS this morning.