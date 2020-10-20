Gaviria positive again for COVID-19 as two more leave Giro d'Italia

Fernando Gaviria has caught COVID-19 for a second time, testing positive in the latest round of Giro d'Italia testing after spending nearly a month in hospital with the virus back in March.

The Colombian was one of two positive cases to emerge from the second round of rest-day testing at the Giro d'Italia, along with an unnamed AG2R La Mondiale staff member. Both have left the race and been isolated by their teams.

"Gaviria was immediately isolated following the test result and is feeling well and is completely asymptomatic," read a statement from UAE Team Emirates.

"All other riders and staff returned a negative test, and will undergo further testing today. The teams medical staff are monitoring the situation closely and doing all they can to ensure the we can proceed safely."

While the whole Jumbo-Visma squad left the race after Steven Kruijswijk tested positive on the previous rest day, UAE Team Emirates are set to start Tuesday's stage 16 and continue in the Giro. The same goes for AG2R La Mondiale, who have not yet made an announcement on the matter, but whose bus was present at the stage's start town of Udine.

More to follow