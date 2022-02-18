Volta ao Algarve stage 3 - Live coverage

Refresh

60km to go The Pisa Barro climb is only 2.3km long but is hurting the attackers.

Alpecin-Fenix, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl and Groupama-FDJ are all helping to reduce the lead of the break. The first 4th category climb is approaching and the peloton is creeping closer to the 7 early breakaways.

The gap is down to 3:00 as the race starts the Pisa Barro Cat 3 climb.

On the hillier terrain with 70km to go, the gap to the break is falling fast. Km 134 - A diferença dos fugitivos cai para menos de metade: 3m00sNew time gap: 3m00s. Alpecin-Fenix and Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team join efforts with Groupama-FDJ heading the bunch.🇵🇹 #VAlgarve2022 pic.twitter.com/6OVzfvYuP4February 18, 2022 See more

Fabio Jakobsen has already won 3 times this season. On Wednesday he and QuickStep were unbeatable in Lagos. The Dutchman is surely the rider to beat today, but Quick Step has lost workhorse Tim Declercq due to stomach problems. Jordi Meeus finished second on the opening day, but the judges relegated for switching Kristoff into the barriers. He will be eager for revenge. The other sprinters in contention include Tim Merlier, Bryan Coquard and Kristoff.

QuickStep have one rider on the front doing the work, with one rider from Groupama-FDJ protecting Gaudu's race lead.

A flat for Fabio Jakobsen means the QuickStep team ease up. That will only help the breakaway today.

The riders in the break are: Txomin Juaristi (Euskaltel-Euskadi) Rafael Lourenco (Atum general / Tavira / Maria Nova Hotel) Rafael Silva (Efapel Cycling) Afonso Eulálio (Glassdrive Q8 Anicolor) Afonso Silva (Kelly / Simoldes / UDO) Nicolas Saenz (Tavfer-Mortagua-Ovos Matinados) Samuel Caldeira (W52 / FC Porto)

The break went clear early on the stage.

We currently have a breakaway of seven riders out front. They lead the peloton by 5:50. The sprinters' teams have a lot of work to do.

The speed is high in the peloton. Ponte sobre o Vascão, entre Mértola e Alcoutim. Pelotão deixa o Alentejo e chega ao Algarve.#VAlgarve2022 pic.twitter.com/FKtEsS1Gf2February 18, 2022 See more

The 95km includes the two categorised climbs of the long stage and so should produce all the action of the day and reveal if any attackers can escape the grasp of the sprinters and their teams.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, there are 95km left to race.

Today's stage is over 211km from Almodôvar to Faro.