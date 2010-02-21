Contador wins the Volta ao Algarve
Spaniard seals victory with second in the final TT won by Luis Leon Sanchez
Alberto Contador (Astana) sealed overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve on Sunday as fellow Spaniard Luis Leon Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) won the final time trial stage.
Sanchez set a time 21:32 for the 17.2km stage from Laguna to Portimão. Contador was slower, with a time of 21:45, but won overall thanks to the precious seconds he gained while winning Friday's second stage. Luis Leon Sánchez finished the five-stage event second overall at 30 seconds, with Tiago Machado (RadioShack) third at 32 seconds.
As expected, Contador was not allowed to use his Shiv time trial bike because of new UCI regulations. He opted for a more standard red Specialized time trial bike instead.
Stage three winner Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) was third in the time trial with a time of 21:48. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) was fourth with a time of 21:54 and Machado completed a RadioShack trio in the top five.
Spaniards scintillating in time trial finale
Of the early starters, Hugo Sabido (LA-Paredes Rota dos Móveis) set a benchmark of 23:45 for the journey to Portimão. But with the big hitters yet to start, the Portuguese rider's time would quickly drift down the time sheets.
As times tumbled towards sub-23 minute efforts, track convert Iljo Keisse (Quick Step) stamped out a 23:01. Ignatas Konovalovas (Cervélo TestTeam) held the lead momentarily as he broke the 23 minute barrier with 22:58.
David Millar's (Garmin –Transitions) hopes for the stage were dealt a blow as he crashed during his race. The Scot finished the stage but would end up almost six minutes down on the stage victor.
With 84 of the 138 starters across the finish line, stage four winner Sebastien Roesseler (RadioShack) continued his purple patch of form as he tore through the course in rapid fashion. His 21:48 would remain the mark to beat for the rest of the field.
Czech time trial Champion Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia) rode strongly, but fell short of Roesseler's time by seven seconds. Finally, Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) eclipsed the Belgian's time to stop the clock in 21:32.
With six riders to follow, the Spaniard had a short but nervous wait to see whether any of his rivals could improve.
US rider Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) finished more than a minute down on Sánchez's time but capped an impressive ProTour debut with a sixth place finish overall.
Another name was struck off the list as Sánchez's teammate Rui Costa came through finish in 22:16. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) went sub-22, in 21:54. Neither Euskaltel-Euskadi's Samuel Sánchez (22:07) or RadioShack's Tiago Machado (22:02) could improve on the leader's time.
The last man to start, Alberto Contador (Astana) remained the only rider out on course. The Spaniard brushed aside several days of polemics about his equipment to ride to 21:45, but could not improve on his compatriot's mark, finishing 13 seconds shy of the stage winner, Luis Leon Sánchez.
|1
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:21:32
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|0:00:13
|3
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:00:16
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:22
|5
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:23
|6
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:30
|7
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:35
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:44
|9
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:46
|10
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:48
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:53
|12
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:54
|13
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:00:55
|14
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:00:57
|15
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:59
|16
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|17
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:03
|18
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:01:07
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:11
|20
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|21
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|22
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|0:01:14
|23
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:15
|24
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:16
|25
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:01:17
|26
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|27
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:22
|28
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:23
|29
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|30
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
|0:01:25
|31
|Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|32
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:26
|33
|Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|34
|Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:27
|35
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|36
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|37
|David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|38
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:31
|39
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:01:32
|40
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|0:01:33
|41
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:01:35
|42
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:36
|44
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|45
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:37
|46
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:39
|47
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
|0:01:40
|48
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:42
|49
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:01:43
|50
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|51
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:01:49
|52
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|53
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|54
|Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:01:50
|55
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:01:51
|56
|Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:54
|57
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|58
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:01:56
|59
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:57
|60
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:58
|61
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:59
|62
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:02
|63
|Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:03
|64
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:05
|65
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:07
|66
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|67
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:08
|68
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|69
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:10
|70
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:11
|71
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|72
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:02:12
|73
|Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:13
|74
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|75
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:02:15
|76
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:02:16
|77
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:02:18
|78
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|79
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:02:19
|80
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:02:20
|81
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:02:21
|82
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:02:22
|83
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|84
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:23
|85
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:25
|87
|Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|88
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:26
|89
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|90
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:31
|91
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|92
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|0:02:33
|93
|Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:35
|94
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:02:36
|95
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto
|0:02:40
|96
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|97
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:42
|98
|Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:02:43
|99
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:44
|100
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:45
|101
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:02:46
|102
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:48
|103
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|104
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:02:51
|105
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|106
|Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|107
|Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:02:55
|108
|Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:02:58
|109
|Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|110
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:59
|111
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:03:00
|112
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:04
|113
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:05
|114
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:07
|115
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:03:09
|116
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|117
|Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
|0:03:11
|118
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:14
|119
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:26
|120
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:03:28
|121
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|0:03:33
|122
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:44
|123
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:45
|124
|Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:03:51
|125
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:57
|126
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|0:04:02
|127
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:04:22
|128
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|129
|Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:04:34
|130
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:04:37
|131
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:05:31
|132
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|0:05:37
|133
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
|0:05:47
|134
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:06:24
|135
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:26
|136
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|0:06:38
|137
|Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:06:45
|138
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:06:59
|DNS
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNS
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNS
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|DNS
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
|DNS
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions
|DNS
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|1
|Team RadioShack
|1:05:44
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:22
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:07
|4
|Rabobank
|0:01:42
|5
|Quick Step
|0:02:39
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:51
|7
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:05
|8
|Française Des Jeux
|0:03:19
|9
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:22
|10
|Team Katusha
|0:03:32
|11
|Palmeiras Resort-Prio
|0:03:34
|12
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:40
|13
|Barbot-Siper
|0:03:56
|14
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:04:04
|15
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:04:06
|16
|Footon-Servetto
|0:04:27
|17
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:04:34
|18
|La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:04:51
|19
|Madeinox-Boavista
|0:05:06
|20
|Astana
|0:06:22
|21
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|0:06:29
|22
|C C Loulé- Louletano
|0:07:24
|23
|Garmin -Transitions
|0:09:15
|1
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|19:57:48
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:30
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:00:32
|4
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|0:00:37
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:57
|6
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:11
|7
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:16
|8
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|0:01:25
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:33
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:45
|11
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:01:49
|12
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:03
|13
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|0:02:05
|14
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:08
|15
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
|0:02:13
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:18
|17
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|0:02:21
|18
|David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:02:26
|19
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:33
|20
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|21
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:35
|22
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|0:02:37
|23
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:02:40
|24
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:41
|25
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
|0:02:42
|26
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:43
|27
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|0:02:45
|28
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:02:51
|30
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:58
|31
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:06
|32
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:16
|33
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:03:21
|34
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|35
|Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:03:44
|37
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:50
|38
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:55
|39
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:03:57
|40
|Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:58
|41
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:04:00
|42
|Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:04:06
|43
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:07
|44
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:04:10
|45
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:04:13
|46
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:04:26
|47
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|0:04:37
|48
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:43
|49
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:26
|50
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:05:39
|51
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|0:05:58
|52
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:24
|53
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|0:07:11
|54
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:07:14
|55
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:07:51
|56
|Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|0:07:54
|57
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:08:11
|58
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|0:08:19
|59
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:08:56
|60
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:09:32
|61
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:45
|62
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:09:55
|63
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:10:16
|64
|Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:10:20
|65
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto
|0:10:25
|66
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:10:47
|67
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:10:52
|68
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:13
|69
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:11:57
|70
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:12:24
|71
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:14:31
|72
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:14:52
|73
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:15:02
|74
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|0:15:34
|75
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:42
|76
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:15:58
|77
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:02
|78
|Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:16:15
|79
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:16:16
|80
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:16:41
|81
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:16:45
|82
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:16:49
|83
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:17:06
|84
|Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:17:24
|85
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:17:34
|86
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:18:27
|87
|Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:18:51
|88
|Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:18:53
|89
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:18:59
|90
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|91
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:19:16
|92
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:06
|93
|Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:20:55
|94
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:21:06
|95
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:22:02
|96
|Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
|0:22:14
|97
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:22:33
|98
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:23:24
|99
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:23:36
|100
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:23:59
|101
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:24:12
|102
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:24:28
|103
|Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:24:35
|104
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
|0:24:50
|105
|Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:24:59
|106
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:25:37
|107
|Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:26:28
|108
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:26:33
|109
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:26:49
|110
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:27:15
|111
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:27:54
|112
|Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:28:19
|113
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|0:28:34
|114
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:28:39
|115
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:28:51
|116
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:30:17
|117
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|0:30:50
|118
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:31:24
|119
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:32:38
|120
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team
|0:37:45
|121
|Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:38:02
|122
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:39:29
|123
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:40:06
|124
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:40:10
|125
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:40:18
|126
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:40:34
|127
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:42:16
|128
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:44:24
|129
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|0:46:02
|130
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:46:24
|131
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:48:56
|132
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:52:24
|133
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:54:54
|134
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:59:12
|135
|Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:59:44
|136
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:00:30
|137
|Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|1:01:13
|138
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|1:07:40
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|47
|pts
|2
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|27
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|25
|4
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|25
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|24
|6
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|22
|7
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|20
|8
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|9
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|20
|10
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|18
|11
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|12
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|16
|13
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|14
|14
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|13
|16
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|17
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|10
|19
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|20
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|10
|21
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|22
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|23
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|24
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|25
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|6
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|pts
|2
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|6
|3
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|5
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|6
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|3
|7
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|8
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|2
|9
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|10
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|1
|11
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1
|1
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|3
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|9
|4
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|7
|5
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|6
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|6
|8
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|6
|9
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|6
|10
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|5
|11
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|1
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|4
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|5
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|6
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|7
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|8
|Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|9
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|10
|Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|11
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
|1
|Team RadioShack
|59:52:29
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:47
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:41
|4
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:08
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:24
|6
|Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator
|0:07:19
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:07:42
|8
|Quick Step
|0:07:48
|9
|Rabobank
|0:08:05
|10
|Footon-Servetto
|0:09:43
|11
|C C Loulé- Louletano
|0:15:42
|12
|Astana
|0:17:48
|13
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:18:32
|14
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:19:40
|15
|Francaise Des Jeux
|0:21:16
|16
|Barbot-Siper
|0:21:25
|17
|Palmeiras Resort-Prio
|0:24:18
|18
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:25:24
|19
|Madeinox-Boavista
|0:28:05
|20
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:31:43
|21
|Garmin -Transitions
|0:32:55
|22
|La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:36:37
|23
|An Post-Sean Kelly
|0:37:40
