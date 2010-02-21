Image 1 of 37 Alberto Contador (Astana) wins the Volta ao Algarve for the second straight year. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 37 Alberto Contador (Astana) finishes second in the time trial finale. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 37 The Portugese Barbot-Siper team: César Fonte, Mário Costa, Bruno Pires, Joaquin Ortega, Sérgio Ribeiro and David Bernabeu (Image credit: João Dias) Image 4 of 37 Manuel Cardoso (Fotoon - Servetto) with a fan (Image credit: João Dias) Image 5 of 37 David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) hits the deck in the Volta al Algarve's final stage. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 6 of 37 David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) crashed during the time trial. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 7 of 37 David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) is up on his feet after crashing in the time trial. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 8 of 37 Joaquim Sampaio (Madeinox-Boavista) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 9 of 37 Filipe Cardoso (LA-Paredes-Rota dos Móveis) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 10 of 37 2008 Volta ao Algarve winner Stijn Devolder (Quick Step). (Image credit: João Dias) Image 11 of 37 Hernâni Broco(LA-Paredes-Rota dos Móveis) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 12 of 37 Bruno Pires (Barbot-Siper) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 13 of 37 Sérgio Sousa (Madeinox-Boavista) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 14 of 37 Santi Perez (CC Loulé - Louletano-Orbitur-Aquashow) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 15 of 37 David Blanco (Palmeiras Resort-Prio-Tavira) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 16 of 37 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d’Epargne) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 17 of 37 Tiago Machado (Radio Shack) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 18 of 37 Race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) in action in the final stage. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 19 of 37 Stage winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) on the podium. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 20 of 37 CC Loulé-Louletano-Orbitur-Aquashow, the best Portuguese team. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 21 of 37 Team RadioShack won the team classification. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 22 of 37 The Volta ao Algarve jersey winners let loose with the bubbly. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 23 of 37 Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and team director José Azevedo. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 24 of 37 Alberto Contador is all smiles after his Volta ao Algarve victory. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 25 of 37 Alberto Contador (Astana) has won the Volta ao Algarve for the second straight year. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 26 of 37 Alberto Contador (Astana) is the center of attention. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 27 of 37 Race winner Alberto Contador takes a swig of champagne. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 28 of 37 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 37 Who's a good little time triallist? Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) pinches the cheek of Alberto Contador (Astana) on the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 37 Andreas Kloden (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 37 Pow, pow: Another overall race title for El Pistolero, Alberto Contador (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 37 Alberto Contador (Astana) sealed an impressive season start with a second placed finish in the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 37 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) on his way to fourth in the final stage at Algarve (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 37 Czech time trial Champion Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 37 Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) finished 11th in the time trial and 10th overall (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 37 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Espargne) on his way to victory in the final time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 37 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) during his chrono test (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Astana) sealed overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve on Sunday as fellow Spaniard Luis Leon Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) won the final time trial stage.

Sanchez set a time 21:32 for the 17.2km stage from Laguna to Portimão. Contador was slower, with a time of 21:45, but won overall thanks to the precious seconds he gained while winning Friday's second stage. Luis Leon Sánchez finished the five-stage event second overall at 30 seconds, with Tiago Machado (RadioShack) third at 32 seconds.

As expected, Contador was not allowed to use his Shiv time trial bike because of new UCI regulations. He opted for a more standard red Specialized time trial bike instead.

Stage three winner Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) was third in the time trial with a time of 21:48. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) was fourth with a time of 21:54 and Machado completed a RadioShack trio in the top five.

Spaniards scintillating in time trial finale

Of the early starters, Hugo Sabido (LA-Paredes Rota dos Móveis) set a benchmark of 23:45 for the journey to Portimão. But with the big hitters yet to start, the Portuguese rider's time would quickly drift down the time sheets.

As times tumbled towards sub-23 minute efforts, track convert Iljo Keisse (Quick Step) stamped out a 23:01. Ignatas Konovalovas (Cervélo TestTeam) held the lead momentarily as he broke the 23 minute barrier with 22:58.

David Millar's (Garmin –Transitions) hopes for the stage were dealt a blow as he crashed during his race. The Scot finished the stage but would end up almost six minutes down on the stage victor.

With 84 of the 138 starters across the finish line, stage four winner Sebastien Roesseler (RadioShack) continued his purple patch of form as he tore through the course in rapid fashion. His 21:48 would remain the mark to beat for the rest of the field.

Czech time trial Champion Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia) rode strongly, but fell short of Roesseler's time by seven seconds. Finally, Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) eclipsed the Belgian's time to stop the clock in 21:32.

With six riders to follow, the Spaniard had a short but nervous wait to see whether any of his rivals could improve.

US rider Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) finished more than a minute down on Sánchez's time but capped an impressive ProTour debut with a sixth place finish overall.

Another name was struck off the list as Sánchez's teammate Rui Costa came through finish in 22:16. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) went sub-22, in 21:54. Neither Euskaltel-Euskadi's Samuel Sánchez (22:07) or RadioShack's Tiago Machado (22:02) could improve on the leader's time.

The last man to start, Alberto Contador (Astana) remained the only rider out on course. The Spaniard brushed aside several days of polemics about his equipment to ride to 21:45, but could not improve on his compatriot's mark, finishing 13 seconds shy of the stage winner, Luis Leon Sánchez.

Full Results 1 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:21:32 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 0:00:13 3 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:00:16 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:22 5 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:23 6 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:30 7 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:35 8 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:44 9 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:46 10 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:48 11 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:53 12 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:54 13 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:00:55 14 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:00:57 15 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:59 16 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 17 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:03 18 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:01:07 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:11 20 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 21 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 22 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 0:01:14 23 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:15 24 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:16 25 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:01:17 26 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 27 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:22 28 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:23 29 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:24 30 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions 0:01:25 31 Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 32 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:26 33 Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 34 Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:27 35 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:29 36 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 37 David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 38 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:31 39 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:01:32 40 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto 0:01:33 41 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:01:35 42 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 43 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:36 44 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 45 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:37 46 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:39 47 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto 0:01:40 48 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:42 49 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:01:43 50 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 51 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:01:49 52 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 53 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper 54 Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:01:50 55 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:01:51 56 Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:54 57 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 58 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:01:56 59 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:57 60 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:58 61 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:01:59 62 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:02 63 Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:03 64 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:05 65 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:07 66 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 67 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:08 68 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 69 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:10 70 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:11 71 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 72 Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:02:12 73 Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:13 74 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 75 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:02:15 76 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:02:16 77 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:02:18 78 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 79 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:02:19 80 Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:02:20 81 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:02:21 82 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:02:22 83 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto 84 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:23 85 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 86 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:25 87 Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 88 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:26 89 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 90 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:31 91 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32 92 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto 0:02:33 93 Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:35 94 Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:02:36 95 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto 0:02:40 96 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 97 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:42 98 Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:02:43 99 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:44 100 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:45 101 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:02:46 102 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:48 103 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 104 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:02:51 105 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 106 Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 107 Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:02:55 108 Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:02:58 109 Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 110 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:59 111 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:03:00 112 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:04 113 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:03:05 114 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:07 115 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:03:09 116 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 117 Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions 0:03:11 118 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:14 119 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:26 120 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:03:28 121 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 0:03:33 122 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:03:44 123 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:45 124 Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:03:51 125 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:57 126 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 0:04:02 127 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:04:22 128 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 129 Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:04:34 130 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:04:37 131 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:05:31 132 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 0:05:37 133 David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions 0:05:47 134 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:06:24 135 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:06:26 136 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper 0:06:38 137 Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:06:45 138 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:06:59 DNS David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly DNS Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNS Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia DNS Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team DNS Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha DNS Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions DNS David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana

Teams 1 Team RadioShack 1:05:44 2 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:22 3 Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:07 4 Rabobank 0:01:42 5 Quick Step 0:02:39 6 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:51 7 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:05 8 Française Des Jeux 0:03:19 9 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:22 10 Team Katusha 0:03:32 11 Palmeiras Resort-Prio 0:03:34 12 Cervélo Test Team 0:03:40 13 Barbot-Siper 0:03:56 14 Xacobeo Galicia 0:04:04 15 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:04:06 16 Footon-Servetto 0:04:27 17 Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator 0:04:34 18 La Rota Dos Moveis 0:04:51 19 Madeinox-Boavista 0:05:06 20 Astana 0:06:22 21 An Post-Sean Kelly 0:06:29 22 C C Loulé- Louletano 0:07:24 23 Garmin -Transitions 0:09:15

Final general classification 1 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 19:57:48 2 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:30 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 0:00:32 4 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 0:00:37 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:57 6 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:11 7 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:16 8 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 0:01:25 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:33 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:45 11 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:01:49 12 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:03 13 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 0:02:05 14 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:08 15 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions 0:02:13 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:18 17 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto 0:02:21 18 David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:02:26 19 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:33 20 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 21 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:35 22 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 0:02:37 23 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:02:40 24 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:41 25 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto 0:02:42 26 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:43 27 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 0:02:45 28 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 29 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:02:51 30 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:58 31 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:06 32 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:16 33 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:03:21 34 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 35 Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:03:44 37 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:50 38 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:03:55 39 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:03:57 40 Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:58 41 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:04:00 42 Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:04:06 43 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:04:07 44 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:04:10 45 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:04:13 46 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:04:26 47 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto 0:04:37 48 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:43 49 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:05:26 50 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:05:39 51 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 0:05:58 52 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:24 53 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 0:07:11 54 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:07:14 55 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:07:51 56 Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 0:07:54 57 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:08:11 58 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 0:08:19 59 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:08:56 60 Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:09:32 61 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:45 62 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:09:55 63 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:10:16 64 Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:10:20 65 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto 0:10:25 66 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:10:47 67 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:10:52 68 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:11:13 69 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:11:57 70 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:12:24 71 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:14:31 72 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:14:52 73 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:15:02 74 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper 0:15:34 75 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:15:42 76 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:15:58 77 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:16:02 78 Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:16:15 79 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:16:16 80 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:16:41 81 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:16:45 82 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:16:49 83 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:17:06 84 Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:17:24 85 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:17:34 86 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:18:27 87 Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:18:51 88 Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:18:53 89 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:18:59 90 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto 91 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:19:16 92 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:06 93 Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:20:55 94 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:21:06 95 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:22:02 96 Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions 0:22:14 97 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:22:33 98 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:23:24 99 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:23:36 100 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:23:59 101 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:24:12 102 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 0:24:28 103 Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:24:35 104 David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions 0:24:50 105 Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:24:59 106 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:25:37 107 Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:26:28 108 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:26:33 109 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:26:49 110 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:27:15 111 Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:27:54 112 Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:28:19 113 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 0:28:34 114 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:28:39 115 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:28:51 116 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:30:17 117 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 0:30:50 118 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:31:24 119 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:32:38 120 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team 0:37:45 121 Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:38:02 122 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:39:29 123 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:40:06 124 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:40:10 125 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:40:18 126 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:40:34 127 Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:42:16 128 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:44:24 129 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 0:46:02 130 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:46:24 131 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:48:56 132 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:52:24 133 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:54:54 134 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:59:12 135 Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:59:44 136 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:00:30 137 Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 1:01:13 138 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper 1:07:40

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 47 pts 2 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 27 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 25 4 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 25 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 24 6 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 22 7 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 20 8 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 20 9 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 20 10 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 18 11 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 16 12 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 16 13 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 14 14 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 13 15 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 13 16 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 17 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 10 19 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 20 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 10 21 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 22 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 23 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 24 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 8 25 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 6

Sprints classification 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 pts 2 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 6 3 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 4 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 3 5 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 6 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 3 7 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 2 8 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 2 9 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2 10 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 1 11 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 1

Mountains classification 1 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 3 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 9 4 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 7 5 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 6 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 7 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 6 8 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 6 9 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 6 10 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 5 11 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5

Portugese rider classification 1 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 2 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 3 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 4 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 5 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 6 Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 7 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 8 Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 9 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 10 Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 11 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper