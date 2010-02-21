Trending

Contador wins the Volta ao Algarve

Spaniard seals victory with second in the final TT won by Luis Leon Sanchez

Image 1 of 37

Alberto Contador (Astana) wins the Volta ao Algarve for the second straight year.

Alberto Contador (Astana) wins the Volta ao Algarve for the second straight year.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 37

Alberto Contador (Astana) finishes second in the time trial finale.

Alberto Contador (Astana) finishes second in the time trial finale.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 37

The Portugese Barbot-Siper team: César Fonte, Mário Costa, Bruno Pires, Joaquin Ortega, Sérgio Ribeiro and David Bernabeu

The Portugese Barbot-Siper team: César Fonte, Mário Costa, Bruno Pires, Joaquin Ortega, Sérgio Ribeiro and David Bernabeu
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 4 of 37

Manuel Cardoso (Fotoon - Servetto) with a fan

Manuel Cardoso (Fotoon - Servetto) with a fan
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 5 of 37

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) hits the deck in the Volta al Algarve's final stage.

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) hits the deck in the Volta al Algarve's final stage.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 6 of 37

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) crashed during the time trial.

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) crashed during the time trial.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 7 of 37

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) is up on his feet after crashing in the time trial.

David Millar (Garmin - Transitions) is up on his feet after crashing in the time trial.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 8 of 37

Joaquim Sampaio (Madeinox-Boavista)

Joaquim Sampaio (Madeinox-Boavista)
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 9 of 37

Filipe Cardoso (LA-Paredes-Rota dos Móveis)

Filipe Cardoso (LA-Paredes-Rota dos Móveis)
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 10 of 37

2008 Volta ao Algarve winner Stijn Devolder (Quick Step).

2008 Volta ao Algarve winner Stijn Devolder (Quick Step).
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 11 of 37

Hernâni Broco(LA-Paredes-Rota dos Móveis)

Hernâni Broco(LA-Paredes-Rota dos Móveis)
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 12 of 37

Bruno Pires (Barbot-Siper)

Bruno Pires (Barbot-Siper)
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 13 of 37

Sérgio Sousa (Madeinox-Boavista)

Sérgio Sousa (Madeinox-Boavista)
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 14 of 37

Santi Perez (CC Loulé - Louletano-Orbitur-Aquashow)

Santi Perez (CC Loulé - Louletano-Orbitur-Aquashow)
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 15 of 37

David Blanco (Palmeiras Resort-Prio-Tavira)

David Blanco (Palmeiras Resort-Prio-Tavira)
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 16 of 37

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d’Epargne)

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 17 of 37

Tiago Machado (Radio Shack)

Tiago Machado (Radio Shack)
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 18 of 37

Race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) in action in the final stage.

Race leader Alberto Contador (Astana) in action in the final stage.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 19 of 37

Stage winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) on the podium.

Stage winner Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) on the podium.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 20 of 37

CC Loulé-Louletano-Orbitur-Aquashow, the best Portuguese team.

CC Loulé-Louletano-Orbitur-Aquashow, the best Portuguese team.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 21 of 37

Team RadioShack won the team classification.

Team RadioShack won the team classification.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 22 of 37

The Volta ao Algarve jersey winners let loose with the bubbly.

The Volta ao Algarve jersey winners let loose with the bubbly.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 23 of 37

Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and team director José Azevedo.

Tiago Machado (RadioShack) and team director José Azevedo.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 24 of 37

Alberto Contador is all smiles after his Volta ao Algarve victory.

Alberto Contador is all smiles after his Volta ao Algarve victory.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 25 of 37

Alberto Contador (Astana) has won the Volta ao Algarve for the second straight year.

Alberto Contador (Astana) has won the Volta ao Algarve for the second straight year.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 26 of 37

Alberto Contador (Astana) is the center of attention.

Alberto Contador (Astana) is the center of attention.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 27 of 37

Race winner Alberto Contador takes a swig of champagne.

Race winner Alberto Contador takes a swig of champagne.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 28 of 37

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 37

Who's a good little time triallist? Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) pinches the cheek of Alberto Contador (Astana) on the podium

Who's a good little time triallist? Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) pinches the cheek of Alberto Contador (Astana) on the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 37

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack)

Andreas Kloden (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 37

Pow, pow: Another overall race title for El Pistolero, Alberto Contador

Pow, pow: Another overall race title for El Pistolero, Alberto Contador
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 37

Alberto Contador (Astana) sealed an impressive season start with a second placed finish in the stage

Alberto Contador (Astana) sealed an impressive season start with a second placed finish in the stage
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 37

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) on his way to fourth in the final stage at Algarve

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) on his way to fourth in the final stage at Algarve
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 37

Czech time trial Champion Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia)

Czech time trial Champion Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 37

Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) finished 11th in the time trial and 10th overall

Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) finished 11th in the time trial and 10th overall
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 37

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Espargne) on his way to victory in the final time trial

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Espargne) on his way to victory in the final time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 37

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) during his chrono test

Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) during his chrono test
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Alberto Contador (Astana) sealed overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve on Sunday as fellow Spaniard Luis Leon Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) won the final time trial stage.

Sanchez set a time 21:32 for the 17.2km stage from Laguna to Portimão. Contador was slower, with a time of 21:45, but won overall thanks to the precious seconds he gained while winning Friday's second stage. Luis Leon Sánchez finished the five-stage event second overall at 30 seconds, with Tiago Machado (RadioShack) third at 32 seconds.

As expected, Contador was not allowed to use his Shiv time trial bike because of new UCI regulations. He opted for a more standard red Specialized time trial bike instead.

Stage three winner Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) was third in the time trial with a time of 21:48. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) was fourth with a time of 21:54 and Machado completed a RadioShack trio in the top five.

Spaniards scintillating in time trial finale

Of the early starters, Hugo Sabido (LA-Paredes Rota dos Móveis) set a benchmark of 23:45 for the journey to Portimão. But with the big hitters yet to start, the Portuguese rider's time would quickly drift down the time sheets.

As times tumbled towards sub-23 minute efforts, track convert Iljo Keisse (Quick Step) stamped out a 23:01. Ignatas Konovalovas (Cervélo TestTeam) held the lead momentarily as he broke the 23 minute barrier with 22:58.

David Millar's (Garmin –Transitions) hopes for the stage were dealt a blow as he crashed during his race. The Scot finished the stage but would end up almost six minutes down on the stage victor.

With 84 of the 138 starters across the finish line, stage four winner Sebastien Roesseler (RadioShack) continued his purple patch of form as he tore through the course in rapid fashion. His 21:48 would remain the mark to beat for the rest of the field.

Czech time trial Champion Frantisek Rabon (HTC-Columbia) rode strongly, but fell short of Roesseler's time by seven seconds. Finally, Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) eclipsed the Belgian's time to stop the clock in 21:32.

With six riders to follow, the Spaniard had a short but nervous wait to see whether any of his rivals could improve.

US rider Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) finished more than a minute down on Sánchez's time but capped an impressive ProTour debut with a sixth place finish overall.

Another name was struck off the list as Sánchez's teammate Rui Costa came through finish in 22:16. Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) went sub-22, in 21:54. Neither Euskaltel-Euskadi's Samuel Sánchez (22:07) or RadioShack's Tiago Machado (22:02) could improve on the leader's time.

The last man to start, Alberto Contador (Astana) remained the only rider out on course. The Spaniard brushed aside several days of polemics about his equipment to ride to 21:45, but could not improve on his compatriot's mark, finishing 13 seconds shy of the stage winner, Luis Leon Sánchez.

Full Results
1Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:21:32
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana0:00:13
3Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:00:16
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:22
5Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:23
6Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:30
7Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:35
8Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:44
9Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:46
10Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:00:48
11Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:53
12Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:54
13Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:00:55
14Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper0:00:57
15Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:59
16Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
17Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:01:03
18Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:01:07
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:11
20Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
21Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
22Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank0:01:14
23Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:15
24Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:16
25Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:01:17
26Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
27Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:22
28Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:01:23
29Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:24
30Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions0:01:25
31Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
32Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team0:01:26
33Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
34Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:27
35Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:29
36Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
37David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
38Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:31
39Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:01:32
40Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto0:01:33
41Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:01:35
42Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:36
44Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
45Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:37
46Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:39
47Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto0:01:40
48Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:42
49Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:01:43
50Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
51Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:01:49
52Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
53David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
54Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:01:50
55Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:01:51
56Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:54
57Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
58Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:01:56
59Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team0:01:57
60David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:58
61Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:59
62Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:02
63Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:03
64Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:05
65Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:07
66Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
67Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:08
68Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
69Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:10
70David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:11
71Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
72Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:02:12
73Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:13
74Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
75Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:02:15
76Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:02:16
77Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper0:02:18
78Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
79Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:02:19
80Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:02:20
81Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:02:21
82Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:02:22
83Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
84Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:23
85Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:25
87Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
88Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:26
89Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
90Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:31
91Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
92Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto0:02:33
93Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:35
94Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:02:36
95Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto0:02:40
96Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
97Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:42
98Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:02:43
99Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:44
100Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:02:45
101Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:02:46
102Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:02:48
103Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
104Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:02:51
105Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
106Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
107Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:02:55
108Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:02:58
109Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
110Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:59
111Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:03:00
112Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:04
113Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:05
114André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:03:07
115Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:03:09
116Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
117Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions0:03:11
118Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:03:14
119Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:26
120Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:03:28
121Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana0:03:33
122Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:03:44
123Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:45
124Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:03:51
125Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:57
126Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana0:04:02
127Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:04:22
128Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
129Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:04:34
130Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper0:04:37
131Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:05:31
132Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana0:05:37
133David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions0:05:47
134Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:06:24
135Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:06:26
136Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper0:06:38
137Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:06:45
138Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper0:06:59
DNSDavid O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNSNiko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNSEzequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
DNSBrett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
DNSRobbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
DNSChristian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions
DNSDavid De La Fuente (Spa) Astana

Teams
1Team RadioShack1:05:44
2Caisse d'Epargne0:00:22
3Team HTC - Columbia0:01:07
4Rabobank0:01:42
5Quick Step0:02:39
6Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:51
7Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:05
8Française Des Jeux0:03:19
9Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:22
10Team Katusha0:03:32
11Palmeiras Resort-Prio0:03:34
12Cervélo Test Team0:03:40
13Barbot-Siper0:03:56
14Xacobeo Galicia0:04:04
15Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:04:06
16Footon-Servetto0:04:27
17Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:04:34
18La Rota Dos Moveis0:04:51
19Madeinox-Boavista0:05:06
20Astana0:06:22
21An Post-Sean Kelly0:06:29
22C C Loulé- Louletano0:07:24
23Garmin -Transitions0:09:15

Final general classification
1Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana19:57:48
2Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:00:30
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack0:00:32
4Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack0:00:37
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:57
6Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne0:01:11
7Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:16
8Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack0:01:25
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:33
10Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:45
11Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:01:49
12Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:03
13Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step0:02:05
14Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:08
15Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions0:02:13
16Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:18
17Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto0:02:21
18David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:02:26
19Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:33
20Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
21Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:35
22Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank0:02:37
23Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:02:40
24Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:41
25Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto0:02:42
26Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank0:02:43
27Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack0:02:45
28Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
29Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:02:51
30Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:58
31Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank0:03:06
32Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:16
33Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:03:21
34Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
35Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
36Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:03:44
37Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:03:50
38Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:03:55
39Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:03:57
40Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:58
41Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:04:00
42Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:04:06
43Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:07
44Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:04:10
45Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper0:04:13
46Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:04:26
47Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto0:04:37
48Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:43
49Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:26
50Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:05:39
51Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step0:05:58
52Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:24
53Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack0:07:11
54Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:07:14
55Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:07:51
56Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team0:07:54
57André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:08:11
58Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana0:08:19
59Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:08:56
60Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:09:32
61Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:45
62Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:09:55
63Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:10:16
64Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:10:20
65Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto0:10:25
66Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:10:47
67Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:10:52
68Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:11:13
69Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:11:57
70Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack0:12:24
71Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:14:31
72Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:14:52
73Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:15:02
74David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper0:15:34
75Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:15:42
76Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:15:58
77Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:16:02
78Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:16:15
79Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:16:16
80Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:16:41
81Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper0:16:45
82Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:16:49
83Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:17:06
84Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:17:24
85Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper0:17:34
86Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:18:27
87Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:18:51
88Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:18:53
89Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:18:59
90Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
91David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:19:16
92Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:06
93Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:20:55
94Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:21:06
95Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:22:02
96Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions0:22:14
97Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:22:33
98Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:23:24
99Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:23:36
100Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:23:59
101Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:24:12
102Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team0:24:28
103Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:24:35
104David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions0:24:50
105Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:24:59
106Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:25:37
107Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:26:28
108Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:26:33
109Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:26:49
110Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:27:15
111Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:27:54
112Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:28:19
113Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana0:28:34
114Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:28:39
115Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:28:51
116David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:30:17
117Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step0:30:50
118Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:31:24
119Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:32:38
120Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team0:37:45
121Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:38:02
122Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:39:29
123Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:40:06
124Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:40:10
125Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:40:18
126Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:40:34
127Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:42:16
128Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:44:24
129Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana0:46:02
130Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:46:24
131Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:48:56
132Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:52:24
133Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:54:54
134Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper0:59:12
135Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:59:44
136Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:00:30
137Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano1:01:13
138Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper1:07:40

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia47pts
2Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux27
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana25
4Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack25
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi24
6Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto22
7Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack20
8Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha20
9Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto20
10Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne18
11Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator16
12Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack16
13Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step14
14Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne13
15Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia13
16Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux13
17Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi11
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia10
19Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
20Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank10
21Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9
22Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
23Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto8
24Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step8
25Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis6

Sprints classification
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator9pts
2Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis6
3Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
4Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne3
5Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
6Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano3
7Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne2
8Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto2
9Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2
10Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack1
11Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi1

Mountains classification
1Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator25pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10
3Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana9
4Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack7
5Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
6Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
7Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia6
8Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack6
9Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano6
10Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi5
11Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5

Portugese rider classification
1Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
2Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
3Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
4Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
5Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
6Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
7Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
8Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
9Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
10Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
11Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper

Teams classification
1Team RadioShack59:52:29
2Caisse d'Epargne0:01:47
3Team HTC - Columbia0:04:41
4Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:08
5Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:24
6Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator0:07:19
7Team Katusha0:07:42
8Quick Step0:07:48
9Rabobank0:08:05
10Footon-Servetto0:09:43
11C C Loulé- Louletano0:15:42
12Astana0:17:48
13Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:18:32
14Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:19:40
15Francaise Des Jeux0:21:16
16Barbot-Siper0:21:25
17Palmeiras Resort-Prio0:24:18
18Xacobeo Galicia0:25:24
19Madeinox-Boavista0:28:05
20Cervélo Test Team0:31:43
21Garmin -Transitions0:32:55
22La Rota Dos Moveis0:36:37
23An Post-Sean Kelly0:37:40

 

