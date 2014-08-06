Second stage win for Bauhaus in Portugal
Veloso continues to lead
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|4:03:05
|2
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|3
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|4
|Asborn Kragh Andersen (Den) Christina Watches - Kuma
|5
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|6
|Samuel Jose Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|7
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|8
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|9
|Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|10
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|28:01:00
|2
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:29
|3
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:00:30
|4
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:39
|5
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:41
|6
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:00:43
|7
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH
|0:00:50
|8
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:00:52
|9
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:01:07
|10
|Hernani Broco (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:01:11
