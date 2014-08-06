Trending

Second stage win for Bauhaus in Portugal

Veloso continues to lead

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting4:03:05
2Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
3Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
4Asborn Kragh Andersen (Den) Christina Watches - Kuma
5Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
6Samuel Jose Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa
7Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
8Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
9Jorge Martin Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
10Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa28:01:00
2Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:29
3Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:00:30
4Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM - Quinta Da Lixa0:00:39
5Ricardo Mestre (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:41
6Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:43
7David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos BH0:00:50
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:00:52
9Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular0:01:07
10Hernani Broco (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:01:11

