Marque wins Stage 9 time trial
Sousa hold onto slim four second lead
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa
|0:49:06
|2
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:36
|3
|Rui Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:01:28
|4
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:01:50
|5
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa
|0:02:03
|6
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne- Séché Environnement
|0:02:11
|7
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team de Rijke-Shanks
|0:02:28
|8
|Vegard Laengen (Nor) Bretagne- Séché Environnement
|0:02:29
|9
|Edgar Pinto (Por) LA Aluminios - Antarte
|0:02:30
|10
|Reto Hollenstein (Por) IAM Cycling
|0:02:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rui Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|40:01:42
|2
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa
|0:00:04
|3
|4
|Edgar Pinto (Por) LA Aluminios - Antarte
|0:02:44
|5
|Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:02:57
|6
|Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
|0:02:59
|7
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:03:14
|8
|Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
|0:05:23
|9
|Nuno Ribeiro (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:06:49
|10
|Célio Sousa (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
|0:07:49
