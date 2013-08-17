Trending

Marque wins Stage 9 time trial

Sousa hold onto slim four second lead

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Marque (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa0:49:06
2Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa0:00:36
3Rui Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:01:28
4Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:01:50
5Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa0:02:03
6Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne- Séché Environnement0:02:11
7Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cycling Team de Rijke-Shanks0:02:28
8Vegard Laengen (Nor) Bretagne- Séché Environnement0:02:29
9Edgar Pinto (Por) LA Aluminios - Antarte0:02:30
10Reto Hollenstein (Por) IAM Cycling0:02:37

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rui Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive40:01:42
2Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM - Quinta da Lixa0:00:04
3Rui Sousa (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:00:50
4Edgar Pinto (Por) LA Aluminios - Antarte0:02:44
5Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:02:57
6Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda0:02:59
7Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling0:03:14
8Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda0:05:23
9Nuno Ribeiro (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:06:49
10Célio Sousa (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda0:07:49

