Cardoso takes stage 5 of Volta a Portugal

Pardilla retains race lead

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga4:20:47
2Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
3Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard-Trek
4Sébastian Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
5Andrea Piechele (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
6Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
7Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
8Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
9Eugeni Alafaci - J (Ita) Leopard-Trek
10Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka24:46:40
2Rui Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
3Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:07
4Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:17
5Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:20
6Alejandro Marque (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:24
7Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:30
8César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:39
9Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda0:00:46
10Edgar Pinto (Por) La Alumíníos-Antarte0:00:47

