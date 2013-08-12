Cardoso takes stage 5 of Volta a Portugal
Pardilla retains race lead
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros Rga
|4:20:47
|2
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|3
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Leopard-Trek
|4
|Sébastian Hinault (Fra) IAM Cycling
|5
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
|6
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|7
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|8
|Jimmy Engoulvent (Fra) Sojasun
|9
|Eugeni Alafaci - J (Ita) Leopard-Trek
|10
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) MTN-Qhubeka
|24:46:40
|2
|Rui Sousa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|3
|Gustavo Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:07
|4
|Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:00:17
|5
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|0:00:20
|6
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:24
|7
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
|0:00:30
|8
|César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:00:39
|9
|Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular-Onda
|0:00:46
|10
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Alumíníos-Antarte
|0:00:47
