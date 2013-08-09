Trending

Sousa sprints to victory in Viana do Castelo

Wyss takes over Volta a Portugal lead

Brief Results
1Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive4:41:21
2Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
3Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
4César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
5Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
6Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios-Antarte
7Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
8Nuno Ribeiro (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
9Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
10Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling

General classification after stage 2
1Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling10:46:27
2César Fonte (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:04
3Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
4Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa0:00:06
5Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
6Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) OFM-Quinta Da Lixa
7Matteo Fedi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
8Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Sojasun0:00:07
9Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana0:00:09
10Hernani Broco (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive0:00:10

