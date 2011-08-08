Toribio Alcolea takes stage 4
Broco retains overall lead
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|4:28:41
|2
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|5
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|6
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|8
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|9
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|10
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|11
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
|12
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|13
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|14
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|15
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|16
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|17
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|18
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|19
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|20
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|21
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista
|22
|Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|23
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista
|24
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|25
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|26
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|27
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|28
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:32
|29
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|30
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|31
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:39
|32
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|33
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|0:00:44
|34
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:46
|35
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:51
|36
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:57
|37
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|38
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|39
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|40
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:01:31
|41
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:42
|42
|Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista
|0:01:48
|43
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|44
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|45
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:02:01
|46
|Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
|0:02:06
|47
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:25
|48
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|49
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:42
|50
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|51
|Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural
|0:03:02
|52
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|53
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|0:03:40
|54
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal
|55
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio
|56
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio
|57
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
|58
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:04:11
|59
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|0:04:16
|60
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:04:48
|61
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|62
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|63
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:07:26
|64
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:29
|65
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|66
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio
|67
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|68
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|69
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|70
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|71
|Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|72
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:08:18
|73
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|74
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:08:24
|75
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|76
|António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
|77
|Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|78
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:09:58
|79
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|80
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:10:29
|81
|Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:10:53
|82
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|83
|Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal
|84
|Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal
|85
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|86
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:13:31
|87
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|88
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|89
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal
|90
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|91
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|92
|Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
|93
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|94
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|95
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:16:37
|96
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:17:39
|97
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|98
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|99
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:18:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|5
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
|3
|3
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|2
|4
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|5
|pts
|2
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|3
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|2
|4
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|25
|pts
|2
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|20
|3
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|4
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|13
|5
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|10
|6
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|8
|7
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|6
|8
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|4
|9
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|2
|10
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tavira-Prio
|13:26:03
|2
|Barbot - Efapel
|3
|LA - Antarte
|4
|Onda - Boavista
|5
|Caja Rural
|0:00:39
|6
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:51
|7
|Itera - Katusha
|0:00:57
|8
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:01:04
|9
|Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:25
|10
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:04:48
|11
|Portugal
|0:06:30
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:08:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|18:19:58
|2
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:03
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:00:16
|4
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:00:17
|5
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:00:25
|6
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:00:30
|7
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:37
|8
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:45
|9
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:52
|10
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
|11
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista
|0:01:04
|12
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:07
|13
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:12
|14
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:27
|15
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:01:30
|16
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:31
|17
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:01:48
|18
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:55
|19
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista
|0:02:02
|20
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:02:09
|21
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:02:37
|22
|Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:45
|23
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:03:46
|24
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:04:25
|25
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:32
|26
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:04:51
|27
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:05:10
|28
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:05:15
|29
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:05:44
|30
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:02
|31
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:06:33
|32
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:07:34
|34
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:07:41
|35
|Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
|0:08:12
|36
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal
|0:08:49
|37
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|0:09:42
|38
|Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural
|0:10:56
|39
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:11:04
|40
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:11:18
|41
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|0:11:37
|42
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:13:00
|43
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:13:21
|44
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:13:24
|45
|Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista
|0:15:40
|46
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:16:18
|47
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:16:40
|48
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:17:09
|49
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:17:44
|50
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:18:23
|51
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:19:10
|52
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:19:29
|53
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:19:34
|54
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:20:44
|55
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:23:35
|56
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|57
|Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:23:39
|58
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:23:53
|59
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:24:06
|60
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:24:10
|61
|Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal
|0:24:34
|62
|Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal
|0:24:59
|63
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio
|0:25:18
|64
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:25:24
|65
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:25:46
|66
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:25:56
|67
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:26:34
|68
|Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
|0:27:10
|69
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:27:16
|70
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:18
|71
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:27:24
|72
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:28:02
|73
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:28:21
|74
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:29:01
|75
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:29:21
|76
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:29:41
|77
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal
|0:29:47
|78
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:31:11
|79
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:31:56
|80
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:32:41
|81
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:32:42
|82
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:32:56
|83
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|84
|Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:33:44
|85
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:34:52
|86
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:35:30
|87
|António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
|0:36:31
|88
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:36:40
|89
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:37:06
|90
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:41:28
|91
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:41:43
|92
|Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:43:48
|93
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:45:13
|94
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:48:44
|95
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:52:13
|96
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|1:03:09
|97
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|1:06:43
|98
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:14:15
|99
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:31:06
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|26
|pts
|2
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|19
|3
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|15
|4
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|13
|5
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|13
|6
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|10
|7
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|10
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|9
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|10
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|9
|11
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|8
|12
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|7
|13
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|14
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|5
|15
|Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|5
|16
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|5
|17
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|18
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|4
|19
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|20
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
|3
|21
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|3
|22
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|2
|23
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|2
|24
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|2
|25
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|2
|26
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista
|1
|27
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|28
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|68
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|56
|3
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|43
|4
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|32
|5
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|31
|6
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|28
|7
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|26
|8
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|25
|9
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|16
|10
|António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
|16
|11
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|14
|12
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|14
|13
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|12
|14
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|10
|15
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|10
|16
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|17
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|8
|18
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|8
|19
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|20
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|7
|21
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|7
|22
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|23
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|6
|24
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|6
|25
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|4
|26
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|4
|27
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|3
|28
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|3
|29
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|30
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|3
|31
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
|2
|32
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|2
|33
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|2
|34
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|2
|35
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|1
|36
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|37
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|1
|38
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|1
|39
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|18:21:05
|2
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:00:23
|3
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:25
|4
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:44
|5
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:04:03
|6
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:05:26
|7
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:06:27
|8
|Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
|0:07:05
|9
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|0:08:35
|10
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|0:10:30
|11
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:17
|12
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:16:37
|13
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:18:27
|14
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:19:37
|15
|Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal
|0:23:52
|16
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:24:17
|17
|Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
|0:26:03
|18
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:27:14
|19
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:28:14
|20
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:49
|21
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:31:34
|22
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:31:49
|23
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:33:45
|24
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:34:23
|25
|António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
|0:35:24
|26
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:40:21
|27
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:44:06
|28
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:13:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tavira-Prio
|55:01:02
|2
|LA - Antarte
|0:00:50
|3
|Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:52
|4
|Onda - Boavista
|0:02:01
|5
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:09:37
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:11:19
|7
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:13:58
|8
|Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:18:32
|9
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:20:48
|10
|Itera - Katusha
|0:20:56
|11
|Portugal
|0:22:31
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:30:24
