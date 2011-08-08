Trending

Toribio Alcolea takes stage 4

Broco retains overall lead

Image 1 of 4

The back of the peloton.

The back of the peloton.
(Image credit: Joao Fonseca)
Image 2 of 4

The Volta enjoyed a transitional day.

The Volta enjoyed a transitional day.
(Image credit: Joao Fonseca)
Image 3 of 4

LA-Antarte were always near the front.

LA-Antarte were always near the front.
(Image credit: Joao Fonseca)
Image 4 of 4

The podium for stage four of the Volta a Portugal.

The podium for stage four of the Volta a Portugal.
(Image credit: Joao Fonseca)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada4:28:41
2Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
5Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
6Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
7Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
8Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
9André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
10Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
11Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
12Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
13Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
14Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
15Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
16Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
17Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
18Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
19Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
20Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
21Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista
22Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
23Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista
24Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
25Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista
26Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
27Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
28Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:00:32
29Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
30David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
31César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:39
32Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
33Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal0:00:44
34Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:46
35Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:51
36Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:57
37Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
38Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
39Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
40Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:01:31
41José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:42
42Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista0:01:48
43Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
44Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
45Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:02:01
46Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal0:02:06
47Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:02:25
48Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
49Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:42
50Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
51Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural0:03:02
52Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
53Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal0:03:40
54Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal
55Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio
56Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio
57Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
58Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:04:11
59Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural0:04:16
60Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:04:48
61Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
62Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
63Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio0:07:26
64Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:07:29
65Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
66Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio
67Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
68Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
69Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
70Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
71Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel
72Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte0:08:18
73Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista
74Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:08:24
75Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
76António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
77Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
78David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:09:58
79Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
80Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:10:29
81Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:10:53
82Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
83Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal
84Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal
85Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
86Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:13:31
87Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
88Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
89Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal
90Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
91Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
92Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
93Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
94Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
95Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:16:37
96Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:17:39
97Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
98Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
99Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:18:10

Mountain 1 - Gouveia, Cat. 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel5pts
2Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista3
3André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio2
4Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel1

Mountain 2 - Gouveia, Cat. 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada5pts
2Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio3
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD2
4Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada25pts
2Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio20
3Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD16
4Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel13
5Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo10
6Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli8
7Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha6
8Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte4
9André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio2
10Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tavira-Prio13:26:03
2Barbot - Efapel
3LA - Antarte
4Onda - Boavista
5Caja Rural0:00:39
6Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:51
7Itera - Katusha0:00:57
8Chipotle Development Team0:01:04
9Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:02:25
10Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:04:48
11Portugal0:06:30
12Lampre - ISD0:08:26

General classification after stage 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte18:19:58
2Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:03
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio0:00:16
4André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio0:00:17
5Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte0:00:25
6Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio0:00:30
7Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:37
8Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:45
9Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:52
10Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
11Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista0:01:04
12Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:07
13Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:12
14Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:01:27
15Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:01:30
16Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:31
17Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:01:48
18Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:55
19Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista0:02:02
20Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:02:09
21David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio0:02:37
22Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:02:45
23Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:03:46
24César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:04:25
25Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:32
26Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:04:51
27Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:05:10
28Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:05:15
29Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:05:44
30Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:02
31Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:06:33
32Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
33Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:07:34
34Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:07:41
35Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal0:08:12
36Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal0:08:49
37Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal0:09:42
38Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural0:10:56
39Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte0:11:04
40Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:11:18
41Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal0:11:37
42Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio0:13:00
43Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:13:21
44Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:13:24
45Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista0:15:40
46Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:16:18
47Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:16:40
48Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:17:09
49José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:17:44
50Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:18:23
51Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:19:10
52Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:19:29
53Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:19:34
54Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:20:44
55Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:23:35
56Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
57Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:23:39
58Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:23:53
59Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:24:06
60Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte0:24:10
61Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal0:24:34
62Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal0:24:59
63Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio0:25:18
64Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:25:24
65Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:25:46
66Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:25:56
67Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:26:34
68Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal0:27:10
69Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:27:16
70Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:27:18
71Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:27:24
72Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:28:02
73Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:28:21
74Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio0:29:01
75Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:29:21
76Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio0:29:41
77Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal0:29:47
78Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:31:11
79Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:31:56
80Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:32:41
81Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio0:32:42
82Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:32:56
83Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
84Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:33:44
85David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:34:52
86Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:35:30
87António Carvalho (Por) Portugal0:36:31
88Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:36:40
89Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:37:06
90Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:41:28
91Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:41:43
92Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:43:48
93Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:45:13
94Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:48:44
95Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:52:13
96Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille1:03:09
97Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD1:06:43
98Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:14:15
99Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:31:06

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural26pts
2Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte19
3André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio15
4Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel13
5Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio13
6Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio10
7David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio10
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
9David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural10
10Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte9
11Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal8
12César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel7
13Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
14Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada5
15Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel5
16Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha5
17Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural5
18Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel4
19Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
20Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista3
21Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal3
22Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille2
23Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte2
24Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille2
25Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio2
26Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista1
27Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
28Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural1

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel68pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD56
3Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte43
4Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio32
5André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio31
6Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada28
7Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio26
8Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli25
9Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte16
10António Carvalho (Por) Portugal16
11Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel14
12Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha14
13Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli12
14Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo10
15Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel10
16Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural10
17Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille8
18David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio8
19José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
20Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha7
21Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural7
22Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
23Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte6
24Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team6
25Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel4
26Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille4
27Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte3
28Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel3
29David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural3
30Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille3
31Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista2
32Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista2
33César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel2
34Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal2
35Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista1
36Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
37Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team1
38Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte1
39Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD1

Best young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural18:21:05
2Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:00:23
3Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:25
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:03:44
5Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:04:03
6Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:05:26
7Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:06:27
8Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal0:07:05
9Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal0:08:35
10Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal0:10:30
11Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:17
12José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:16:37
13Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:18:27
14Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:19:37
15Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal0:23:52
16Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:24:17
17Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal0:26:03
18Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:27:14
19Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:28:14
20Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:49
21Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:31:34
22Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:31:49
23David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:33:45
24Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:34:23
25António Carvalho (Por) Portugal0:35:24
26Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:40:21
27Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:44:06
28Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:13:08

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tavira-Prio55:01:02
2LA - Antarte0:00:50
3Barbot - Efapel0:00:52
4Onda - Boavista0:02:01
5Andalucia Caja Granada0:09:37
6Caja Rural0:11:19
7Chipotle Development Team0:13:58
8Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:18:32
9Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:20:48
10Itera - Katusha0:20:56
11Portugal0:22:31
12Lampre - ISD0:30:24

Latest on Cyclingnews