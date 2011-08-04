Hugo Sabido (LA - Antarte) mastered the technical though short opening prologue of the Volta a Portugal to take victory on day one, and with it the yellow leader's jersey.

"It's indescribable!" Sabido said after the race. "It's a feeling of euphoria which I hope to share with all my colleagues. I know they are already super happy. It's really too bad that the whole family isn't here. I am very, very happy."

"I was hoping to beat two riders, Filipe Cardoso (Barbot -Epafel), who has always been good here. The second was Thomas Dekker (Chipotle) - he's another expert of this kind of effort - and so I'm very pleased to win a prologue like this against some of the best in the business."

Sabido's time of 3:04 was six seconds faster than next best Cardoso. Teammate Bruno Silva came in third as Portuguese riders dominated the top 10. Dekker who is making his comeback in the race finished 16th, only 10 seconds off the pace.

Sergio Sousa nabbed the blue mountain jersey courtesy of being fastest at the intermediate time check. LA - Antarte also took the lead in the young rider's classification with Bruno Silva.

Tomorrow's opening road stage is 187.7km between Trofa and Oliveira do Bairro and has all the elements of a one-day classic with two categorised climbs and an uphill finish.



Full Results 1 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 0:03:04 2 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:06 3 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 4 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:07 5 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista 6 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 0:00:08 7 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:09 8 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 9 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio 10 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 11 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 12 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:00:10 13 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista 14 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 16 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 17 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha 18 Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:11 19 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 20 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista 21 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 22 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 23 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 24 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 25 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte 26 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 27 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 28 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:12 30 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 31 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 32 Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 33 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 34 Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:00:13 35 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 36 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista 37 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 38 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 39 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 40 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 41 Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:14 42 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 43 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista 44 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 45 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 46 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 47 Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista 0:00:15 48 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 49 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 50 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 51 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 52 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 53 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 54 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 55 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 56 Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:16 57 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 58 Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal 59 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio 60 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 61 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 62 Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista 63 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio 64 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 65 Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:00:17 66 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 67 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 68 Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural 69 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal 70 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 71 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:18 72 Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel 73 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 74 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 75 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 76 Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista 77 Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio 78 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:19 79 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio 80 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 81 António Carvalho (Por) Portugal 82 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio 83 Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 84 Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal 85 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:00:20 86 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 87 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 88 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 89 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 90 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:00:21 91 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 92 Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus) Itera - Katusha 93 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 94 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 95 Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal 0:00:22 96 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio 97 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 98 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 99 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda - Boavista 100 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 101 Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal 0:00:24 102 Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal 103 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 104 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 105 Selcuk Turkcetin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:00:25 106 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 107 Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal 108 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:26 109 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:27 110 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 111 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:28 112 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:29 113 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:00:31 114 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 115 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 116 Serhat Sert (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:00:42

Points 1 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 10 pts 2 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 8 3 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 6 4 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 4 5 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista 2 6 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 1

Teams 1 LA - Antarte 0:09:26 2 Barbot - Efapel 0:09:35 3 Onda - Boavista 0:09:40 4 Lampre - ISD 0:09:43 5 Chipotle Development Team 0:09:46 6 Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 7 Caja Rural 0:09:47 8 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 9 Tavira-Prio 10 Andalucia Caja Granada 11 Itera - Katusha 12 Portugal 0:10:03 13 Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:10:06

General classification after prologue 1 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 0:03:04 2 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:06 3 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 4 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:07 5 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista 6 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 0:00:08 7 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:09 8 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 9 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio 10 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 11 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 12 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:00:10 13 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista 14 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 15 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 16 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 17 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha 18 Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:11 19 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 20 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista 21 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 22 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 23 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 24 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 25 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte 26 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 27 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 28 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 29 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:12 30 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 31 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 32 Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 33 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 34 Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:00:13 35 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 36 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista 37 Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 38 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 39 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 40 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 41 Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:00:14 42 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 43 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista 44 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 45 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 46 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 47 Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista 0:00:15 48 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 49 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 50 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 51 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 52 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 53 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 54 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 55 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 56 Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:16 57 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 58 Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal 59 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio 60 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 61 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 62 Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista 63 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio 64 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 65 Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:00:17 66 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 67 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 68 Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural 69 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal 70 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 71 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:18 72 Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel 73 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 74 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 75 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 76 Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista 77 Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio 78 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:19 79 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio 80 Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 81 António Carvalho (Por) Portugal 82 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio 83 Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 84 Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal 85 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:00:20 86 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 87 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 88 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 89 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 90 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:00:21 91 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 92 Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus) Itera - Katusha 93 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 94 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 95 Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal 0:00:22 96 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio 97 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 98 Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 99 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda - Boavista 100 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 101 Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal 0:00:24 102 Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal 103 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 104 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 105 Selcuk Turkcetin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:00:25 106 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 107 Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal 108 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:00:26 109 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:00:27 110 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 111 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:00:28 112 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:29 113 Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:00:31 114 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 115 Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 116 Serhat Sert (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:00:42

Points classification 1 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 10 pts 2 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 8 3 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 6 4 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 4 5 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista 2 6 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 1

Young rider classification 1 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:03:10 2 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:15 3 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 4 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:03:16 5 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 6 Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:03:17 7 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista 9 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 10 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:03:18 11 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 12 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:03:19 13 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 14 Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:20 15 Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal 16 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 17 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 18 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:03:21 19 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:22 20 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 21 Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:03:23 22 António Carvalho (Por) Portugal 23 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:03:24 24 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 25 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:25 26 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:03:26 27 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 28 Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal 0:03:28 29 Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal 30 Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 31 Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:03:29 32 Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal 33 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:30 34 Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:03:31