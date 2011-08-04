Trending

Sabido powers to prologue victory

Portuguese dominate opening stage

Hugo Sabido (LA - Antarte) mastered the technical though short opening prologue of the Volta a Portugal to take victory on day one, and with it the yellow leader's jersey.

"It's indescribable!" Sabido said after the race. "It's a feeling of euphoria which I hope to share with all my colleagues. I know they are already super happy. It's really too bad that the whole family isn't here. I am very, very happy."

"I was hoping to beat two riders, Filipe Cardoso (Barbot -Epafel), who has always been good here. The second was Thomas Dekker (Chipotle) - he's another expert of this kind of effort - and so I'm very pleased to win a prologue like this against some of the best in the business."

Sabido's time of 3:04 was six seconds faster than next best Cardoso. Teammate Bruno Silva came in third as Portuguese riders dominated the top 10. Dekker who is making his comeback in the race finished 16th, only 10 seconds off the pace.

Sergio Sousa nabbed the blue mountain jersey courtesy of being fastest at the intermediate time check. LA - Antarte also took the lead in the young rider's classification with Bruno Silva.

Tomorrow's opening road stage is 187.7km between Trofa and Oliveira do Bairro and has all the elements of a one-day classic with two categorised climbs and an uphill finish.
 

Full Results
1Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte0:03:04
2Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:06
3Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
4Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:07
5Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
6Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte0:00:08
7Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:09
8Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
9Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
10Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
11Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
12Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:00:10
13Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
14Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
15Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
16Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
17Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
18Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:11
19Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
20Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista
21Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
22Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
23Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
24Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
25Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
26Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
27Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
28Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
29Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:12
30Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
31Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
32Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
33Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
34Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:00:13
35Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
36Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
37Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
38Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
39Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
40Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
41Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:14
42Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
43Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista
44Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
45Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
46Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
47Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:00:15
48Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
49Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
50José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
51Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
52Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
53Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
54Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
55Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
56Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team0:00:16
57Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
58Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
59Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio
60Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
61Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
62Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista
63André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
64Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
65Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:00:17
66Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
67Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
68Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural
69Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal
70Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
71Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:00:18
72Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel
73Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
74Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
75Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
76Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista
77Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
78Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:19
79Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio
80Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
81António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
82David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
83Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
84Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal
85Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:20
86Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
87Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
88Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
89Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
90Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:00:21
91Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
92Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
93Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
94Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
95Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal0:00:22
96Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio
97Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
98Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
99Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda - Boavista
100David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
101Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal0:00:24
102Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
103Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
104Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
105Selcuk Turkcetin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:25
106Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
107Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
108Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:00:26
109Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:00:27
110Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
111Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:00:28
112César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:29
113Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:31
114Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
115Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
116Serhat Sert (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:00:42

Points
1Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte10pts
2Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel8
3Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte6
4Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel4
5Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista2
6Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte1

Teams
1LA - Antarte0:09:26
2Barbot - Efapel0:09:35
3Onda - Boavista0:09:40
4Lampre - ISD0:09:43
5Chipotle Development Team0:09:46
6Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
7Caja Rural0:09:47
8Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
9Tavira-Prio
10Andalucia Caja Granada
11Itera - Katusha
12Portugal0:10:03
13Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:10:06

Young rider classification
1Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:03:10
2Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:03:15
3Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
4Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:03:16
5Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
6Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:03:17
7Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
8Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
9Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
10Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:03:18
11Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
12José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:03:19
13Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
14Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team0:03:20
15Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
16Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
17Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
18Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:03:21
19Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:03:22
20Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
21Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:03:23
22António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
23Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:03:24
24Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
25Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:03:25
26Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:03:26
27David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
28Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal0:03:28
29Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
30Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
31Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:03:29
32Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
33Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:03:30
34Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:03:31

