Sabido powers to prologue victory
Portuguese dominate opening stage
Hugo Sabido (LA - Antarte) mastered the technical though short opening prologue of the Volta a Portugal to take victory on day one, and with it the yellow leader's jersey.
"It's indescribable!" Sabido said after the race. "It's a feeling of euphoria which I hope to share with all my colleagues. I know they are already super happy. It's really too bad that the whole family isn't here. I am very, very happy."
"I was hoping to beat two riders, Filipe Cardoso (Barbot -Epafel), who has always been good here. The second was Thomas Dekker (Chipotle) - he's another expert of this kind of effort - and so I'm very pleased to win a prologue like this against some of the best in the business."
Sabido's time of 3:04 was six seconds faster than next best Cardoso. Teammate Bruno Silva came in third as Portuguese riders dominated the top 10. Dekker who is making his comeback in the race finished 16th, only 10 seconds off the pace.
Sergio Sousa nabbed the blue mountain jersey courtesy of being fastest at the intermediate time check. LA - Antarte also took the lead in the young rider's classification with Bruno Silva.
Tomorrow's opening road stage is 187.7km between Trofa and Oliveira do Bairro and has all the elements of a one-day classic with two categorised climbs and an uphill finish.
|1
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:03:04
|2
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:06
|3
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|4
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:07
|5
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
|6
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:00:08
|7
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:09
|8
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|9
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
|10
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|11
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|12
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:10
|13
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|14
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|15
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|16
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|17
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|18
|Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:11
|19
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|20
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|21
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|22
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|23
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|24
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|25
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|26
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|27
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|28
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|29
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:12
|30
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|31
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|32
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|33
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|34
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:13
|35
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|36
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|37
|Emanuel Vona (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|38
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|39
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|40
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|41
|Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:14
|42
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|43
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista
|44
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|45
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|46
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|47
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:00:15
|48
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|49
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|50
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|51
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|52
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|53
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|54
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|55
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|56
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:16
|57
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|58
|Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
|59
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio
|60
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|61
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|62
|Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista
|63
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|64
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|65
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:17
|66
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|67
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|68
|Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural
|69
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal
|70
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|71
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:18
|72
|Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|73
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|74
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|75
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|76
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista
|77
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|78
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:19
|79
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio
|80
|Vitaliy Kondrut (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|81
|António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
|82
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|83
|Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|84
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal
|85
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:20
|86
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|87
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|88
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|89
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|90
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:00:21
|91
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|92
|Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|93
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|94
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|95
|Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal
|0:00:22
|96
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio
|97
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|98
|Evgeni Gerganov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|99
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda - Boavista
|100
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|101
|Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal
|0:00:24
|102
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|103
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|104
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|105
|Selcuk Turkcetin (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:25
|106
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|107
|Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
|108
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:00:26
|109
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:00:27
|110
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|111
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:00:28
|112
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:29
|113
|Daniel Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:31
|114
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|115
|Svetoslav Tchanliev Kirilov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|116
|Serhat Sert (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:00:42
|1
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|10
|pts
|2
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|8
|3
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|6
|4
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|4
|5
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
|2
|6
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|1
|1
|LA - Antarte
|0:09:26
|2
|Barbot - Efapel
|0:09:35
|3
|Onda - Boavista
|0:09:40
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:43
|5
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:09:46
|6
|Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|7
|Caja Rural
|0:09:47
|8
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Tavira-Prio
|10
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|11
|Itera - Katusha
|12
|Portugal
|0:10:03
|13
|Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:10:06
|1
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:03:10
|2
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:15
|3
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|4
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:16
|5
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|6
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:17
|7
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|9
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|10
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:03:18
|11
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|12
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:03:19
|13
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|14
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:20
|15
|Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
|16
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|17
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|18
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:03:21
|19
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:22
|20
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|21
|Eloy Ruiz Pinto (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:03:23
|22
|António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
|23
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:03:24
|24
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|25
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:25
|26
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:03:26
|27
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|28
|Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal
|0:03:28
|29
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|30
|Stanislav Zaraliev (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|31
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:03:29
|32
|Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
|33
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:30
|34
|Muhammet Atalay (Tur) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:03:31
|1
|LA - Antarte
|0:09:26
|2
|Barbot - Efapel
|0:09:35
|3
|Onda - Boavista
|0:09:40
|4
|Lampre - ISD
|0:09:43
|5
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:09:46
|6
|Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|7
|Caja Rural
|0:09:47
|8
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|9
|Tavira-Prio
|10
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|11
|Itera - Katusha
|12
|Portugal
|0:10:03
|13
|Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:10:06
