BikeExchange-Jayco withdraw from Valenciana after positive COVID-19 tests

BikeExchange-Jayco have withdrawn from the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana ahead of Friday's third stage after two members of the squad tested positive for COVID-19.

The team reported that the two test results came on Thursday evening as part of the daily testing protocols in place at the race.

All riders and staff have now left the race and medical staff are working to move team members into quarantine, the team reported.

"As a precautionary measure, in accordance with strict team policy, and having already had to withdraw one rider due to injury, the decision was made to withdraw from the event, with the health of riders, staff and all those involved in the race being the priority. The race organisation was informed of the situation immediately," the team stated in a press release.

"Team BikeExchange-Jayco’s medical team are now working to move riders and staff safely to areas of quarantine where necessary, and to continue further testing."

Chris Juul-Jensen was a non-starter on Thursday's second stage, while the remaining members of the squad – Luccas Hamilton, Dion Smith, Tsgabu Grmay, Damien Howson and Kaden Groves – will not take the start of stage 3, which runs from Alicante to the summit finish at Antenas del Maigmó.

Team manager Brent Copeland thanked tthe race organisation for their understanding and support.

"The safety of all our riders and staff, and that of everyone involved in the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana is of the utmost importance, and we believe the only correct decision to be taken in these circumstances is to withdraw from the race," he said.

"We would like to thank the race organisation for their understanding and support, and will continue to carry out our team policy to ensure the safest possible outcome."

It's the first time that a positive COVID-19 test has forced riders or teams to withdraw from a race during the new season, though the virus and the Omicron variant had already affected pre-season camps. Jumbo-Visma were forced to cut theirs short after a positive test among the team, while Peter and Juraj Sagan's January was disrupted by positive tests and the subsequent enforced isolation.