Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana stage 1 - Live coverage
By Patrick Fletcher published
All the action on the opening stage of the race
Movistar and QuickStep-AlphaVinyl are the teams who have taken responsibility in the peloton so far today. With Valverede/Mas and Evenepoel, respectively, they have the top favourites for the overall title, although this is a race that could go any number of ways.
The riders are already climbing, although they're not yet at the official start of the Remolcador climb. Still, the stage is starting to move through the gears and the gap to the breakaway is down below the four-minute mark.
Anyway, back in today's stage itself, here are our five intrepid breakaway riders.
- Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
- Jesús Ezquerra (Burgios-BH)
- David González (Caja Rural)
- Ben King (Human Powered Health)
- Iván Moreno (Kern Pharma)
Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) looks a likely challenger to the Movistar duo, and we also have Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers), Vincenzo Nibali (Astana-Qazaqstan), Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates), among others.
Valverde has won this race three times before and, despite being two months away from his 42nd birthday, is still in fine fettle, winning a round of the Challenge Mallorca last week and finishing runner-up in another. He's here as part of a strong Movistar team that also includes Enric Mas.
Today's stage isn't as obviously decisive as stage 3's off-road summit finish, but it still represents dangerously hilly terrain that could shape the overall outcome, with three expected bunch sprints on the other stages.
Running 166km from Les Alqueries to the tiny village of Torralba del Mar, there's plenty of elevation gain accrued on the undulating terrain. The cat-2 Remolcador climb in the middle looks imposing but the brace of climbs at the end are where we'll see the real action. The top of the nasty final climb comes 3km from the finish, which should make for a thrilling and open finale, where Alejando Valverde will probably raise his arms....
The opening stage is already underway and we're nearing that big climb you can see in the middle of the stage profile. There's a five-man breakaway up the road with a lead of five minutes.
Hello and happy new year! It's February, obviously, but today marks the first event in the Cyclingnews live race centre of the 2022 season.
It's the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana and we'll be here with by-the-minute coverage throughout the five days of racing in Eastern Spain.
