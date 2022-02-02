A selection of our 'best of the rest' kits for 2022

The 2022 season is already underway and almost every team across the men's and women's peloton have unveiled their new looks.

We've already released our yearly ranking of both the men's WorldTour and Women's WorldTour kits, with the entire Cyclingnews team making their choices and Bora-Hansgrohe came out on top of the average ranking.

But there's plenty more beyond the top level of the sport, with dozens of teams having shown off their 2022 kits, from the bold to the beautiful and the bizarre.

Here, we take a look at some of the best of the rest from around the pro peloton. Human Powered Health, Uno-X, and Lotto Soudal – who all run teams below WorldTour level, are excluded from this list due to their presence in our WorldTour ranking.

Euskaltel-Euskadi

Euskaltel-Euskadi's new look for 2022 (Image credit: Etxeondo)

First up is a personal favourite – the Basque ProTeam which in 2020 added Euskaltel as title sponsor in a semi-revival of the famous team that folded back in 2013.

Juan José Lobato, Luis Angel Maté, and Vuelta 2018 stage winner Mikel Iturria will be among the riders to wear this orange number in the upcoming season.

If the bright Exteondo-designed kit didn't already stand out, then the addition of colourful geometric shapes only adds to the flair. Classic black shorts emblazoned with the Fundación Euskadi logo complete the look.

Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi

Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi with a bright effort (Image credit: Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi)

We remain in the Basque country for our next kit, the women's Continental squad which also falls under the Fundación Euskadi group of squads.

The team largely competes on home ground and is focusses on developing young riders but look out for their bright and colourful kit at Women's WorldTour races such as the Donostia Klasikoa and Ceratizit Challenge. Pink with dashes of white, green and purple shouldn't work but it somehow does here.

L39ION of Los Angeles

L39ION of Los Angeles have switched it up and gone for a black kit (Image credit: Kit Karzen)

Look out for this kit in the men's and women's peloton over in North America, where the Tyler and Justin Williams-led squad dominates criterium racing as well as taking on road and gravel races.

Last year they partnered with Zwift and Rapha for their 'volcano' grey-blue and orange kit, while this time around it's largely black and somewhat reminiscent of an old Canyon-Sram kit. Still, it's a stand-out effort.

Eolo-Kometa

Eolo-Kometa in light blue for 2022 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

This is a nice look for the Italian ProTeam managed by Ivan Basso and Alberto Contador , who will look to leaders such as new signing Diego Rosa and Giro stage winner Lorenzo Fortunato for results in 2022.

The Gobik jersey is a nice shade of blue, while the white of the sponsor logos pop and the Kometa green on the sleeves is a pleasant contrast, too. The striped design also brings something different to the table compared to a plain blue jersey.

Le Col-Wahoo

Le Col-Wahoo with a tweak to their blue-pink fade (Image credit: Le Col Wahoo Team )

While orange-purple fades have are all the rage in the women's peloton this season, British Continental squad Le Col-Wahoo have gone for something different with a pink-blue fade design, even if it's not too different from their 2021 kit.

It's bright without being in your face, and – as with a number of the kits here – the black shorts are a bonus, too.

Gazprom-RusVelo

Gazprom-RusVelo has a simple but classy look (Image credit: Gazprom-RusVelo/Look)

Ilnur Zakarin leads the team this year as he heads towards retirement, though the Russian squad is still best remembered for the spring exploits of Sergey Firsanov and Alexander Foliforov five years ago, which included a surprise Giro d'Italia mountain time trial victory.

They've chopped and changed kit designs since then, from dark blue to cyan to white, but this one tops the lot. It's simple and clean, while the band across the chest and the black shorts give it a classic look. Enough said.

Kern Pharma

Kern Pharma goes dark green this season (Image credit: Etxeondo/Kern Pharma)

2022 is the Spanish team's third year in existence, and for the upcoming season they've dispensed with the bland white, black and light green kit to switch to this classy looking dark green design, which will be worn by ex-Movistar man Hector Carretero, among others.

It's the third Exteondo kit on our list along with the two Basque squads, and, while there's seemingly less to this design than those efforts, it just works well. As with several other entries, the sponsor logos don't clash, and the shorts are black. Thumbs up.

Manuela Fundación Continental

Manuela Fundación had a lot of ideas and went with them all (Image credit: Manuela Fundacion)

If the team's name rings a bell, then it's because back in mid 2020, the not-for-profit entity attempted to buy Mitchelton-Scott before things blew up spectacularly.

They're back for 2022, entering a Continental squad and with it – this colourful kit.

We're not saying it's good, but this was impossible to exclude. There are galaxies, a couple of cartoon lions, some kind of earth-like planet. Who knows what was going on here.

Glassdrive-Q8-Anicolor

(Image credit: Glassdrive-Q8)

Likely the most obscure squad on our list, the Portuguese Continental team are celebrating their 22nd year in the peloton this season but won't be seen racing much outside of their home country and Spain.

It's a simple kit, albeit packed with sponsors. The bright yellow is always a classic – remember the Vini Fantini/Farnese Vini jerseys? – and the contrast with the dark blue works. The mini hexagons fading into the shorts are a nice touch.

Massi-Tactic

(Image credit: Massi-Tactic)

We round off our list with another kit from Spain, this time from the women's Continental squad Massi-Tactic. This one is certainly going to stand out in the peloton with the tie-dye/paint-splatter look.

This abstract design is one for the EF and L39ION appreciators. The colours do work well together, though, and the fact they've gone for plain shorts instead of trying to blend the look together is another plus point.

Honourable mentions

B&B Hotels-KTM may have simplified their look, but the turquoise jerseys are still quality efforts that the likes of Pierre Rolland, Franck Bonnamour, and Alexis Gougeard will be repping this season.

Italian Continental development team Zalf-Euromobil-Désirée-Fior have provided countless riders to the pro ranks over the years, including Basso, Ballan, Savoldelli, Cunego, Scarponi, Pozzovivo, Moscon and Colbrelli. They return with their classic look of a green chest above red and white stripes.

We're still waiting to see Bizkaia-Durango's 2022 offering after the UCI told them to change it up due to a clash with the Women's WorldTour leader's jersey, though if it's anything like their bright red and blue 2021 kit it'll be a winner.

The same applies to Parkhotel Valkenburg with the Dutch squad having used an attractive white jersey featuring salmon and dark green elements for the past two seasons.