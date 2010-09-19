Trending

Image 1 of 23

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) is recognisable in any light.

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 2 of 23

The elite men's field starts.

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 3 of 23

Luca Damiani (El Gato).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 4 of 23

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 5 of 23

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 6 of 23

Luca Damiani (El Gato) was a pocket dynamo today.

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 7 of 23

Joachim Parbo (Leopard).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 8 of 23

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 9 of 23

Luca Damiani (El Gato).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 10 of 23

Joachim Parbo (Leopard) suffers in pursuit of the leaders.

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 11 of 23

Luca Damiani (El Gato) en route to second place.

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 12 of 23

Joachim Parbo (Leopard).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 13 of 23

Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 14 of 23

Luke Keough (Champion System).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 15 of 23

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) gets out of the saddle as he goes after the leaders.

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 16 of 23

Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 17 of 23

Joachim Parbo (Leopard).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 18 of 23

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 19 of 23

Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 20 of 23

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 21 of 23

Luke Keough (Champion System).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 22 of 23

Luca Damiani (El Gato).

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)
Image 23 of 23

Joachim Parbo (Leopard) continued to fourth place in the shadows.

(Image credit: Janice Checchio)

The Verge New England Championship Cyclo-Cross Series presented by Cycle-Smart kicked off today in Williston, Vermont. The first day of the Green Mountain Cyclocross weekend was capped by the dominant wins of Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) and national champion Tim Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com).

A cool damp morning turned into a warm and bright day at the Catamount Family Center and the first weekend of UCI racing in New England brought out some familiar faces as well as some new ones.

Crossresults.com's Sally Annis took the elite women's field by surprise by powering away from a group that included Maureen Bruno-Roy (Bob's Red Mill/Seven Cycles) and Crystal Anthony (Ladies First). "I knew I was going well but those girls are really fast, I knew I just had to keep on the gas," said Annis following her victory, seeming almost surprised that she was able to create an insurmountable lead.

Annis' win was her first ever UCI-level victory. Behind, Anthony and Bruno-Roy were taking hard pulls to keep away from an elite chase group of six riders. As the laps ticked down, it became apparent that Anthony and Bruno-Roy were going to battle for the final two steps of the podium; heading into the final corners, Anthony took the lead with Bruno-Roy content to sit second wheel, confident in her ability to come around in a sprint.

Bruno-Roy attempted to make her move with about 50 metres left and Anthony closed the door, forcing the Bob's Red Mill racer to try to change sides, unable to do so, Anthony crossed the line second with Bruno-Roy third.

The elite men saw Tim Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) power away from a stacked field. Second place finisher Luca Damiani (El Gato CX p/b Podium Cycling) explained: "I tried to attack and TJ went after I did. Nobody could catch him."

As Damiani chased, consolidating his second place, the battle for third and the U23 lead came into play. A group containing Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Cannondale), Joachim Parbo (KCH Leopard Cycles) and Jerome Townsend (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott) vied for the third spot overall while Lindine solidified his position at the top of the U23 tree.

According to Parbo, who came fourth, Lindine discovered a new gear unmatchable by his chasing companions and soloed into third. The U23 podium was rounded out by a pair of Keoughs - Luke and Jake - on their new Champion Systems/Keough Racing team.

The 35+ masters saw the renewing of an old rivalry. Age group national champions and teammates at Corner Cycles, Jonny Bold and Kevin Hines returned to their position head-up against perennial foe and former national champ Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo). In a display of sheer will, Aspholm powered away from the Corner Cycles racers and put on the Verge NECCS leader's jersey for the first time this year.

The U19 Men were headlined by Ride With Rendell rider Yohan Patry's emphatic victory over Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team) and Tyler Berliner (Belgen Cycles). The U15 podium was swept by teammates for Bliss Racing Bill Harmeyer, Henry Harmeyer and Cooper Willsey.

The 45+ masters victory was taken by Erich Gutbier (CCC Keltic Construction/Zane's Cycles) in a sprint over perennial contender John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing). The 55+ win went to Tim Groesbeck of CCB Racing ahead of Edward Hamer from Joe's Garage and Ravid Rath of Corner Cycle.

The first ever womens 3/4 series jersey was taken by Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) who edged Emma White (NYCross.com/VOMax/CBRC) with both a full minute ahead of third place Karen Tripp from Blue Steel Cyclery.

The Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend continues Sunday as this year's first crop of series leaders battle to hold onto their leads.

Results

UCI Elite/U23 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com)1:01:24
2Luca Damiani (Colavita Sutter Home p/b CookingLight)0:01:26
3Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:02:00
4Joachim Parbo (KCH Leopard Cycles)0:02:32
5Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)0:02:48
6Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix)0:03:03
7Luke Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:03:30
8Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)0:03:57
9Jake Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:04:01
10Dylan McNicholas (PEDROS)
11Philip Wong (Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle)
12Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes)0:04:12
13Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:04:17
14Nicholas Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:04:37
15Dan Chabanov (NYCross.com / CBRC)0:05:45
16Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain)0:05:53
17Noah Niwinski (Boone Velo)
18Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC)
19Pascal Bussières (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi)0:06:25
20Kevin Sweeney (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)0:06:36
21Cary Fridrich (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy)0:06:43
22Matteo Dal-Cin (Euro-sports.ca)0:06:51
23David Wilcox (PEDROS)0:07:00
24Graham Garber (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)
25Matthew O'Keefe (cyclocrossworld.com)0:07:20
26Jesse Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross)0:07:23
27Evan Huff (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:08:08
28Brian Lawney (Cambridge Bicycle)
29Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)
30Ian Brown (TonicFab.com/River City Bicycles)0:09:36
31Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix)
32Collin Huston (Moots)
33John Burns (Bikeman.com)
34John Hanson (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)
35Stephen Pierce (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
36Joshua Lehmann (Pedro's Race Team)
37Seamus Powell (2 laps)
38Manny Goguen (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)
39Kiernan Orange (Ride with Rendall)
40Matthew Green (Spooky Bikes)
41Conor O'Brien (EMD Serono Specialized)
42Pierre-Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi)
43Pierre Vanden Borre (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy)
44Laurent Dallaire (Rockymountain/CIBC)
45Michael Rea (BikeReg.com Cycling Club)
46Danny Zotter (Team ROG)
47Fred OUellet-Lacroix (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi)

UCI Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)0:44:53
2Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing)0:00:37
3Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles)
4Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing)0:00:50
5Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing)0:00:58
6Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/Pedalpowercoaching.com)0:01:20
7Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:01:39
8Melissa Bunn (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:01:43
9Rebecca Blatt (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)0:02:19
10Kris Walker (Contender)0:02:48
11Sophie Matte (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery)0:02:58
12Sheila Vibert0:03:08
13Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing)0:03:11
14Katerine Northcott
15Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing)0:03:39
16Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles)0:03:50
17Rebecca Wellons (Pedro's)0:04:17
18Allison Snooks (LadiesFirst Racing)0:05:04
19Joanne Thomson (Ride With Rendall)0:05:15
20Sarah Krzysiak (NYCross.com / CBRC)0:06:25
21Vicki Thomas (DisasterRecovery.com)0:07:06
22Jessica Hayes Conroy (North American Velo)
23Giulia Righi (Silver Bull/Central Wheel)0:07:56
24Darcy Foley (MTBMind)0:10:27

Cat 3/Juniors 15-18 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yohan Patry (Ride With Rendall)0:42:55
2Curtis White (CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team)0:01:06
3Matt Mitchell (545 Velo)0:01:13
4Tyler Berliner (Belgen Cycles)0:01:20
5Synjen Marrocco (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle)0:01:42
6William Kenney (bikebarnracing.com)
7Nate Campbell (Seaside Cycle/Antero Resources)
8Tim Janson (RPI Cycling)
9Shawn Mottram (Union Velo / NFG Cycles)
10Kristopher Dobie (University of New Hampshire)0:02:19
11Chris Worden (CCB/Wheelworks)
12Doug Kennedy (Minuteman Road Club)0:02:30
13Donald Green (Geekhouse)0:02:38
14Scott Rosenthal (Zanconato Racing)0:02:56
15Michael Sabatini (Svelte Cycles)0:03:10
16Timothy Daigneault (Bicycle Concept)0:03:19
17Chandler Delinks (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM)0:03:21
18Bryan McGill (CLR - CLRracing.com)
19Patrick Cafferky (UVM Cycling)
20Gregory Vigneaux (Gearworks/Spin Arts)
21Cory Johannessen (Threshold Cycling)0:03:30
22John Herrick (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery)
23Jason Moriarty (Colavita Racing Inc.)
24Sean Kennedy (Competitive Edge Ski and Bike)0:03:41
25Nate Morse (CLNoonan/BayHillCapitalp/bCornerCycle)
26Nicholas Mashburn (Svelte Cycles)0:03:48
27Jack MacClarence
28Karl Hoppner (EMD Serono Specialized)0:03:54
29Nicholas Bishop (The Hub Race Team)
30Patrick Shank (unattached)0:04:09
31Jeff Landfried (Northampton Cycling Club)0:04:17
32John Gibbons (NEBC / Cycle Loft / Devonshire Dental)0:04:19
33Matthew Casserly (Back Bay Cycling Club)
34Corey Masson (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:04:35
35Justin Albin (Burrows specialized sports)
36Oscar Jimenez (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
37Louis Montgrain
38Joshua Wright (Geekhouse)0:04:41
39Nicholas Quesnel (Northampton Cycling Club)
40Ian Schon (Boston University)0:04:50
41Jeffery Bramhall (Threshold Cycling)0:04:59
42Matt Aumiller (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
43Matthew Miller (Threshold Cycling)
44Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars)0:05:16
45Justin Howe (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
46Peter Goguen (TEAM CF)
47Michael Sampson (Rhino Bike Works)
48Thomas Mahan (unattached)
49Seth Davis (Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames)0:05:32
50Brandon Tulloch (Cycling@McGill)0:05:09
51Timothy Young (NorEast Cycling)
52Marvin Wang (International Bicycle/Global)
53James Leone (NYCross.com/ VoMax / CBRC)
54Lee Wassilie (wheelpowerbicycle.com)0:05:55
55Jeffrey Ziegler (Team Wheelworks)
56Robert Carmen (TEAM EDGE)
57Joseph Tramontano (Signature Cycles / Rockstar Games)0:06:08
58David Montes (Cambridge Bicycles/ Iglehart Frames)0:06:21
59Felix Coté Bouvette (Veloselect)
60Ned Connelly (Cox Communications Cycling Team)
61David Carmona (Battenkill United)
62Eric Goodson (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL)0:06:45
63Petar Tomich (Mavic USA)
64Emmanuel Gegne (Espoirs Laval)
65Peter Miller0:07:06
66Jordan Winkler (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
67Jason White (Table Rock Tours and Bikes)
68John Abrahamsen (Flying Penguins)0:07:15
69George Hanna (Flying Penguins)0:07:26
70Aaron House (Housatonic Wheel Club)0:07:38
71Brad Stratton (NYCross.com)
72Nicolas Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)0:07:55
73Michael Whitfield (HUP United)0:08:01
74John Menard (Zanconato Racing)0:08:08
75Eric Krivitzky (Flying Penguins)0:08:47
76Scott Glowa (Svelte Cycles)0:09:27
77Shawn Patenaude (Burris Logistics - Fit Werx)0:09:41
78Matt Montross (NAV/Pedro's/ClassBook.Com)
79Tristan Ostronic (U.S. Army/Central Wheel- GHCC)
80Craig Calhoun
81Jonthan Anderson (ECV)0:10:19
82Nate Simms (NAV/Classbook.com)0:10:33
83Thomas Buttner (Verge Sport / Test Pilot)0:10:51
84Nathan Davis (UVM Cycling)0:11:08
85Joshua Arvidson (Table Rock Tours and Bikes)0:11:51
86James Norris (Penguin)0:11:53
87Mike Zanconato (Zanconato Racing)
88Tommy Goguen (TEAM CF)
89Joseph Toth (Capital Bicycle Racing Club)
90Alexander Carlson (Blue Steel Cyclery)
91Eric Schillinger (NYCross.com)
92Miles Marcoux (Bikeman.com)
93Victor Taormina (Seaside Cycle)

Masters Men 35+ (1-3)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo)0:41:16
2Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle)0:01:03
3Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle)0:01:27
4Steve Proulx (Stevens Racing)0:01:37
5Kurt Perham (Bikeman.com/PBMcoaching.com)
6Curtis Boivin (Ride Blue)0:01:49
7Rob Hult (Gear Works/Spin Arts)
8John Foley (Bicycle Concepts)
9Dan Staffo (Handlebars Cycling Company)
10Ryan LaRocque (Gear Works / Spinarts)0:02:04
11Alan Starrett (Bikeman.com)0:02:19
12Matt Kraus (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix)
13James Tosca (Corner Cycle)0:02:25
14Cliff Kenyon (Expo/Superior Energy)
15Stephan Marcoux (Bikeman.com)0:02:35
16Marc Boudreau (DisasterRecovery.com)
17Sheldon Miller (Bikeman.com)0:03:08
18Bill Shattuck (Corner Cycle)
19Jon Bernhard (CCB/Wheelworks)0:03:19
20Peter Sullivan (Svelte Cycles)
21Jon Bruno (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)0:03:42
22Damien Colfer (NorEast Cycling)
23Ryan Rumsey (Bikeman.com)0:03:51
24Greg Burbidge (Claremont Cycle Depot)0:04:05
25Aaron Millett (Riverside)
26David Connery (Corner Cycle)0:04:28
27Adam Whitney (Seven Cycles)
28Michael Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:04:52
29Nathan McHugh (Green Mountain Bicycle Club)0:04:59
30Michael Magur (Verge Sport)0:05:13
31Steve Bouvette (Veloselect)0:05:42
32Tom Horrocks (X-Men)0:05:52
33Marvin Wang (International Bicycle/Global)0:06:03
34Scott Brooks (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:06:12
35Kevin Buckley (Essex County Velo)
36Daniel Coady (WeLoveBicycles.com)0:06:37
37James Willsey (GMBC / Synergy Fitness)
38Carl Ring (Rhino Bikeworks - Seven Cycles)
39Jerry Chabot (Refunds Now)0:06:59
40David Hildebrand (Expo/Superior Energy)0:07:30
41Steven Lehmann (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery)
42Gary David (cyclocrossracing.com)0:07:39
43Christopher White (BOB-Goodale'sBike Shop)
44Garett Burke0:08:15
45David Stacey (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)0:09:30
46Geoff Williams (Cyclocrossracing.com / Ride Blue)0:09:50
47Sean Langford (CCB/Wheelworks)

Masters Men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erich Gutbier (CCC Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles)0:44:03
2John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing)
3John Funk (IF Grassroots)0:00:38
4Mark Gunsalus (Team FUJI/Clif Bar)0:00:43
5Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle)0:01:08
6Jeff Molongoski (Joe's Garage)0:01:38
7Robert Orange (Ride with Rendall)
8Carl Reglar (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)
9Anders Larson (Bikeman.com)
10Jonathan Tarbox (Expo/Superior Energy)0:02:02
11Paul Curley (Gear Works/Spin Arts)0:02:11
12Steve Witkus (Bikeman.com)
13Mark Suprenant (Team Type 1)0:02:15
14Matthew Domnarski (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.)
15Paul Nyberg (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.)0:02:25
16Al Blanchard (Westwood Velo)0:02:31
17Eric J. Carlson (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:03:01
18David Belknap (Cycle Lodge)
19Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club)0:03:06
20Doug Aspinwall (Joe's Garage)0:03:30
21Cliff Summers (CCC/Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles)0:03:33
22Eric Marro (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)0:03:43
23Wayne Cunningham (Wheelworks Racing)
24Richard Brown0:04:05
25Chris Borrello (Gear Works/Spin Arts)
26Andrew Durham (CCB Racing)
27Michael Parent (NCC / BikeReg.com)0:04:18
28Kevin Callahan (Bicycle Link/MBRC)
29David Foley (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)0:04:44
30William James (Bikeman.com)
31M. Andrew Ruiz (CCC/Keltic Construction)0:05:21
32Timothy Shea (BOB-Goodale' s Bike Shop)0:05:30
33Wayne Barlow (NH Cycling Club)0:05:34
34Paul Lynch (Cycle Lodge)
35Christopher Burke (Providence Velo Club/Planet Bike)
36John Adamik (Essex County Velo)
37Paul Weiss (OA/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo Club)
38Michael Bradford (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:06:08
39John McGrath (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:06:20
40Thomas Hurley (Colavita Racing inc.)
41Jean Prevost (Felt MTB Racing Team)0:07:05
42Joel Page (Onion River Sports)
43Geoff McIntosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club)0:07:37
44Jay McDonald (Northampton Cycling Club)0:09:11
45George Gagnon (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:09:45
46Donald Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump)0:10:33
47David Leedberg (GearWorks / Spin Arts / Holt411.com)
48Mike Hoover (BIKEMAN.COM)
49Roger Parker (Blue Steel Cyclery)

Masters Men 55+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tim Groesbeck (CCB)0:38:40
2Edward Hamel (Joe's Garage)0:00:11
3David Rath (Corner Cycle)
4William Sawyer (Gearworks - Spinarts)0:01:09
5David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club)0:01:50
6Bruce Bell (Burris Logistics-Fit Werx)0:01:59
7Claude Breau (Moishes/Power Watts)0:02:17
8Robert Desforges (CC Sherbrooke)0:02:34
9Richard Sachs (RGM Watches - Richard Sachs - Radix)0:03:10
10Barry Doubleday (Cycle Lodge)0:03:19
11Dusty Adams (SmaltiBikes.com)0:03:29
12Bob Sampson (Rhyno Bike Works)0:03:42
13Matt Moore (BCA/Tosk)0:04:06
14Dave Beals (NYCROSS.COM / VO Max / CBRC)
15Jerry White (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:05:49
16Mark Godin (Cyclocrossworld)0:06:01
17Victor Cillis (Cape Cod Racing Club/ C4)
18Jeff Tripp (Revolution Cyclery)0:07:04
19Garabed Minasian (FORT FACTORY TEAM)0:07:09
20Ron Menner (Blue Silver Cyclery)0:08:41
21Bob Ludecke (Laurel Bike Club)0:09:26
22Steve White (White's Bikes)0:11:41
23Tim Leonard (NYCROSS/CBRC)
24Russell Brooks (Blue Steel Cyclery)

Juniors 10-14
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bill Harmeyer (Bliss Racing)0:29:44
2Henry Harmeyer (Bliss Racing)0:00:05
3Cooper Willsey (Bliss Racing)
4Victoria Gates0:04:29
5Ian Keough (CL Noonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle)0:05:10
6Kevin Goguen (TEAM CF)0:10:07
7Donald Seib (Bikeman.com)0:10:51
8Harrison White (CBRC/Capital Bicycle Racing Club)0:11:10
9Kevin Stacey (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:14:02
10Camden Willsey (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)
11Greg Gunsalus (CL Noonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle)
12Sam Noel (Burris Logistics)

Women 3/4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:30:44
2Emma White (NYCross.com/ VoMax / CBRC)
3Karen Tripp (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:01:00
4Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:01:26
5Nancy Labbe-Giguere (LadiesFirst racing)
6Emily Curley (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:01:40
7Elizabeth Lukowski (NYCross.com/ VoMax / CBRC)0:02:02
8Stacey Moseley (NBX)0:02:21
9Olivia Harkness (FRANK Bikes)
10Christine Fort (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)0:02:42
11Joy Stark (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
12Kimberly Zubris (Team RaceMenu/mix1)0:02:46
13Raina White (Flying Penguins)
14Samantha Dery (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental)0:03:04
15Laura Kozlowski (Velo Bella)0:03:53
16Molly Sorlien
17Dana Prey (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles)0:04:10
18Kristi Carver (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)
19Lily Richeson (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:04:23
20Kathleen Gagnon (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:04:37
21Kelly Welker (Mac 5 Bikes/GVCC)0:05:02
22Jane Anna Chapman (QuadCycles)0:05:30
23Anna Milton (LadiesFirst p/b)0:05:58
24Kate Kelly (Quad Cycles)0:06:16
25Raeanne Napoleon (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:06:27
26Linda Ramsdell (No-C.A.R.S.)
27Carrie Hansen (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:07:07
28Rebecca Zanconato (Zanconato Racing)0:07:41
29Peggy Gioioso (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop)0:08:32
30Julianne Oberle (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:09:32
31Emily Thibodeau (Team Awesome/Hub Bicycle)0:12:23
32Rebecca Wolski (LadiesFirst Racing)
33Lodrina Cherne (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym)

Masters Women 35+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cathy Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)1:31:08
2Diane Conway (Cycle-Smart)0:00:41
3Joanne Breau (Moishes/Power Watts)0:01:03
4Margaret Thompson (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:01:06
5Joanie Kavanaugh (Complexions)0:02:26
6Jean Cunningham (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental)0:05:54
7Kerry Combs (Zanconato Racing)0:06:19

Men 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Uhring (Sinister Bikes)0:37:16
2Tristan Baldwin (Team CF-Elite)0:00:17
3John S Danby (McGill)0:02:10
4Kurt Belhumeur (Ata Cycle)0:02:26
5Jeffrey Cronin (Competitive Edge Racing)0:02:44
6Nicholas Maggiore (Newbury Comics / High&Mighty Brewing Co.)0:03:12
7Ben Gurley (Wheelworks/Budd Bike Works)0:03:31
8Nicholas Czerula (NHCC/Team NH)
9Ken Carpenter (Threshold Cycling)0:04:28
10Joseph Tindal (Expo/Superior Energy)0:04:54
11Yohsuke Takakura (RR Cycling)
12Andrew Giessel (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:06:00
13Matthew Pierson (Minuteman Road Club)
14Raymond Cloutier (Geek House)0:06:32
15Roger Cadman (Newbury Comics /High&Mighty Beer Co.)0:06:50
16Thom Flanagan (Newbury Comics /High&Might Beer Co.)0:07:46
17Matthew Li (Geekhouse)0:09:49
18William Johnston (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)0:10:54
19Marty Walsh (Geek House)0:11:24
DSQErik Sweeney

Masters Men 35+ Cat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Witmer (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)0:39:20
2John Smith (Minuteman Road Club)0:00:06
3Tom Barnes0:01:12
4Robert Nocelo (Edgartown Bicycles)0:01:44
5Chris Northcutt (Beam Team)
6Michael Weston (545 Velo)0:02:28
7Matt Williams (circle69 Racing)
8Tim Noel (Burris Logistics/Fit Werx)
9Todd Prekaski (Minuteman Road Club)0:02:43
10Mark Januskiewicz (Sunapee / Continental Paving / Revolution)
11Charles Wescott (QuadCycles)0:02:57
12Rick Tobin (Unattached)0:03:07
13Daniel Marcy (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)0:03:15
14John Schwarz (Unattached)0:03:50
15Michael Keough (Unattached)0:03:57
16Mike Kavanaugh (Mad River Riders)0:04:13
17Steven Fessenden (Seaside Cycle)0:04:21
18Phil Karavidas (westwood velo)0:05:02
19Jay Bartlett (HUP United)0:05:29
20Andre Sturm (GMBC/Synergy Fitness)0:05:30
21Paul Nixon (Mass Bay Road Club/Bike Link)
22Tom MacClarence (CBRC)0:05:58
23Steve Bryant (Base36/Gorham Bike/SMCC)0:06:12
24Mark Van Liere (Minuteman Road Club/Landry's/Epicquest)0:07:59
25Alexander Scott (Claremont Cycle Depot)0:09:27
26Eric Gustafson (Wear on Earth)0:10:11
27Ed Medina (Chum Mouse Racing)0:10:15

 

