The Verge New England Championship Cyclo-Cross Series presented by Cycle-Smart kicked off today in Williston, Vermont. The first day of the Green Mountain Cyclocross weekend was capped by the dominant wins of Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) and national champion Tim Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com).

A cool damp morning turned into a warm and bright day at the Catamount Family Center and the first weekend of UCI racing in New England brought out some familiar faces as well as some new ones.

Crossresults.com's Sally Annis took the elite women's field by surprise by powering away from a group that included Maureen Bruno-Roy (Bob's Red Mill/Seven Cycles) and Crystal Anthony (Ladies First). "I knew I was going well but those girls are really fast, I knew I just had to keep on the gas," said Annis following her victory, seeming almost surprised that she was able to create an insurmountable lead.

Annis' win was her first ever UCI-level victory. Behind, Anthony and Bruno-Roy were taking hard pulls to keep away from an elite chase group of six riders. As the laps ticked down, it became apparent that Anthony and Bruno-Roy were going to battle for the final two steps of the podium; heading into the final corners, Anthony took the lead with Bruno-Roy content to sit second wheel, confident in her ability to come around in a sprint.

Bruno-Roy attempted to make her move with about 50 metres left and Anthony closed the door, forcing the Bob's Red Mill racer to try to change sides, unable to do so, Anthony crossed the line second with Bruno-Roy third.

The elite men saw Tim Johnson (Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com) power away from a stacked field. Second place finisher Luca Damiani (El Gato CX p/b Podium Cycling) explained: "I tried to attack and TJ went after I did. Nobody could catch him."

As Damiani chased, consolidating his second place, the battle for third and the U23 lead came into play. A group containing Justin Lindine (bikereg.com/Cannondale), Joachim Parbo (KCH Leopard Cycles) and Jerome Townsend (bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/Scott) vied for the third spot overall while Lindine solidified his position at the top of the U23 tree.

According to Parbo, who came fourth, Lindine discovered a new gear unmatchable by his chasing companions and soloed into third. The U23 podium was rounded out by a pair of Keoughs - Luke and Jake - on their new Champion Systems/Keough Racing team.

The 35+ masters saw the renewing of an old rivalry. Age group national champions and teammates at Corner Cycles, Jonny Bold and Kevin Hines returned to their position head-up against perennial foe and former national champ Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo). In a display of sheer will, Aspholm powered away from the Corner Cycles racers and put on the Verge NECCS leader's jersey for the first time this year.

The U19 Men were headlined by Ride With Rendell rider Yohan Patry's emphatic victory over Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team) and Tyler Berliner (Belgen Cycles). The U15 podium was swept by teammates for Bliss Racing Bill Harmeyer, Henry Harmeyer and Cooper Willsey.

The 45+ masters victory was taken by Erich Gutbier (CCC Keltic Construction/Zane's Cycles) in a sprint over perennial contender John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing). The 55+ win went to Tim Groesbeck of CCB Racing ahead of Edward Hamer from Joe's Garage and Ravid Rath of Corner Cycle.

The first ever womens 3/4 series jersey was taken by Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) who edged Emma White (NYCross.com/VOMax/CBRC) with both a full minute ahead of third place Karen Tripp from Blue Steel Cyclery.

The Green Mountain Cyclocross Weekend continues Sunday as this year's first crop of series leaders battle to hold onto their leads.

Results

UCI Elite/U23 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Timothy Johnson (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) 1:01:24 2 Luca Damiani (Colavita Sutter Home p/b CookingLight) 0:01:26 3 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:02:00 4 Joachim Parbo (KCH Leopard Cycles) 0:02:32 5 Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 0:02:48 6 Justin Spinelli (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix) 0:03:03 7 Luke Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross) 0:03:30 8 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) 0:03:57 9 Jake Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross) 0:04:01 10 Dylan McNicholas (PEDROS) 11 Philip Wong (Antero Resources - Seaside Cycle) 12 Christian Favata (Favata's Tablerock Tours and Bikes) 0:04:12 13 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:04:17 14 Nicholas Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross) 0:04:37 15 Dan Chabanov (NYCross.com / CBRC) 0:05:45 16 Pierrick Naud (Rocky Mountain) 0:05:53 17 Noah Niwinski (Boone Velo) 18 Adam Sullivan (Wheelhouse / NCC) 19 Pascal Bussières (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi) 0:06:25 20 Kevin Sweeney (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) 0:06:36 21 Cary Fridrich (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy) 0:06:43 22 Matteo Dal-Cin (Euro-sports.ca) 0:06:51 23 David Wilcox (PEDROS) 0:07:00 24 Graham Garber (Silver Bull/Central Wheel) 25 Matthew O'Keefe (cyclocrossworld.com) 0:07:20 26 Jesse Keough (Champion Systems p/b Keough Cyclocross) 0:07:23 27 Evan Huff (Wheelhouse / NCC) 0:08:08 28 Brian Lawney (Cambridge Bicycle) 29 Colin Reuter (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) 30 Ian Brown (TonicFab.com/River City Bicycles) 0:09:36 31 Josh Dillon (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix) 32 Collin Huston (Moots) 33 John Burns (Bikeman.com) 34 John Hanson (Silver Bull/Central Wheel) 35 Stephen Pierce (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 36 Joshua Lehmann (Pedro's Race Team) 37 Seamus Powell (2 laps) 38 Manny Goguen (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 39 Kiernan Orange (Ride with Rendall) 40 Matthew Green (Spooky Bikes) 41 Conor O'Brien (EMD Serono Specialized) 42 Pierre-Etienne Boivin (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi) 43 Pierre Vanden Borre (Embrocation Cycling Journal / Mad Alchemy) 44 Laurent Dallaire (Rockymountain/CIBC) 45 Michael Rea (BikeReg.com Cycling Club) 46 Danny Zotter (Team ROG) 47 Fred OUellet-Lacroix (Team Spirit/Cannondale pb Rhus Elementi)

UCI Elite Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sally Annis (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) 0:44:53 2 Crystal Anthony (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:00:37 3 Maureen Bruno Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles) 4 Andrea Smith (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:00:50 5 Ann D'Ambruoso (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:00:58 6 Sara Bresnick-Zocchi (crossresults.com/Pedalpowercoaching.com) 0:01:20 7 Linnea Koons (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:01:39 8 Melissa Bunn (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) 0:01:43 9 Rebecca Blatt (Silver Bull/Central Wheel) 0:02:19 10 Kris Walker (Contender) 0:02:48 11 Sophie Matte (Stevens Racing p/b The Cyclery) 0:02:58 12 Sheila Vibert 0:03:08 13 Christina Tamilio (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:03:11 14 Katerine Northcott 15 Anna Barensfeld (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:03:39 16 Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles) 0:03:50 17 Rebecca Wellons (Pedro's) 0:04:17 18 Allison Snooks (LadiesFirst Racing) 0:05:04 19 Joanne Thomson (Ride With Rendall) 0:05:15 20 Sarah Krzysiak (NYCross.com / CBRC) 0:06:25 21 Vicki Thomas (DisasterRecovery.com) 0:07:06 22 Jessica Hayes Conroy (North American Velo) 23 Giulia Righi (Silver Bull/Central Wheel) 0:07:56 24 Darcy Foley (MTBMind) 0:10:27

Cat 3/Juniors 15-18 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yohan Patry (Ride With Rendall) 0:42:55 2 Curtis White (CLIF BAR Development Cyclocross Team) 0:01:06 3 Matt Mitchell (545 Velo) 0:01:13 4 Tyler Berliner (Belgen Cycles) 0:01:20 5 Synjen Marrocco (CLNoonan/BayHillCapital p/b CornerCycle) 0:01:42 6 William Kenney (bikebarnracing.com) 7 Nate Campbell (Seaside Cycle/Antero Resources) 8 Tim Janson (RPI Cycling) 9 Shawn Mottram (Union Velo / NFG Cycles) 10 Kristopher Dobie (University of New Hampshire) 0:02:19 11 Chris Worden (CCB/Wheelworks) 12 Doug Kennedy (Minuteman Road Club) 0:02:30 13 Donald Green (Geekhouse) 0:02:38 14 Scott Rosenthal (Zanconato Racing) 0:02:56 15 Michael Sabatini (Svelte Cycles) 0:03:10 16 Timothy Daigneault (Bicycle Concept) 0:03:19 17 Chandler Delinks (CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM) 0:03:21 18 Bryan McGill (CLR - CLRracing.com) 19 Patrick Cafferky (UVM Cycling) 20 Gregory Vigneaux (Gearworks/Spin Arts) 21 Cory Johannessen (Threshold Cycling) 0:03:30 22 John Herrick (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery) 23 Jason Moriarty (Colavita Racing Inc.) 24 Sean Kennedy (Competitive Edge Ski and Bike) 0:03:41 25 Nate Morse (CLNoonan/BayHillCapitalp/bCornerCycle) 26 Nicholas Mashburn (Svelte Cycles) 0:03:48 27 Jack MacClarence 28 Karl Hoppner (EMD Serono Specialized) 0:03:54 29 Nicholas Bishop (The Hub Race Team) 30 Patrick Shank (unattached) 0:04:09 31 Jeff Landfried (Northampton Cycling Club) 0:04:17 32 John Gibbons (NEBC / Cycle Loft / Devonshire Dental) 0:04:19 33 Matthew Casserly (Back Bay Cycling Club) 34 Corey Masson (MetLife p/b groSolar) 0:04:35 35 Justin Albin (Burrows specialized sports) 36 Oscar Jimenez (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 37 Louis Montgrain 38 Joshua Wright (Geekhouse) 0:04:41 39 Nicholas Quesnel (Northampton Cycling Club) 40 Ian Schon (Boston University) 0:04:50 41 Jeffery Bramhall (Threshold Cycling) 0:04:59 42 Matt Aumiller (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 43 Matthew Miller (Threshold Cycling) 44 Ben Corbalis (Raleigh All Stars) 0:05:16 45 Justin Howe (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 46 Peter Goguen (TEAM CF) 47 Michael Sampson (Rhino Bike Works) 48 Thomas Mahan (unattached) 49 Seth Davis (Cambridge Bicycle/ Igleheart Frames) 0:05:32 50 Brandon Tulloch (Cycling@McGill) 0:05:09 51 Timothy Young (NorEast Cycling) 52 Marvin Wang (International Bicycle/Global) 53 James Leone (NYCross.com/ VoMax / CBRC) 54 Lee Wassilie (wheelpowerbicycle.com) 0:05:55 55 Jeffrey Ziegler (Team Wheelworks) 56 Robert Carmen (TEAM EDGE) 57 Joseph Tramontano (Signature Cycles / Rockstar Games) 0:06:08 58 David Montes (Cambridge Bicycles/ Iglehart Frames) 0:06:21 59 Felix Coté Bouvette (Veloselect) 60 Ned Connelly (Cox Communications Cycling Team) 61 David Carmona (Battenkill United) 62 Eric Goodson (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL) 0:06:45 63 Petar Tomich (Mavic USA) 64 Emmanuel Gegne (Espoirs Laval) 65 Peter Miller 0:07:06 66 Jordan Winkler (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 67 Jason White (Table Rock Tours and Bikes) 68 John Abrahamsen (Flying Penguins) 0:07:15 69 George Hanna (Flying Penguins) 0:07:26 70 Aaron House (Housatonic Wheel Club) 0:07:38 71 Brad Stratton (NYCross.com) 72 Nicolas Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump) 0:07:55 73 Michael Whitfield (HUP United) 0:08:01 74 John Menard (Zanconato Racing) 0:08:08 75 Eric Krivitzky (Flying Penguins) 0:08:47 76 Scott Glowa (Svelte Cycles) 0:09:27 77 Shawn Patenaude (Burris Logistics - Fit Werx) 0:09:41 78 Matt Montross (NAV/Pedro's/ClassBook.Com) 79 Tristan Ostronic (U.S. Army/Central Wheel- GHCC) 80 Craig Calhoun 81 Jonthan Anderson (ECV) 0:10:19 82 Nate Simms (NAV/Classbook.com) 0:10:33 83 Thomas Buttner (Verge Sport / Test Pilot) 0:10:51 84 Nathan Davis (UVM Cycling) 0:11:08 85 Joshua Arvidson (Table Rock Tours and Bikes) 0:11:51 86 James Norris (Penguin) 0:11:53 87 Mike Zanconato (Zanconato Racing) 88 Tommy Goguen (TEAM CF) 89 Joseph Toth (Capital Bicycle Racing Club) 90 Alexander Carlson (Blue Steel Cyclery) 91 Eric Schillinger (NYCross.com) 92 Miles Marcoux (Bikeman.com) 93 Victor Taormina (Seaside Cycle)

Masters Men 35+ (1-3) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Roger Aspholm (Westwood Velo) 0:41:16 2 Kevin Hines (Corner Cycle) 0:01:03 3 Jonny Bold (Corner Cycle) 0:01:27 4 Steve Proulx (Stevens Racing) 0:01:37 5 Kurt Perham (Bikeman.com/PBMcoaching.com) 6 Curtis Boivin (Ride Blue) 0:01:49 7 Rob Hult (Gear Works/Spin Arts) 8 John Foley (Bicycle Concepts) 9 Dan Staffo (Handlebars Cycling Company) 10 Ryan LaRocque (Gear Works / Spinarts) 0:02:04 11 Alan Starrett (Bikeman.com) 0:02:19 12 Matt Kraus (Richard Sachs/RGM Watches/Radix) 13 James Tosca (Corner Cycle) 0:02:25 14 Cliff Kenyon (Expo/Superior Energy) 15 Stephan Marcoux (Bikeman.com) 0:02:35 16 Marc Boudreau (DisasterRecovery.com) 17 Sheldon Miller (Bikeman.com) 0:03:08 18 Bill Shattuck (Corner Cycle) 19 Jon Bernhard (CCB/Wheelworks) 0:03:19 20 Peter Sullivan (Svelte Cycles) 21 Jon Bruno (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication) 0:03:42 22 Damien Colfer (NorEast Cycling) 23 Ryan Rumsey (Bikeman.com) 0:03:51 24 Greg Burbidge (Claremont Cycle Depot) 0:04:05 25 Aaron Millett (Riverside) 26 David Connery (Corner Cycle) 0:04:28 27 Adam Whitney (Seven Cycles) 28 Michael Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:04:52 29 Nathan McHugh (Green Mountain Bicycle Club) 0:04:59 30 Michael Magur (Verge Sport) 0:05:13 31 Steve Bouvette (Veloselect) 0:05:42 32 Tom Horrocks (X-Men) 0:05:52 33 Marvin Wang (International Bicycle/Global) 0:06:03 34 Scott Brooks (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:06:12 35 Kevin Buckley (Essex County Velo) 36 Daniel Coady (WeLoveBicycles.com) 0:06:37 37 James Willsey (GMBC / Synergy Fitness) 38 Carl Ring (Rhino Bikeworks - Seven Cycles) 39 Jerry Chabot (Refunds Now) 0:06:59 40 David Hildebrand (Expo/Superior Energy) 0:07:30 41 Steven Lehmann (Sunapee/Continental Paving/Revolution Cyclery) 42 Gary David (cyclocrossracing.com) 0:07:39 43 Christopher White (BOB-Goodale'sBike Shop) 44 Garett Burke 0:08:15 45 David Stacey (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop) 0:09:30 46 Geoff Williams (Cyclocrossracing.com / Ride Blue) 0:09:50 47 Sean Langford (CCB/Wheelworks)

Masters Men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erich Gutbier (CCC Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles) 0:44:03 2 John Mosher (Wheelworks Racing) 3 John Funk (IF Grassroots) 0:00:38 4 Mark Gunsalus (Team FUJI/Clif Bar) 0:00:43 5 Samuel Morse (Corner Cycle) 0:01:08 6 Jeff Molongoski (Joe's Garage) 0:01:38 7 Robert Orange (Ride with Rendall) 8 Carl Reglar (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump) 9 Anders Larson (Bikeman.com) 10 Jonathan Tarbox (Expo/Superior Energy) 0:02:02 11 Paul Curley (Gear Works/Spin Arts) 0:02:11 12 Steve Witkus (Bikeman.com) 13 Mark Suprenant (Team Type 1) 0:02:15 14 Matthew Domnarski (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.) 15 Paul Nyberg (Horst-Benidorm-Property Research Corp.) 0:02:25 16 Al Blanchard (Westwood Velo) 0:02:31 17 Eric J. Carlson (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:03:01 18 David Belknap (Cycle Lodge) 19 Geoffrey House (Housatonic Wheel Club) 0:03:06 20 Doug Aspinwall (Joe's Garage) 0:03:30 21 Cliff Summers (CCC/Keltic Const/Zanes Cycles) 0:03:33 22 Eric Marro (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop) 0:03:43 23 Wayne Cunningham (Wheelworks Racing) 24 Richard Brown 0:04:05 25 Chris Borrello (Gear Works/Spin Arts) 26 Andrew Durham (CCB Racing) 27 Michael Parent (NCC / BikeReg.com) 0:04:18 28 Kevin Callahan (Bicycle Link/MBRC) 29 David Foley (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop) 0:04:44 30 William James (Bikeman.com) 31 M. Andrew Ruiz (CCC/Keltic Construction) 0:05:21 32 Timothy Shea (BOB-Goodale' s Bike Shop) 0:05:30 33 Wayne Barlow (NH Cycling Club) 0:05:34 34 Paul Lynch (Cycle Lodge) 35 Christopher Burke (Providence Velo Club/Planet Bike) 36 John Adamik (Essex County Velo) 37 Paul Weiss (OA/Cyclemania Masters Cycling Team/Portland Velo Club) 38 Michael Bradford (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:06:08 39 John McGrath (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:06:20 40 Thomas Hurley (Colavita Racing inc.) 41 Jean Prevost (Felt MTB Racing Team) 0:07:05 42 Joel Page (Onion River Sports) 43 Geoff McIntosh (New Hampshire Cycling Club) 0:07:37 44 Jay McDonald (Northampton Cycling Club) 0:09:11 45 George Gagnon (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:09:45 46 Donald Catlin (Team Danbury Audi/Pedal and Pump) 0:10:33 47 David Leedberg (GearWorks / Spin Arts / Holt411.com) 48 Mike Hoover (BIKEMAN.COM) 49 Roger Parker (Blue Steel Cyclery)

Masters Men 55+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tim Groesbeck (CCB) 0:38:40 2 Edward Hamel (Joe's Garage) 0:00:11 3 David Rath (Corner Cycle) 4 William Sawyer (Gearworks - Spinarts) 0:01:09 5 David Goodwin (Northampton Cycling Club) 0:01:50 6 Bruce Bell (Burris Logistics-Fit Werx) 0:01:59 7 Claude Breau (Moishes/Power Watts) 0:02:17 8 Robert Desforges (CC Sherbrooke) 0:02:34 9 Richard Sachs (RGM Watches - Richard Sachs - Radix) 0:03:10 10 Barry Doubleday (Cycle Lodge) 0:03:19 11 Dusty Adams (SmaltiBikes.com) 0:03:29 12 Bob Sampson (Rhyno Bike Works) 0:03:42 13 Matt Moore (BCA/Tosk) 0:04:06 14 Dave Beals (NYCROSS.COM / VO Max / CBRC) 15 Jerry White (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:05:49 16 Mark Godin (Cyclocrossworld) 0:06:01 17 Victor Cillis (Cape Cod Racing Club/ C4) 18 Jeff Tripp (Revolution Cyclery) 0:07:04 19 Garabed Minasian (FORT FACTORY TEAM) 0:07:09 20 Ron Menner (Blue Silver Cyclery) 0:08:41 21 Bob Ludecke (Laurel Bike Club) 0:09:26 22 Steve White (White's Bikes) 0:11:41 23 Tim Leonard (NYCROSS/CBRC) 24 Russell Brooks (Blue Steel Cyclery)

Juniors 10-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bill Harmeyer (Bliss Racing) 0:29:44 2 Henry Harmeyer (Bliss Racing) 0:00:05 3 Cooper Willsey (Bliss Racing) 4 Victoria Gates 0:04:29 5 Ian Keough (CL Noonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle) 0:05:10 6 Kevin Goguen (TEAM CF) 0:10:07 7 Donald Seib (Bikeman.com) 0:10:51 8 Harrison White (CBRC/Capital Bicycle Racing Club) 0:11:10 9 Kevin Stacey (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:14:02 10 Camden Willsey (GMBC/Synergy Fitness) 11 Greg Gunsalus (CL Noonan/Bay Hill Capital/Corner Cycle) 12 Sam Noel (Burris Logistics)

Women 3/4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elle Anderson (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:30:44 2 Emma White (NYCross.com/ VoMax / CBRC) 3 Karen Tripp (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:01:00 4 Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:01:26 5 Nancy Labbe-Giguere (LadiesFirst racing) 6 Emily Curley (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:01:40 7 Elizabeth Lukowski (NYCross.com/ VoMax / CBRC) 0:02:02 8 Stacey Moseley (NBX) 0:02:21 9 Olivia Harkness (FRANK Bikes) 10 Christine Fort (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) 0:02:42 11 Joy Stark (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 12 Kimberly Zubris (Team RaceMenu/mix1) 0:02:46 13 Raina White (Flying Penguins) 14 Samantha Dery (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental) 0:03:04 15 Laura Kozlowski (Velo Bella) 0:03:53 16 Molly Sorlien 17 Dana Prey (crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles) 0:04:10 18 Kristi Carver (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 19 Lily Richeson (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:04:23 20 Kathleen Gagnon (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:04:37 21 Kelly Welker (Mac 5 Bikes/GVCC) 0:05:02 22 Jane Anna Chapman (QuadCycles) 0:05:30 23 Anna Milton (LadiesFirst p/b) 0:05:58 24 Kate Kelly (Quad Cycles) 0:06:16 25 Raeanne Napoleon (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:06:27 26 Linda Ramsdell (No-C.A.R.S.) 27 Carrie Hansen (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:07:07 28 Rebecca Zanconato (Zanconato Racing) 0:07:41 29 Peggy Gioioso (BOB-Goodale's Bike Shop) 0:08:32 30 Julianne Oberle (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:09:32 31 Emily Thibodeau (Team Awesome/Hub Bicycle) 0:12:23 32 Rebecca Wolski (LadiesFirst Racing) 33 Lodrina Cherne (Geekhouse Bikes / Boston Rock Gym)

Masters Women 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cathy Rowell (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 1:31:08 2 Diane Conway (Cycle-Smart) 0:00:41 3 Joanne Breau (Moishes/Power Watts) 0:01:03 4 Margaret Thompson (Team Hammer Nutrition) 0:01:06 5 Joanie Kavanaugh (Complexions) 0:02:26 6 Jean Cunningham (NEBC/Cycle Loft/Devonshire Dental) 0:05:54 7 Kerry Combs (Zanconato Racing) 0:06:19

Men 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Uhring (Sinister Bikes) 0:37:16 2 Tristan Baldwin (Team CF-Elite) 0:00:17 3 John S Danby (McGill) 0:02:10 4 Kurt Belhumeur (Ata Cycle) 0:02:26 5 Jeffrey Cronin (Competitive Edge Racing) 0:02:44 6 Nicholas Maggiore (Newbury Comics / High&Mighty Brewing Co.) 0:03:12 7 Ben Gurley (Wheelworks/Budd Bike Works) 0:03:31 8 Nicholas Czerula (NHCC/Team NH) 9 Ken Carpenter (Threshold Cycling) 0:04:28 10 Joseph Tindal (Expo/Superior Energy) 0:04:54 11 Yohsuke Takakura (RR Cycling) 12 Andrew Giessel (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:06:00 13 Matthew Pierson (Minuteman Road Club) 14 Raymond Cloutier (Geek House) 0:06:32 15 Roger Cadman (Newbury Comics /High&Mighty Beer Co.) 0:06:50 16 Thom Flanagan (Newbury Comics /High&Might Beer Co.) 0:07:46 17 Matthew Li (Geekhouse) 0:09:49 18 William Johnston (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 0:10:54 19 Marty Walsh (Geek House) 0:11:24 DSQ Erik Sweeney