Trending

Teran Pena wins downhill title in Venezuela

Kann tops women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Carlos Enrique Teran Pena (Ven)
2Roberto Matheus (Ven)
3Luis Alejandro Pino Perez (Ven)
4Pedro Sereno (Ven)
5Virgilio Suaza (Ven)
6Joelvis Diaz (Ven)
7Wilmer Flores (Ven)
8Fernando Davila (Ven)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primavera Kann (Ven)0:06:17
2Katherine Rodriguez Golindano (Ven)0:00:46
3Nancy Guia (Ven)0:00:53
4Ivonne Torrealba (Ven)0:01:40
5Andrea Angulo Gomez (Ven)0:02:07

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tafa Giulio (Ven)0:04:18
2Andres Rojas (Ven)0:00:05
3Tulio Febres Cordero (Ven)0:00:13

Latest on Cyclingnews