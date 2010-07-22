Trending

Rodriguez captures cross country title in Venezuela

Uzcategui Vasquez wins women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rodriguez (Ven)1:49:34
2Franklin Leonardo Lugo Tovar (Ven)0:02:23
3Ruben Parra (Ven)0:02:53
4Ali Castillo (Ven)0:03:47
5Cristian Fajardo (Ven)0:03:54
6Tony Castro (Ven)0:06:40
7Jesus Rojas (Ven)0:10:04
8Angel Marquez (Ven)0:10:42
9Rudy Rodriguez (Ven)0:10:51
10Antonio Guzman (Ven)0:16:05
11Johangel Ramirez (Ven)0:17:18
12Enrique Nieves (Ven)0:19:01
13Deiby Patño (Ven)0:19:02
14Miguel Rondon (Ven)0:21:06
15Luis Rodriguez (Ven)
16Onaz Vielma (Ven)
17David Gomez (Ven)
18Carlos Rodriguez (Ven)
19Ronald Perez (Ven)
20Luigi Piñuela (Ven)
21David Libre (Ven)
22Luis Zapata Junior (Ven)
23Jesus Aponte (Ven)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liliana Alejandra Uzcategui Vasquez (Ven)1:53:00
2Euliyimel Del Valle Aguilar Lozada (Ven)0:01:12
3Ingrig Mayeli Porras Ochoa (Ven)0:18:21
4Katherine Rodriguez Golindano (Ven)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diego Carrero (Ven)1:40:03
2Luis Vargas (Ven)0:01:22
3Garcia Carlos (Ven)0:01:32
4Edwin Canchica (Ven)0:07:16
5Humberto Marquez (Ven)0:08:08
6Jeremiat Mendez (Ven)0:08:28
7Luis Gaona (Ven)0:08:57
8Javier Rambock (Ven)0:09:29
9Loenardo Paredes Mora (Ven)0:09:58
10Deybis Vegas (Ven)0:10:14
11Roger Curvelo (Ven)0:10:26
12Jose Luis Peroza (Ven)0:12:29
13Jesus Vizcaya (Ven)0:15:00
14Yorjan Coronado (Ven)0:18:23
15Isaac Oca (Ven)0:22:34
17Wilibardo Camacho (Ven)0:25:20
18Manuel Bolivar (Ven)0:26:56
19Willi Sucre (Ven)0:39:06
20Ender Paredes (Ven)
21Alejandro Ovalles (Ven)
22Pablo Peña (Ven)
23Galatro Juan (Ven)
24Romulo Rivas (Ven)

Under 23 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vanessa Marin (Ven)1:37:01
2Maria Rojas (Ven)0:20:19
3Ivonne Torrealba (Ven)0:33:30
4Andrea Alvares (Ven)

Latest on Cyclingnews