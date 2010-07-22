Rodriguez captures cross country title in Venezuela
Uzcategui Vasquez wins women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Rodriguez (Ven)
|1:49:34
|2
|Franklin Leonardo Lugo Tovar (Ven)
|0:02:23
|3
|Ruben Parra (Ven)
|0:02:53
|4
|Ali Castillo (Ven)
|0:03:47
|5
|Cristian Fajardo (Ven)
|0:03:54
|6
|Tony Castro (Ven)
|0:06:40
|7
|Jesus Rojas (Ven)
|0:10:04
|8
|Angel Marquez (Ven)
|0:10:42
|9
|Rudy Rodriguez (Ven)
|0:10:51
|10
|Antonio Guzman (Ven)
|0:16:05
|11
|Johangel Ramirez (Ven)
|0:17:18
|12
|Enrique Nieves (Ven)
|0:19:01
|13
|Deiby Patño (Ven)
|0:19:02
|14
|Miguel Rondon (Ven)
|0:21:06
|15
|Luis Rodriguez (Ven)
|16
|Onaz Vielma (Ven)
|17
|David Gomez (Ven)
|18
|Carlos Rodriguez (Ven)
|19
|Ronald Perez (Ven)
|20
|Luigi Piñuela (Ven)
|21
|David Libre (Ven)
|22
|Luis Zapata Junior (Ven)
|23
|Jesus Aponte (Ven)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liliana Alejandra Uzcategui Vasquez (Ven)
|1:53:00
|2
|Euliyimel Del Valle Aguilar Lozada (Ven)
|0:01:12
|3
|Ingrig Mayeli Porras Ochoa (Ven)
|0:18:21
|4
|Katherine Rodriguez Golindano (Ven)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diego Carrero (Ven)
|1:40:03
|2
|Luis Vargas (Ven)
|0:01:22
|3
|Garcia Carlos (Ven)
|0:01:32
|4
|Edwin Canchica (Ven)
|0:07:16
|5
|Humberto Marquez (Ven)
|0:08:08
|6
|Jeremiat Mendez (Ven)
|0:08:28
|7
|Luis Gaona (Ven)
|0:08:57
|8
|Javier Rambock (Ven)
|0:09:29
|9
|Loenardo Paredes Mora (Ven)
|0:09:58
|10
|Deybis Vegas (Ven)
|0:10:14
|11
|Roger Curvelo (Ven)
|0:10:26
|12
|Jose Luis Peroza (Ven)
|0:12:29
|13
|Jesus Vizcaya (Ven)
|0:15:00
|14
|Yorjan Coronado (Ven)
|0:18:23
|15
|Isaac Oca (Ven)
|0:22:34
|17
|Wilibardo Camacho (Ven)
|0:25:20
|18
|Manuel Bolivar (Ven)
|0:26:56
|19
|Willi Sucre (Ven)
|0:39:06
|20
|Ender Paredes (Ven)
|21
|Alejandro Ovalles (Ven)
|22
|Pablo Peña (Ven)
|23
|Galatro Juan (Ven)
|24
|Romulo Rivas (Ven)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vanessa Marin (Ven)
|1:37:01
|2
|Maria Rojas (Ven)
|0:20:19
|3
|Ivonne Torrealba (Ven)
|0:33:30
|4
|Andrea Alvares (Ven)
