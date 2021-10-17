Trending

Battistella wins Veneto Classic

Hirschi and Restrepo complete podium

Samuele Battistella of Astana-Premier Tech wins Veneto Classic
Samuele Battistella (Astana-Premier Tech) won the Veneto Classic to take an emotional first professional victory close to his home in Vicenza.

The 2019 under-23 world champion attacked with Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) on the La Rosina circuits and then stayed away alone when Trentin touched his wheel and crashed. 

Teammate Alexey Lutsenko helped control the chase during the final lap of the La Rosina climb, enabling Battistella to win in Bassano del Grappa. 

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) won the sprint five seconds down on Battistella, ahead of Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni Giocattoli) and Lutsenko.   

Brief results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samuele Battistella 5:01:50
2Marc Hirschi 0:00:05
3Jhonatan Restrepo
4Alexey Lutsenko
5Remi Rochas 0:00:10
6Diego Ulissi 0:00:27
7Lorenzo Rota
8Guillaume Martin 0:00:28
9Andrea Piccolo 0:00:54
10Christian Scaroni

