Battistella wins Veneto Classic
By Cyclingnews
Hirschi and Restrepo complete podium
Samuele Battistella (Astana-Premier Tech) won the Veneto Classic to take an emotional first professional victory close to his home in Vicenza.
The 2019 under-23 world champion attacked with Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) on the La Rosina circuits and then stayed away alone when Trentin touched his wheel and crashed.
Teammate Alexey Lutsenko helped control the chase during the final lap of the La Rosina climb, enabling Battistella to win in Bassano del Grappa.
Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) won the sprint five seconds down on Battistella, ahead of Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni Giocattoli) and Lutsenko.
More to follow.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samuele Battistella
|5:01:50
|2
|Marc Hirschi
|0:00:05
|3
|Jhonatan Restrepo
|4
|Alexey Lutsenko
|5
|Remi Rochas
|0:00:10
|6
|Diego Ulissi
|0:00:27
|7
|Lorenzo Rota
|8
|Guillaume Martin
|0:00:28
|9
|Andrea Piccolo
|0:00:54
|10
|Christian Scaroni
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Battistella wins Veneto ClassicHirschi and Restrepo complete podium
-
Stefan Küng takes Le Chrono des Nations titleMadsen second and De Marchi third
-
Vandeputte holds off Werner for Jingle Cross C2 victoryVan de Meer rounds out podium in Saturday elite men's race
-
Bakker takes solo victory in women's Jingle Cross C2 contestSunny Gilbert surges on lap four to take second, Perrine Clauzel third
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.