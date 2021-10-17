Battistella wins Veneto Classic

Samuele Battistella (Astana-Premier Tech) won the Veneto Classic to take an emotional first professional victory close to his home in Vicenza.

The 2019 under-23 world champion attacked with Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) on the La Rosina circuits and then stayed away alone when Trentin touched his wheel and crashed.

Teammate Alexey Lutsenko helped control the chase during the final lap of the La Rosina climb, enabling Battistella to win in Bassano del Grappa.

Marc Hirschi (UAE Team Emirates) won the sprint five seconds down on Battistella, ahead of Jhonatan Restrepo (Androni Giocattoli) and Lutsenko.

More to follow.