Lotte Kopecky wins Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) returned to road racing with a victory at the one-day Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic.

The Belgian rider turned her attention to the track after a successful Spring Classics season and then took some time to recover before rejoining SD Worx at the Dutch event.

It was Kopecky's fourth road racing win of the season after also winning at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Nokere Koerse, and Tour of Flanders.

The women's field raced 140km across four large circuits that included the ascents of Grebbeberg and the Paardenveld.

A three-rider breakaway formed that included Eline Jansen (WV Schijndel), Sophie Edwards (ARA-Skip Capital) and Anneke Dijkstra (GT Krush Rebellease). The trio was caught just before the fourth and final lap, and Kopecky won the sprint to take the day's win.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling