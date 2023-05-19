Lotte Kopecky wins Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic

By Kirsten Frattini
published

Martina Fidanza second, Daria Pikulik third in Dutch one-day race

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) returned to road racing with a victory at the one-day Veenendaal-Veenendaal Classic.

The Belgian rider turned her attention to the track after a successful Spring Classics season and then took some time to recover before rejoining SD Worx at the Dutch event.

It was Kopecky's fourth road racing win of the season after also winning at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Nokere Koerse, and Tour of Flanders. 

The women's field raced 140km across four large circuits that included the ascents of Grebbeberg and the Paardenveld.

A three-rider breakaway formed that included Eline Jansen (WV Schijndel), Sophie Edwards (ARA-Skip Capital) and Anneke Dijkstra (GT Krush Rebellease). The trio was caught just before the fourth and final lap, and Kopecky won the sprint to take the day's win.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Women's Editor

Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.

Latest on Cyclingnews