Greipel wins bunch sprint in Hamburg
German out-sprints Kristoff, Nizzolo as Cavendish crashes
Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) claimed the win in the bunch sprint at the Vattenfall Cyclassics in Hamburg. Second place went to Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), who went in the lead too early and ended up setting up his German rival perfectly. Giacomo Nizzolo of Trek was third.
Greipel surprisingly had never won the Vattenfall Cyclassics before in his career, but this time a perfect storm of a late crash taking out Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) and Kristoff hitting out prematurely helped the German finally win in Hamburg.
"That was super work from the team, although after crashes in the finale we only had four guys," Greipel said. "I have often hoped to win here. Today it finally worked out."
The race got off to an unusual start in the harbour city of Kiel, with the peloton taking off from a ferry on to the mainland. Shortly after the start, a four-man group got away. Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Alex Dowsett (Movistar) and Martin Mortensen (Cult Energy) pulled away and built up a gap of up to five minutes.
MTN-Qhubeka led the chase much of the day, before Lotto-Soudal and Katusha, with their top sprint candidates, moved in. With 60 km to go, Bono and Mortensen were alone in the lead with a gap of less than a minute.
The gap continued to fall and with 43 km to go, the gap was about 30 seconds, and the leading duo had been joined by Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Matthias Brändle (IAM). However, by the 20 km marker, it had all come back together, with a peloton of about 75 riders.
Linus Gerdemann (Cult Energy) was one of the first to attack, and he and Julien Alaphilippe put in a strong effort, but were never far away from the field. They were swallowed up with 10 km to go.
A crash with less than 3 km to go took down Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) and Giant-Alpecin’s Marcel Kittel had been dropped on the third climb of the day, so two top favourites were eliminated.
As could be expected, it came down to defending champion Kristoff and Greipel. The Norwegian opened the sprint, but unfortunately for him, Greipel was directly on his wheel. The German powered past Kristoff and easily cruised in to take his first Vattenfall win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4:57:05
|2
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|5
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|7
|Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|8
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|9
|Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|10
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|11
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|12
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|13
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|15
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:01
|16
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|17
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|18
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|20
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|21
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|22
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|23
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
|24
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|25
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|0:00:02
|27
|Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|28
|Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
|29
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:03
|31
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|32
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:05
|33
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|34
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:06
|35
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:00:07
|37
|Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|38
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:08
|39
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:16
|40
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:21
|41
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:22
|43
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|44
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:25
|45
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:29
|46
|Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:34
|47
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge
|0:00:43
|48
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:00:57
|49
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:02
|50
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:08
|51
|Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:09
|52
|Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|53
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|54
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|55
|Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:10
|56
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|57
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|58
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|59
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|0:01:20
|60
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:23
|61
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:01:24
|62
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:29
|63
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
|64
|Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:07
|65
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:02:14
|66
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:02:41
|67
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:03:07
|68
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge
|0:03:30
|69
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:53
|70
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:03
|71
|Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
|0:04:04
|72
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
|73
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:04:05
|74
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha
|0:04:07
|75
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:04:53
|76
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:05:33
|77
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|78
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:05:34
|79
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
|80
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
|81
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
|82
|Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:05:35
|83
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|84
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|86
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:36
|87
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|88
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:07
|89
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:15
|90
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky
|0:07:16
|91
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|92
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:20
|93
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:21
|94
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
|95
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|96
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|97
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:08:22
|98
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|99
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|100
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|101
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|102
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
|103
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|0:08:23
|104
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|105
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|106
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|107
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|108
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|109
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
|110
|Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
|0:08:24
|111
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|112
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
|113
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|114
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|115
|Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:25
|116
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:17
|117
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|118
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|120
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:09:18
|121
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|122
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|123
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
|124
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
|125
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:09:19
|126
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|127
|Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
|128
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:13:28
|129
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:15:05
|130
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy