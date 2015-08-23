Trending

Greipel wins bunch sprint in Hamburg

German out-sprints Kristoff, Nizzolo as Cavendish crashes

Image 1 of 36

Greipel continues his Tour de France form at Vattenfall Cyclassics

Greipel continues his Tour de France form at Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 36

Stig Broeckx is followed by Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka)

Stig Broeckx is followed by Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 36

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 36

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) signs on

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) signs on
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 36

André Greipel would be a happier man at the end of the day

André Greipel would be a happier man at the end of the day
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 36

André Greipel on the familiar position of top step

André Greipel on the familiar position of top step
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 36

The Etixx-Quick Step team ended the race empty handed

The Etixx-Quick Step team ended the race empty handed
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 36

Mark Cavendish is interviewed pre-race

Mark Cavendish is interviewed pre-race
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 36

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step)

Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 36

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has a dig

Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has a dig
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 36

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrates

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 36

Greipel wins the brunch sprint

Greipel wins the brunch sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 36

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 36

Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in first, Kristoff (Katusha) second, and Nizzolo (Trek) in third

Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in first, Kristoff (Katusha) second, and Nizzolo (Trek) in third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 36

Podium at Vattenfall Cyclassics in Hamburg

Podium at Vattenfall Cyclassics in Hamburg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics podium: Kristoff, Greipel and Nizzolo

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics podium: Kristoff, Greipel and Nizzolo
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 36

Sprinters in the finishing stretch

Sprinters in the finishing stretch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 36

Bunch sprint at Vattenfall Cyclassics

Bunch sprint at Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 36

Greipel edged-out his rivals for the win

Greipel edged-out his rivals for the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 36

Greipel (Lotto Soudal) claims the sprint

Greipel (Lotto Soudal) claims the sprint
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 36

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) giving it his all

Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) giving it his all
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 22 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 36

Mark Cavendish and Alex Dowsett on the ferry

Mark Cavendish and Alex Dowsett on the ferry
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 36

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics

The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) claimed the win in the bunch sprint at the Vattenfall Cyclassics in Hamburg. Second place went to Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), who went in the lead too early and ended up setting up his German rival perfectly. Giacomo Nizzolo of Trek was third.

Greipel surprisingly had never won the Vattenfall Cyclassics before in his career, but this time a perfect storm of a late crash taking out Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) and Kristoff hitting out prematurely helped the German finally win in Hamburg.

"That was super work from the team, although after crashes in the finale we only had four guys," Greipel said. "I have often hoped to win here. Today it finally worked out."

The race got off to an unusual start in the harbour city of Kiel, with the peloton taking off from a ferry on to the mainland. Shortly after the start, a four-man group got away. Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Alex Dowsett (Movistar) and Martin Mortensen (Cult Energy) pulled away and built up a gap of up to five minutes.

MTN-Qhubeka led the chase much of the day, before Lotto-Soudal and Katusha, with their top sprint candidates, moved in. With 60 km to go, Bono and Mortensen were alone in the lead with a gap of less than a minute.

The gap continued to fall and with 43 km to go, the gap was about 30 seconds, and the leading duo had been joined by Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Matthias Brändle (IAM). However, by the 20 km marker, it had all come back together, with a peloton of about 75 riders.

Linus Gerdemann (Cult Energy) was one of the first to attack, and he and Julien Alaphilippe put in a strong effort, but were never far away from the field. They were swallowed up with 10 km to go.

A crash with less than 3 km to go took down Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) and Giant-Alpecin’s Marcel Kittel had been dropped on the third climb of the day, so two top favourites were eliminated.

As could be expected, it came down to defending champion Kristoff and Greipel. The Norwegian opened the sprint, but unfortunately for him, Greipel was directly on his wheel. The German powered past Kristoff and easily cruised in to take his first Vattenfall win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal4:57:05
2Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
4Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
5Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
7Matti Breschel (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
8Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
9Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Lampre-Merida
10Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
11Davide Cimolai (Ita) Lampre-Merida
12Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
13Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
14Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
15Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:00:01
16Ralf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
17Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre-Merida
18Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
19Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
20Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
21Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
22Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
23Borut Bozic (Slo) Astana Pro Team
24Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
25Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
26Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team0:00:02
27Silvan Dillier (Swi) BMC Racing Team
28Arnold Jeannesson (Fra) FDJ.fr
29Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:03
31Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
32Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:05
33Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
34Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal0:00:06
35Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step0:00:07
37Michael Morkov (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
38Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:08
39Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:16
40Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:21
41Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:22
43Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
44Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek Factory Racing0:00:25
45Scott Thwaites (GBr) Bora-Argon 180:00:29
46Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:34
47Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica GreenEdge0:00:43
48Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:00:57
49Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:02
50Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal0:01:08
51Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:09
52Simon Clarke (Aus) Orica GreenEdge
53Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
54Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida
55Tyler Farrar (USA) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:10
56Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
57Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
58Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
59Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling0:01:20
60Davide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:23
61Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:01:24
62Sébastien Turgot (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:29
63Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Team Katusha
64Ion Izagirre (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:07
65Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin0:02:14
66Mark Cavendish (GBr) Etixx - Quick-Step0:02:41
67Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step0:03:07
68Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica GreenEdge0:03:30
69Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:53
70Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:04:03
71Leigh Howard (Aus) Orica GreenEdge0:04:04
72Reto Hollenstein (Swi) IAM Cycling
73Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team0:04:05
74Rudiger Selig (Ger) Team Katusha0:04:07
75Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:04:53
76Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) MTN - Qhubeka0:05:33
77Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:34
79Hayden Roulston (NZl) Trek Factory Racing
80Jan Polanc (Slo) Lampre-Merida
81Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre-Merida
82Evgeny Petrov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:05:35
83Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
84Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
85Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
86Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:05:36
87Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
88Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:07
89Manuele Boaro (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:15
90Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team Sky0:07:16
91Marcel Kittel (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
92Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:20
93Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale0:08:21
94Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Katusha
95Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
96Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
97Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:08:22
98Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
99Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
100Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
101Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
102Mark Renshaw (Aus) Etixx - Quick-Step
103Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling0:08:23
104Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
105Julien Vermote (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
106Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
107Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
108Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
109Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ.fr
110Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 180:08:24
111Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
112Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek Factory Racing
113Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
114Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
115Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team0:08:25
116Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Soudal0:09:17
117Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
118Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
119Aleksei Tsatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
120Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale0:09:18
121Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
122Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
123Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek Factory Racing
124Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team
125Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:09:19
126Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
127Pieter Weening (Ned) Orica GreenEdge
128Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Movistar Team0:13:28
129Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:15:05
130Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team

