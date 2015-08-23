Image 1 of 36 Greipel continues his Tour de France form at Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 Stig Broeckx is followed by Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 36 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 36 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Alpecin) signs on (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 36 André Greipel would be a happier man at the end of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 36 André Greipel on the familiar position of top step (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 36 The Etixx-Quick Step team ended the race empty handed (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 36 Mark Cavendish is interviewed pre-race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 36 Julian Alaphilippe (Etixx-Quick Step) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 36 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) has a dig (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 36 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) celebrates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 Greipel wins the brunch sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in first, Kristoff (Katusha) second, and Nizzolo (Trek) in third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Podium at Vattenfall Cyclassics in Hamburg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics podium: Kristoff, Greipel and Nizzolo (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 Sprinters in the finishing stretch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 Bunch sprint at Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 Greipel edged-out his rivals for the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Greipel (Lotto Soudal) claims the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) giving it his all (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 Mark Cavendish and Alex Dowsett on the ferry (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 36 The 2015 Vattenfall Cyclassics (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andre Greipel (Lotto-Soudal) claimed the win in the bunch sprint at the Vattenfall Cyclassics in Hamburg. Second place went to Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), who went in the lead too early and ended up setting up his German rival perfectly. Giacomo Nizzolo of Trek was third.

Greipel surprisingly had never won the Vattenfall Cyclassics before in his career, but this time a perfect storm of a late crash taking out Mark Cavendish (Etixx-Quickstep) and Kristoff hitting out prematurely helped the German finally win in Hamburg.

"That was super work from the team, although after crashes in the finale we only had four guys," Greipel said. "I have often hoped to win here. Today it finally worked out."

The race got off to an unusual start in the harbour city of Kiel, with the peloton taking off from a ferry on to the mainland. Shortly after the start, a four-man group got away. Jan Barta (Bora-Argon 18), Matteo Bono (Lampre-Merida), Alex Dowsett (Movistar) and Martin Mortensen (Cult Energy) pulled away and built up a gap of up to five minutes.

MTN-Qhubeka led the chase much of the day, before Lotto-Soudal and Katusha, with their top sprint candidates, moved in. With 60 km to go, Bono and Mortensen were alone in the lead with a gap of less than a minute.

The gap continued to fall and with 43 km to go, the gap was about 30 seconds, and the leading duo had been joined by Philippe Gilbert (BMC), Manuele Boaro (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Matthias Brändle (IAM). However, by the 20 km marker, it had all come back together, with a peloton of about 75 riders.

Linus Gerdemann (Cult Energy) was one of the first to attack, and he and Julien Alaphilippe put in a strong effort, but were never far away from the field. They were swallowed up with 10 km to go.

A crash with less than 3 km to go took down Mark Cavendish (Etixx-QuickStep) and Giant-Alpecin’s Marcel Kittel had been dropped on the third climb of the day, so two top favourites were eliminated.

As could be expected, it came down to defending champion Kristoff and Greipel. The Norwegian opened the sprint, but unfortunately for him, Greipel was directly on his wheel. The German powered past Kristoff and easily cruised in to take his first Vattenfall win.

