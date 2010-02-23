Trending

Polc wins men's race in Valparaiso

De Souza Oliveira earns women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Filip Polc (Svk)0:02:34.63
2Enrique Genova (Chi)0:00:04.37
3Mario José Jarrin Molina (Ecu)0:00:04.38
4Johan Alejandro Leon Marambio (Chi)0:00:05.98
5Jeremias Maio (Arg)0:00:08.17
6Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)0:00:10.65
7Santiago De Santiago (Arg)0:00:11.97
8Wallace Henrique Miranda (Bra)0:00:12.02
9Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi)0:00:12.65
10Federico Vieira (Bra)0:00:16.25
11Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi)0:00:18.03
12Jorge Alejandro Acuna Quintana (Chi)0:00:18.70
13Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)0:00:19.72
14Leandro Campovilla (Bra)0:00:20.37
15Michael Robert Haderer (USA)0:00:20.61
16Andrew Bretas (Bra)0:00:20.73
17Yannick Wende (Bol)0:00:23.46
18Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)0:00:24.51
19Patricio Alvarado (Chi)0:00:24.71
20Jorge Monzon Penailillo (Chi)0:00:24.76
21James Jeannet-Chipman (Can)0:00:24.81
22Antonio Ovalle (Chi)0:00:25.64
23John Plaza (Chi)0:00:26.22
24Jorge Eduardo Acevedo Jimenez (Chi)0:00:29.00
25Roberto Cabrera (Chi)0:00:34.97
26Alexander Nicolas Grigoriew-Grindensol Salvatierra (Chi)0:00:41.42
27Christopher Van Dine (USA)0:00:49.30
28Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi)0:01:01.57
DNFAldo Toro (Chi)
DNSMiguel Pozo Cueto (Chi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra)0:03:20.19
2Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)0:01:17.24

