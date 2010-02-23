Polc wins men's race in Valparaiso
De Souza Oliveira earns women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Filip Polc (Svk)
|0:02:34.63
|2
|Enrique Genova (Chi)
|0:00:04.37
|3
|Mario José Jarrin Molina (Ecu)
|0:00:04.38
|4
|Johan Alejandro Leon Marambio (Chi)
|0:00:05.98
|5
|Jeremias Maio (Arg)
|0:00:08.17
|6
|Mauricio Andres Acuna Quintana (Chi)
|0:00:10.65
|7
|Santiago De Santiago (Arg)
|0:00:11.97
|8
|Wallace Henrique Miranda (Bra)
|0:00:12.02
|9
|Pedro Antonio Ferreira Landskran (Chi)
|0:00:12.65
|10
|Federico Vieira (Bra)
|0:00:16.25
|11
|Andreas Constantino Kukulis Blajtrach (Chi)
|0:00:18.03
|12
|Jorge Alejandro Acuna Quintana (Chi)
|0:00:18.70
|13
|Yonatan Alexander Aguilar Valenzuela (Chi)
|0:00:19.72
|14
|Leandro Campovilla (Bra)
|0:00:20.37
|15
|Michael Robert Haderer (USA)
|0:00:20.61
|16
|Andrew Bretas (Bra)
|0:00:20.73
|17
|Yannick Wende (Bol)
|0:00:23.46
|18
|Ignacio Rojo Picand (Chi)
|0:00:24.51
|19
|Patricio Alvarado (Chi)
|0:00:24.71
|20
|Jorge Monzon Penailillo (Chi)
|0:00:24.76
|21
|James Jeannet-Chipman (Can)
|0:00:24.81
|22
|Antonio Ovalle (Chi)
|0:00:25.64
|23
|John Plaza (Chi)
|0:00:26.22
|24
|Jorge Eduardo Acevedo Jimenez (Chi)
|0:00:29.00
|25
|Roberto Cabrera (Chi)
|0:00:34.97
|26
|Alexander Nicolas Grigoriew-Grindensol Salvatierra (Chi)
|0:00:41.42
|27
|Christopher Van Dine (USA)
|0:00:49.30
|28
|Ramon Antonio Leiva Figueroa (Chi)
|0:01:01.57
|DNF
|Aldo Toro (Chi)
|DNS
|Miguel Pozo Cueto (Chi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luana Maria De Souza Oliveira (Bra)
|0:03:20.19
|2
|Veronica Francisca Miranda Fuentes (Chi)
|0:01:17.24
