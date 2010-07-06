Szafraniec takes victory in Vacansoleil series
Galinski wins in Naleczow
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marek Galinski (Pol)
|1:34:03
|2
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|0:01:49
|3
|Adrian Brzozka (Pol)
|0:03:12
|4
|Kornel Osicki (Pol)
|0:04:19
|5
|Adrian Rzeszutko (Pol)
|0:08:14
|6
|Damian Walczak (Pol)
|0:08:16
|7
|Robert Pietrzak (Pol)
|0:11:23
|8
|Bartosz Banach (Pol)
|0:12:11
|9
|Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)
|0:13:52
|10
|Rafal Hebisz (Pol)
|0:14:14
|11
|Piotr Sulek (Pol)
|12
|Krzysztof Krzywy (Pol)
|13
|Tomasz Bala (Pol)
|14
|Vladimir Loginov (Rus)
|15
|Rafal Lukawski (Pol)
|16
|Szymon Cebula (Pol)
|17
|Tomasz Sawicz (Pol)
|DNF
|Pawel Blachucki (Pol)
|DNF
|Roman Pietruszka (Pol)
|DNF
|Lukasz Osiecki (Pol)
|DNF
|Wojcieck Halejak (Pol)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|1:19:19
|2
|Paulina Hebisz Rydzik (Pol)
|0:14:30
|3
|Irina Slobodyan (Ukr)
|0:15:13
|4
|Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)
|0:17:20
|5
|Dorota Warczyk (Pol)
|0:18:11
|6
|Marta Sulek (Pol)
|0:18:19
|7
|Justyna Kowalczyk (Pol)
|8
|Nataliya Kogut (Ukr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Piotr Brzozka (Pol)
|1:21:42
|2
|Maciej Dombrowski (Pol)
|0:01:09
|3
|Lukasz Pihulak (Pol)
|0:03:32
|4
|Rafal Fijalkowski (Pol)
|0:04:23
|5
|Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukr)
|0:04:33
|6
|Oleksiy Belykh (Tur)
|0:05:12
|7
|Marcin Kawalec (Pol)
|0:06:57
|8
|Artur Miazga (Pol)
|0:08:51
|9
|Maciej Adamczyk (Pol)
|10
|Tomasz Dygaz (Pol)
|0:10:22
|11
|Piotr Kurczab (Pol)
|0:11:01
|12
|Szymon Kotowski (Pol)
|0:11:35
|13
|Pawel Pajakowski (Pol)
|0:12:47
|14
|Olek Uhanov (Ukr)
|0:13:04
|15
|Piotr Skarzynski (Pol)
|0:13:21
|16
|Tomasz Szala (Pol)
|17
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|0:15:00
|18
|Mateusz Podolski (Pol)
|19
|Lukasz Milewski (Pol)
|20
|Patryk Lipien (Pol)
|21
|Rafal Wiejak (Pol)
|22
|Bartlomiej Berezh (Pol)
|DNF
|Lukasz Danielak (Pol)
