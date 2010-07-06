Trending

Szafraniec takes victory in Vacansoleil series

Galinski wins in Naleczow

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marek Galinski (Pol)1:34:03
2Marek Konwa (Pol)0:01:49
3Adrian Brzozka (Pol)0:03:12
4Kornel Osicki (Pol)0:04:19
5Adrian Rzeszutko (Pol)0:08:14
6Damian Walczak (Pol)0:08:16
7Robert Pietrzak (Pol)0:11:23
8Bartosz Banach (Pol)0:12:11
9Rafal Alchimowiz (Pol)0:13:52
10Rafal Hebisz (Pol)0:14:14
11Piotr Sulek (Pol)
12Krzysztof Krzywy (Pol)
13Tomasz Bala (Pol)
14Vladimir Loginov (Rus)
15Rafal Lukawski (Pol)
16Szymon Cebula (Pol)
17Tomasz Sawicz (Pol)
DNFPawel Blachucki (Pol)
DNFRoman Pietruszka (Pol)
DNFLukasz Osiecki (Pol)
DNFWojcieck Halejak (Pol)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Szafraniec (Pol)1:19:19
2Paulina Hebisz Rydzik (Pol)0:14:30
3Irina Slobodyan (Ukr)0:15:13
4Weronika Rybarczyk (Pol)0:17:20
5Dorota Warczyk (Pol)0:18:11
6Marta Sulek (Pol)0:18:19
7Justyna Kowalczyk (Pol)
8Nataliya Kogut (Ukr)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Piotr Brzozka (Pol)1:21:42
2Maciej Dombrowski (Pol)0:01:09
3Lukasz Pihulak (Pol)0:03:32
4Rafal Fijalkowski (Pol)0:04:23
5Volodymyr Zinovkin (Ukr)0:04:33
6Oleksiy Belykh (Tur)0:05:12
7Marcin Kawalec (Pol)0:06:57
8Artur Miazga (Pol)0:08:51
9Maciej Adamczyk (Pol)
10Tomasz Dygaz (Pol)0:10:22
11Piotr Kurczab (Pol)0:11:01
12Szymon Kotowski (Pol)0:11:35
13Pawel Pajakowski (Pol)0:12:47
14Olek Uhanov (Ukr)0:13:04
15Piotr Skarzynski (Pol)0:13:21
16Tomasz Szala (Pol)
17Pawel Wojczal (Pol)0:15:00
18Mateusz Podolski (Pol)
19Lukasz Milewski (Pol)
20Patryk Lipien (Pol)
21Rafal Wiejak (Pol)
22Bartlomiej Berezh (Pol)
DNFLukasz Danielak (Pol)

