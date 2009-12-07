Trending

Powers sprints to win

Wells comes a close second

Image 1 of 36

Jeremy Powers (Canondale-Cyclycrossworld.com) wins in a sprint against Todd Wells (Specialized).

Jeremy Powers (Canondale-Cyclycrossworld.com) wins in a sprint against Todd Wells (Specialized).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 36

Powers checks his margin at the finish.

Powers checks his margin at the finish.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 3 of 36

Powers wins after taking second in the previous day's race.

Powers wins after taking second in the previous day's race.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 4 of 36

Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) finished off the podium today.

Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) finished off the podium today.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 5 of 36

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) does it tough.

Tim Johnson (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) does it tough.
(Image credit: Mitchell Clinton/www.clintonphoto.com)
Image 6 of 36

Jeremy Powers (Cannnondale-Cyclocrossworld) takes the win.

Jeremy Powers (Cannnondale-Cyclocrossworld) takes the win.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 36

The elite men wait until the last second to remove their jackets due to the cold weather.

The elite men wait until the last second to remove their jackets due to the cold weather.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 36

Jeremy Powers (Cannnondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Tim Johnson chasing Todd Wells.

Jeremy Powers (Cannnondale-Cyclocrossworld) and Tim Johnson chasing Todd Wells.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 36

Danny Summerhill (Garmin) in the lead of the U23 race.

Danny Summerhill (Garmin) in the lead of the U23 race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 36

Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com) running some steps.

Jerome Townsend (Bikereg.com) running some steps.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 36

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocross) riding quite a bit farther back than normal.

Jamey Driscoll (Cannondale-Cyclocross) riding quite a bit farther back than normal.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 36

Nick Weighall (California Giant Berry).

Nick Weighall (California Giant Berry).
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 36

Mitch Peterson (MonaVie-Cannondale) riding through some whoops.

Mitch Peterson (MonaVie-Cannondale) riding through some whoops.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 36

Todd Wells (Specialized) leading the race.

Todd Wells (Specialized) leading the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 36

Tim Johnson (Cannnondale-Cyclocrossworld) was definitely on his game today.

Tim Johnson (Cannnondale-Cyclocrossworld) was definitely on his game today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 36

Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) had a bad start and had to play catch-up.

Ryan Trebon (Kona-FSA) had a bad start and had to play catch-up.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 36

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was a chaser today.

Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) was a chaser today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 36

Adam Craig (Giant) moving in the field up at a dramatic rate.

Adam Craig (Giant) moving in the field up at a dramatic rate.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 36

Chris Jones (Champion Systems) chasing the Wells group.

Chris Jones (Champion Systems) chasing the Wells group.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 36

Jeremy Powers (Cannnondale-Cyclocrossworld) gets the hole shot.

Jeremy Powers (Cannnondale-Cyclocrossworld) gets the hole shot.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 36

Todd Wells (Specialized) leading the field over the barriers.

Todd Wells (Specialized) leading the field over the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 36

Adam Craig (Giant) at the barriers.

Adam Craig (Giant) at the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 36

Todd Wells (Specialized) being chased by the Cannondale riders.

Todd Wells (Specialized) being chased by the Cannondale riders.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 36

Todd Wells (Specialized) cornering before the barriers.

Todd Wells (Specialized) cornering before the barriers.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 36

Specialized rider Todd Wells took the lead early and used his horsepower to get himself, Powers and Johnson a firm lead.

Specialized rider Todd Wells took the lead early and used his horsepower to get himself, Powers and Johnson a firm lead.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 26 of 36

Powers leads Johnson through the extremely circuitous forest section of the USGP course.

Powers leads Johnson through the extremely circuitous forest section of the USGP course.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 27 of 36

Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com teammates Powers and Johnson took turns attacking Wells once the trio was off the front.

Cannondale/cyclocrossworld.com teammates Powers and Johnson took turns attacking Wells once the trio was off the front.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 28 of 36

On the penultimate lap, Johnson attacked, forcing Wells to chase.

On the penultimate lap, Johnson attacked, forcing Wells to chase.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 29 of 36

On the final lap Powers counter-attacked to lead Wells through the barrier section.

On the final lap Powers counter-attacked to lead Wells through the barrier section.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 30 of 36

Powers was able to hold his last lap lead to the finish over Wells and teammate Johnson.

Powers was able to hold his last lap lead to the finish over Wells and teammate Johnson.
(Image credit: Wil Mattthews)
Image 31 of 36

Barry Wicks (Kona-FSA) stilll trying to find the form he normally has at this time of year.

Barry Wicks (Kona-FSA) stilll trying to find the form he normally has at this time of year.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 32 of 36

The Elite men's start.

The Elite men's start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 33 of 36

The Cannondale racers keeping pace with Todd Wells.

The Cannondale racers keeping pace with Todd Wells.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 34 of 36

Tim Johnson and Jeremy Powers (Cannnondale-Cyclocrossworld) closing down a gap to Todd Wells.

Tim Johnson and Jeremy Powers (Cannnondale-Cyclocrossworld) closing down a gap to Todd Wells.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 35 of 36

With one lap to go Cannondale had the numbers to win.

With one lap to go Cannondale had the numbers to win.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 36 of 36

Brady Cappius (Clif Bar) coming through the start-finish.

Brady Cappius (Clif Bar) coming through the start-finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Jeremy Powers (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com), assisted ably by teammate Tim Johnson, won the final round the US Gran Prix of Cyclocross (USGP) in Portland. Todd Wells (Specialized) rode an incredibly strong race, but took second place as Cannondale had two riders in the break.

Johnson, acting as team captain, sacrificed himself to assure Powers' win and crossed the line in third wearing a big grin.

Clouds rolled in just before the elite men's race, making a frigid day seem even more so. With a less technical course today plus faster conditions, nearly every race pundit seemed to be predicting a different winner. It was expected that Kona-FSA's Ryan Trebon who to no avail had done much of the work on Saturday, would be eager to go for the win.

Powers took the hole shot, closely followed by Troy Wells. Trebon seemed to have a poor start, and had to expend some major energy getting back near the front. Todd Wells took the lead on the back side of the course and was first over the barriers.

A lead group eventually formed that included Wells, Powers, and Johnson. After three laps, Trebon and Geoff Kabush (Team Maxxis-Rocky Mountain) were 150 metres behind the leaders and not closing it down much.

It seemed that Wells and Powers were doing most of the work at the front and as Johnson let small gaps appear others may have been thinking he was in trouble, although that certainly wasn't the case.

With two laps to go, Wells was still leading followed by Powers and Johnson. A half lap later, Johnson attacked hard and it took Wells some time to respond. Wells then counter-attacked and opened nearly ten bike lengths. The road prowess of the Cannondale riders showed as they systematically hunted down Wells on the pavement.

With one lap to go, all three riders were together and Wells led them out for the last time. Powers, determined not to repeat his mistake of a day earlier, attacked Wells and made it to the final pavement first. While Wells made the sprint exciting, Powers easily held him off to take the victory. Johnson, his work done for the day, soft-pedaled in for third place.

Behind the leaders, Adam Craig (Giant) was moving up steadily in the field. With one lap to go, he got around Trebon and took fourth place. Trebon claimed the USGP series title after taking two wins this season.

The American racers will now head to Bend, Oregon, for the national championships. It should be noted that both Ryan Trebon and Adam Craig now call Bend their home. Cold temperatures and snow on the ground is expected to greet riders for next weekend's races.

Cyclingnews produced a series of five videos featuring Todd Wells during the USGP Portland weekend. Click here for all the video content.

Results

Elite men
1Jeremy Powers (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com1:01:18
2Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Factory Racing
3Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
4Adam Craig (USA) Giant MTB Team0:01:12
5Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona-FSA0:01:24
6Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis/Rocky Mountain0:01:54
7James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:15
8Christopher Jones (USA) Champion System0:02:35
9Daniel Summerhill (USA) Felt-VMG U230:02:53
10Troy Wells (USA) Team Specialized
11Justin Robinson (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
12Barry Wicks (USA) Kona-FSA0:03:28
13Chris Sheppard (Can) Santa Cruz/Shimano/WTB/Giro0:03:35
14Jerome Townsend (USA) Bikereg.com/Joe's Garage/IF0:03:43
15Chance Noble (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
16Carl Decker (USA) Giant MTB Team
17Adam Mcgrath (USA)0:04:25
18Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona-FSA0:04:30
19Benjamin Kubas (USA)0:05:18
20Benjamin Thompson (USA)0:05:44
21Brady Kappius (USA)0:05:46
22Ryan Knapp (USA) Bikereg.com0:05:47
23Brett Luelling (USA)0:05:48
24Craig Fowler (USA)0:06:09
25David Hackworth (USA)0:06:17
26Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:06:22
27Donald Reeb (USA)0:06:43
28Eric Emsky (USA)0:06:48
29Eric Sheagley (USA)0:07:10
30Evan Plews (USA)
31Jeremy Ferguson (USA)
32John Flack (USA)
33Joshua Berry (USA)
34Benjamin Popper (USA) HRS/Rock Lobster
35Katriel Statman (USA)
36Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
37Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
38Kevin Hulick (USA)
39Kris Holden (USA)
40Kyle Murphy (USA)
41Landon Ericksson (USA)
42Carson Miller (USA) Landrover-Orbea Cycling Club
43Matthew Fox (USA)
44John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes
45Michael Hemme (USA)
46Mitchell Peterson (USA) Monaviecannondale.com
47Nathan Bannerman (USA)
48Ryan Weaver (USA)
49Sean Babcock (USA)
50Shannon Skeritt (USA)
51Adam Mills (USA) KCCX-Verge
52Steve Fisher (USA)
53Travis Woodruff (USA)
54Troy Heithecker (USA)
55Christopher Ragusa (USA) CCB Volkswagen
56Will Ross (USA)
57Zachary Edwards (USA)

Final USGP rankings
1Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona-FSA
2Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com
3James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com

Videos: Todd Wells at USGP #8

Todd Wells (Specialized Factory Team) is coming into form just in time for US 'cross nationals. Cyclingnews produced three videos from the US Gran Prix of Cyclocross second day on December 6.

Wells' first video provides insight into his post-race rituals, the second video is a review of the second day of USGP racing, and the third video features comments from Wells' competitors.

Latest on Cyclingnews