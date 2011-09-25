Image 1 of 35 Nash wins a very muddy second USGP race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 35 Caroline Mani lost several positions on lap one despite winning the hole shot (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 35 Pepper Harlton (Juventus Cycling) opening a gap the chasers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 35 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) leading through some pretty fall foliage (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 35 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven) chasing Nicole Duke (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 35 Caroline Mani towing some strong Americans (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 35 Nicole Duke (Cannondale) rode from wire to wire in third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 35 Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) rounding a tree (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 35 Kaitlin Antounneau (Cannondale pb Cyclorossworld.com) riding to an eighth place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 35 Ashley James (KCCX) riding in the top 15 (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 35 Linda Sone (Cycle-smart.com) seems to be enjoying the mud (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 35 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) raced alone in second place for the majority of the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 35 Kaitlin Antounneau (Cannondale pb Cyclorossworld.com) barely clearing her bike over the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 35 Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) holding on to sixth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 35 Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry) on a muddy run-up (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 35 Sue Butler (River City Bicycles) was just outside the top ten today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 35 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) racing in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 35 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) with an early lead at the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 35 The bike wash was busy today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 35 Katerina Nash and Georiga Gould at the number presentation ceremony (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 35 Ashley James (KCCX) got a front row start today (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 35 Kaitlin Antounneau (Cannondale pb Cyclorossworld.com) having another brilliant race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 35 Kaitlin Antounneau (Cannondale pb Cyclorossworld.com) (L) and Meredith Miller attack the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 35 Teal Stetson-Lee (California Giant Berry) running the barriers (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 35 Running the barriers with a unique style (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 35 Soon-to-be married Chloe Forsman (Crank Bros) takes a dollar from one of the fans (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 35 Emily Batty (Subaru-Trek) is not very accustomed to having to push her bike (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 35 Mo Bruno-Roy (Bob's Red Mill-Seven) was pleased with her 4th place finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 29 of 35 Kathy Sherwin (NoTubes Elite Women's Team) had one of her best races ever (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 30 of 35 NoTubes sent Shannon Gibson and Kathy Sherwin to compete this weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 31 of 35 Katerina Nash (Luna Pro Team) is hoping to sweep the weekend (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 32 of 35 Sue Butler (L) and Mo Bruno-Roy (R) on the front row (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 33 of 35 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) is no stranger to winning USGP events (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 34 of 35 Women's Row Two at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 35 of 35 Julie Krasniak (Rapha Focus) warming up before the race (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Katerina Nash showed no signs of struggle through the wet and muddy circuit and she went on to win her fifth consecutive cyclo-cross race at the Planet Bike Cup day two, the second round of the Exergy Cyclo-cross US Gran Prix. She soloed to the finish line with a one minute advantage ahead of her teammate Georgia Gould in second and Nicole Duke (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) in third.

"I had another good race today," Nash told Cyclingnews. "The conditions were very different, muddy and slippery. I was fighting with the course more than anyone else today. I tried not to make mistakes and stay on my bike. It was a great weekend for Luna."

The elite women’s race was challenged by a technical circuit that progressed to a mud pit due to late morning thunderstorms that swept through Sun Prairie. The conditions were likely welcomed by the field of talented cyclo-cross specialists who were given the opportunity to test their mud skills for the first time this season.

"I was excited about the rain but we had patches of sunshine and then rain again during the race," said Mo Bruno Roy who placed fourth on the day.

"The damage had been done and the terrain was incredibly slick. It helped me that it wasn’t such a pack race like yesterday. Today was definitely more spread out and it helped that I was able to get to the front quickly and make my own race instead of fighting with so many people around me."

Nash and Gould took the early race lead ahead of chasers Bruno Roy, Duke and her teammate Kaitlin Antonneau, Kathy Sherwin (Stans NoTubes Elite) and French National Champion Caroline Mani (SRAM).

"I latched on to Georgia and Katerina at the beginning and then they pulled away," Bruno Roy said. "I was dangling off of them by myself and Nicole Duke caught up to me and passed me. We rode with in seconds of each other for most of the race. The girls riding in fifth and sixth place, behind us, really motivated me to keep on pushing."

Nash used her early season fitness and strong technical skills to push through the mud and around the corners, opening up a gap ahead of Gould.

Duke followed closely behind in third place ahead of Bruno Roy in fourth, Mani in fifth, Sherwin in sixth, Meredith Miller (Cal Giant-Specialized) in seventh and Antonneau in eighth.

"The bikes were getting really heavy by the end of the race," Bruno Roy said. "Not only are the bikes heavy but you have to run with them, or push them, up the hill. So it was a good idea to swap the bikes out twice to keep them nicer, the drive trains a little cleaner, and keep the grass from doing damage to the derailleurs."



Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katerina Nash (USA) Luna Pro Team 0:40:15 2 Georgia Gould (USA) 0:00:56 3 Nicole Duke (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c 0:01:55 4 Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill pb Seven Cycles 0:02:09 5 Caroline Mani (Fra) 0:03:22 6 Katherine Sherwin (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross 0:03:38 7 Meredith Miller (USA) California Giant Cycling 0:03:54 8 Kaitlin Antonneau (USA) Cannondale pb CyclocrossWorld.c 0:03:56 9 Pepper Harlton (Can) Juventus Cycling Club 0:04:46 10 Teal Stetson-Lee (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Sp 0:05:01 11 Sue Butler (USA) River City/Ridley 0:05:26 12 Kelsy Bingham (USA) 0:05:33 13 Sunny Gilbert (USA) Michelob Ultra - Big Shark Raci 0:06:05 14 Linda Sone (USA) cycle-smart.com/flanders 0:06:12 15 Ashley James (USA) KCCX Elite 0:06:20 16 Emily Batty (Can) Subaru-Trek 0:06:50 17 Chloe Forsman (USA) Race Club 11 0:07:23 18 Annajean Dallaire (USA) Racin' for Riley p/b Alderfer B 0:07:46 19 Jeanne Fleck (USA) VELO Duluth - Twin Ports Cycler 0:08:16 20 Katy Curtis (Can) 0:08:52 21 Kelly Benjamin (USA) KCCX / Verge Elite Cyclocross T 0:09:27 22 Jenni Gaertner (USA) Raleigh America 0:10:27 23 Corrie Osborne (USA) ISCorp 0:11:34 -1 LAP Corey Coogan-Cisek (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens -1 LAP Sarah Huang (USA) IS Corp -1 LAP Alyssa Severn (USA) cyclocrossracing.com -1 LAP Shannon Gibson (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross -1 LAP Meghan Korol (USA) bob's Red Mill Cyclocross -1 LAP Marne Smiley (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross