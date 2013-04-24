Image 1 of 2 USA Pro Challenge - Stage 4 Map (Image credit: USA Pro Challenge) Image 2 of 2 USA Pro Challenge - Stage 4 Profile (Image credit: USA Pro Challenge)

The Beaver Creek stage will be the most decisive: the Bachelor Gulch climb is really hard, especially coming after a rolling mid-part of the stage. It's the hardest climb we've seen at this altitude - it's not like the usual consistent 6 per cent grade on Colorado climbs. There are steep pitches, winding through the neighborhood. They've done a great job at finding a good route up, and the descent is very technical.

It won't be like a full mountain finish, but I expect dynamic racing, with groups of less than 10 riders, maybe five or six, to come to the kicker to the ski resort together.

Stage 4 map

Image ©: USA Pro Challenge

Stage 4 profile

Image ©: USA Pro Challenge