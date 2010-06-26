Image 1 of 30 The women's podium (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 2 of 30 The women's peloton at speed (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 3 of 30 Shelly Evans ( Peanut Butter & Co) celebrates (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 4 of 30 Shelly Evans ( Peanut Butter & Co) won it well (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 5 of 30 The women's peloton splits under speed (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 6 of 30 The Peanut Butter & Co riders lead the way (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 7 of 30 A solo attack in the sunset (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 8 of 30 It was an aggressive race (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 9 of 30 A great day out (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 10 of 30 Race watching (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 11 of 30 The voice of US cycling (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 12 of 30 The race flashes past (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 13 of 30 The 15-16 Junior men;s podium (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 14 of 30 The 17-18 Junior men's podium (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 15 of 30 The Junior women's podium (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 16 of 30 The women's podium (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 17 of 30 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong U23) tops the Under 23 podium (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 18 of 30 The Elite men's podium (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 19 of 30 Erica Allar (Team VBF) (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 20 of 30 Shelly Evans (Peanut Butter & Co) smiles after her success (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 21 of 30 Shelly Evans (Peanut Butter & Co) in the stars and stripes (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 22 of 30 Shelly Evans (Peanut Butter & Co) has a laugh on the start line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 30 No comment (Image credit: Heidi Swift) Image 24 of 30 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co) claims another win and her last junior criterium title. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 30 Lawson Craddock (Hot Tubes) easily wins the 17-18 year old criterium after having won the TT yesterday. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 26 of 30 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) leads the break as they gain time on the field. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 27 of 30 Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) had plenty of time to celebrate as he crossed the line. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 28 of 30 Team TIBCO starts to organise things as the women close in on the final laps. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 29 of 30 Shelly Evans ( Peanut Butter & Co) was the top sprinter today to claim the national title. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 30 of 30 Today's women's criterium championship podium. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

Victory at the elite women’s criterium championship has given Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co-TWENTY12) her first road stars and stripes jersey. The savvy sprinter outpaced Erica Allar (Vera Bradley Foundation) and her lead-out woman Lauren Tamayo in the bunch sprint.

“This is very nice,” Evans said. “The best part about it is that the team came together so well and we were so strong. Today Lauren and the rest of my teammates made it possible for me to win. Without these girls I would not be able to pull off this win. This is a product of our team gelling. It doesn’t have anything to do with me being the fast sprinter, it has more to do with us riding as a team with a plan and executing it.

“We will celebrate a little tonight but we have a hard road race on Sunday to rest up for,” she added.

This year the elite women’s race was moved from its traditional location in Downers Grove, Illinois alongside the USPro Criterium Championships, to join the series of elite, Under 23 and junior US National Championships held in Bend, Oregon.

The race was packed with the speed of former title holders Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita-Baci) and Brooke Miller (Tibco-To the Top). Other strong sprinters included Allar and Kelley Benjamin (Colavita-Baci.

“There were some strong sprinters here and I give them respect,” Evans said. “I had a lot of confidence coming into this race after winning Nature Valley Grand Prix. The girls believed in me and when you have the team backing you, you don’t want to let them down. Tibco had nine riders and other teams were trying to attack. Our girls just kept it all together and I really had to do no work the whole time.”

After multiple unsuccessful attacks the field barreled around the last lap intact for a bunch sprint. Teams vying for good position included Colavita-Baci, Vera Bradley Foundation and Tibco. Evans’ teammates Katharine Carroll and Tamayo provided much of her lead-out on the last two laps.

“They really allowed me to take that win,” Evans said. “Lauren was my lead-out. There were a few attacks coming into the finish. Meredith Miller attacked out of the last corner and Lauren covered it. I was sitting on Lauren’s wheel. She was patient and waited until 250 metres to go. I had Erica Allar on my wheel and when I sensed that she was going to jump, I did. Lauren held on for third which was very impressive.”

The elite women’s peloton will compete in the US Road National Championships held at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race on Sunday.

Hammer time gets King U23 title

Ben King (Trek-Livestrong) won a two-man sprint against Oscar Clark (Mountain Khakis-Jittery Joes) to win the Under 23 Men’s US Criterium Championships held in Bend, Oregon on Friday. Kings’ teammate Justin Williams won the bunch sprint for third place.

“It felt great to give a good salute to winning this jersey,” King said. “It was nice to represent Trek-Livestrong and get the win for them. Criteriums aren’t really my specialty but we just came from racing the Nature Valley Grand Prix, which was a bunch of criteriums, so I got some good practice there.”

The 1.3 km, four-corner circuit was a held on a modified version of the Cascade Cycling Classic’s criterium stage. The riders raced along Wall St and Bond St, parallel roads in the entertainment and shopping district of downtown Bend.

“It was a fun course,” King said. “It was a pretty standard, four-corner circuit with two long straights. It was fun and Bend is a great place to be. There were great crowds today because there were races going on all day.”

Some 100 potential champions lined up to race a 60 km event in pursuit of the prestigious title. Several breakaways had little success in gaining time on the peloton until three laps remaining when King made his winning move. Clark followed King and the pair gained a slim margin ahead of a field hungry for a mass sprint.

“The team wanted to take an aggressive approach to the race today,” King said. “We had three of the faster guys in the race but we wanted to force some of the other strong teams to do some work early on. The whole team was active and did a great job.

“The peloton was getting tired with 10 laps to go,” he added. “With three laps to go, I shot up the inside and got a gap. I was off the front with one guy and just put my head down and went. I wasn’t really thinking about the win for myself, I was thinking about how that would set up the final sprint. But we still had a good gap with one lap to go so I knew it was hammer time.”

King rounded the final corner in a full sprint to take the victory ahead of Clark. The pair finished mere seconds ahead of the bunch sprint won by former Under 23 Criterium Champion Williams.

The Under 23 men’s peloton will compete in the US Road National Championships held at the Awbrey Butte Circuit Race on Saturday.

Results

Women - 1/2 - Elite # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shelley Evans (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/P) 1:10:36 2 Erica Allar (Team VBF) 0:00:01 3 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12) 4 Carmen Small (COLAVITA/BACI presented by COOK) 0:00:04 5 Jennifer Wheeler (Lake Washington Velo) 6 Samantha Schneider 7 Meredith Miller (Altoona Bicycle Club/Spokes-n-S) 0:00:07 8 Alison Powers (Team VBF) 9 Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/P) 0:00:10 10 Sinead Miller 0:00:11 11 Janel Holcomb (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al) 0:00:14 12 Liza Rachetto (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TR) 0:00:15 13 Christina Smith (Veloforma) 0:00:16 14 Jade Wilcoxson 15 Melissa Sanborn 16 Beatriz Rodriguez (Southern California Velo) 17 Jacqueline Kurth (Team Kenda) 18 Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racin) 19 Lindsy Campbell (Northern Rockies Cycling Team) 0:00:17 20 Whitney Schultz (Veloforma) 21 Maura Kinsella (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Al) 22 Tiffany Pezzulo (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TR) 23 Lindsay Myers (Veloce Velo/Webcor Builders Cyc) 24 Ashley James (Team Kenda) 25 Leia Tyrrell 0:00:18 26 Arielle Filiberti (Specialized Designs for Women/B) 27 Brenna Lopez-Otero (Velo Bella) 0:00:19 28 Cinthia Lehner 0:00:24 29 Amber Rais 30 Kathleen Billington (Capital Cycling Club) 31 Mara Abbott (Sports Garage/Rio Grande Cycli) 0:00:25 32 Kristin Sanders (Team VBF) 0:00:29 33 Jennifer Gaertner (Coeur d 'Alene Velo Racers (CDA) 0:00:31 34 Ally Stacher (Veloce Velo/Webcor Builders Cyc) 35 Alison Starnes (Team TIBCO II) 0:00:35 36 Andrea Dvorak (COLAVITA/BACI presented by COOK) 37 Shontell Gauthier (COLAVITA/BACI presented by COOK) 0:00:43 38 Kelly Benjamin (COLAVITA/BACI presented by COOK) 0:00:44 39 Kathryne Carr (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TR) 0:00:53 40 Lauren Robertson (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen) 0:00:58 41 Tammy Wildgoose (OCW/Paramount Racing/Paramount) 0:01:04 42 Robin Farina (Team VBF) 0:01:11 43 Lauren Hall (Team VBF) 0:01:21 44 Amanda Miller (Defined Fitness Training LLC/TR) 45 Kristen Lasasso (CESC Clube Esportivo Sao Caetan) 0:01:22 46 Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft) 0:01:25 47 Nichole Wangsgard 0:05:50 48 Rebecca Much (xXx Racing) 49 Jenna Kowalski (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 50 Devon Haskell (Tintawin Racing/BH USA) 51 Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing) 52 Louise Smyth (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/Metro Vol) 52 Jane Wolcott (Los Gatos Bicycle Racing Club/L) 52 Rachel Warner (NC Cycling) 55 Amara Boursaw (Puget Sound Cycling Club/Gregg') 56 Netana Hotimsky (ColoBikeLaw.com) DNS Amber Neben (Veloce Velo/Webcor Builders Cyc) DNS Alexandra Graebe (Camelback Cycling Club/Bicycle) DNS Katheryn Curi Mattis (Veloce Velo/Webcor Builders Cyc) DNS Haley Juno-Galdes DNS Tyler Stewart DNS Jennifer Purcell (Wichita Falls Bicycling Club/Ho) DNF Lauren Liscinski (VRC/NOW-MS Society) DNF Kimberley Turner (Seattle Super Squadra) DNF Jessica Cutler (Cycle Loft) DNF Catherine Varland (Thumbprint Racing/IJM.org) DNF Priscilla Calderon (Southern California Velo) DNF Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY 12/P) DNF Anna Barensfeld (Minuteman Road Club) DNF Lauren Hecht (Alto Velo Racing Club) DNF Brooke Miller (Team TIBCO II) DNF Megan Guarnier DNF Jennifer Weinbrecht (B&L Bikes) DNF Theresa Cliff-Ryan (COLAVITA/BACI presented by COOK) DNF Amy Mcguire (Wheelworks Racing) DNF Julia Lafranchise (VRC/NOW-MS Society) DNF Shelby Reynolds (Sugar Cycles/Sugar Cycles Facto)

Men - U23 - U23 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong U23) 1:17:05 2 Oscar Clark (Mountain Khakis Fueled) 3 Justin Williams (Trek Livestrong U23) 0:00:01 4 Luke Keough (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 5 Logan Loader (Lucemie Espoir Quimper) 6 Gavin Mannion (Trek Livestrong U23) 7 Daniel Summerhill (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowes) 8 Shane Kline (Bissell Pro Cycling Te) 0:00:02 9 Jerome Townsend (bIKE REG) 10 Bryan Larsen (Ranchos Cycling Club/Team Ranch) 11 Andrew Dahlheim (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/Metro Vol) 12 Cody Foster (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J) 0:00:03 13 Alex Howes (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowes) 14 Joe Iannarelli (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 15 Eric Schildge (Mountain Khakis Fueled) 0:00:04 16 Tyler Brandt (California Giant Cycling) 17 Matthew Brandt (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea) 0:00:05 18 Alan Ting (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Sho) 19 John Bennett (California Giant Cycling/Califo) 20 Ryan Cleveland (Williams Wheel Systems) 21 Steve Fisher (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman) 0:00:09 22 Maxwell Durtschi (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowes) 0:00:10 23 Michael Midlarsky (Bike America Racing Team/Bike A) 24 Danny Heeley (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 25 Peter Salon (Garmin-Transitions) 0:00:11 26 Andrew Goessling (American Lung Association Cycli) 0:00:12 27 Connor Mccutcheon 0:00:13 28 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong U23) 0:00:14 29 Ian Moir (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team) 30 Dylan Jones (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team) 31 Andrew Bosco (Southern California Velo) 0:00:15 32 Michael Stone (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu) 0:00:16 33 Ian Crane (Lake Washington Velo) 34 Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket Bicycles) 0:00:18 35 Cory Bruno 0:00:19 36 Andrew Barker (Team 5280 Magazine) 37 Cory Greenberg (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 0:00:20 38 Tucker Gerald (Dallas Racing) 39 Marcel Delisser (Team Oregon) 40 Corey Farrell (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 41 Nathaniel Wilson (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly) 42 David Williams (Bissell Pro Cycling Te) 0:00:21 43 Ian Boswell (Bissell Pro Cycling Te) 0:00:22 44 Charlie Avis (Trek Livestrong U23/Trek/LIVEST) 45 Austin Arguello (Escalera Racing Club/Team Exerg) 46 Elliott Craddock (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowes) 0:00:23 47 Marshall Opel (Racelab U-23 Cycling Team/Team) 0:00:26 48 Justin Lowe (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu) 0:00:28 49 Stephen Leece (VRC/NOW-MS Society) 50 Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo Inc.) 51 Julian Martinez (California Giant Cycling/Califo) 52 Travis Burandt (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J) 53 Austin Stewart (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/Metro Vol) 54 Brandon Trafton (California Giant Cycling/Califo) 0:00:30 55 David Talbott (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo) 0:00:31 56 Parker Smith (TBB Sports) 57 Ignacio (Iggy) Silva (Trek Livestrong U23) 0:00:33 58 Tyler Karnes (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu) 0:00:34 59 Morgan Ryan (Bahati Foundation Elite Cycling) 0:00:35 60 Tucker Olander (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J) 61 Andrew Baker (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowes) 0:00:39 62 Carmi Schulman (Squadra Ovest Cycling) 0:00:54 63 Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) 64 Josh Yeaton 0:00:57 65 Cody O'reilly (Bissell Pro Cycling Te) 0:01:15 66 Jesse Goodrich (Primal - 1st Bank) 0:01:16 67 Ty Magner (Athens Velo Club) 0:01:23 68 Grant Boursaw (Puget Sound Cycling Club) 0:01:26 69 Blake Anton (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling) 0:01:36 70 Levi Baker (Fayetteville Wheelmen/Tyson Rac) 0:08:21 70 Lucas Binder (Echelon Gran Fondo/Zteam) 72 Alexander Wick (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club) 73 Martin Lang (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea) 74 Eric Emsky (Blue Competition Cycles) 75 Stephen Liguori (Fayetteville Wheelmen/Tyson Rac) DNS Alfredo Cruz (Herbalife LaGrange) DNS Joseph Schmalz (Mercy Cycling Team) DNS Andrew Llewellyn (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Tex) DNS Sam Simmons (Southern California Velo) DNS Andrew Talansky (California Giant Cycling/Califo) DNS Rob Squire (Garmin-Transitions/Team Holowes) DNS Kit Karzen (VRC/NOW-MS Society) DNF Chris Stastny (California Giant Cycling/Califo) DNF Alex Grman (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea) DNF Shannon Morgan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale) DNF Matt Pence (Mesa Cycles Shop and Racing Tea) DNF Nathanael Christensen (Delta Velo/Williams Cycling) DNF Walker Savidge (VMG) DNF Daniel Katz (VRC/NOW-MS Society) DNF Alexander Blease (Chico Corsa Cycling Team/Chico) DNF C Williams (Ritte Van Vlaanderen) DNF Stephen Housley (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo) DNF Cheyne Hoag (Kelly Benefit Strategie) DNF Peter Carey (Bahati Foundation Pro C) DNF Zach Bergh (Team Hotel San Jose) DNF Patrick Torres (Southern California Velo) DNF Alder Martz (Globalbike Racing/Team Globalbi) DNF Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fueled)

Men - JR - 15-16 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Erik Volotzky (Cycle World/Cycle World Road) 0:35:25 2 Drew Bercaw (Project Velo Racing/One Call No) 3 Lucas Wardein (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando R) 4 Alex Howard (Above Category Racing) 0:00:01 5 Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (Velosport Racing/FFKR Architect) 6 Logan Owen (Lake Washington Velo) 7 Marcus Smith (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) 8 Miguel Bryon 9 Alex Darville (Echelon Santa Barbara) 10 Dean Haas (Black Sheep Junior Cycling) 11 William Richter 12 Colin Joyce (Idaho Cycling Enthusiasts (ICE)) 13 Thomas Wrona (Raleigh Allstars Cycling Club/R) 0:00:02 14 Noah Williams (GS Tenzing) 15 Andrew Dillman (Red Zone Cycling) 16 Rudyard Peterson (Priority Health Cycling Team) 17 Colin Krebsbach (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortg) 18 Dominic Galenti (Southern California Velo) 19 Jonathon Schilling (Big Shark Bicycle Company) 20 Curtis White (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No) 21 Michael Dessau 22 Gregory Daniel 23 Zack Gould (Clif Bar Development Cross Team) 0:00:03 24 Zachary Carlson (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM) 25 Nate Morse (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No) 26 Colby Waitmolyneux 27 John Noonan (WestSide Cycling/RMCEF/Westside) 28 John Ryan (Team Bicycles Inc./TBi - Dedica) 29 Max Toeldte (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 0:00:04 30 Travis Monroe (CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutritio) 31 Daniel Ward (Forest Acres Cycling Team) 32 John (Jack) Funk (Team Power Train) 33 Isaiah Rapko (Above Category Racing) 34 Richard Newman 35 Nicholas Tarrant (Southern California Velo) 36 Jackson Long (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 0:00:05 37 Conor Klupar (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman) 38 Grahmm Smith (Team Power Train) 39 Alexey Vermeulen (Priority Health Cycling Team) 40 Josef Nygaard (All Sport-Team Swift) 41 Alistair Eeckman (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) 0:00:06 42 Andrew Hodges (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling) 43 Hunter Stephenson (Carolina Junior Development/Car) 44 Christopher Calder (Carolina Junior Development) 0:00:07 45 Chris Laberge (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) 46 Max Cronyn (El Grupo Youth Cycling Club) 47 Tyler Hanson (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team) 48 Justin Mauch (National Capital Velo Club/Spok) 49 Avery Wilson (National Capital Velo Club/Spok) 0:00:08 50 Andrew Macrae (Frazier Cycling) 0:00:16 51 Hunter Stewart 0:00:18 52 Cesar Lopez (Major Motion Cycling Club) 0:03:44 52 Dag Anderson (Team Somerset) 52 Ian Moore (All Sport-Team Swift) 52 Justin Belcher (Cycles de Do) 52 Jake Strasser (Team Ville) 57 Samuel Caroca (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) DNS Michael Shein (Team Velosport Club/Sho-air/Son) DNS Daniel Kosykh (Encino Velo Cycling Club)

Men - JR - 17-18 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 G Lawson Craddock (Hot Tubes Development Cycling T) 1:07:25 2 Juan Carmona (Young Medalists/Team Dual Temp/) 0:00:06 3 J Fette (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Ber) 4 Wesley Kline (Young Medalists/Team Dual Temp/) 5 Benjamin Swedberg (Rad Racing NW/Hagens Berman) 6 Eamon Franck (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) 7 Colt Peterson (Bike Religion) 8 Ben Gabardi (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas) 0:00:07 9 Jeffrey Perrin (WestSide Cycling/RMCEF/RMCEF Ju) 10 Charles Hanlon (Guys Racing Club) 11 Michael Dziedzic (Bicycle Ranch) 12 Andrew Ramage (Southern California Velo) 13 Robin Carpenter (Young Medalists/Team Dual Temp/) 0:00:08 14 David Benkoski (Team Specialized Racing) 15 Ben Bertiger (Major Motion Cycling Club) 16 Zack Noonan (Young Medalists/Team Dual Temp/) 17 John Tomlinson (xXx Racing) 18 Edison Turner (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu) 19 Griffin Stone (Stevens Bicycle Racing) 0:00:09 20 Kevin Mcguire (ACT) 21 Tanner Putt (Cole Sport/cole sport) 22 Jacob Arnold (Carolina Flyers) 23 Alex Jensen 24 William Zellmer (CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutritio) 25 Angelo Roman (CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutritio) 26 Merrill Lutsky (Silver Cycling/SilverCycling) 27 Taylor Birmann (Priority Health Cycling Team) 0:00:10 28 Joel Acosta (Major Motion Cycling Club) 29 Peter Taylor (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) 30 Jesse Keough (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No) 31 Torey Philipp (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) 32 Joe Prettyman (Beaverton Bicycle Club/Bike n H) 33 Luke Lininger (Bicycle Shack Racing) 0:00:11 34 James Laberge (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) 0:00:12 35 Daniel Farinha (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 36 David Kessler 37 Adam Hodes (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team) 38 Ben Barthel (Echelon Santa Barbara) 0:00:13 39 Alex Parks (TriStar Cycling Team/Tristar-Mo) 40 Jacob White (Team Power Train) 41 Jake Boone (Team Bicycles Inc./TBi - Dedica) 42 Nate Geoffrion (All Sport-Team Swift) 43 Wes Holloway (All Sport-Team Swift) 0:00:14 44 Jos Chalmers (Colavita Racing Inc.) 45 Andrew Bennett (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) 46 Benjamin Salibra (Century Road Club Association/J) 47 William Rader (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/Metro Vol) 0:00:15 48 John Piasta (All Sport-Team Swift) 0:00:16 49 Cory Williams (Major Motion Cycling Club) 0:00:17 50 Kenny Strickland (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 0:00:19 51 Taylor Clements (Major Motion Cycling Club) 0:00:32 52 Robert Chorost (RIDECLEAN) 0:00:39 53 Jeffrey Alpert (Young Medalists/Team Dual Temp/) 0:00:53 54 Cody Tapley (Davis Bike Club) 0:01:25 55 Andrew Lanier Jr (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) 56 Aasin Taylor (Major Motion Cycling Club) 57 Andrew Sjogren (Pull Thru Racing/Team PossAbili) 0:05:15 57 Andrew Hemesath (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo) 57 Chandler Knop (Front Rangers Cycling Club-Colo) 57 Taylor Warren (Colavita Racing Inc./Colavita R) 61 Vance Fletcher (Des Moines Cycle Club/DMOS/RDMB) 61 Wyatt Briggs (Uwharrie Wheelmen/powered-byou) 61 Aj Snovel (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club) 61 Gabriel Murray (Black Sheep Junior Cycling) 65 Zachary Semian (Chester County Cycling Foundati) 66 Taylor Gaines (Prochain Cycling) 67 Michael Pincus (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/Metro Vol) 67 Phillip Somers (Wheatland Wheelers/L'Ecole No.) 67 Ryan Gadow (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) 70 Alexander Meyer (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Bia) 70 Ricky Randall (Matrix Cycling Club/Matrix/RBM) 72 Michael Reidenbach (Catoctin Cycling Club) 72 Michael Small (Central Arkansas Velo/CARVE) 0:05:16 72 Collin Berry (Bike Religion) 75 Aubrey Moore (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu) 75 Clinton Anderson (Northwest Velo/First Rate Mortg) 75 Parker Kyzer (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu) 78 Ethan Moorhead (Violet Crown Sports Assoc) 78 Ian Sewalt 78 Alexander Gee (Tieni Duro Junior Cycling Team) 78 Cesar Simmons (Major Motion Cycling Club) 78 Michael Raynor (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY) 83 Jonathan Merritt (WestSide Cycling/RMCEF/RMCEF Ju) 83 David Brookes (National Capital Velo Club/Spok) 83 Spencer Jordan (Fayetteville Wheelmen/Tyson Rac) 83 Samuel Phillips 83 Maxwell Robb (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY) 83 Redding Shelby (Team Bicycles Inc./TBi - Dedica) 89 Rhys Rathbun 89 Benjamin Monaghan (BYRDS (Boise Young Rider Dev Sq) 89 Kyle Anderson (FCS/ Metro Volkswagen/Metro Vol) 92 Daniel Rudalev 93 Joseph Christensen (San Jose Bicycle Club/SJBC) DNS Davis Bentley (Whole Athlete) DNF Austin Boswell (Hot Tubes Development Cycling T) DNF Evan Wynn (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY) DNF Oliver Hiller (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No) DNF Geovany Morales (Major Motion Cycling Club) DNF Argenis Morales (Major Motion Cycling Club) DNF Christopher Flanagan (All Sport-Team Swift) DNF Benjamin Wolfe (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No) DNF Evan Kirk DNF Phelan Kostur (Team Oregon) DNF Russell Tindol (Frazier Cycling) DNF Kevin Burgess (Carolina Junior Development/Car) DNF Zachary Wick (Davis Bike Club/Davis Bike Club) DNF Royce Strange (GS Tenzing) DNF Kristopher Jorgenson (CMG Racing Team/Hammer Nutritio) DNF Ian Sullivan (Velosports Racing Asheville/DIY) DNF Scott Stern (Southern California Velo) DNF Paul Lynch (Corner Cycle Cycling Club/CL No) DNF Mathew Lipscomb (Greenville Spinners Bicycle Clu) DNF Alex Battles-Wood (Team Hotel San Jose/Hotel San J) DNF Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road Club/Landis) DNF Daniel Tisdell (Team Specialized Racing/Team Sp) DNF Neal Shepherd (Orlando Road Club Inc/Orlando R) DNF Jonathan Acosta (Major Motion Cycling Club) DNF David Goodman (Frazier Cycling/Frazier Cycling) DNF Ruben Delcristo (Z's Bike Shop / Vista Velo.com)