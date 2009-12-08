Past Winners
US Cyclo-cross National Championships history
Men
2008 Ryan Trebon
2007 Tim Johnson
2006 Ryan Trebon
2005 Todd Wells
2004 Jonathan Page
2003 Jonathan Page
2002 Jonathan Page
2001 Todd Wells
2000 Tim Johnson
1999 Marc Gullickson
1998 Frank McCorma
1997 Mark McCormac
1996 Frank McCorma
Women
2008 Katie Compton
2007 Katie Compton
2006 Katie Compton
2005 Katie Compton
2004 Katie Compton
2003 Alison Dunlap
2002 Ann Grande
2001 Alison Dunlap
2000 Alison Dunlap
1999 Alison Dunlap
1998 Alison Dunlap
1997 Alison Dunlap
1996 Shari Kane
U23 men
2008 Nicholas Weighall
2007 Bjorn Selander
2006 Jesse Anthony
2005 Troy Wells
2004 Jesse Anthony
2003 Jesse Anthony
2002 Adam Craig
2001 Adam Craig
2000 Ben Jacques-Maynes
1999 Tim Johnson
1998 Tim Johnson
1997 Jonathan Page
1996 Jonathan Page
Junior men
2008 Zach McDonald
2007 Luke Keough
2006 Danny Summerhill
2005 Danny Summerhill
2004 Bjorn Selander
2003 Jamey Driscoll
2002 Jesse Anthony
2001 Mike House
2000 Josh Anthony
1999 Matt Kelly
1998 Matt Kelly
1997 Danny Pate
1996 Ryan Miller
