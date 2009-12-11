Image 1 of 31 Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) made quite a comeback to racing with her win today. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 31 Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) has had an amazing season. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 31 Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) is starting on the front row. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 31 Kari Studley (Velo Bella) leading the race at the steps. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 31 Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) working her way to the front of the 30-34 race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 31 Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 31 Women on a long, steep run-up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 31 Julie Holman (Team Fuji) on the run-up. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 31 Kari Studley (Velo Bella) re-mounting her bike. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 31 Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) heading down a descent. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 31 Beth Burns (Veloce) rounding a corner. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 31 Kari Studley (Velo Bella) getting the hole shot at the start. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 31 Kari Studley (Velo Bella) (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 31 Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) riding in second place. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 31 Linda Sone (Planet Bike) on her way to a second place finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 31 Linda Sone (Planet Bike) leading the 35-39 race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 31 Sarah Maile (Ventana Mountain Bikes) racing to a top five finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 31 Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) taking the lead of the 35-39 race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 31 Some corners saw huge numbers of crashes. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 31 Dayna Deuter (Church of the Big Ring) crashing on icy off-camber grass. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 31 Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) with a comfortable lead. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 31 Diedre Winfield (C-3 Athletes Serving Athletes) pulling off a second place finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 31 Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) riding her way to the bronze medal. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 31 Emily Van Meter (Hudz) also fell victim to the off-camber ice. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 31 Kristen Wentworth (Planet Bike) finishes 15th. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 31 Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) had no idea she had won the 30-34 race. She is asking officials if she has one lap to go. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 31 Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) wins the 35-39 race. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 28 of 31 Barbara Howe (Vanderkitten) takes a high speed turn. (Image credit: Bill Hurley / FASTshots Photography) Image 29 of 31 Nip and Tuck. Wendy Williams just beats Elizabeth Fyre (Boone Velo) at the line in the 40-44 Womens Race. (Image credit: Bill Hurley / FASTshots Photography) Image 30 of 31 Hello Kitty! Barbara Howe (Vanderkitten) confirms with the Officials that she is the new national champion in the 30-34 Women. (Image credit: Bill Hurley / FASTshots Photography) Image 31 of 31 Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) out sprints Kari Studley (Velo Bella) for third. (Image credit: Bill Hurley / FASTshots Photography)

Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) and Kari Studley (Velo Bella) are no strangers to the front of the race and the two riders took it upon themselves to decide the Master women's 30-34 race.

Studley pushed the tempo from the start leaving Howe to chase the Velo Bella rider down. It wasn't until the final laps when Howe caught and passed Studley that a significant gap established.

Howe's lead was so firmly established that she almost managed to sneak across the finish line without the announcers noticing the Vanderkitten rider. Studley faded to fourth behind Deidre Winfield and Andrea Smith (Minuteman).

Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) took a commanding victory in the 35-39 division, besting runner-up Linda Sone (Planet Bike) by 1:24. Nicole Duke finished in third place 21 seconds later.

Gina Hall won the 40-44 national title, soloing to victory 20 seconds ahead of a charging Wendy Williams (Hudz/Subaru), the defending 40-44 national champion. After faltering in the final laps, Williams fought back on the slick and muddy run-up to catch Elizabeth Frye (Boone Velo) and Shannon Gibson (Velo Bella) for a too-close-to-call sprint finish. It was the former national champ Williams who nudged the line first and her effort awarded her second place ahead of Frye and Gibson on the podium.

After catching and passing most of the younger field on the course, Kris Walker (Church of the Big Ring) and Karen Hogan (Chipotle-Titus) provided the day's most exciting finish in the Master women's 45-49 championship. Walker was able to hold off the surging Hogan to retain her stars-and-stripes jersey, but only after officials reviewed the photo finish camera.

"She was really closing the gap on me," said Walker. "I didn't really want it to be quite that close."

Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles) got the best of the nearly 25 riders in the 50-54 age division.

Multi-time national champion Diane Ostenso (Planet Bike) grabbed yet another title in the 55-59 age group as did Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club), the 60-64 champion, and Julie Lockhart (NEBC-CycleLoft-Devonshire), victor in the 65+ event.

Results

Master Female 65-99 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julie Lockhart (Nebc/cycleloft/devonshire Dent) 0:43:11

Master Female 60-64 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club) 0:38:50 2 V. Sandy Gilliard DNS Flo Leibowitz (Pacific Power Blue Sky)

Master Female 55-59 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Diane Ostenso (Planet Bike) 0:42:04 2 Tove Shere (Thenationalsproject.com) 0:01:57 3 Margaret Thompson (Team Hammer Nutrition) 0:02:24 4 Carol Ruckle (Team Possibilities) 0:02:42

One lap down # Rider Name (Country) Team 5 Tracy Lea (Team Fuji) 6 Barbara Thiele (Team Rose City) 7 Frances Summerhill (La Forza) 8 Robin Macdonald-Foley (Judgement Velo/tbov)

Two laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 9 Andrea Carvey (Team Cross) 10 Deb Creamer (Two Wheeler) 11 Melissa Boyd (Pacific Power Blue Sky)

Master Female 50-54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles) 0:40:12 2 Jane Finsterwald (Chipotle-titus) 0:00:46 3 Ruth Sherman (Corning Race Team) 0:01:33 4 Karen Kenlan (Bend Bike N Sport) 0:02:31 5 Lee Smith (Team Group Health) 0:02:33 6 Julie Bates (Team Roaring Mouse) 0:02:45 7 Deirdre Garvey (Aca) 0:02:48 8 Lori Smith (Lactic Acid Cycling) 0:03:17 9 Pam Reid (Team Rose City) 0:03:47 10 Karen Wilkinson (Team Group Health) 0:03:56 11 Jennifer Hollibaugh 0:04:01

One lap down # Rider Name (Country) Team 12 Linda Elgart (Webcor/alto Velo) 13 Lynn Pitson (Carolina Masters Cycling) 14 Carol Johnson (Team Group Health) 15 Jeanine Bates (Hopkins Honda/code 3 Racing) 16 Linda Bitner (Swift Cycling)

Two laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 17 Sandra Morrrissey 18 Cindy Klyn

Three laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 19 Mary Ross (Multnomah Athletic Club) 20 Adelaida Miro 21 Renee Milton

Master Female 45-49 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kris Walker (Church Of The Big Ring/realcyc) 0:38:17 2 Karen Hogan (Chipotle-titus) 3 Karen Brems (Webcor Builders) 0:00:04 4 Beverly Chaney (Team Roaring Mouse) 0:00:23 5 Lauri Webber (Secret Henry's Team) 0:00:44 6 Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda) 0:00:52 7 Katrina (trina) Baumsteiger (Team Rambuski Law) 0:00:57 8 Beth Lyndon-Griffith (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:15 9 Michele Bliss (Chipotle-titus) 0:02:11 10 Dorothy Wong (Team Cicle) 0:02:23 11 Eileen Kelly-Foulston (Sorella Forte) 0:02:31 12 Julie Jennings (Sunnyside Sports) 0:02:46 13 Wanda Howlett 0:02:58 14 Kathleen Bortolussi (HRS/Rocklobster) 0:03:23 15 Jackie Cohen 0:03:34 16 Julie Lewis-Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team) 0:04:17 17 Elizabeth Harlow (C3-athletes Serving Athletes) 0:04:23 18 Anne Linton (Sorella Forte) 0:04:33 19 Janel Lodge (Blackmarket Racing) 0:04:44 20 Susan Prieto 0:04:51 21 Darcy Tiglas 0:04:55 22 Teri Carilli (Nebc/cycle Loft/devonshire Den) 0:05:41 23 Winona Hubbard (Bike Trip/santa Cruz) 24 Jill Ballantyne (Sunnyside Sports) 0:05:55

One lap down # Rider Name (Country) Team 25 Karen Goritski 26 Jan Moss (Team Group Health) 27 Sheilagh Griffin

Two laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 28 Lillian Schiavo 29 Linda Maza-Sparks (Double Check) DNF Tammy Ebersole (Evolution Racing) DNF Jitka Cole (Starbucks / Scca) DNF Diane Conway DNF Cynthia Freed (Cucina Fresca)

Master Female 40-44 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gina Hall 0:36:30 2 Wendy Williams 0:00:20 3 Elizabeth Frye (Boone Velo) 4 Shannon Gibson (Velobella) 0:00:21 5 Allison Baumhefner (Unattached) 0:01:01 6 Kim Rueter (Sorella Forte) 0:01:43 7 Brenna Lopez-Otero (Velo Bella/kona) 0:01:48 8 Lora Heckman (Peloton Cycles - Specialized) 0:02:40 9 Erika Krumpelman (Velo Bella) 0:03:28 10 Jill Fattor (Unattached) 11 Stephanie Uetrecht 0:03:34 12 Becky Bjork (Bend Bike N Sport) 13 Molly Martin (Nrc/kona) 0:03:38 14 Rhonda Morin (Sorella Forte) 0:03:47 15 Katrina Dowidchuk (Team DRT/Deep Blue) 0:03:49 16 Joanne Stevens (Sunnyside Sports) 0:04:12 17 Rachel Farrett 0:04:22 18 Aimee Baker (Hopkins Honda/code 3) 0:04:23 19 Julie Swearingen (Mountain View Cycles Hood Rive) 0:04:24 20 Leah Sanda (Flatlandia) 0:04:35 21 Virginie Calmé 0:04:41 22 Sami Fournier 0:04:45 23 Antonia Leal (Planet Bike) 0:04:48 24 Suz Falvey 0:04:59 25 Sharon Gregg (Blue Rooster/thesports Medicin) 0:05:01 26 Rena Simpson 0:05:37 27 Colleen Mcclenahan (Sorella Forte/specialized) 0:05:51 28 Cynthia Engel (Webcyclery.com) 0:06:43 29 Deborah Driver (Ragnarok Racing) 0:06:50 30 Susanna Julber (Bend Bike N Sport) 0:07:18 31 Karen Oppenheimer 0:07:37 32 Wanda Simchuk (Twin Six/volker Bicycles) 0:07:42 33 Allison Braddock (Momentum Racing) 0:08:27

One lap down # Rider Name (Country) Team 34 Gina Miller (Sunnyside Sports) 35 Penny Collins 36 Dinorah Lawson (Celo Pacific) 37 Kimberly Nuffer (Tough Girl / Scott) 38 Cary Steinman (Bend Bike N Sport) 39 Jenny Feix 40 Rebecca Bozarth

Two laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 41 Kayla Thomason (Blue Sky Velo)

Three laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 42 Beth Mason (Verge Test Pilot) 43 Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific) DNF Julie Browning (Cyclepath Racing) DNF Trudy Bjornsen (Davis Bike Club) DNF Renee Beckloff (Roaring Mouse) DNF Carrie Edwards (Sheila Moon/ Big Swingin' Cycl) DNF Mary Yax (Bend Bike N Sport) DNF Angela Connaughton DNS Jodi Connolly

Master Female 35-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) 0:42:55 2 Linda Sone (Planet Bike) 0:01:24 3 Nicole Duke 0:01:45 4 Jenni Gaertner (Riverstone Women's Racing Team) 0:01:52 5 Sally Annis (Nebc/cycleloft/devonshire Dent) 0:02:43 6 Kristal Boni (Blue Sky Velo) 0:02:45 7 Hollie Mcgovern (Sert / Sho Air) 0:03:12 8 Amy Frykman (Team Delphine) 0:03:22 9 Beth Burns (Veloce) 0:03:55 10 Elizabeth Marzolf (Hagens Berman Cycling Team) 0:04:13 11 Jadine Riley (Team Group Health) 0:04:22 12 Holly Klug (Courage) 0:04:56 13 Deb Whitmore (Bmw/bianchi) 0:05:01 14 Renee Scott (Sunnyside Sports) 0:05:32 15 Patricia Dowd (Team Delphine) 0:05:57 16 Allison Snooks (Minuteman Road Club) 0:05:59 17 Michelle Sinnott 0:06:16 18 Dayna Deuter (Church Of The Big Ring) 0:06:58 19 Ali Ritter (Hagens Berman) 0:07:01 20 Maren Nelson (Buy Local) 0:07:07 21 Jennifer Jordan (Hopkins Honda/code 3 Racing) 0:08:50

One lap down # Rider Name (Country) Team 22 Kimberly Flynn (Vantaggio/ Specialized Scv) 23 Jennifer Horn (Sorella Cycling P/b Bvm Engine) 24 Kimberly Dubeck (Beans Bikes)

Two laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 25 Janet Trubey (Nccx) 26 Laura Kozlowski (Velo Bella) 27 Julie Holman (T.e.a.m. Fuji) 28 Elaine Prause (Super Relax) 29 Kristie Hamilton (Team Beer) 30 Shellie Heggenberger 31 Lara Sirois (Soulsport)

Three laps down # Rider Name (Country) Team 32 Amanda Mcnabb (Team Group Health) DNF Stella Carey (Hrs-rock Lobster) DNF Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/s) DNF Nikole Rock (Ragnarok Racing) DNF Kathleen Mcmahon (Cucina Fresca) DNS Jessica Gallagher DNS Kate Bavuso (Team Kate) DNS Michelle Mishoe (Specialized River City Bicycle) DNS Tara Walhart (Team Campmor)

Master Female 30-34 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Barbara Howe (Vanderkitten) 0:41:53 2 Deidre Winfield 0:00:24 3 Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) 0:00:45 4 Kari Studley (Velo Bella) 5 Sarah Maile (Ventana Mountain Bikes) 0:01:29 6 Kristi Berg (Redline Bicycles) 0:01:54 7 Serena Bishop (Sunnyside Sports) 0:02:07 8 Emily Van Meter 0:02:43 9 Megan Faris 0:02:52 10 Erika Powers (Revolution / Peak Fasteners) 0:03:04 11 Heather Clark (Bend Bike N Sport) 0:03:20 12 Shannon Holden (Vanderkitten) 0:03:25 13 Kathleen Hannon 14 Corey Coogan (Ridley Factory Team) 0:03:29 15 Kristin Wentworth (Planet Bike) 0:03:30 16 Nikki Thiemann (Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:03:34 17 Kristine Church (Humanzoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon) 0:04:27 18 Veronica Vega (Sunnyside Sports) 0:04:49 19 Natalia Gardiol (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart) 0:05:09 20 Marsa Daniel 0:05:48 21 Becca Blay (Mafia Racing) 0:06:04 22 Lindsay Kandra (Hammer Velo) 23 Anne Love (Ubrdo Team Project) 0:06:15 24 Mary "Evie" Boswell-Vilt (Unattached) 0:06:23 25 Emily Kachorek (Beer) 0:06:42 26 Haley Beann (Vanderkitten Racing) 0:06:51 27 Lea Stralka 0:06:52 28 Katie Melena (Hrs Rock Lobster) 0:06:57 29 Elizabeth Allbut (Team Voler Tuesday Velo) 0:07:00 30 Megan Cordes 0:07:07 31 Karyn Abraham (Cycle U) 0:07:11 32 Lindsay Jones (N/a) 0:07:16 33 Courtney Green (Unattached) 0:07:22 34 Allison Beall (Riverstone Women's Racing Team) 0:07:50 35 Lea Julson 0:08:00 36 Jennie Wade (The Church Of The Big Ring/rea) 0:08:14

One lap down # Rider Name (Country) Team 37 Emily Thurston (Team Vegan) 38 Beth Welliver (Vello Bella - Ellsworth) 39 Bess Tonkinson 40 Marissa Axell (Team Roaring Mouse) 41 Michelle Monroe (Joselyn's/burnham Coaching)