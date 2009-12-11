Trending

Howe, Barnholt and Hall earn Master women's titles

Seven stars-and-stripes jerseys up for grabs on Friday for Master women

Image 1 of 31

Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) made quite a comeback to racing with her win today.

Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) made quite a comeback to racing with her win today.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 2 of 31

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) has had an amazing season.

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) has had an amazing season.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 3 of 31

Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) is starting on the front row.

Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) is starting on the front row.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 4 of 31

Kari Studley (Velo Bella) leading the race at the steps.

Kari Studley (Velo Bella) leading the race at the steps.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 5 of 31

Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) working her way to the front of the 30-34 race.

Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) working her way to the front of the 30-34 race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 6 of 31

Barb Howe (Vanderkitten)

Barb Howe (Vanderkitten)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 7 of 31

Women on a long, steep run-up.

Women on a long, steep run-up.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 8 of 31

Julie Holman (Team Fuji) on the run-up.

Julie Holman (Team Fuji) on the run-up.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 9 of 31

Kari Studley (Velo Bella) re-mounting her bike.

Kari Studley (Velo Bella) re-mounting her bike.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 10 of 31

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) heading down a descent.

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) heading down a descent.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 11 of 31

Beth Burns (Veloce) rounding a corner.

Beth Burns (Veloce) rounding a corner.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 12 of 31

Kari Studley (Velo Bella) getting the hole shot at the start.

Kari Studley (Velo Bella) getting the hole shot at the start.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 13 of 31

Kari Studley (Velo Bella)

Kari Studley (Velo Bella)
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 14 of 31

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) riding in second place.

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) riding in second place.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 15 of 31

Linda Sone (Planet Bike) on her way to a second place finish.

Linda Sone (Planet Bike) on her way to a second place finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 16 of 31

Linda Sone (Planet Bike) leading the 35-39 race.

Linda Sone (Planet Bike) leading the 35-39 race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 17 of 31

Sarah Maile (Ventana Mountain Bikes) racing to a top five finish.

Sarah Maile (Ventana Mountain Bikes) racing to a top five finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 18 of 31

Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) taking the lead of the 35-39 race.

Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) taking the lead of the 35-39 race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 19 of 31

Some corners saw huge numbers of crashes.

Some corners saw huge numbers of crashes.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 20 of 31

Dayna Deuter (Church of the Big Ring) crashing on icy off-camber grass.

Dayna Deuter (Church of the Big Ring) crashing on icy off-camber grass.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 21 of 31

Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) with a comfortable lead.

Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) with a comfortable lead.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 22 of 31

Diedre Winfield (C-3 Athletes Serving Athletes) pulling off a second place finish.

Diedre Winfield (C-3 Athletes Serving Athletes) pulling off a second place finish.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 23 of 31

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) riding her way to the bronze medal.

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) riding her way to the bronze medal.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 24 of 31

Emily Van Meter (Hudz) also fell victim to the off-camber ice.

Emily Van Meter (Hudz) also fell victim to the off-camber ice.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 25 of 31

Kristen Wentworth (Planet Bike) finishes 15th.

Kristen Wentworth (Planet Bike) finishes 15th.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 26 of 31

Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) had no idea she had won the 30-34 race. She is asking officials if she has one lap to go.

Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) had no idea she had won the 30-34 race. She is asking officials if she has one lap to go.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 27 of 31

Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) wins the 35-39 race.

Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) wins the 35-39 race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)
Image 28 of 31

Barbara Howe (Vanderkitten) takes a high speed turn.

Barbara Howe (Vanderkitten) takes a high speed turn.
(Image credit: Bill Hurley / FASTshots Photography)
Image 29 of 31

Nip and Tuck. Wendy Williams just beats Elizabeth Fyre (Boone Velo) at the line in the 40-44 Womens Race.

Nip and Tuck. Wendy Williams just beats Elizabeth Fyre (Boone Velo) at the line in the 40-44 Womens Race.
(Image credit: Bill Hurley / FASTshots Photography)
Image 30 of 31

Hello Kitty! Barbara Howe (Vanderkitten) confirms with the Officials that she is the new national champion in the 30-34 Women.

Hello Kitty! Barbara Howe (Vanderkitten) confirms with the Officials that she is the new national champion in the 30-34 Women.
(Image credit: Bill Hurley / FASTshots Photography)
Image 31 of 31

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) out sprints Kari Studley (Velo Bella) for third.

Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club) out sprints Kari Studley (Velo Bella) for third.
(Image credit: Bill Hurley / FASTshots Photography)

Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) and Kari Studley (Velo Bella) are no strangers to the front of the race and the two riders took it upon themselves to decide the Master women's 30-34 race.

Studley pushed the tempo from the start leaving Howe to chase the Velo Bella rider down. It wasn't until the final laps when Howe caught and passed Studley that a significant gap established.

Howe's lead was so firmly established that she almost managed to sneak across the finish line without the announcers noticing the Vanderkitten rider. Studley faded to fourth behind Deidre Winfield and Andrea Smith (Minuteman).

Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) took a commanding victory in the 35-39 division, besting runner-up Linda Sone (Planet Bike) by 1:24. Nicole Duke finished in third place 21 seconds later.

Gina Hall won the 40-44 national title, soloing to victory 20 seconds ahead of a charging Wendy Williams (Hudz/Subaru), the defending 40-44 national champion. After faltering in the final laps, Williams fought back on the slick and muddy run-up to catch Elizabeth Frye (Boone Velo) and Shannon Gibson (Velo Bella) for a too-close-to-call sprint finish. It was the former national champ Williams who nudged the line first and her effort awarded her second place ahead of Frye and Gibson on the podium.

After catching and passing most of the younger field on the course, Kris Walker (Church of the Big Ring) and Karen Hogan (Chipotle-Titus) provided the day's most exciting finish in the Master women's 45-49 championship. Walker was able to hold off the surging Hogan to retain her stars-and-stripes jersey, but only after officials reviewed the photo finish camera.

"She was really closing the gap on me," said Walker. "I didn't really want it to be quite that close."

Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles) got the best of the nearly 25 riders in the 50-54 age division.

Multi-time national champion Diane Ostenso (Planet Bike) grabbed yet another title in the 55-59 age group as did Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club), the 60-64 champion, and Julie Lockhart (NEBC-CycleLoft-Devonshire), victor in the 65+ event.

Results

Master Female 65-99
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Lockhart (Nebc/cycleloft/devonshire Dent)0:43:11

Master Female 60-64
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club)0:38:50
2V. Sandy Gilliard
DNSFlo Leibowitz (Pacific Power Blue Sky)

Master Female 55-59
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diane Ostenso (Planet Bike)0:42:04
2Tove Shere (Thenationalsproject.com)0:01:57
3Margaret Thompson (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:02:24
4Carol Ruckle (Team Possibilities)0:02:42

One lap down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
5Tracy Lea (Team Fuji)
6Barbara Thiele (Team Rose City)
7Frances Summerhill (La Forza)
8Robin Macdonald-Foley (Judgement Velo/tbov)

Two laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
9Andrea Carvey (Team Cross)
10Deb Creamer (Two Wheeler)
11Melissa Boyd (Pacific Power Blue Sky)

Master Female 50-54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles)0:40:12
2Jane Finsterwald (Chipotle-titus)0:00:46
3Ruth Sherman (Corning Race Team)0:01:33
4Karen Kenlan (Bend Bike N Sport)0:02:31
5Lee Smith (Team Group Health)0:02:33
6Julie Bates (Team Roaring Mouse)0:02:45
7Deirdre Garvey (Aca)0:02:48
8Lori Smith (Lactic Acid Cycling)0:03:17
9Pam Reid (Team Rose City)0:03:47
10Karen Wilkinson (Team Group Health)0:03:56
11Jennifer Hollibaugh0:04:01

One lap down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
12Linda Elgart (Webcor/alto Velo)
13Lynn Pitson (Carolina Masters Cycling)
14Carol Johnson (Team Group Health)
15Jeanine Bates (Hopkins Honda/code 3 Racing)
16Linda Bitner (Swift Cycling)

Two laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
17Sandra Morrrissey
18Cindy Klyn

Three laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
19Mary Ross (Multnomah Athletic Club)
20Adelaida Miro
21Renee Milton

Master Female 45-49
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kris Walker (Church Of The Big Ring/realcyc)0:38:17
2Karen Hogan (Chipotle-titus)
3Karen Brems (Webcor Builders)0:00:04
4Beverly Chaney (Team Roaring Mouse)0:00:23
5Lauri Webber (Secret Henry's Team)0:00:44
6Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda)0:00:52
7Katrina (trina) Baumsteiger (Team Rambuski Law)0:00:57
8Beth Lyndon-Griffith (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:15
9Michele Bliss (Chipotle-titus)0:02:11
10Dorothy Wong (Team Cicle)0:02:23
11Eileen Kelly-Foulston (Sorella Forte)0:02:31
12Julie Jennings (Sunnyside Sports)0:02:46
13Wanda Howlett0:02:58
14Kathleen Bortolussi (HRS/Rocklobster)0:03:23
15Jackie Cohen0:03:34
16Julie Lewis-Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team)0:04:17
17Elizabeth Harlow (C3-athletes Serving Athletes)0:04:23
18Anne Linton (Sorella Forte)0:04:33
19Janel Lodge (Blackmarket Racing)0:04:44
20Susan Prieto0:04:51
21Darcy Tiglas0:04:55
22Teri Carilli (Nebc/cycle Loft/devonshire Den)0:05:41
23Winona Hubbard (Bike Trip/santa Cruz)
24Jill Ballantyne (Sunnyside Sports)0:05:55

One lap down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
25Karen Goritski
26Jan Moss (Team Group Health)
27Sheilagh Griffin

Two laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
28Lillian Schiavo
29Linda Maza-Sparks (Double Check)
DNFTammy Ebersole (Evolution Racing)
DNFJitka Cole (Starbucks / Scca)
DNFDiane Conway
DNFCynthia Freed (Cucina Fresca)

Master Female 40-44
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gina Hall0:36:30
2Wendy Williams0:00:20
3Elizabeth Frye (Boone Velo)
4Shannon Gibson (Velobella)0:00:21
5Allison Baumhefner (Unattached)0:01:01
6Kim Rueter (Sorella Forte)0:01:43
7Brenna Lopez-Otero (Velo Bella/kona)0:01:48
8Lora Heckman (Peloton Cycles - Specialized)0:02:40
9Erika Krumpelman (Velo Bella)0:03:28
10Jill Fattor (Unattached)
11Stephanie Uetrecht0:03:34
12Becky Bjork (Bend Bike N Sport)
13Molly Martin (Nrc/kona)0:03:38
14Rhonda Morin (Sorella Forte)0:03:47
15Katrina Dowidchuk (Team DRT/Deep Blue)0:03:49
16Joanne Stevens (Sunnyside Sports)0:04:12
17Rachel Farrett0:04:22
18Aimee Baker (Hopkins Honda/code 3)0:04:23
19Julie Swearingen (Mountain View Cycles Hood Rive)0:04:24
20Leah Sanda (Flatlandia)0:04:35
21Virginie Calmé0:04:41
22Sami Fournier0:04:45
23Antonia Leal (Planet Bike)0:04:48
24Suz Falvey0:04:59
25Sharon Gregg (Blue Rooster/thesports Medicin)0:05:01
26Rena Simpson0:05:37
27Colleen Mcclenahan (Sorella Forte/specialized)0:05:51
28Cynthia Engel (Webcyclery.com)0:06:43
29Deborah Driver (Ragnarok Racing)0:06:50
30Susanna Julber (Bend Bike N Sport)0:07:18
31Karen Oppenheimer0:07:37
32Wanda Simchuk (Twin Six/volker Bicycles)0:07:42
33Allison Braddock (Momentum Racing)0:08:27

One lap down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
34Gina Miller (Sunnyside Sports)
35Penny Collins
36Dinorah Lawson (Celo Pacific)
37Kimberly Nuffer (Tough Girl / Scott)
38Cary Steinman (Bend Bike N Sport)
39Jenny Feix
40Rebecca Bozarth

Two laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
41Kayla Thomason (Blue Sky Velo)

Three laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
42Beth Mason (Verge Test Pilot)
43Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific)
DNFJulie Browning (Cyclepath Racing)
DNFTrudy Bjornsen (Davis Bike Club)
DNFRenee Beckloff (Roaring Mouse)
DNFCarrie Edwards (Sheila Moon/ Big Swingin' Cycl)
DNFMary Yax (Bend Bike N Sport)
DNFAngela Connaughton
DNSJodi Connolly

Master Female 35-39
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey)0:42:55
2Linda Sone (Planet Bike)0:01:24
3Nicole Duke0:01:45
4Jenni Gaertner (Riverstone Women's Racing Team)0:01:52
5Sally Annis (Nebc/cycleloft/devonshire Dent)0:02:43
6Kristal Boni (Blue Sky Velo)0:02:45
7Hollie Mcgovern (Sert / Sho Air)0:03:12
8Amy Frykman (Team Delphine)0:03:22
9Beth Burns (Veloce)0:03:55
10Elizabeth Marzolf (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)0:04:13
11Jadine Riley (Team Group Health)0:04:22
12Holly Klug (Courage)0:04:56
13Deb Whitmore (Bmw/bianchi)0:05:01
14Renee Scott (Sunnyside Sports)0:05:32
15Patricia Dowd (Team Delphine)0:05:57
16Allison Snooks (Minuteman Road Club)0:05:59
17Michelle Sinnott0:06:16
18Dayna Deuter (Church Of The Big Ring)0:06:58
19Ali Ritter (Hagens Berman)0:07:01
20Maren Nelson (Buy Local)0:07:07
21Jennifer Jordan (Hopkins Honda/code 3 Racing)0:08:50

One lap down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
22Kimberly Flynn (Vantaggio/ Specialized Scv)
23Jennifer Horn (Sorella Cycling P/b Bvm Engine)
24Kimberly Dubeck (Beans Bikes)

Two laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
25Janet Trubey (Nccx)
26Laura Kozlowski (Velo Bella)
27Julie Holman (T.e.a.m. Fuji)
28Elaine Prause (Super Relax)
29Kristie Hamilton (Team Beer)
30Shellie Heggenberger
31Lara Sirois (Soulsport)

Three laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
32Amanda Mcnabb (Team Group Health)
DNFStella Carey (Hrs-rock Lobster)
DNFMeredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/s)
DNFNikole Rock (Ragnarok Racing)
DNFKathleen Mcmahon (Cucina Fresca)
DNSJessica Gallagher
DNSKate Bavuso (Team Kate)
DNSMichelle Mishoe (Specialized River City Bicycle)
DNSTara Walhart (Team Campmor)

Master Female 30-34
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barbara Howe (Vanderkitten)0:41:53
2Deidre Winfield0:00:24
3Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club)0:00:45
4Kari Studley (Velo Bella)
5Sarah Maile (Ventana Mountain Bikes)0:01:29
6Kristi Berg (Redline Bicycles)0:01:54
7Serena Bishop (Sunnyside Sports)0:02:07
8Emily Van Meter0:02:43
9Megan Faris0:02:52
10Erika Powers (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)0:03:04
11Heather Clark (Bend Bike N Sport)0:03:20
12Shannon Holden (Vanderkitten)0:03:25
13Kathleen Hannon
14Corey Coogan (Ridley Factory Team)0:03:29
15Kristin Wentworth (Planet Bike)0:03:30
16Nikki Thiemann (Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:03:34
17Kristine Church (Humanzoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:04:27
18Veronica Vega (Sunnyside Sports)0:04:49
19Natalia Gardiol (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart)0:05:09
20Marsa Daniel0:05:48
21Becca Blay (Mafia Racing)0:06:04
22Lindsay Kandra (Hammer Velo)
23Anne Love (Ubrdo Team Project)0:06:15
24Mary "Evie" Boswell-Vilt (Unattached)0:06:23
25Emily Kachorek (Beer)0:06:42
26Haley Beann (Vanderkitten Racing)0:06:51
27Lea Stralka0:06:52
28Katie Melena (Hrs Rock Lobster)0:06:57
29Elizabeth Allbut (Team Voler Tuesday Velo)0:07:00
30Megan Cordes0:07:07
31Karyn Abraham (Cycle U)0:07:11
32Lindsay Jones (N/a)0:07:16
33Courtney Green (Unattached)0:07:22
34Allison Beall (Riverstone Women's Racing Team)0:07:50
35Lea Julson0:08:00
36Jennie Wade (The Church Of The Big Ring/rea)0:08:14

One lap down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
37Emily Thurston (Team Vegan)
38Beth Welliver (Vello Bella - Ellsworth)
39Bess Tonkinson
40Marissa Axell (Team Roaring Mouse)
41Michelle Monroe (Joselyn's/burnham Coaching)

Two laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
42Erin Lindheim (Hopkins Honda/code 3 Racing)
43Annie Cheeney
DNFAmanda Carey (Kenda/trainwitheric.com)
DNFRachel Cieslewicz (Monavie/cannondale)
DNFLyndsey Hawkins (Hunter Freewheel)
DNFKathryn Meckle (Cucina Fresca)
DNSMiss Mary Perez (Vello Bella)
DNSAmy Breyla (C3-athletes Serving Athletes)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews