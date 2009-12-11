Howe, Barnholt and Hall earn Master women's titles
Seven stars-and-stripes jerseys up for grabs on Friday for Master women
Barb Howe (Vanderkitten) and Kari Studley (Velo Bella) are no strangers to the front of the race and the two riders took it upon themselves to decide the Master women's 30-34 race.
Studley pushed the tempo from the start leaving Howe to chase the Velo Bella rider down. It wasn't until the final laps when Howe caught and passed Studley that a significant gap established.
Howe's lead was so firmly established that she almost managed to sneak across the finish line without the announcers noticing the Vanderkitten rider. Studley faded to fourth behind Deidre Winfield and Andrea Smith (Minuteman).
Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey) took a commanding victory in the 35-39 division, besting runner-up Linda Sone (Planet Bike) by 1:24. Nicole Duke finished in third place 21 seconds later.
Gina Hall won the 40-44 national title, soloing to victory 20 seconds ahead of a charging Wendy Williams (Hudz/Subaru), the defending 40-44 national champion. After faltering in the final laps, Williams fought back on the slick and muddy run-up to catch Elizabeth Frye (Boone Velo) and Shannon Gibson (Velo Bella) for a too-close-to-call sprint finish. It was the former national champ Williams who nudged the line first and her effort awarded her second place ahead of Frye and Gibson on the podium.
After catching and passing most of the younger field on the course, Kris Walker (Church of the Big Ring) and Karen Hogan (Chipotle-Titus) provided the day's most exciting finish in the Master women's 45-49 championship. Walker was able to hold off the surging Hogan to retain her stars-and-stripes jersey, but only after officials reviewed the photo finish camera.
"She was really closing the gap on me," said Walker. "I didn't really want it to be quite that close."
Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles) got the best of the nearly 25 riders in the 50-54 age division.
Multi-time national champion Diane Ostenso (Planet Bike) grabbed yet another title in the 55-59 age group as did Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club), the 60-64 champion, and Julie Lockhart (NEBC-CycleLoft-Devonshire), victor in the 65+ event.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Lockhart (Nebc/cycleloft/devonshire Dent)
|0:43:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club)
|0:38:50
|2
|V. Sandy Gilliard
|DNS
|Flo Leibowitz (Pacific Power Blue Sky)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diane Ostenso (Planet Bike)
|0:42:04
|2
|Tove Shere (Thenationalsproject.com)
|0:01:57
|3
|Margaret Thompson (Team Hammer Nutrition)
|0:02:24
|4
|Carol Ruckle (Team Possibilities)
|0:02:42
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|5
|Tracy Lea (Team Fuji)
|6
|Barbara Thiele (Team Rose City)
|7
|Frances Summerhill (La Forza)
|8
|Robin Macdonald-Foley (Judgement Velo/tbov)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|9
|Andrea Carvey (Team Cross)
|10
|Deb Creamer (Two Wheeler)
|11
|Melissa Boyd (Pacific Power Blue Sky)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marilyn Ruseckas (Seven Cycles)
|0:40:12
|2
|Jane Finsterwald (Chipotle-titus)
|0:00:46
|3
|Ruth Sherman (Corning Race Team)
|0:01:33
|4
|Karen Kenlan (Bend Bike N Sport)
|0:02:31
|5
|Lee Smith (Team Group Health)
|0:02:33
|6
|Julie Bates (Team Roaring Mouse)
|0:02:45
|7
|Deirdre Garvey (Aca)
|0:02:48
|8
|Lori Smith (Lactic Acid Cycling)
|0:03:17
|9
|Pam Reid (Team Rose City)
|0:03:47
|10
|Karen Wilkinson (Team Group Health)
|0:03:56
|11
|Jennifer Hollibaugh
|0:04:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|12
|Linda Elgart (Webcor/alto Velo)
|13
|Lynn Pitson (Carolina Masters Cycling)
|14
|Carol Johnson (Team Group Health)
|15
|Jeanine Bates (Hopkins Honda/code 3 Racing)
|16
|Linda Bitner (Swift Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|17
|Sandra Morrrissey
|18
|Cindy Klyn
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|19
|Mary Ross (Multnomah Athletic Club)
|20
|Adelaida Miro
|21
|Renee Milton
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kris Walker (Church Of The Big Ring/realcyc)
|0:38:17
|2
|Karen Hogan (Chipotle-titus)
|3
|Karen Brems (Webcor Builders)
|0:00:04
|4
|Beverly Chaney (Team Roaring Mouse)
|0:00:23
|5
|Lauri Webber (Secret Henry's Team)
|0:00:44
|6
|Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda)
|0:00:52
|7
|Katrina (trina) Baumsteiger (Team Rambuski Law)
|0:00:57
|8
|Beth Lyndon-Griffith (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:15
|9
|Michele Bliss (Chipotle-titus)
|0:02:11
|10
|Dorothy Wong (Team Cicle)
|0:02:23
|11
|Eileen Kelly-Foulston (Sorella Forte)
|0:02:31
|12
|Julie Jennings (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:02:46
|13
|Wanda Howlett
|0:02:58
|14
|Kathleen Bortolussi (HRS/Rocklobster)
|0:03:23
|15
|Jackie Cohen
|0:03:34
|16
|Julie Lewis-Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team)
|0:04:17
|17
|Elizabeth Harlow (C3-athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:04:23
|18
|Anne Linton (Sorella Forte)
|0:04:33
|19
|Janel Lodge (Blackmarket Racing)
|0:04:44
|20
|Susan Prieto
|0:04:51
|21
|Darcy Tiglas
|0:04:55
|22
|Teri Carilli (Nebc/cycle Loft/devonshire Den)
|0:05:41
|23
|Winona Hubbard (Bike Trip/santa Cruz)
|24
|Jill Ballantyne (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:05:55
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|25
|Karen Goritski
|26
|Jan Moss (Team Group Health)
|27
|Sheilagh Griffin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|28
|Lillian Schiavo
|29
|Linda Maza-Sparks (Double Check)
|DNF
|Tammy Ebersole (Evolution Racing)
|DNF
|Jitka Cole (Starbucks / Scca)
|DNF
|Diane Conway
|DNF
|Cynthia Freed (Cucina Fresca)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gina Hall
|0:36:30
|2
|Wendy Williams
|0:00:20
|3
|Elizabeth Frye (Boone Velo)
|4
|Shannon Gibson (Velobella)
|0:00:21
|5
|Allison Baumhefner (Unattached)
|0:01:01
|6
|Kim Rueter (Sorella Forte)
|0:01:43
|7
|Brenna Lopez-Otero (Velo Bella/kona)
|0:01:48
|8
|Lora Heckman (Peloton Cycles - Specialized)
|0:02:40
|9
|Erika Krumpelman (Velo Bella)
|0:03:28
|10
|Jill Fattor (Unattached)
|11
|Stephanie Uetrecht
|0:03:34
|12
|Becky Bjork (Bend Bike N Sport)
|13
|Molly Martin (Nrc/kona)
|0:03:38
|14
|Rhonda Morin (Sorella Forte)
|0:03:47
|15
|Katrina Dowidchuk (Team DRT/Deep Blue)
|0:03:49
|16
|Joanne Stevens (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:04:12
|17
|Rachel Farrett
|0:04:22
|18
|Aimee Baker (Hopkins Honda/code 3)
|0:04:23
|19
|Julie Swearingen (Mountain View Cycles Hood Rive)
|0:04:24
|20
|Leah Sanda (Flatlandia)
|0:04:35
|21
|Virginie Calmé
|0:04:41
|22
|Sami Fournier
|0:04:45
|23
|Antonia Leal (Planet Bike)
|0:04:48
|24
|Suz Falvey
|0:04:59
|25
|Sharon Gregg (Blue Rooster/thesports Medicin)
|0:05:01
|26
|Rena Simpson
|0:05:37
|27
|Colleen Mcclenahan (Sorella Forte/specialized)
|0:05:51
|28
|Cynthia Engel (Webcyclery.com)
|0:06:43
|29
|Deborah Driver (Ragnarok Racing)
|0:06:50
|30
|Susanna Julber (Bend Bike N Sport)
|0:07:18
|31
|Karen Oppenheimer
|0:07:37
|32
|Wanda Simchuk (Twin Six/volker Bicycles)
|0:07:42
|33
|Allison Braddock (Momentum Racing)
|0:08:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|34
|Gina Miller (Sunnyside Sports)
|35
|Penny Collins
|36
|Dinorah Lawson (Celo Pacific)
|37
|Kimberly Nuffer (Tough Girl / Scott)
|38
|Cary Steinman (Bend Bike N Sport)
|39
|Jenny Feix
|40
|Rebecca Bozarth
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|41
|Kayla Thomason (Blue Sky Velo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|42
|Beth Mason (Verge Test Pilot)
|43
|Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific)
|DNF
|Julie Browning (Cyclepath Racing)
|DNF
|Trudy Bjornsen (Davis Bike Club)
|DNF
|Renee Beckloff (Roaring Mouse)
|DNF
|Carrie Edwards (Sheila Moon/ Big Swingin' Cycl)
|DNF
|Mary Yax (Bend Bike N Sport)
|DNF
|Angela Connaughton
|DNS
|Jodi Connolly
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Barnholt (Scott Ritchey)
|0:42:55
|2
|Linda Sone (Planet Bike)
|0:01:24
|3
|Nicole Duke
|0:01:45
|4
|Jenni Gaertner (Riverstone Women's Racing Team)
|0:01:52
|5
|Sally Annis (Nebc/cycleloft/devonshire Dent)
|0:02:43
|6
|Kristal Boni (Blue Sky Velo)
|0:02:45
|7
|Hollie Mcgovern (Sert / Sho Air)
|0:03:12
|8
|Amy Frykman (Team Delphine)
|0:03:22
|9
|Beth Burns (Veloce)
|0:03:55
|10
|Elizabeth Marzolf (Hagens Berman Cycling Team)
|0:04:13
|11
|Jadine Riley (Team Group Health)
|0:04:22
|12
|Holly Klug (Courage)
|0:04:56
|13
|Deb Whitmore (Bmw/bianchi)
|0:05:01
|14
|Renee Scott (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:05:32
|15
|Patricia Dowd (Team Delphine)
|0:05:57
|16
|Allison Snooks (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:05:59
|17
|Michelle Sinnott
|0:06:16
|18
|Dayna Deuter (Church Of The Big Ring)
|0:06:58
|19
|Ali Ritter (Hagens Berman)
|0:07:01
|20
|Maren Nelson (Buy Local)
|0:07:07
|21
|Jennifer Jordan (Hopkins Honda/code 3 Racing)
|0:08:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|22
|Kimberly Flynn (Vantaggio/ Specialized Scv)
|23
|Jennifer Horn (Sorella Cycling P/b Bvm Engine)
|24
|Kimberly Dubeck (Beans Bikes)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|25
|Janet Trubey (Nccx)
|26
|Laura Kozlowski (Velo Bella)
|27
|Julie Holman (T.e.a.m. Fuji)
|28
|Elaine Prause (Super Relax)
|29
|Kristie Hamilton (Team Beer)
|30
|Shellie Heggenberger
|31
|Lara Sirois (Soulsport)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|32
|Amanda Mcnabb (Team Group Health)
|DNF
|Stella Carey (Hrs-rock Lobster)
|DNF
|Meredith Miller (California Giant Berry Farms/s)
|DNF
|Nikole Rock (Ragnarok Racing)
|DNF
|Kathleen Mcmahon (Cucina Fresca)
|DNS
|Jessica Gallagher
|DNS
|Kate Bavuso (Team Kate)
|DNS
|Michelle Mishoe (Specialized River City Bicycle)
|DNS
|Tara Walhart (Team Campmor)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barbara Howe (Vanderkitten)
|0:41:53
|2
|Deidre Winfield
|0:00:24
|3
|Andrea Smith (Minuteman Road Club)
|0:00:45
|4
|Kari Studley (Velo Bella)
|5
|Sarah Maile (Ventana Mountain Bikes)
|0:01:29
|6
|Kristi Berg (Redline Bicycles)
|0:01:54
|7
|Serena Bishop (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:02:07
|8
|Emily Van Meter
|0:02:43
|9
|Megan Faris
|0:02:52
|10
|Erika Powers (Revolution / Peak Fasteners)
|0:03:04
|11
|Heather Clark (Bend Bike N Sport)
|0:03:20
|12
|Shannon Holden (Vanderkitten)
|0:03:25
|13
|Kathleen Hannon
|14
|Corey Coogan (Ridley Factory Team)
|0:03:29
|15
|Kristin Wentworth (Planet Bike)
|0:03:30
|16
|Nikki Thiemann (Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:03:34
|17
|Kristine Church (Humanzoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:04:27
|18
|Veronica Vega (Sunnyside Sports)
|0:04:49
|19
|Natalia Gardiol (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart)
|0:05:09
|20
|Marsa Daniel
|0:05:48
|21
|Becca Blay (Mafia Racing)
|0:06:04
|22
|Lindsay Kandra (Hammer Velo)
|23
|Anne Love (Ubrdo Team Project)
|0:06:15
|24
|Mary "Evie" Boswell-Vilt (Unattached)
|0:06:23
|25
|Emily Kachorek (Beer)
|0:06:42
|26
|Haley Beann (Vanderkitten Racing)
|0:06:51
|27
|Lea Stralka
|0:06:52
|28
|Katie Melena (Hrs Rock Lobster)
|0:06:57
|29
|Elizabeth Allbut (Team Voler Tuesday Velo)
|0:07:00
|30
|Megan Cordes
|0:07:07
|31
|Karyn Abraham (Cycle U)
|0:07:11
|32
|Lindsay Jones (N/a)
|0:07:16
|33
|Courtney Green (Unattached)
|0:07:22
|34
|Allison Beall (Riverstone Women's Racing Team)
|0:07:50
|35
|Lea Julson
|0:08:00
|36
|Jennie Wade (The Church Of The Big Ring/rea)
|0:08:14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|37
|Emily Thurston (Team Vegan)
|38
|Beth Welliver (Vello Bella - Ellsworth)
|39
|Bess Tonkinson
|40
|Marissa Axell (Team Roaring Mouse)
|41
|Michelle Monroe (Joselyn's/burnham Coaching)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|42
|Erin Lindheim (Hopkins Honda/code 3 Racing)
|43
|Annie Cheeney
|DNF
|Amanda Carey (Kenda/trainwitheric.com)
|DNF
|Rachel Cieslewicz (Monavie/cannondale)
|DNF
|Lyndsey Hawkins (Hunter Freewheel)
|DNF
|Kathryn Meckle (Cucina Fresca)
|DNS
|Miss Mary Perez (Vello Bella)
|DNS
|Amy Breyla (C3-athletes Serving Athletes)
