Owen, Haupt and Hecht claim Junior men's titles

Owen earns fifth straight national championship

Redline's Logan Owen won the 15-16 age group ahead of Clif Bar Development team riders Zane Godby and Curtis White. Owen's victory was his fifth consecutive victory in junior national cyclo-cross championships extending back to his 2005 win in the 10-12 event.

Despite starting several rows back in the 13-14 men's division, Ian Haupt (Planet Bike) earned the national title over more than 35 competitors.

Reigning road race champion Gage Hecht (ICCC) held off a surging Grant McElroy (Beavertown Bicycle Club) as the two ran away from the competition in the 10-12 race.

Results

Junior Male 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Logan Owen (Redline Bicycles)
2Zane Godby (Clif Bar Development Team)
3Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Cyclocros)
4Michael Dessau (Team 5280/slipstream)
5Sam Okeefe (C3-athletes Serving Athletes)
6Nate Morse (Clif Bar Development Team)
7Andrew Dillman (Red Zone Cycling)
8Jordan Cullen (Planet Bike)
9Luke Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
10Zack Gould (Clif Bar Cyclocross Developmen)
11Colin Krebsbach (Asc Racing/redline)
12Dean Haas (Black Sheep)
13John Francisco (Red Zone)
14Isaiah Rapko (Above Category Racing)
15David Kirske Jr. (Rad Racing/hagens Berman)
16Alex Springer (Rad Racing)
17Ryan Geiger (Gt)
18Cypress Gorry (Four Unity)
19Tobin Ortenblad (Bike Trip/scjcc)
20Brandon Dillard (Owens Healthcare)
21Hank Booth
22Samuel Dobrozsi (Prochain / Team Turner)
23Zach Bender (Cycle-smart)
24Alex Howard (Above Category Racing)
25Aaron House
26Jacob Albrecht (Bike Trip/scjcc)
27Timothy Jaynes (Pistis)
28Spencer Downing
29Jaxon Suttlemyre (Vertical Earth)
30Max Toeldte (Byrds)
31Dag Anderson (Team Somerset)
32Spence Peterson (Above Category Racing)
33Maximilian Burkhardt (Bike Trip/scjcc)
34Ian Mcpherson (Boulder Junior Cyclin)
35Trevor Schauer
36Casey Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
37Andy Su (Hutchs/the Laser Nail Clinic)
38Ayden Hibner-Hereford (Active Knowledge)
39Ben Herken
40Daniel Santos (Red Zone Cycling)
41Travis Monroe (Vertical Earth)
42Josh Keener (Activeknowledge)

One lap down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
43Alex Melloy (Redzone)
44Marcus Tongue (Rad Racing Nw)
45Tanner Patnode (Rad Racing/hagens Berman)

Two laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
46Will Van Cleve (Rad Racing Nw)
47Samuel Caroca (Byrds)

Three laps down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
48Colin Dunlap (Sunnyside Sports)
DNFRobert Sroka (Lake Effect)
DNFAvi Mahan
DNSMatthew Tannyhill (Rmcef-westside)
DNSDaniel Brew (Cross Creek Cycling Club C4rac)
DNFErik Volotzky

Junior Male 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ian Haupt (Planet Bike)
2Peter Goguen (Minuteman Road Club)
3Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
4Daniel Parks (Gs Tenzing)
5Austin Vincent (Clnoonan/kam/coast To Coast)
6William Barta (Byrds)
7Cooper Simon (Red Zone Cycling)
8Ian Mcshane (Red Zone Cycling)
9Ryan Grant (All Sport - Team Swift)
10Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club)
11Noah Granigan (Team Somerset)
12Nils Boberg (Plan C)
13David O'brien (Rad Racing/hagens Berman)
14Liam Earl (Byrds)
15Ben Hogan
16Kody Raymond (Old Town Bicycle)
17Logan Feasline (Vertical Earth)
18Samuel Rosenberg
19Maxx Chance
20Cameron Millargriffin
21Henry Hayes (2020 Fuel)
22Garrett Roth (Nova Iscorp)
23Evan Geary (Asc/redline)
24Mitchell Stevens (Sunnysidesports)
25Bridger Fiore (Montana Cyclocross)
26Patrick Whitesel
27Adin Baird
28Stephen Haas (Black Sheep)
29Cameron Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
30Ben Glover (Red Zone Cycling)
31Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
32Owen Donnelly
33Mike Jors (Ascracing/redline)

One lap down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
34Evan Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
DNSMatthew Valencia (Above Category Racing)
DNSDouglas Hall
DNFCaden Tongue (Rad Racing Nw)

Junior Male 10-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gage Hecht (Iccc)
2Grant Mcelroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
3Spencer Petrov (Queen City Wheels Lionhearts)
4Zachary Mikkelson
5Matteo Jorgenson (Byrds)
6James Francisco (Red Zone)
7Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
8Edward Fritzinger
9Robert Wright
10Scott Funston (Old Town Bicycle)
11Mitchell Thornton (Asc Racing/redline)
12Jarrett Aregger (Asc Racing/redline)
13Rubin Field
14Duncan Reid (Bikepalace/backontrack)
15Henry Geary (Asc/redline)
16Brayden Buchanan (Rad Racing Nw / Hagens Berman)
17Ryan Madis (One Call Now)
18Steven Raymond (Old Town Bicycle)
19Erik Philipson (Asc/redline)

One lap down
#Rider Name (Country) Team
20Sam Mchale
21Peter Whitesel
22Derrick Howlett (Asc-redline)
23Xzavier Hamilton
DNSBenjamin King (Rad Racing)
DNSBenjamin Tannyhill (Rmcef-westside)
DNSElkin Parker

