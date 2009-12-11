Owen, Haupt and Hecht claim Junior men's titles
Owen earns fifth straight national championship
Redline's Logan Owen won the 15-16 age group ahead of Clif Bar Development team riders Zane Godby and Curtis White. Owen's victory was his fifth consecutive victory in junior national cyclo-cross championships extending back to his 2005 win in the 10-12 event.
Despite starting several rows back in the 13-14 men's division, Ian Haupt (Planet Bike) earned the national title over more than 35 competitors.
Reigning road race champion Gage Hecht (ICCC) held off a surging Grant McElroy (Beavertown Bicycle Club) as the two ran away from the competition in the 10-12 race.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Logan Owen (Redline Bicycles)
|2
|Zane Godby (Clif Bar Development Team)
|3
|Curtis White (Clif Bar Development Cyclocros)
|4
|Michael Dessau (Team 5280/slipstream)
|5
|Sam Okeefe (C3-athletes Serving Athletes)
|6
|Nate Morse (Clif Bar Development Team)
|7
|Andrew Dillman (Red Zone Cycling)
|8
|Jordan Cullen (Planet Bike)
|9
|Luke Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
|10
|Zack Gould (Clif Bar Cyclocross Developmen)
|11
|Colin Krebsbach (Asc Racing/redline)
|12
|Dean Haas (Black Sheep)
|13
|John Francisco (Red Zone)
|14
|Isaiah Rapko (Above Category Racing)
|15
|David Kirske Jr. (Rad Racing/hagens Berman)
|16
|Alex Springer (Rad Racing)
|17
|Ryan Geiger (Gt)
|18
|Cypress Gorry (Four Unity)
|19
|Tobin Ortenblad (Bike Trip/scjcc)
|20
|Brandon Dillard (Owens Healthcare)
|21
|Hank Booth
|22
|Samuel Dobrozsi (Prochain / Team Turner)
|23
|Zach Bender (Cycle-smart)
|24
|Alex Howard (Above Category Racing)
|25
|Aaron House
|26
|Jacob Albrecht (Bike Trip/scjcc)
|27
|Timothy Jaynes (Pistis)
|28
|Spencer Downing
|29
|Jaxon Suttlemyre (Vertical Earth)
|30
|Max Toeldte (Byrds)
|31
|Dag Anderson (Team Somerset)
|32
|Spence Peterson (Above Category Racing)
|33
|Maximilian Burkhardt (Bike Trip/scjcc)
|34
|Ian Mcpherson (Boulder Junior Cyclin)
|35
|Trevor Schauer
|36
|Casey Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|37
|Andy Su (Hutchs/the Laser Nail Clinic)
|38
|Ayden Hibner-Hereford (Active Knowledge)
|39
|Ben Herken
|40
|Daniel Santos (Red Zone Cycling)
|41
|Travis Monroe (Vertical Earth)
|42
|Josh Keener (Activeknowledge)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|43
|Alex Melloy (Redzone)
|44
|Marcus Tongue (Rad Racing Nw)
|45
|Tanner Patnode (Rad Racing/hagens Berman)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|46
|Will Van Cleve (Rad Racing Nw)
|47
|Samuel Caroca (Byrds)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|48
|Colin Dunlap (Sunnyside Sports)
|DNF
|Robert Sroka (Lake Effect)
|DNF
|Avi Mahan
|DNS
|Matthew Tannyhill (Rmcef-westside)
|DNS
|Daniel Brew (Cross Creek Cycling Club C4rac)
|DNF
|Erik Volotzky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Ian Haupt (Planet Bike)
|2
|Peter Goguen (Minuteman Road Club)
|3
|Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
|4
|Daniel Parks (Gs Tenzing)
|5
|Austin Vincent (Clnoonan/kam/coast To Coast)
|6
|William Barta (Byrds)
|7
|Cooper Simon (Red Zone Cycling)
|8
|Ian Mcshane (Red Zone Cycling)
|9
|Ryan Grant (All Sport - Team Swift)
|10
|Karch Miller (Davis Bike Club)
|11
|Noah Granigan (Team Somerset)
|12
|Nils Boberg (Plan C)
|13
|David O'brien (Rad Racing/hagens Berman)
|14
|Liam Earl (Byrds)
|15
|Ben Hogan
|16
|Kody Raymond (Old Town Bicycle)
|17
|Logan Feasline (Vertical Earth)
|18
|Samuel Rosenberg
|19
|Maxx Chance
|20
|Cameron Millargriffin
|21
|Henry Hayes (2020 Fuel)
|22
|Garrett Roth (Nova Iscorp)
|23
|Evan Geary (Asc/redline)
|24
|Mitchell Stevens (Sunnysidesports)
|25
|Bridger Fiore (Montana Cyclocross)
|26
|Patrick Whitesel
|27
|Adin Baird
|28
|Stephen Haas (Black Sheep)
|29
|Cameron Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|30
|Ben Glover (Red Zone Cycling)
|31
|Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
|32
|Owen Donnelly
|33
|Mike Jors (Ascracing/redline)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|34
|Evan Williams (Bear Valley Bikes)
|DNS
|Matthew Valencia (Above Category Racing)
|DNS
|Douglas Hall
|DNF
|Caden Tongue (Rad Racing Nw)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gage Hecht (Iccc)
|2
|Grant Mcelroy (Beaverton Bicycle Club)
|3
|Spencer Petrov (Queen City Wheels Lionhearts)
|4
|Zachary Mikkelson
|5
|Matteo Jorgenson (Byrds)
|6
|James Francisco (Red Zone)
|7
|Cade Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling)
|8
|Edward Fritzinger
|9
|Robert Wright
|10
|Scott Funston (Old Town Bicycle)
|11
|Mitchell Thornton (Asc Racing/redline)
|12
|Jarrett Aregger (Asc Racing/redline)
|13
|Rubin Field
|14
|Duncan Reid (Bikepalace/backontrack)
|15
|Henry Geary (Asc/redline)
|16
|Brayden Buchanan (Rad Racing Nw / Hagens Berman)
|17
|Ryan Madis (One Call Now)
|18
|Steven Raymond (Old Town Bicycle)
|19
|Erik Philipson (Asc/redline)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|20
|Sam Mchale
|21
|Peter Whitesel
|22
|Derrick Howlett (Asc-redline)
|23
|Xzavier Hamilton
|DNS
|Benjamin King (Rad Racing)
|DNS
|Benjamin Tannyhill (Rmcef-westside)
|DNS
|Elkin Parker
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy