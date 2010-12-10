Trending

Williams tops Hall, Hogan earns first national title

Six national championships decided on Thursday

The 40-44 women's contest provided one of the most exciting finishes of the day with last year's 35-39 national champion Wendy Williams (River City Bicycles) edging Gina Hall (Cal Giant Cycling) for the national title. A powerful sprinter, Williams surged to victory once she hit the pavement.

After a chaotic first lap for the nearly 50-rider field, Williams and Hall were able to separate themselves by nearly three minutes from third-place finisher Christina Probert.

Karen Hogan (Justin's-Titus Mountain Bike) was able to surge to her first national title in the 45-49 women's division, 30 seconds ahead of Shannon Gibson (Velo Bella).

"I've been trying for a few years - third twice and second once," said Hogan. "Today ended up being my day. Starting out, I got behind three other women, but in the technical sections on the first part of the course I was able to get around them and start a gap.

"I slowly built on that, was relatively mistake free and ended up winning by about 25 to 30 seconds or so. It was a fantastic course, grippy conditions, a little wet but it was all fun."

In the 50-54 women's contest, multiple-time national champion Kris Walker (Church of the Big Ring) edged Marilyn Ruseckas to add another stars-and-stripes jersey to her closet.

The first half of a husband and wife national champion duo, Linda Elgart (Alto Velo) earned the win in the 55-59 women's race after passing second and third-place finishers Lee Smith (Sound Velo) and Tove Shere (KHSNM.com).

Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club) got the win over Flo Leibowitz in the 60-64 contest while multiple-discipline masters star Julie Lockhart (NEBC) won yet another title in the 70-74 division.

Master Women 40-44
1Wendy Williams (River City Bicycles)0:37:06
2Gina Hall (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:00:02
3Christina Probert0:02:57
4Stella Carey (Velo Bella)0:03:05
5Helene Drumm (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:03:10
6Rebecca (Becky) Bjork (Boise Cycling Club)0:03:31
7Melanie Lewis (Bikebooboos.Com)0:03:32
8Brenna Lopez-Otero (Bend Memorial Clinic Total Care)0:03:46
9Karen Oppenheimer0:04:23
10Jayne McLaughlin (Zuster Cycling)0:04:26
11Erika Krumpelman (Velo Bella)0:04:41
12Sarah Tisdale0:05:05
13Stephanie Uetrecht (Webcyclery Racing/Webcyclery.Co)0:05:28
14Kelly Chang0:05:29
15Kim Rueter0:06:08
16Kristin Drumm0:06:14
17Katrina Dowidchuk0:06:28
18Jill Hardiman
19Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (Bicycles Of Tulsa)0:06:35
20Julie Robertson-Zivin (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Berman Cycling)0:06:43
21Ann Kennedy0:06:56
22Virginie Calme0:07:00
23Mielle Blomberg0:07:01
24Joanne Stevens (All About Bikes Racing)
25Molly Martin0:07:46
26Cynthia Engel (Webcyclery Racing/Webcyclery.Co)0:07:47
27Michelle Bazemore0:08:25
28Elise Huggins (Veloforma)0:08:31
29Asa Salas0:08:41
30Angela Mart0:08:53
31Catrena Sullivan (20/20 Fuel)0:09:19
32Rachel McLain (Old Town Bicycle Race Team)0:10:21
33Gina Garnero0:10:49
34Christine Leone-1lap
35Kristen Crupi (Ragnarok Racing)
36Elaine Prause
37Janet Trubey (North Carolina Cyclocross)
38Nancy Odle
39Debbie Driver (Ragnarok Racing)
40Kate Dunning
41Heather Price
42Jenny Feix (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club)
43Gina Miller
44Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific)
DNSAimee Baker
DNSPenny Collins (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)
DNSTricia Sandstrom (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)
DNFLaurie Tremor (Celo Pacific)

Master Women 45-49
1Karen Hogan (Justin'S / Titus Mountain Bike)0:38:29
2Shannon Gibson (Velo Bella)0:00:30
3Lauri Webber (Secret Henrys Team)0:01:23
4Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:01:32
5Karen Brems (Alto Velo Racing Club)0:01:34
6Katrina (Trina) Baumsteiger (Team Rambuski Law)0:01:38
7Stacey Barbossa (Montclair Cyclists)0:01:46
8Rhonda Morin0:03:02
9Michele Bliss (Justin'S / Titus Mountain Bike)0:03:40
10Julie Lewis-Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team)0:04:11
11Beverly Chaney (Team Roaring Mouse)0:04:42
12Colleen McClenahan0:04:44
13Tamara Donnelly0:05:35
14Elizabeth Harlow (Charm City Cycling Llc)0:05:45
15Julie Jennings0:05:52
16Kathleen Bortolussi (Velo Bella)0:06:12
17Susanna Julber0:06:25
18Janel Lodge0:07:01
19Dorothy Wong (The Team /The Team Socalcross)0:07:10
20Katy Curran (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)0:07:14
21Darcy Tiglas0:07:44
22Sharon Gregg (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster)0:10:12
23Cary Steinman0:10:50
24Monica DeWald0:11:44
25Kathryn Schaus (Planet Bike)0:12:28
26Sheilagh Griffin-1lap
27Julia Fudge
28Rebecca Bozarth (Webcyclery Racing)
29Lillian Schiavo
DNSEileen Kelly-Foulston
DNSSoni Andreini Poulsen (Velo Bella)

Master Women 50-54
1Kris Walker (Church Of The Big Ring)0:39:51
2Marilyn Ruseckas0:00:08
3Jane Finsterwald (Colobikelaw.Com)0:00:21
4Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery)0:02:45
5Karen Kenlan0:03:48
6Tami Reed (Lost River Cycling Club/Intermountain Orthopaedics Cycling)0:04:23
7Betsy Richards (Durango Wheel Club Masters Team)0:04:49
8Deirdre Garvey (American Cycling Association)0:04:59
9Julie Bates (Team Roaring Mouse)0:05:10
10Jan Moss0:05:25
11Jitka Cole (Scca/Starbucks Cycling)0:05:39
12Lori Smith (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers/Riverstone Women's Racing Team)0:05:54
13Katherine Christensen0:06:03
14Linda Fanning0:06:51
15Linda Bitner0:07:34
16Carol Johnson (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)0:07:51
17Yvonne Walbroehl (Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro)0:08:10
18Karen Wilkinson (Sound Velo Cycling Club)0:08:26
19Marta Medcalf-1lap
20Lynn Pitson (Carolina Masters Cycling Team)
21Millie Milton
22Jeanine Bates (Team Affinity/Team Ipass)
23Sandra Morrissey (Team Cross)
24Sherri Thompson (Rogue Racing Project)
25Mary Ross (Multnomah Athletic Club)-2laps
DNSElizabeth Heller
DNFKari Myrland

Master Women 55-59
1Linda Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo)0:43:28
2Lee Smith (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health)0:01:23
3Tove Shere (Khsnm.Com/Thenationalsproject.C)0:02:05
4Carol Ruckle (Pull Thru Racing/Team PossAbilities Gary Fisher Subaru)0:03:56
5Margaret Thompson (Team Hammer Nutrition)0:04:33
6Melissa Boyd0:10:20
7Barbara Thiele0:11:21
8Frances Summerhill (Front Rangers Cycling Club)0:11:24

Master Women 60-64
1Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club)0:50:49
2Flo Leibowitz0:00:13

Master Women 70-74
1Julie Lockhart (Northeast Bicycle Club)

