The 40-44 women's contest provided one of the most exciting finishes of the day with last year's 35-39 national champion Wendy Williams (River City Bicycles) edging Gina Hall (Cal Giant Cycling) for the national title. A powerful sprinter, Williams surged to victory once she hit the pavement.

After a chaotic first lap for the nearly 50-rider field, Williams and Hall were able to separate themselves by nearly three minutes from third-place finisher Christina Probert.

Karen Hogan (Justin's-Titus Mountain Bike) was able to surge to her first national title in the 45-49 women's division, 30 seconds ahead of Shannon Gibson (Velo Bella).

"I've been trying for a few years - third twice and second once," said Hogan. "Today ended up being my day. Starting out, I got behind three other women, but in the technical sections on the first part of the course I was able to get around them and start a gap.

"I slowly built on that, was relatively mistake free and ended up winning by about 25 to 30 seconds or so. It was a fantastic course, grippy conditions, a little wet but it was all fun."

In the 50-54 women's contest, multiple-time national champion Kris Walker (Church of the Big Ring) edged Marilyn Ruseckas to add another stars-and-stripes jersey to her closet.

The first half of a husband and wife national champion duo, Linda Elgart (Alto Velo) earned the win in the 55-59 women's race after passing second and third-place finishers Lee Smith (Sound Velo) and Tove Shere (KHSNM.com).

Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club) got the win over Flo Leibowitz in the 60-64 contest while multiple-discipline masters star Julie Lockhart (NEBC) won yet another title in the 70-74 division.

Master Women 40-44 1 Wendy Williams (River City Bicycles) 0:37:06 2 Gina Hall (California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized) 0:00:02 3 Christina Probert 0:02:57 4 Stella Carey (Velo Bella) 0:03:05 5 Helene Drumm (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:03:10 6 Rebecca (Becky) Bjork (Boise Cycling Club) 0:03:31 7 Melanie Lewis (Bikebooboos.Com) 0:03:32 8 Brenna Lopez-Otero (Bend Memorial Clinic Total Care) 0:03:46 9 Karen Oppenheimer 0:04:23 10 Jayne McLaughlin (Zuster Cycling) 0:04:26 11 Erika Krumpelman (Velo Bella) 0:04:41 12 Sarah Tisdale 0:05:05 13 Stephanie Uetrecht (Webcyclery Racing/Webcyclery.Co) 0:05:28 14 Kelly Chang 0:05:29 15 Kim Rueter 0:06:08 16 Kristin Drumm 0:06:14 17 Katrina Dowidchuk 0:06:28 18 Jill Hardiman 19 Jennifer Herrell-Rhoades (Bicycles Of Tulsa) 0:06:35 20 Julie Robertson-Zivin (Lake Washington Velo/Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:06:43 21 Ann Kennedy 0:06:56 22 Virginie Calme 0:07:00 23 Mielle Blomberg 0:07:01 24 Joanne Stevens (All About Bikes Racing) 25 Molly Martin 0:07:46 26 Cynthia Engel (Webcyclery Racing/Webcyclery.Co) 0:07:47 27 Michelle Bazemore 0:08:25 28 Elise Huggins (Veloforma) 0:08:31 29 Asa Salas 0:08:41 30 Angela Mart 0:08:53 31 Catrena Sullivan (20/20 Fuel) 0:09:19 32 Rachel McLain (Old Town Bicycle Race Team) 0:10:21 33 Gina Garnero 0:10:49 34 Christine Leone -1lap 35 Kristen Crupi (Ragnarok Racing) 36 Elaine Prause 37 Janet Trubey (North Carolina Cyclocross) 38 Nancy Odle 39 Debbie Driver (Ragnarok Racing) 40 Kate Dunning 41 Heather Price 42 Jenny Feix (Peninsula Velo Cycling Club) 43 Gina Miller 44 Annette Padilla (Celo Pacific) DNS Aimee Baker DNS Penny Collins (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo) DNS Tricia Sandstrom (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health) DNF Laurie Tremor (Celo Pacific)

Master Women 45-49 1 Karen Hogan (Justin'S / Titus Mountain Bike) 0:38:29 2 Shannon Gibson (Velo Bella) 0:00:30 3 Lauri Webber (Secret Henrys Team) 0:01:23 4 Catherine Walberg (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:32 5 Karen Brems (Alto Velo Racing Club) 0:01:34 6 Katrina (Trina) Baumsteiger (Team Rambuski Law) 0:01:38 7 Stacey Barbossa (Montclair Cyclists) 0:01:46 8 Rhonda Morin 0:03:02 9 Michele Bliss (Justin'S / Titus Mountain Bike) 0:03:40 10 Julie Lewis-Sroka (Lake Effect Cycling Team) 0:04:11 11 Beverly Chaney (Team Roaring Mouse) 0:04:42 12 Colleen McClenahan 0:04:44 13 Tamara Donnelly 0:05:35 14 Elizabeth Harlow (Charm City Cycling Llc) 0:05:45 15 Julie Jennings 0:05:52 16 Kathleen Bortolussi (Velo Bella) 0:06:12 17 Susanna Julber 0:06:25 18 Janel Lodge 0:07:01 19 Dorothy Wong (The Team /The Team Socalcross) 0:07:10 20 Katy Curran (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster) 0:07:14 21 Darcy Tiglas 0:07:44 22 Sharon Gregg (Avanti Racing Club/Blue Rooster) 0:10:12 23 Cary Steinman 0:10:50 24 Monica DeWald 0:11:44 25 Kathryn Schaus (Planet Bike) 0:12:28 26 Sheilagh Griffin -1lap 27 Julia Fudge 28 Rebecca Bozarth (Webcyclery Racing) 29 Lillian Schiavo DNS Eileen Kelly-Foulston DNS Soni Andreini Poulsen (Velo Bella)

Master Women 50-54 1 Kris Walker (Church Of The Big Ring) 0:39:51 2 Marilyn Ruseckas 0:00:08 3 Jane Finsterwald (Colobikelaw.Com) 0:00:21 4 Kathy Sarvary (Blue Steel Cyclery) 0:02:45 5 Karen Kenlan 0:03:48 6 Tami Reed (Lost River Cycling Club/Intermountain Orthopaedics Cycling) 0:04:23 7 Betsy Richards (Durango Wheel Club Masters Team) 0:04:49 8 Deirdre Garvey (American Cycling Association) 0:04:59 9 Julie Bates (Team Roaring Mouse) 0:05:10 10 Jan Moss 0:05:25 11 Jitka Cole (Scca/Starbucks Cycling) 0:05:39 12 Lori Smith (Coeur D 'Alene Velo Racers/Riverstone Women's Racing Team) 0:05:54 13 Katherine Christensen 0:06:03 14 Linda Fanning 0:06:51 15 Linda Bitner 0:07:34 16 Carol Johnson (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health) 0:07:51 17 Yvonne Walbroehl (Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro) 0:08:10 18 Karen Wilkinson (Sound Velo Cycling Club) 0:08:26 19 Marta Medcalf -1lap 20 Lynn Pitson (Carolina Masters Cycling Team) 21 Millie Milton 22 Jeanine Bates (Team Affinity/Team Ipass) 23 Sandra Morrissey (Team Cross) 24 Sherri Thompson (Rogue Racing Project) 25 Mary Ross (Multnomah Athletic Club) -2laps DNS Elizabeth Heller DNF Kari Myrland

Master Women 55-59 1 Linda Elgart (Alto Velo Racing Club/Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:43:28 2 Lee Smith (Sound Velo Cycling Club/Team Group Health) 0:01:23 3 Tove Shere (Khsnm.Com/Thenationalsproject.C) 0:02:05 4 Carol Ruckle (Pull Thru Racing/Team PossAbilities Gary Fisher Subaru) 0:03:56 5 Margaret Thompson (Team Hammer Nutrition) 0:04:33 6 Melissa Boyd 0:10:20 7 Barbara Thiele 0:11:21 8 Frances Summerhill (Front Rangers Cycling Club) 0:11:24

Master Women 60-64 1 Martha Iverson (Durango Wheel Club) 0:50:49 2 Flo Leibowitz 0:00:13