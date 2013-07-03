Trending

Putt leads Bontrager 1-2 at U23 national championship road race

Brown, Magner round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)3:14:10
2Nathan Brown (Bontrager Cycling Team)
3Tyler Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:00:29
4Sam Bassetti (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
5Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:00:32
6Connor OLeary (Bontrager Cycling Team)0:01:13
7Connor McCutcheon (VRC/Get Crackin')0:01:21
8Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (Velosport Racing)0:01:22
9Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano/Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
10Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse)0:01:23
11Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
12Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)0:01:26
13Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Southern California Velo/SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)0:01:28
14Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
15Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:01:30
16Stephen Leece (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:01:35
17Kyle Murphy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:01:53
18Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling/Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:54
19Matt Lyons (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)0:02:04
20Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:02:06
21Kit Recca (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)0:02:07
22Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:08
23Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:02:09
24William Rekemeyer (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF/ISCorp Cycling Team)0:02:11
25Michael Stone (Century Road Club Assoc/Lupus Racing Team)
26Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano/Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)0:02:12
27Justin Mauch (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
28Matt Moosa (Appalachian State University)0:02:16
29Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)0:02:18
30Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Club/Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)0:02:22
31Andrew Hemesath (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)
32Christofer Keeling (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b CBC)0:02:24
33Steven Perezluha (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)0:02:25
34Michael Dziedzic (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)0:02:34
35Michael Pincus (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)0:02:36
36Jackson Long (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)0:02:37
37Tyler Coplea0:02:41
38Erik Volotzky (VRC/Get Crackin')0:02:42
39Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
40Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:02:49
41John Tomlinson (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)0:02:53
42Chad Capobianco (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Earthfare/i9 pb Cyclesport Concepts/ABRC)0:02:58
43Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland Clinic Sports He)0:03:13
44Zeb King (Appalachian State University/)0:03:21
45Caleb Welborn (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Earthfare/i9 pb Cyclesport Concepts/ABRC)0:03:27
46Shane Haga (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)0:03:32
47Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)0:03:36
48Kevin Fish (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)0:03:38
49Joshua Johnson (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:03:59
50Eric Steele (Sonic Boom Racing)0:05:10
51Robin Eckmann (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:05:34
52Taylor Clements (VRC/Get Crackin')
53Gregory Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
54Jeffrey Perrin (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
55Alexandre Darville (Bontrager Cycling Team)
56Ryan Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
57Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:05:35
58Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)
59Colin Joyce (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:07:02
60Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
61Bill Mulligan (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC)/Great Dane Velo Club)0:07:06
62Lucas Elms (Pedal p/b Cannondale Development Team)0:08:50
63Sebastian Morfin (Interactive Metronome Development)0:09:05
64Alexander Meyer (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF/ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)0:09:07
65Graham Dewart (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT/BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:09:10
66Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:09:24
67Jacob White (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)0:09:38
68William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)0:10:13
69Cody Kaiser (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:11:03
70Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
71Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)0:11:54
72Torey Philipp (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)0:12:06
73Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)0:12:07
74Samuel Wright (Zephyr Wheel Sports)0:13:46
75Hank Booth (Carolina Break)0:14:24
76Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande)0:15:10
77Collin Berry (VRC/Get Crackin')
78Morgan Ryan (VRC/Get Crackin')0:15:11
79Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)0:15:12
80Daniel Rudalev (Iron Data Racing)0:16:19
81Neal Shepherd (Century Road Club Assoc/Lupus Racing Team)0:16:34
82Brian Ellison (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)0:17:17
83Nicolas Jimenez (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)0:18:09
84James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:19:45
85Jonathan Barnes (DNA Racing)0:20:21
86Daniel Williams (Metro East Cycling/Korte Hammer Down Racing)0:26:26
87Kyle Anderson (Dallas Racing/PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)0:27:08
88Dustin Cottle (Team Novo Nordisk/Team Novo Nordisk Development)
89John Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling Team)0:28:05
90Dylan DeGan0:28:50
91Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)0:28:51
92Thomas Wrona (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)0:30:21
93Matthew Bruner (North Carolina State University at Raleigh)
94Maxwell Robb (The 706 Project/Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 P)0:31:25
95Luke Haley (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)0:31:41
96Andrew Sjogren (Stage 17 Racing)0:45:55
97John (Jack) Funk (GP Velotek)
98Peter Olejniczak (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)0:56:18
DNSG Lawson Craddock (Bontrager Cycling Team)
DNSBenjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk/Team Novo Nordisk Development)
DNSDean Haas (Pedal p/b Cannondale Development Team)
DNSGavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
DNSPaul Warner (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)
DNSTyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
DNFMaxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF/ISCorp Cycling Team)
DNFColton Barrett (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
DNFAlfred Baurley (Interactive Metronome Development)
DNFNathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
DNFDavid Benkoski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
DNFZach Bergh (Astellas Cycling Club/Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
DNFJames Bird (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF/ISCorp Cycling Team)
DNFLeif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
DNFChristopher Calder
DNFCharles (Mac) Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNFJos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNFOliver Flautt
DNFEamon Franck (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
DNFBrandon Freyer (Appalachian State University/)
DNFDaniel Gonzalez (The University of Texas at Dallas/UT Dallas Cycling Team)
DNFDavid Goodman (The 706 Project)
DNFJesse Goodrich (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
DNFAndrew Hammond (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas Cycling Team)
DNFJohn Harris (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
DNFJacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
DNFAndrew Hodges (Round Here Racing)
DNFZachary Hoover (Hub Endurance Chattanooga)
DNFJosh Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
DNFEric Kirk (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc.)
DNFDylan Knutson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
DNFNathan Labecki (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF/ISCorp Cycling Team)
DNFZack Lavergne (Dallas Racing/PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
DNFAdam Leibovitz (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
DNFJacob Miller (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
DNFIan Moore (Stage 17 Racing/Stage 17-Cylance)
DNFAndrew Neuser (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
DNFJohn Noonan (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)
DNFDavid Novak (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
DNFMatthew Russell (Scenic City Velo/Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team)
DNFCameron Timmer (Team Priority Health)
DNFColby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling/Hagens Berman Cycling)
DNFCory Williams (Southern California Velo/SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
DNFHenry Willis
DNFMatthew Zimmer (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)

Latest on Cyclingnews