Putt leads Bontrager 1-2 at U23 national championship road race
Brown, Magner round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanner Putt (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|3:14:10
|2
|Nathan Brown (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|3
|Tyler Magner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:00:29
|4
|Sam Bassetti (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|5
|Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:00:32
|6
|Connor OLeary (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|0:01:13
|7
|Connor McCutcheon (VRC/Get Crackin')
|0:01:21
|8
|Taylor (T.J.) Eisenhart (Velosport Racing)
|0:01:22
|9
|Christopher Putt (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano/Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|10
|Johnathan Freter (Panther/Bakehouse)
|0:01:23
|11
|Daniel Eaton (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|12
|Zack Noonan (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|0:01:26
|13
|Samuel (Hunter) Grove (Southern California Velo/SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|0:01:28
|14
|Yannick Eckmann (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|15
|Griffin Easter (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:01:30
|16
|Stephen Leece (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:01:35
|17
|Kyle Murphy (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:01:53
|18
|Ryan Miller (Hagens Berman Cycling/Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:54
|19
|Matt Lyons (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)
|0:02:04
|20
|Kevin Gottlieb (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:02:06
|21
|Kit Recca (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)
|0:02:07
|22
|Nicholas Newcomb (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:02:08
|23
|Marcus Smith (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:02:09
|24
|William Rekemeyer (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF/ISCorp Cycling Team)
|0:02:11
|25
|Michael Stone (Century Road Club Assoc/Lupus Racing Team)
|26
|Logan Phippen (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano/Canyon Bicycles-Shimano-Specialized)
|0:02:12
|27
|Justin Mauch (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|28
|Matt Moosa (Appalachian State University)
|0:02:16
|29
|Bryan Duke (Bear Development Team)
|0:02:18
|30
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling Club/Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|0:02:22
|31
|Andrew Hemesath (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)
|32
|Christofer Keeling (Monticello Velo Club/Miller School of Albemarle p/b CBC)
|0:02:24
|33
|Steven Perezluha (AG Bicycles / Guttenplan Coaching)
|0:02:25
|34
|Michael Dziedzic (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)
|0:02:34
|35
|Michael Pincus (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
|0:02:36
|36
|Jackson Long (GS Ciao/Horizon Organic / Panache Elite Cycling)
|0:02:37
|37
|Tyler Coplea
|0:02:41
|38
|Erik Volotzky (VRC/Get Crackin')
|0:02:42
|39
|Michael Sheehan (Elbowz Racing p/b Boneshaker Project)
|40
|Austin Vinton (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
|0:02:49
|41
|John Tomlinson (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|0:02:53
|42
|Chad Capobianco (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Earthfare/i9 pb Cyclesport Concepts/ABRC)
|0:02:58
|43
|Parker Kyzer (Cleveland Clinic Sports Health - RGF pb Felt Bicycles/Cleveland Clinic Sports He)
|0:03:13
|44
|Zeb King (Appalachian State University/)
|0:03:21
|45
|Caleb Welborn (Asheville Bicycle Racing Club/Earthfare/i9 pb Cyclesport Concepts/ABRC)
|0:03:27
|46
|Shane Haga (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
|0:03:32
|47
|Ben Bertiger (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:03:36
|48
|Kevin Fish (Super Squadra/Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
|0:03:38
|49
|Joshua Johnson (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:03:59
|50
|Eric Steele (Sonic Boom Racing)
|0:05:10
|51
|Robin Eckmann (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:05:34
|52
|Taylor Clements (VRC/Get Crackin')
|53
|Gregory Daniel (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|54
|Jeffrey Perrin (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|55
|Alexandre Darville (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|56
|Ryan Eastman (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|57
|Edison Turner (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:05:35
|58
|Thomas Jondall (White Mountain Road Club/Landis/Trek)
|59
|Colin Joyce (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:07:02
|60
|Nathaniel Wilson (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|61
|Bill Mulligan (Great Dane Velo Club (GDVC)/Great Dane Velo Club)
|0:07:06
|62
|Lucas Elms (Pedal p/b Cannondale Development Team)
|0:08:50
|63
|Sebastian Morfin (Interactive Metronome Development)
|0:09:05
|64
|Alexander Meyer (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF/ISCorp p/b Intellgentsia Coffee)
|0:09:07
|65
|Graham Dewart (ICC BISSELL-ABG-GIANT/BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:09:10
|66
|Cameron Rex (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:09:24
|67
|Jacob White (Tulsa Wheelmen/Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
|0:09:38
|68
|William Zellmer (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|0:10:13
|69
|Cody Kaiser (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:11:03
|70
|Tobin Ortenblad (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|71
|Caleb Fuchs (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
|0:11:54
|72
|Torey Philipp (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|0:12:06
|73
|Ryan O'Boyle (xXx Racing)
|0:12:07
|74
|Samuel Wright (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
|0:13:46
|75
|Hank Booth (Carolina Break)
|0:14:24
|76
|Colt Peterson (Team Rio Grande)
|0:15:10
|77
|Collin Berry (VRC/Get Crackin')
|78
|Morgan Ryan (VRC/Get Crackin')
|0:15:11
|79
|Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelmen)
|0:15:12
|80
|Daniel Rudalev (Iron Data Racing)
|0:16:19
|81
|Neal Shepherd (Century Road Club Assoc/Lupus Racing Team)
|0:16:34
|82
|Brian Ellison (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|0:17:17
|83
|Nicolas Jimenez (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)
|0:18:09
|84
|James LaBerge (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:19:45
|85
|Jonathan Barnes (DNA Racing)
|0:20:21
|86
|Daniel Williams (Metro East Cycling/Korte Hammer Down Racing)
|0:26:26
|87
|Kyle Anderson (Dallas Racing/PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
|0:27:08
|88
|Dustin Cottle (Team Novo Nordisk/Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|89
|John Pratt (Proforma Yesterday's Cycling Team)
|0:28:05
|90
|Dylan DeGan
|0:28:50
|91
|Travis Lyons (Team Mike's Bikes p/b Incase)
|0:28:51
|92
|Thomas Wrona (Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)
|0:30:21
|93
|Matthew Bruner (North Carolina State University at Raleigh)
|94
|Maxwell Robb (The 706 Project/Team United Healthcare Georgia/The 706 P)
|0:31:25
|95
|Luke Haley (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc)
|0:31:41
|96
|Andrew Sjogren (Stage 17 Racing)
|0:45:55
|97
|John (Jack) Funk (GP Velotek)
|98
|Peter Olejniczak (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|0:56:18
|DNS
|G Lawson Craddock (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Benjamin Dilley (Team Novo Nordisk/Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|DNS
|Dean Haas (Pedal p/b Cannondale Development Team)
|DNS
|Gavin Mannion (Bontrager Cycling Team)
|DNS
|Paul Warner (Bobs Bicycles Cycling Club)
|DNS
|Tyler Williams (BMC Development Team)
|DNF
|Maxwell Ackermann (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF/ISCorp Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Colton Barrett (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|DNF
|Alfred Baurley (Interactive Metronome Development)
|DNF
|Nathaniel Beams (Think Finance p/b Trek Bike Stores)
|DNF
|David Benkoski (TEAM CLIF BAR Cycling)
|DNF
|Zach Bergh (Astellas Cycling Club/Astellas Oncology Cycling Team)
|DNF
|James Bird (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF/ISCorp Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF)
|DNF
|Christopher Calder
|DNF
|Charles (Mac) Cassin (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNF
|Jos Chalmers (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNF
|Oliver Flautt
|DNF
|Eamon Franck (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|DNF
|Brandon Freyer (Appalachian State University/)
|DNF
|Daniel Gonzalez (The University of Texas at Dallas/UT Dallas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|David Goodman (The 706 Project)
|DNF
|Jesse Goodrich (California Giant Cycling/California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized)
|DNF
|Andrew Hammond (Herring Gas Cycling/Herring Gas Cycling Team)
|DNF
|John Harris (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlescoaching.com)
|DNF
|Jacob Hill (Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin)
|DNF
|Andrew Hodges (Round Here Racing)
|DNF
|Zachary Hoover (Hub Endurance Chattanooga)
|DNF
|Josh Johnson (Gateway Harley-Davidson)
|DNF
|Eric Kirk (North Georgia Cycling Association Inc.)
|DNF
|Dylan Knutson (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|DNF
|Nathan Labecki (ISCorp Cycling/NCSF/ISCorp Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Zack Lavergne (Dallas Racing/PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS)
|DNF
|Adam Leibovitz (Kentucky Flyers Cycling Inc/Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team P/B Motorex)
|DNF
|Jacob Miller (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|DNF
|Ian Moore (Stage 17 Racing/Stage 17-Cylance)
|DNF
|Andrew Neuser (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
|DNF
|John Noonan (Primal Wear - McDonald-Audi)
|DNF
|David Novak (Lateral Stress Velo Inc./Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|DNF
|Matthew Russell (Scenic City Velo/Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Cameron Timmer (Team Priority Health)
|DNF
|Colby Wait-Molyneux (Hagens Berman Cycling/Hagens Berman Cycling)
|DNF
|Cory Williams (Southern California Velo/SC Velo MRI Endurance Elite U23)
|DNF
|Henry Willis
|DNF
|Matthew Zimmer (St Paul Bicycle Racing Club/Mitsubishi Laser/Grand Performance)
