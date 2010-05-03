Keough caps off super Speed Week
Buchanan rushes to the women's win
Jake Keough capped off a great week for himself and Unitedhealthcare with a win in the Global BMW Sandy Springs Criterium in challenging conditions, handing the team its fourth victory in seven races over the nine days of USA Crits Speed Week.
The American sprinter outgunned a pair of Australians, with teammate Karl Menzies finishing second and Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) rounding out the podium.
"It was kind of a crazy circuit," said Keough. "It's really twisty with one good hill. There were a lot of attacks today. All our guys were up there the whole day."
With wind adding another dimension to the conditions, succcessful breaks were rare until Andrew Pinfold and Adrian Hegyvary - who was also a key aggressor in yesterday's Dilworth Criterium - formed part of a dangerous six-rider break, which forced OUCH-Bahati to chase hard, according to Keough.
And just as the catch seemed complete, Hegyvary hit the field again, attacking hard and keeping the sprinters' teams on their toes. UnitedHealthcare was the best-prepared of those squads, keeping Jonny Clarke, Menzies, Andrew Pinfold and Keough together to lead out the fast finish.
The man of the moment, Keough, was the beneficiary of that organisation, with Menzies taking him through the final corner and holding off Aaron Kemps to take second for his efforts.
|1
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|1:02:03
|2
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|3
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|4
|Rahsaan Bahati (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|5
|Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)
|6
|Luca Damiani (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|0:00:02
|7
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|0:00:03
|8
|Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|9
|Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|10
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Racing)
|11
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|12
|Hilton Clarke (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:04
|13
|Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|14
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Racing)
|15
|A.J. Meyer
|16
|Luis Zayas
|17
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|18
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|0:00:06
|19
|Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)
|20
|Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|21
|Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger)
|22
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|0:00:07
|23
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Enery Pro Cycling)
|0:00:08
|24
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|25
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|0:00:10
|26
|Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1)
|0:00:11
|27
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
|0:00:15
|28
|Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|0:00:20
|29
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|0:00:21
|30
|Gustavo Rullo
|31
|Robert Giannini (Locos Grill & Pub)
|32
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|33
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
|0:00:22
|34
|Ryan Simpson (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|35
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|0:00:25
|36
|Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|0:00:26
|37
|Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|0:00:27
|38
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|0:00:30
|39
|Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|40
|Artur Sagat (Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes)
|41
|Hunter Garrison (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
|0:00:39
|42
|Neal Arnett (Bike America)
|0:00:42
|43
|Phillip Mann (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:00:48
|44
|Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisors)
|0:00:53
|45
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|0:01:00
|46
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|47
|Calixto Bello (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|0:01:09
|48
|Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|0:01:14
|49
|Joe Collins (Locos Grill & Pub)
|0:01:17
|50
|Demis Aleman
|0:01:30
|51
|Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:01:31
|52
|Cleve Blackwell (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|0:04:31
|1
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|0:54:58
|2
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|0:00:31
|3
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|4
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|0:00:32
|5
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|6
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|7
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|8
|Sarah Caravella (BMW Bianchi)
|9
|Liza Rachetto (Treads.com/DFT)
|10
|Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing)
|11
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT)
|0:00:33
|12
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten Racing)
|13
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion)
|14
|Christine Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing)
|15
|Jennifer Wilson (Vanderkitten Racing)
|0:00:34
|16
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (Pedal Right Cycling Team)
|17
|Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
|18
|Linsey Bradshaw-Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT)
|19
|Lenore Pipes (fRUIT66)
|0:00:35
|20
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
|21
|Frances Schofield (Zmotion)
|0:00:36
|22
|Kitty Wickes (NGCA-ATLroof.com)
|0:00:37
|23
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing)
|0:00:43
|24
|Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|0:01:01
|25
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|0:01:06
|26
|Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT)
|0:01:41
|27
|Colleen Paine (Pedal Right Cycling Team)
|0:04:47
|28
|Kate Ross (BMW Bianchi)
|0:08:53
|29
|Jennifer Schuble
|0:12:46
|1
|Hilton Clarke (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|1640
|pts
|2
|Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|1568
|3
|Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|1562
|4
|Luca Damiani (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|1490
|5
|Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1)
|1365
|6
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|1330
|7
|Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|1307
|8
|Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
|1225
|9
|Lisban Quintero (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|1203
|10
|Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development)
|1171
|11
|Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|1074
|12
|David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|1063
|13
|Rahsaan Bahati (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|1027
|14
|Emile Abraham (Aerocat Racing)
|913
|15
|Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)
|912
|16
|Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Racing)
|873
|17
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|850
|18
|Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|841
|19
|Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia)
|838
|20
|Yosvany Falcon (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|826
|21
|Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|821
|22
|Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|801
|23
|Andrew Crater (Aerocat Racing)
|797
|24
|A.J. Meyer
|766
|25
|Frank Travieso (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|748
|26
|Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger)
|736
|27
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|732
|28
|Chris Schmidt (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|731
|29
|Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|716
|30
|Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|703
|31
|Luis Zayas
|698
|32
|Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|694
|33
|Phillip Mann (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|692
|34
|Austin Carroll (Adageo Enery Pro Cycling)
|680
|35
|Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|668
|36
|Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling pb SC Velo)
|664
|37
|Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|643
|38
|Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|616
|39
|Ronald Strange (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|602
|40
|Philip (alder) Martz (Team Globalbike)
|596
|41
|Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|589
|42
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|568
|43
|Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia)
|564
|44
|Carlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|552
|45
|Robert Giannini (Locos Grill & Pub)
|548
|46
|Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia)
|543
|47
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
|532
|48
|Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|532
|49
|Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisors)
|527
|50
|Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|525
|51
|Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|516
|52
|Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|501
|53
|Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis)
|500
|54
|Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
|498
|55
|Patrick Allison (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|491
|56
|Diego Garavito (Aerocat Racing)
|488
|57
|Andrew Baker (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|478
|58
|Bobby Lea (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|477
|59
|Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
|471
|60
|Rich Harper (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|468
|61
|Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|467
|62
|Ryan Simpson (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|458
|63
|Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care Elite Cycling)
|457
|64
|Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|450
|65
|Gustavo Rullo
|450
|66
|Boyd Johnson (Team Globalbike)
|447
|67
|Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's)
|445
|68
|Joseph Rosskopf (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|444
|69
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|435
|70
|Todd "the Hurricane" Hancock (IS Corp Cycling Team)
|430
|71
|Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|429
|72
|Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia)
|595
|73
|David Forkner (Team Globalbike)
|418
|74
|Hunter Garrison (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
|417
|75
|Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|416
|76
|Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|413
|77
|Calixto Bello (ZMOTION Racing Team)
|412
|78
|Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|411
|79
|Matthew Spohn (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|406
|80
|Lewis Almonte (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|394
|81
|Eric Murphy (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|393
|82
|Benjamin Smith (Locos Grill & Pub)
|392
|83
|Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|392
|84
|Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)
|390
|85
|John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|390
|86
|Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|384
|87
|Winston David (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|380
|88
|Casey Magner (Locos Grill & Pub)
|378
|89
|Michael Midlarsky
|373
|90
|Geoff Godsey (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|370
|91
|Michael Stoop (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|370
|92
|Joe Whitman (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|370
|93
|Benjamin Miller (Team Globalbike)
|369
|94
|Chad Burdzilauskas (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|368
|95
|Curtis Long (Lindner Capital Advisors)
|366
|96
|Zach Nave (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
|361
|97
|Graham Foster (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
|360
|98
|Bryan Vaughan (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|360
|99
|Mark Babcock (Depaula Racing)
|360
|100
|Lanell Rockmore (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|360
|101
|Emilio Asconeguy (Aerocat Racing)
|360
|102
|Jeffrey Buckles (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|353
|103
|Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|350
|104
|Austin Robison (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|350
|105
|Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com)
|350
|106
|Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|350
|107
|Mark Hardman (Walt Racing)
|350
|108
|Colin Jaskiewicz (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA)
|350
|109
|Isaiah Wallake (Barley's Taproom Greenville)
|350
|110
|Henry Willis (Aerocat Racing)
|350
|111
|Joshua Alexander (CRCA/FOUNDATION)
|350
|112
|Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1 Development)
|333
|113
|Ken Vida (1 Pro Cycling)
|332
|114
|Scottie Weiss (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|325
|115
|Hector Pastorino (Argentina)
|320
|116
|Nat Bricker (Chain Reaction)
|313
|117
|Demis Aleman
|310
|118
|David Kemp (Fly V Australia)
|275
|119
|Joe Collins (Locos Grill & Pub)
|273
|120
|Ivan Dominguez (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|264
|121
|Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|260
|122
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|259
|123
|Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co)
|236
|124
|J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|226
|125
|Oneil Samuels (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|224
|126
|Gonzalo Escobar (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|220
|127
|Josh Whitmore (Team Globalbike)
|210
|128
|Matthew Howe (HTR Inside Out Sports)
|205
|129
|Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team)
|203
|130
|Matthew Miller (MoonToast/Tri-Star)
|200
|131
|Alexander Gil (VeloBrew Racing)
|200
|132
|Artur Sagat (Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes)
|200
|133
|Jonny Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|200
|134
|Hank Beaver (BMW-Litespeed)
|199
|135
|Neal Arnett (Bike America)
|194
|136
|Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1)
|192
|137
|Ryan Dewald (Battley Harley-Davidson)
|192
|138
|Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson)
|186
|139
|Oscar Clark (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|171
|140
|Jonathan Parrish (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|169
|141
|Mike Creed (Team Type 1)
|161
|142
|Mark Warno (Syn-Fit Race Team)
|160
|143
|Noah Metzler (Team Globalbike)
|160
|144
|Cleve Blackwell (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|160
|145
|Benjamin Bryant (Southern Crescent Cycling)
|160
|146
|Paul Beyer (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|158
|147
|Spencer Beamer
|150
|148
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
|150
|149
|Simon Bennett (Team Type 1)
|150
|150
|J Skiles Keith
|150
|151
|David Lavenhagen (VeloBrew Racing)
|150
|152
|Nick Housley (MoonToast/Tri-Star)
|150
|153
|Jeff Buckles (Richmond Pro Cycling)
|125
|154
|Carl Soriano (Iron Data Racing)
|123
|155
|Daniel Harm (Doppio Cycling)
|120
|156
|Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|120
|157
|Benjamin Renkema (Team Globalbike)
|119
|158
|Spencer Gaddy (Black Sheep Cartel)
|114
|159
|Andy Scarano (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|110
|160
|Andrew Joseph
|110
|161
|Peter Stewart (Iron Data Racing)
|110
|162
|Darren Dowling (1 Pro Cycling)
|110
|163
|Corey Fisher (Aerocat Racing)
|110
|164
|Chad Madan (BMW-Litespeed)
|110
|165
|Steven Grant (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|110
|166
|Chip Hoover (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit)
|110
|167
|Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|110
|168
|Luis Sanchez (JRVS/Casey Auto)
|100
|169
|Jeffrey Jones (Iron Data Racing)
|100
|170
|Whit Clifford (Locos Grill & Pub)
|100
|171
|Andy Lougher (Iron Data Racing)
|100
|172
|James Schurman (Bike America)
|100
|173
|Colby Millen (Pacesetter Steel Service)
|100
|174
|Tommy Kolodziejski (Vision Screenprinting)
|100
|175
|Marco Aledia (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder)
|100
|176
|Mike Burns (Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes)
|100
|177
|Ryan Sullivan (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|100
|178
|Ryan Mele
|100
|179
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Presented)
|94
|180
|Edward Adamy (Subaru Fisher)
|66
|181
|Jonathan Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|61
|182
|Luis Sanchez-Mendez (Asheville bicycle racing club)
|60
|183
|Andrew Erskine (ACE p/b Highland)
|60
|184
|James Sherman (Bike America)
|60
|185
|Tony Scott (Peachtree Bikes)
|60
|186
|Jonathan Atkins (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|60
|187
|Martijyn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
|60
|188
|Michael Niemi
|60
|189
|David Oliver
|60
|190
|Pat Mccallion (Vision Screenprinting)
|60
|191
|Jacob Arnold (Carolina Flyers)
|50
|192
|Patrick Raines (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes)
|50
|193
|Josh Tucker (Clemmons Bicycle Racing)
|50
|194
|James Cunningham (Team Globalbike)
|50
|195
|Mack Chew (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport)
|50
|196
|Patrick Vrana (Iron Data Racing)
|50
|197
|James Wueste (Iron Data Racing)
|50
|198
|Darren Comer (LITESPEED-BMW)
|50
|199
|D Tyler Grahovec (LITESPEED-BMW)
|50
|200
|Matt Mccarthy (LITESPEED-BMW)
|50
|201
|Wes Parrish (LITESPEED-BMW)
|50
|202
|Jason Guzak (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|50
|203
|Andrew Reardon (NashvilleCyclist.com)
|50
|204
|Eric May (North Georgia Cycling Associat)
|50
|205
|Jordan Cook (Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes)
|50
|206
|Mike Buechel (Outspokin)
|50
|207
|Eric Anderson (Reality Bikes Racing)
|50
|208
|Todd Muller (Reality Bikes Racing)
|50
|209
|Timm Peddie (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Elite)
|50
|210
|Samules Oneil (Team Ion-United Healthcare)
|50
|211
|Igor Rudalev
|50
|212
|Alex Gil (VeloBrew Racing)
|50
|213
|Jake Andrews (Walthall Oil)
|50
|214
|John Stowe (Walthall Oil)
|50
|215
|Jordan Heimer
|50
|216
|Brendan Sullivan
|50
|217
|Brian Hill
|50
|218
|Brady Rogers
|50
|219
|Travis Hagner
|50
|220
|Dustin Mealor
|50
|221
|Chris Chotas
|50
|222
|Alex Newton
|50
|1
|UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis
|5314
|pts
|2
|Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes
|4641
|3
|Team Type 1
|4061
|4
|KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder
|3808
|5
|OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling
|4323
|6
|Aerocat Racing
|3078
|7
|CRCA/FOUNDATION
|2966
|8
|Fly V Australia
|2626
|9
|ZMOTION Racing Team
|1778
|10
|Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's
|2596
|11
|Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit
|2263
|12
|Team Ion-United Healthcare
|1880
|13
|Locos Grill & Pub
|2243
|14
|Team Type 1 Development
|1654
|15
|Barley's Taproom Greenville
|1488
|16
|Iron Data Racing
|433
|17
|Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|1171
|18
|AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C
|1911
|19
|Richmond Pro Cycling
|1504
|20
|Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita
|1392
|21
|Droessiger
|736
|22
|Adageo Enery Pro Cycling
|630
|23
|Bike America
|354
|24
|Lindner Capital Advisors
|893
|25
|Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co
|236
|26
|1 Pro Cycling
|442
|27
|Argentina
|320
|28
|BMW-Litespeed
|309
|29
|Chain Reaction
|263
|30
|Depaula Racing
|360
|31
|IS Corp Cycling Team
|430
|32
|Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV
|477
|33
|Krystal/Warp9bikes.com
|350
|34
|MoonToast/Tri-Star
|350
|35
|MVP Health Care Elite Cycling
|457
|36
|Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes
|350
|37
|Pacesetter Steel Service
|100
|38
|Southern Crescent Cycling
|160
|39
|Syn-Fit Race Team
|160
|40
|Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team
|759
|41
|VeloBrew Racing
|400
|42
|Walt Racing
|350
|43
|Williams Cycling pb SC Velo
|664
|44
|Team Globalbike
|1829
|45
|MetLife p/b groSolar
|720
|46
|Battley Harley-Davidson
|378
|47
|HTR Inside Out Sports
|205
|48
|LITESPEED-BMW
|200
|49
|Vision Screenprinting
|160
|50
|JRVS/Casey Auto
|150
|51
|Doppio Cycling
|120
|52
|Black Sheep Cartel
|114
|53
|NashvilleCyclist.com
|100
|54
|Reality Bikes Racing
|100
|55
|Walthall Oil
|100
|56
|Trek Livestrong/U23 Presented
|94
|1
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|1749
|pts
|2
|Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|1585
|3
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom)
|1557
|4
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO)
|1525
|5
|Liza Rachetto (Threads.com/DFT)
|1467
|6
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Threads.com/DFT)
|1413
|7
|Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1)
|1371
|8
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion)
|1321
|9
|Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft)
|1270
|10
|Sarah Caravella (BMW-Bianchi)
|1260
|11
|Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|1247
|12
|Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters)
|1189
|13
|Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
|1152
|14
|Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1)
|1054
|15
|Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing)
|1009
|16
|Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten Racing)
|986
|17
|Jenny Trew (BMW-Bianchi)
|985
|18
|Frances Schofield (Zmotion)
|978
|19
|Linsey Bradshaw-Sandoval (Threads.com/DFT)
|924
|20
|Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|860
|21
|Chris Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing)
|839
|22
|Valeria Galeano
|837
|23
|Kate Ross (BMW-Bianchi)
|788
|24
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing)
|768
|25
|Marianne Holt (Subaru/Gary Fisher Cycling Team)
|713
|26
|Amanda Watson (Fruit66/Artemis)
|684
|27
|Erin Silliman (Fruit66/Artemis)
|639
|28
|Kat Carr (Threads.com/DFT)
|620
|29
|Rachel Byus (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team)
|615
|30
|Katherine Bates (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling)
|586
|31
|Jenette Williams (BMW-Bianchi)
|536
|32
|Cinthia Lehner (Raleigh Allstars)
|526
|33
|Jennifer Wilson (Vanderkitten Racing)
|482
|34
|Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis)
|465
|35
|Nancy Jones (Subaru/Gary Fisher Cycling Team)
|464
|36
|Christy Blakely (BMW-Bianchi)
|455
|37
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|445
|38
|Keely Brooks (Subaru/Gary Fisher Cycling Team)
|433
|39
|Erika Graves (Herbalife LaGrange)
|430
|40
|Evie Boswell-Vilt (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|424
|41
|Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12)
|418
|42
|Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda)
|417
|43
|Janel Bedard (MVP Health Care Elite Cycling)
|412
|44
|Rebecca Larson (Fulton Flyers)
|374
|45
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (Pedal Right Cycling Team)
|359
|46
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1)
|350
|47
|Kitty Wickes (NGCA-ATLroof.com)
|325
|48
|Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|313
|49
|Deb Sweeney Whitmore (BMW-Bianchi)
|309
|50
|Gina Voci (Performance Bicycle Racing)
|305
|51
|Jennifer Schuble
|275
|52
|Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi)
|266
|53
|Jennifer Mcrae (Team Type 1)
|246
|54
|Colleen Paine (Pedal Right Cycling Team)
|231
|55
|Christina Smith (Veloforma)
|226
|56
|Catherine James (Greenville Women's Cycling)
|207
|57
|Laura Cook (Vanderkitten Racing)
|207
|58
|Jen McRae
|172
|1
|Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling
|4439
|pts
|2
|Threads.com/DFT
|4421
|3
|BMW-Bianchi
|3509
|4
|Vanderkitten Racing
|3452
|5
|Team Type 1
|3362
|6
|Team Vera Bradley Foundation
|2737
|7
|Zmotion
|2299
|8
|Subaru/Gary Fisher Cycling Team
|1838
|9
|Fruit66/Artemis
|1788
|10
|Mellow Mushroom
|1557
|11
|Team TIBCO
|1525
|12
|Cycle Loft
|1270
|13
|Kutztown Cutters
|1189
|14
|Performance Bicycle Racing
|1142
|15
|Team Kenda
|861
|16
|Mesa Cycles Racing
|839
|17
|Pedal Right Cycling Team
|737
|18
|Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team
|615
|19
|Herbalife LaGrange
|430
|20
|NGCA-ATLroof.com
|429
|21
|Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12
|418
|22
|MVP Health Care Elite Cycling
|412
|23
|Raleigh Allstars
|392
|24
|Fulton Flyers
|374
|25
|Veloforma
|226
|26
|Greenville Women's Cycling
|207
|27
|Frazier Cycling
|191
|28
|Krystal Cycling Team
|95
|29
|Giordana Clif Bar
|50
|30
|GWC
|50
|31
|VA Asset Group/Twr
|50
|32
|Ghisallo
|50
|33
|MICHELOB ULTRA CYCLING
|50
