Jake Keough capped off a great week for himself and Unitedhealthcare with a win in the Global BMW Sandy Springs Criterium in challenging conditions, handing the team its fourth victory in seven races over the nine days of USA Crits Speed Week.

The American sprinter outgunned a pair of Australians, with teammate Karl Menzies finishing second and Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) rounding out the podium.

"It was kind of a crazy circuit," said Keough. "It's really twisty with one good hill. There were a lot of attacks today. All our guys were up there the whole day."

With wind adding another dimension to the conditions, succcessful breaks were rare until Andrew Pinfold and Adrian Hegyvary - who was also a key aggressor in yesterday's Dilworth Criterium - formed part of a dangerous six-rider break, which forced OUCH-Bahati to chase hard, according to Keough.

And just as the catch seemed complete, Hegyvary hit the field again, attacking hard and keeping the sprinters' teams on their toes. UnitedHealthcare was the best-prepared of those squads, keeping Jonny Clarke, Menzies, Andrew Pinfold and Keough together to lead out the fast finish.

The man of the moment, Keough, was the beneficiary of that organisation, with Menzies taking him through the final corner and holding off Aaron Kemps to take second for his efforts.

Elite Men 1 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 1:02:03 2 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 3 Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) 4 Rahsaan Bahati (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:01 5 Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) 6 Luca Damiani (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 0:00:02 7 Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 0:00:03 8 Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team) 9 Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 10 Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Racing) 11 Lisban Quintero (CRCA/FOUNDATION) 12 Hilton Clarke (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:04 13 Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 14 Andrew Crater (Aerocat Racing) 15 A.J. Meyer 16 Luis Zayas 17 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 18 David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 0:00:06 19 Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development) 20 Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 21 Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger) 22 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 0:00:07 23 Austin Carroll (Adageo Enery Pro Cycling) 0:00:08 24 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 25 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 0:00:10 26 Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1) 0:00:11 27 Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1) 0:00:15 28 Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 0:00:20 29 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/FOUNDATION) 0:00:21 30 Gustavo Rullo 31 Robert Giannini (Locos Grill & Pub) 32 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/FOUNDATION) 33 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 0:00:22 34 Ryan Simpson (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 35 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 0:00:25 36 Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 0:00:26 37 Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 0:00:27 38 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 0:00:30 39 Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 40 Artur Sagat (Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes) 41 Hunter Garrison (Barley's Taproom Greenville) 0:00:39 42 Neal Arnett (Bike America) 0:00:42 43 Phillip Mann (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 0:00:48 44 Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisors) 0:00:53 45 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 0:01:00 46 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 47 Calixto Bello (ZMOTION Racing Team) 0:01:09 48 Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 0:01:14 49 Joe Collins (Locos Grill & Pub) 0:01:17 50 Demis Aleman 0:01:30 51 Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:01:31 52 Cleve Blackwell (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 0:04:31

Elite Women 1 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling) 0:54:58 2 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 0:00:31 3 Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 4 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling) 0:00:32 5 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 6 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 7 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 8 Sarah Caravella (BMW Bianchi) 9 Liza Rachetto (Treads.com/DFT) 10 Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing) 11 Tiffany Pezzulo (Treads.com/DFT) 0:00:33 12 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten Racing) 13 Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion) 14 Christine Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing) 15 Jennifer Wilson (Vanderkitten Racing) 0:00:34 16 Cheryl Fuller Muller (Pedal Right Cycling Team) 17 Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters) 18 Linsey Bradshaw-Sandoval (Treads.com/DFT) 19 Lenore Pipes (fRUIT66) 0:00:35 20 Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft) 21 Frances Schofield (Zmotion) 0:00:36 22 Kitty Wickes (NGCA-ATLroof.com) 0:00:37 23 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing) 0:00:43 24 Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling) 0:01:01 25 Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1) 0:01:06 26 Kat Carr (Treads.com/DFT) 0:01:41 27 Colleen Paine (Pedal Right Cycling Team) 0:04:47 28 Kate Ross (BMW Bianchi) 0:08:53 29 Jennifer Schuble 0:12:46

Speed Week Final Standings - Elite Men 1 Hilton Clarke (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 1640 pts 2 Jacob Keough (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 1568 3 Karl Menzies (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 1562 4 Luca Damiani (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 1490 5 Alexey Schmidt (Team Type 1) 1365 6 Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 1330 7 Andrew Pinfold (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 1307 8 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 1225 9 Lisban Quintero (CRCA/FOUNDATION) 1203 10 Tim Henry (Team Type 1 Development) 1171 11 Isaac Howe (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 1074 12 David Guttenplan (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 1063 13 Rahsaan Bahati (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 1027 14 Emile Abraham (Aerocat Racing) 913 15 Ty Magner (Locos Grill & Pub) 912 16 Juan Pablo Dotti (Aerocat Racing) 873 17 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 850 18 Juan Gaspari (ZMOTION Racing Team) 841 19 Aaron Kemps (Fly V Australia) 838 20 Yosvany Falcon (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 826 21 Sean Sullivan (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 821 22 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/FOUNDATION) 801 23 Andrew Crater (Aerocat Racing) 797 24 A.J. Meyer 766 25 Frank Travieso (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 748 26 Sebastian Flaskamp (Droessiger) 736 27 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 732 28 Chris Schmidt (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 731 29 Matthew Crane (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 716 30 Eric Schildge (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 703 31 Luis Zayas 698 32 Jared Nieters (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 694 33 Phillip Mann (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 692 34 Austin Carroll (Adageo Enery Pro Cycling) 680 35 Robert Bush (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 668 36 Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling pb SC Velo) 664 37 Chad Hartley (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 643 38 Evan Fader (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 616 39 Ronald Strange (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 602 40 Philip (alder) Martz (Team Globalbike) 596 41 Adrian Hegyvary (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 589 42 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/FOUNDATION) 568 43 Alessandro Bazzana (Fly V Australia) 564 44 Carlos Vargas (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 552 45 Robert Giannini (Locos Grill & Pub) 548 46 Hayden Brooks (Fly V Australia) 543 47 Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1) 532 48 Daniel Zmolik (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA) 532 49 Karel Sumbal (Lindner Capital Advisors) 527 50 Victor Herrera (ZMOTION Racing Team) 525 51 Rob White (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 516 52 Jonathan Clarke (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 501 53 Eric Barlevav (UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis) 500 54 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 498 55 Patrick Allison (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 491 56 Diego Garavito (Aerocat Racing) 488 57 Andrew Baker (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 478 58 Bobby Lea (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 477 59 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 471 60 Rich Harper (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 468 61 Logan Hutchings (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 467 62 Ryan Simpson (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 458 63 Ryan Nye (MVP Health Care Elite Cycling) 457 64 Stefan Rothe (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 450 65 Gustavo Rullo 450 66 Boyd Johnson (Team Globalbike) 447 67 Heath Blackgrove (Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's) 445 68 Joseph Rosskopf (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 444 69 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 435 70 Todd "the Hurricane" Hancock (IS Corp Cycling Team) 430 71 Tyler Jewell (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 429 72 Ben Kersten (Fly V Australia) 595 73 David Forkner (Team Globalbike) 418 74 Hunter Garrison (Barley's Taproom Greenville) 417 75 Clayton Barrows (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA) 416 76 Michael Margarite (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA) 413 77 Calixto Bello (ZMOTION Racing Team) 412 78 Mark Hekman (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 411 79 Matthew Spohn (Richmond Pro Cycling) 406 80 Lewis Almonte (CRCA/FOUNDATION) 394 81 Eric Murphy (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 393 82 Benjamin Smith (Locos Grill & Pub) 392 83 Andrew Gonzales (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 392 84 Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1) 390 85 John Loehner (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA) 390 86 Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar) 384 87 Winston David (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 380 88 Casey Magner (Locos Grill & Pub) 378 89 Michael Midlarsky 373 90 Geoff Godsey (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 370 91 Michael Stoop (Richmond Pro Cycling) 370 92 Joe Whitman (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA) 370 93 Benjamin Miller (Team Globalbike) 369 94 Chad Burdzilauskas (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 368 95 Curtis Long (Lindner Capital Advisors) 366 96 Zach Nave (Barley's Taproom Greenville) 361 97 Graham Foster (Barley's Taproom Greenville) 360 98 Bryan Vaughan (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 360 99 Mark Babcock (Depaula Racing) 360 100 Lanell Rockmore (OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling) 360 101 Emilio Asconeguy (Aerocat Racing) 360 102 Jeffrey Buckles (Richmond Pro Cycling) 353 103 Will Hoffarth (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 350 104 Austin Robison (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 350 105 Robert Binkley (Krystal/Warp9bikes.com) 350 106 Craig Dodson (Richmond Pro Cycling) 350 107 Mark Hardman (Walt Racing) 350 108 Colin Jaskiewicz (AXA Equitable Cycling Team / CRCA) 350 109 Isaiah Wallake (Barley's Taproom Greenville) 350 110 Henry Willis (Aerocat Racing) 350 111 Joshua Alexander (CRCA/FOUNDATION) 350 112 Olaf Kerkhof (Team Type 1 Development) 333 113 Ken Vida (1 Pro Cycling) 332 114 Scottie Weiss (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 325 115 Hector Pastorino (Argentina) 320 116 Nat Bricker (Chain Reaction) 313 117 Demis Aleman 310 118 David Kemp (Fly V Australia) 275 119 Joe Collins (Locos Grill & Pub) 273 120 Ivan Dominguez (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 264 121 Demis Aleman (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 260 122 John Grant (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 259 123 Brian Toone (Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co) 236 124 J Gabriel Lloyd (MetLife p/b groSolar) 226 125 Oneil Samuels (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 224 126 Gonzalo Escobar (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 220 127 Josh Whitmore (Team Globalbike) 210 128 Matthew Howe (HTR Inside Out Sports) 205 129 Kevin Attkisson (Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team) 203 130 Matthew Miller (MoonToast/Tri-Star) 200 131 Alexander Gil (VeloBrew Racing) 200 132 Artur Sagat (Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes) 200 133 Jonny Sundt (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 200 134 Hank Beaver (BMW-Litespeed) 199 135 Neal Arnett (Bike America) 194 136 Aldo Ilesic (Team Type 1) 192 137 Ryan Dewald (Battley Harley-Davidson) 192 138 Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson) 186 139 Oscar Clark (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 171 140 Jonathan Parrish (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 169 141 Mike Creed (Team Type 1) 161 142 Mark Warno (Syn-Fit Race Team) 160 143 Noah Metzler (Team Globalbike) 160 144 Cleve Blackwell (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 160 145 Benjamin Bryant (Southern Crescent Cycling) 160 146 Paul Beyer (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 158 147 Spencer Beamer 150 148 Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development) 150 149 Simon Bennett (Team Type 1) 150 150 J Skiles Keith 150 151 David Lavenhagen (VeloBrew Racing) 150 152 Nick Housley (MoonToast/Tri-Star) 150 153 Jeff Buckles (Richmond Pro Cycling) 125 154 Carl Soriano (Iron Data Racing) 123 155 Daniel Harm (Doppio Cycling) 120 156 Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 120 157 Benjamin Renkema (Team Globalbike) 119 158 Spencer Gaddy (Black Sheep Cartel) 114 159 Andy Scarano (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 110 160 Andrew Joseph 110 161 Peter Stewart (Iron Data Racing) 110 162 Darren Dowling (1 Pro Cycling) 110 163 Corey Fisher (Aerocat Racing) 110 164 Chad Madan (BMW-Litespeed) 110 165 Steven Grant (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 110 166 Chip Hoover (Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit) 110 167 Alexander Bremer (MetLife p/b groSolar) 110 168 Luis Sanchez (JRVS/Casey Auto) 100 169 Jeffrey Jones (Iron Data Racing) 100 170 Whit Clifford (Locos Grill & Pub) 100 171 Andy Lougher (Iron Data Racing) 100 172 James Schurman (Bike America) 100 173 Colby Millen (Pacesetter Steel Service) 100 174 Tommy Kolodziejski (Vision Screenprinting) 100 175 Marco Aledia (KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder) 100 176 Mike Burns (Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes) 100 177 Ryan Sullivan (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 100 178 Ryan Mele 100 179 Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Presented) 94 180 Edward Adamy (Subaru Fisher) 66 181 Jonathan Hamblen (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 61 182 Luis Sanchez-Mendez (Asheville bicycle racing club) 60 183 Andrew Erskine (ACE p/b Highland) 60 184 James Sherman (Bike America) 60 185 Tony Scott (Peachtree Bikes) 60 186 Jonathan Atkins (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 60 187 Martijyn Verschoor (Team Type 1) 60 188 Michael Niemi 60 189 David Oliver 60 190 Pat Mccallion (Vision Screenprinting) 60 191 Jacob Arnold (Carolina Flyers) 50 192 Patrick Raines (Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes) 50 193 Josh Tucker (Clemmons Bicycle Racing) 50 194 James Cunningham (Team Globalbike) 50 195 Mack Chew (ALA Cycling p/b Lombardi Sport) 50 196 Patrick Vrana (Iron Data Racing) 50 197 James Wueste (Iron Data Racing) 50 198 Darren Comer (LITESPEED-BMW) 50 199 D Tyler Grahovec (LITESPEED-BMW) 50 200 Matt Mccarthy (LITESPEED-BMW) 50 201 Wes Parrish (LITESPEED-BMW) 50 202 Jason Guzak (NashvilleCyclist.com) 50 203 Andrew Reardon (NashvilleCyclist.com) 50 204 Eric May (North Georgia Cycling Associat) 50 205 Jordan Cook (Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes) 50 206 Mike Buechel (Outspokin) 50 207 Eric Anderson (Reality Bikes Racing) 50 208 Todd Muller (Reality Bikes Racing) 50 209 Timm Peddie (Rocky Mountain Bicycles Elite) 50 210 Samules Oneil (Team Ion-United Healthcare) 50 211 Igor Rudalev 50 212 Alex Gil (VeloBrew Racing) 50 213 Jake Andrews (Walthall Oil) 50 214 John Stowe (Walthall Oil) 50 215 Jordan Heimer 50 216 Brendan Sullivan 50 217 Brian Hill 50 218 Brady Rogers 50 219 Travis Hagner 50 220 Dustin Mealor 50 221 Chris Chotas 50 222 Alex Newton 50

Teams 1 UnitedHealthcare p/b Maxxis 5314 pts 2 Team Mountain Khakis f/b Jittery Joes 4641 3 Team Type 1 4061 4 KENDA Pro Cycling p/b Gear Grinder 3808 5 OUCH-Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling 4323 6 Aerocat Racing 3078 7 CRCA/FOUNDATION 2966 8 Fly V Australia 2626 9 ZMOTION Racing Team 1778 10 Team Hotel San Jose/Mellow Johnny's 2596 11 Haymarket Bicycles/HomeVisit 2263 12 Team Ion-United Healthcare 1880 13 Locos Grill & Pub 2243 14 Team Type 1 Development 1654 15 Barley's Taproom Greenville 1488 16 Iron Data Racing 433 17 Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team 1171 18 AXA Equitable Cycling Team / C 1911 19 Richmond Pro Cycling 1504 20 Jamis-Sutter Home p/b Colavita 1392 21 Droessiger 736 22 Adageo Enery Pro Cycling 630 23 Bike America 354 24 Lindner Capital Advisors 893 25 Tria Market p/b DonohooAuto.co 236 26 1 Pro Cycling 442 27 Argentina 320 28 BMW-Litespeed 309 29 Chain Reaction 263 30 Depaula Racing 360 31 IS Corp Cycling Team 430 32 Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV 477 33 Krystal/Warp9bikes.com 350 34 MoonToast/Tri-Star 350 35 MVP Health Care Elite Cycling 457 36 Nouveau Velo p/b Reality Bikes 350 37 Pacesetter Steel Service 100 38 Southern Crescent Cycling 160 39 Syn-Fit Race Team 160 40 Texas Roadhouse Cycling Team 759 41 VeloBrew Racing 400 42 Walt Racing 350 43 Williams Cycling pb SC Velo 664 44 Team Globalbike 1829 45 MetLife p/b groSolar 720 46 Battley Harley-Davidson 378 47 HTR Inside Out Sports 205 48 LITESPEED-BMW 200 49 Vision Screenprinting 160 50 JRVS/Casey Auto 150 51 Doppio Cycling 120 52 Black Sheep Cartel 114 53 NashvilleCyclist.com 100 54 Reality Bikes Racing 100 55 Walthall Oil 100 56 Trek Livestrong/U23 Presented 94

Speed Week Final Standings - Elite Women 1 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling) 1749 pts 2 Erica Allar (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 1585 3 Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom) 1557 4 Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO) 1525 5 Liza Rachetto (Threads.com/DFT) 1467 6 Tiffany Pezzulo (Threads.com/DFT) 1413 7 Kori Seehafer (Team Type 1) 1371 8 Elizabeth Morse Hill (Zmotion) 1321 9 Kacey Manderfield (Cycle Loft) 1270 10 Sarah Caravella (BMW-Bianchi) 1260 11 Rushlee Buchanan (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling) 1247 12 Kate Veronneau (Kutztown Cutters) 1189 13 Carrie Cash-Wootten (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 1152 14 Jacquelyn Crowell (Team Type 1) 1054 15 Anna Lang (Vanderkitten Racing) 1009 16 Starla Teddergreen (Vanderkitten Racing) 986 17 Jenny Trew (BMW-Bianchi) 985 18 Frances Schofield (Zmotion) 978 19 Linsey Bradshaw-Sandoval (Threads.com/DFT) 924 20 Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling) 860 21 Chris Roettger (Mesa Cycles Racing) 839 22 Valeria Galeano 837 23 Kate Ross (BMW-Bianchi) 788 24 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten Racing) 768 25 Marianne Holt (Subaru/Gary Fisher Cycling Team) 713 26 Amanda Watson (Fruit66/Artemis) 684 27 Erin Silliman (Fruit66/Artemis) 639 28 Kat Carr (Threads.com/DFT) 620 29 Rachel Byus (Metro Volkswagen Cycling Team) 615 30 Katherine Bates (Colavita/Baci Pro Cycling) 586 31 Jenette Williams (BMW-Bianchi) 536 32 Cinthia Lehner (Raleigh Allstars) 526 33 Jennifer Wilson (Vanderkitten Racing) 482 34 Lenore Pipes (Fruit66/Artemis) 465 35 Nancy Jones (Subaru/Gary Fisher Cycling Team) 464 36 Christy Blakely (BMW-Bianchi) 455 37 Morgan Patton (Team Type 1) 445 38 Keely Brooks (Subaru/Gary Fisher Cycling Team) 433 39 Erika Graves (Herbalife LaGrange) 430 40 Evie Boswell-Vilt (Performance Bicycle Racing) 424 41 Lauren Tamayo (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty 12) 418 42 Nicole Johnson (Team Kenda) 417 43 Janel Bedard (MVP Health Care Elite Cycling) 412 44 Rebecca Larson (Fulton Flyers) 374 45 Cheryl Fuller Muller (Pedal Right Cycling Team) 359 46 Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1) 350 47 Kitty Wickes (NGCA-ATLroof.com) 325 48 Kate Mahoney (Performance Bicycle Racing) 313 49 Deb Sweeney Whitmore (BMW-Bianchi) 309 50 Gina Voci (Performance Bicycle Racing) 305 51 Jennifer Schuble 275 52 Rachel Warner (BMW-Bianchi) 266 53 Jennifer Mcrae (Team Type 1) 246 54 Colleen Paine (Pedal Right Cycling Team) 231 55 Christina Smith (Veloforma) 226 56 Catherine James (Greenville Women's Cycling) 207 57 Laura Cook (Vanderkitten Racing) 207 58 Jen McRae 172