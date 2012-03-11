Zawacki laps field to win Delray Twilight
Allar sprints to victory in women's race
Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) and Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) claimed the first victories of the 2012 USA CRITS Championship Series at Saturday evening's Delray Twilight in Delray Beach, Florida.
Zawacki took his win in the 80km elite men's race after he, Oscar Clark (United Health Care of Georgia pb 706 Project) and Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios) lapped the field with just 13 laps remaining. That move, and the strong support of Zawacki’s Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop teammates for the remainder of the race, assured the young rider’s success.
Allar, who’s known for her formidable sprint, bided her time throughout the evening and waited until the last corner of the 40km women’s event to launch herself to her latest USA CRITS win. Allar outkicked Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing) and Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) at the line.
Allar, who was the overall series champion in 2011, will now take the USA CRITS leader's jersey to her adopted home town of Tucson, Arizona for the next round: the Athlete Octane Old Pueblo Grand Prix on March 17th.
Yosvany Falcon will start in the men's leader's jersey, having gained a 13-point advantage over Zawacki during the course of the Delray Twilight.
Full Results
|1
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|1:42:53
|2
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:00:02
|3
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project)
|0:00:20
|4
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:02:00
|5
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|6
|Ben Renkema (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|0:02:01
|7
|Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|8
|Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)
|9
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
|10
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|11
|Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team)
|0:02:03
|12
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
|13
|Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)
|14
|Joshua Thornton (GG Events Management)
|15
|Lucas Wardein (FloridaVelo)
|0:02:04
|16
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|17
|Oscar Henao (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|18
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|19
|Justin Lowe (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|20
|James Schurman (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|21
|Ken Vida (FloridaVelo)
|0:02:05
|22
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|23
|Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|24
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|25
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|0:02:06
|26
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|27
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|28
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|29
|Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling)
|30
|Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:02:07
|31
|Derek Bennett (Florida Velo)
|32
|Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team)
|0:02:08
|33
|Steven Perezluha (BikeRay USA)
|34
|Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|35
|Ryan Cross (Team Priority Health)
|36
|Raul Bello (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|37
|Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development)
|0:02:09
|38
|Earl Bradley (Infinity Racing)
|0:02:10
|39
|Darren Dowling (Florida Velo)
|0:02:11
|40
|Benjamin Bryant (Rosetti Devo Cycling Team)
|41
|Buddy Spafford (FloridaVelo)
|0:02:12
|42
|Maikel Matos
|43
|Neal Shepherd (Florida Velo)
|44
|Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1 Development)
|45
|David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College)
|0:02:16
|46
|Garrett White (Firefighter's UCI Elite Team)
|47
|David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project)
|48
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)
|49
|Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project)
|0:02:17
|50
|David Cueli (Team Coco's)
|51
|Allison Anjos (thebestbikeshop.com)
|0:02:20
|52
|Gunter Hermanni
|0:02:21
|53
|Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
|54
|Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:02:22
|55
|Grant Potter (zMotion Racing Team)
|56
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
|0:02:23
|57
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:02:24
|58
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|59
|Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)
|0:02:25
|60
|Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|0:02:32
|61
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:02:35
|62
|Ortelio Marin (Team Coco's)
|63
|Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|64
|Todd Hancock (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
|0:02:36
|65
|Ricardo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|66
|Tsang Yip (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|0:04:22
|67
|Michael Dalterio
|68
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project)
|1
|Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|0:59:50
|2
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing)
|3
|Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|4
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
|5
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (zMotion Racing Team)
|6
|Kristen Lasasso (Rose Bandits)
|0:00:01
|7
|Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|8
|Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)
|9
|Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|10
|Valeria Galeano (Rose Bandits)
|0:00:02
|11
|Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)
|12
|Peggy Legrand (US Military Team)
|13
|Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|14
|Marilyn Gullimane (FloridaVelo)
|0:00:03
|15
|Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen)
|16
|Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|17
|Kristy Neuenschwander (St. Pete Bike Fitness)
|0:00:05
|18
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:09
|19
|Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:00:15
|20
|Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)
|0:00:16
|21
|Lauren De Crescenzo (De Crescenzo)
|0:00:31
|22
|Kate Ross (Pepper Palace p/b SpinTech)
|0:02:05
|23
|Zoe Mullins (Colavita)
|0:02:11
|1
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)
|273
|pts
|2
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|260
|3
|Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|240
|4
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development)
|225
|5
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|222
|6
|Ben Renkema (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|215
|7
|Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|210
|8
|Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)
|205
|9
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
|203
|10
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CR?CA)
|198
|11
|Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team)
|191
|12
|Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
|187
|13
|Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)
|185
|14
|Joshua Thornton (GG Events Management)
|179
|15
|Lucas Wardein (FloridaVelo)
|175
|16
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|171
|17
|Oscar Henao (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|170
|18
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|164
|19
|Justin Lowe (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|159
|20
|Ken Vida (FloridaVelo)
|155
|21
|James Schurman (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
|155
|22
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|153
|23
|Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|144
|24
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|143
|25
|Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)
|138
|26
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|137
|27
|Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
|132
|28
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|131
|29
|Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)
|126
|30
|Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|122
|31
|Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team)
|121
|32
|Derek Bennett (Florida Velo)
|119
|33
|Steven Perezluha (BikeRay USA)
|114
|34
|Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|110
|35
|Ryan Cross (Team Priority Health)
|107
|36
|Raul Bello (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|104
|37
|Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development)
|101
|38
|Earl Bradley (Infinity Racing)
|99
|39
|Darren Dowling (Florida Velo)
|95
|40
|Benjamin Bryant (Rosetti Devo Cycling Team)
|92
|41
|Buddy Spafford (FloridaVelo)
|90
|42
|Maikel Matos
|86
|43
|Neal Shepherd (Florida Velo)
|83
|44
|Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1 Development)
|80
|45
|David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College)
|77
|46
|Garrett White (Firefighter's UCI Elite Team)
|74
|47
|David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|71
|48
|Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)
|68
|49
|Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|65
|50
|David Cueli (Team Coco's)
|64
|51
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|62
|52
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|62
|53
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|61
|54
|Tsang Yip (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|61
|55
|Ricardo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|61
|56
|Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|60
|57
|Todd Hancock (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)
|60
|58
|Grant Potter (zMotion Racing Team)
|60
|59
|Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)
|60
|60
|Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|60
|61
|Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)
|60
|62
|Allison Anjos (thebestbikeshop.com)
|60
|63
|Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
|60
|64
|Ortelio Marin (Team Coco's)
|60
|65
|Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
|60
|66
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
|60
|67
|Michael Dalterio
|60
|68
|Gunter Hermanni
|60
|69
|Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)
|53
|70
|Alexander Gil (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|50
|71
|Lance Ohlsson (Cycle Progression)
|50
|72
|Evan Wynn (Industry Nine Cycling Team p/b ABRC)
|50
|73
|David Carpenter (Rasmussen Bike Shop)
|50
|74
|Julian Cabra (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)
|50
|75
|Rainiel Sanchez (Sun Cycling)
|50
|76
|Pablo Santa Cruz (Florida Velo)
|50
|77
|Giancarlo Bianchi (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|50
|78
|Joe Baum (Garage Racing)
|50
|79
|Jean-François Racine (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
|50
|80
|Léni Trudel (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
|50
|81
|Charly Vives (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
|50
|82
|Franco Font (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|50
|83
|Gevan Samuel (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|50
|84
|Anthony Prioli (Synergy Racing Team)
|50
|85
|Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)
|50
|86
|Justin Morris (Team Type 1 Development)
|50
|1
|Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop
|697
|pts
|2
|CRCA/Foundation
|564
|3
|Florida Velo
|544
|4
|Athletix benefiting Globalbike
|529
|5
|Team Coco's
|498
|6
|Team Type 1 Development
|474
|7
|Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA
|461
|8
|United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project
|436
|9
|Rossetti Devo Cycling Team
|413
|10
|Flying Ace Cycling Club
|385
|11
|Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose
|337
|12
|EBP Racing Team
|312
|13
|Wonderful Pistachios
|273
|14
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|266
|15
|zMotion Racing Team
|210
|16
|Franco Bicycles
|205
|17
|Blue Star-Boom Development Team
|185
|18
|Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles
|179
|19
|GG Events Management
|179
|20
|Gearlink Racing Inc.
|170
|21
|Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable
|138
|22
|BikeRay USA
|114
|23
|Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic
|110
|24
|Team Priority Health
|107
|25
|Infinity Racing
|99
|26
|Lindsay Wilson College
|77
|27
|Firefighter's UCI Elite Team
|74
|28
|Morgan Stanley Specialized
|60
|29
|thebestbikeshop.com
|60
|30
|Bill Bone
|50
|31
|Cycle Progression
|50
|32
|Garage Racing
|50
|33
|Industry Nine Cycling Team p/b ABRC
|50
|34
|Rasmussen Bike Shop
|50
|35
|Sun Cycling
|50
|36
|Synergy Racing Team
|50
|1
|Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|253
|pts
|2
|Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing)
|250
|3
|Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|233
|4
|Kristen Lasasso (Rose Bandits)
|232
|5
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (zMotion Racing Team)
|230
|6
|Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
|229
|7
|Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|210
|8
|Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)
|205
|9
|Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|203
|10
|Valeria Galeano (Rose Bandits)
|195
|11
|Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)
|192
|12
|Peggy Legrand (US Military Team)
|187
|13
|Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|183
|14
|Marilyn Gullimane (FloridaVelo)
|179
|15
|Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen)
|175
|16
|Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|174
|17
|Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|169
|18
|Kristy Neuenschwander (St. Pete Bike Fitness)
|167
|19
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|164
|20
|Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)
|155
|21
|Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|152
|22
|Kate Ross (Pepper Palace p/b SpinTech)
|148
|23
|Zoe Mullins (Colavita)
|144
|24
|Tamyra Barnard (Alligator's Cycling Club)
|50
|25
|Corinne Schmid (Alligator's Cycling Club)
|50
|26
|Michelle Blake (Colavita)
|50
|27
|Savannah Sill (Florida State University)
|50
|28
|Crystal Little (Rose Bandits)
|50
|29
|Hannah Hayduk (Team Alliance Environmental / Chester County Cycling Foundation)
|50
|30
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
|50
|31
|Yesica Mendoza
|50
|1
|Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|779
|pts
|2
|Rose Bandits
|706
|3
|Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder
|549
|4
|RideClean/PatentIt.com
|463
|5
|Absolute Racing
|250
|6
|zMotion Racing Team
|230
|7
|Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa
|205
|8
|Colavita
|194
|9
|GG Events Management
|192
|10
|US Military Team
|187
|11
|FloridaVelo
|179
|12
|Modry/Evergreen
|175
|13
|St. Pete Bike Fitness
|167
|14
|Morgan Stanley Specialized
|155
|15
|Pepper Palace p/b SpinTech
|148
|16
|Alligator's Cycling Club
|100
|17
|Florida State University
|50
|18
|Team Alliance Environmental / Chester County
|50
