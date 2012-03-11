Trending

Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) and Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) claimed the first victories of the 2012 USA CRITS Championship Series at Saturday evening's Delray Twilight in Delray Beach, Florida.

Zawacki took his win in the 80km elite men's race after he, Oscar Clark (United Health Care of Georgia pb 706 Project) and Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios) lapped the field with just 13 laps remaining. That move, and the strong support of Zawacki’s Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop teammates for the remainder of the race, assured the young rider’s success.

Allar, who’s known for her formidable sprint, bided her time throughout the evening and waited until the last corner of the 40km women’s event to launch herself to her latest USA CRITS win. Allar outkicked Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing) and Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) at the line.

Allar, who was the overall series champion in 2011, will now take the USA CRITS leader's jersey to her adopted home town of Tucson, Arizona for the next round: the Athlete Octane Old Pueblo Grand Prix on March 17th.

Yosvany Falcon will start in the men's leader's jersey, having gained a 13-point advantage over Zawacki during the course of the Delray Twilight.

Full Results

Elite men - 80km
1Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)1:42:53
2Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)0:00:02
3Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project)0:00:20
4Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development)0:02:00
5Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
6Ben Renkema (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)0:02:01
7Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
8Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)
9Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
10Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
11Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team)0:02:03
12Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)
13Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)
14Joshua Thornton (GG Events Management)
15Lucas Wardein (FloridaVelo)0:02:04
16Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
17Oscar Henao (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
18Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
19Justin Lowe (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
20James Schurman (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)
21Ken Vida (FloridaVelo)0:02:05
22Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
23Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
24Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)
25Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)0:02:06
26Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
27Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)
28Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
29Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling)
30Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:07
31Derek Bennett (Florida Velo)
32Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team)0:02:08
33Steven Perezluha (BikeRay USA)
34Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
35Ryan Cross (Team Priority Health)
36Raul Bello (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
37Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development)0:02:09
38Earl Bradley (Infinity Racing)0:02:10
39Darren Dowling (Florida Velo)0:02:11
40Benjamin Bryant (Rosetti Devo Cycling Team)
41Buddy Spafford (FloridaVelo)0:02:12
42Maikel Matos
43Neal Shepherd (Florida Velo)
44Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1 Development)
45David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College)0:02:16
46Garrett White (Firefighter's UCI Elite Team)
47David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project)
48Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)
49Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project)0:02:17
50David Cueli (Team Coco's)
51Allison Anjos (thebestbikeshop.com)0:02:20
52Gunter Hermanni0:02:21
53Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
54Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:02:22
55Grant Potter (zMotion Racing Team)
56Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)0:02:23
57Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:02:24
58Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
59Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)0:02:25
60Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)0:02:32
61Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:02:35
62Ortelio Marin (Team Coco's)
63Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)
64Todd Hancock (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes)0:02:36
65Ricardo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
66Tsang Yip (Flying Ace Cycling Club)0:04:22
67Michael Dalterio
68Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project)

Elite women - 40km
1Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)0:59:50
2Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing)
3Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
4Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)
5Elizabeth Morse Hill (zMotion Racing Team)
6Kristen Lasasso (Rose Bandits)0:00:01
7Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
8Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)
9Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
10Valeria Galeano (Rose Bandits)0:00:02
11Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)
12Peggy Legrand (US Military Team)
13Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)
14Marilyn Gullimane (FloridaVelo)0:00:03
15Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen)
16Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)
17Kristy Neuenschwander (St. Pete Bike Fitness)0:00:05
18Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)0:00:09
19Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:00:15
20Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)0:00:16
21Lauren De Crescenzo (De Crescenzo)0:00:31
22Kate Ross (Pepper Palace p/b SpinTech)0:02:05
23Zoe Mullins (Colavita)0:02:11

Elite men - Individual classification after round 1
1Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios)273pts
2Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)260
3Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)240
4Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development)225
5Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)222
6Ben Renkema (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)215
7Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)210
8Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)205
9Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)203
10Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CR?CA)198
11Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team)191
12Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)187
13Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team)185
14Joshua Thornton (GG Events Management)179
15Lucas Wardein (FloridaVelo)175
16Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)171
17Oscar Henao (Flying Ace Cycling Club)170
18Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)164
19Justin Lowe (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)159
20Ken Vida (FloridaVelo)155
21James Schurman (Athletix benefiting Globalbike)155
22Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)153
23Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)144
24Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)143
25Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable)138
26Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)137
27Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation)132
28Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)131
29Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)126
30Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)122
31Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team)121
32Derek Bennett (Florida Velo)119
33Steven Perezluha (BikeRay USA)114
34Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing Inc.)110
35Ryan Cross (Team Priority Health)107
36Raul Bello (Flying Ace Cycling Club)104
37Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development)101
38Earl Bradley (Infinity Racing)99
39Darren Dowling (Florida Velo)95
40Benjamin Bryant (Rosetti Devo Cycling Team)92
41Buddy Spafford (FloridaVelo)90
42Maikel Matos86
43Neal Shepherd (Florida Velo)83
44Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1 Development)80
45David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College)77
46Garrett White (Firefighter's UCI Elite Team)74
47David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)71
48Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development)68
49Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)65
50David Cueli (Team Coco's)64
51Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)62
52Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)62
53Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)61
54Tsang Yip (Flying Ace Cycling Club)61
55Ricardo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)61
56Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)60
57Todd Hancock (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA)60
58Grant Potter (zMotion Racing Team)60
59Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)60
60Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)60
61Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project)60
62Allison Anjos (thebestbikeshop.com)60
63Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.)60
64Ortelio Marin (Team Coco's)60
65Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)60
66Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)60
67Michael Dalterio60
68Gunter Hermanni60
69Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles)53
70Alexander Gil (Flying Ace Cycling Club)50
71Lance Ohlsson (Cycle Progression)50
72Evan Wynn (Industry Nine Cycling Team p/b ABRC)50
73David Carpenter (Rasmussen Bike Shop)50
74Julian Cabra (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic)50
75Rainiel Sanchez (Sun Cycling)50
76Pablo Santa Cruz (Florida Velo)50
77Giancarlo Bianchi (Flying Ace Cycling Club)50
78Joe Baum (Garage Racing)50
79Jean-François Racine (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)50
80Léni Trudel (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)50
81Charly Vives (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose)50
82Franco Font (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)50
83Gevan Samuel (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)50
84Anthony Prioli (Synergy Racing Team)50
85Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development)50
86Justin Morris (Team Type 1 Development)50

Elite men - Team classification after round 1
1Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop697pts
2CRCA/Foundation564
3Florida Velo544
4Athletix benefiting Globalbike529
5Team Coco's498
6Team Type 1 Development474
7Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA461
8United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project436
9Rossetti Devo Cycling Team413
10Flying Ace Cycling Club385
11Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose337
12EBP Racing Team312
13Wonderful Pistachios273
14Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies266
15zMotion Racing Team210
16Franco Bicycles205
17Blue Star-Boom Development Team185
18Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles179
19GG Events Management179
20Gearlink Racing Inc.170
21Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable138
22BikeRay USA114
23Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic110
24Team Priority Health107
25Infinity Racing99
26Lindsay Wilson College77
27Firefighter's UCI Elite Team74
28Morgan Stanley Specialized60
29thebestbikeshop.com60
30Bill Bone50
31Cycle Progression50
32Garage Racing50
33Industry Nine Cycling Team p/b ABRC50
34Rasmussen Bike Shop50
35Sun Cycling50
36Synergy Racing Team50

Elite women - Individual classification after round 1
1Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com)253pts
2Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing)250
3Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)233
4Kristen Lasasso (Rose Bandits)232
5Elizabeth Morse Hill (zMotion Racing Team)230
6Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits)229
7Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com)210
8Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa)205
9Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)203
10Valeria Galeano (Rose Bandits)195
11Shannon Koch (GG Events Management)192
12Peggy Legrand (US Military Team)187
13Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)183
14Marilyn Gullimane (FloridaVelo)179
15Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen)175
16Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)174
17Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies)169
18Kristy Neuenschwander (St. Pete Bike Fitness)167
19Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)164
20Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized)155
21Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)152
22Kate Ross (Pepper Palace p/b SpinTech)148
23Zoe Mullins (Colavita)144
24Tamyra Barnard (Alligator's Cycling Club)50
25Corinne Schmid (Alligator's Cycling Club)50
26Michelle Blake (Colavita)50
27Savannah Sill (Florida State University)50
28Crystal Little (Rose Bandits)50
29Hannah Hayduk (Team Alliance Environmental / Chester County Cycling Foundation)50
30Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder)50
31Yesica Mendoza50

Elite women - Team classification after round 1
1Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies779pts
2Rose Bandits706
3Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder549
4RideClean/PatentIt.com463
5Absolute Racing250
6zMotion Racing Team230
7Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa205
8Colavita194
9GG Events Management192
10US Military Team187
11FloridaVelo179
12Modry/Evergreen175
13St. Pete Bike Fitness167
14Morgan Stanley Specialized155
15Pepper Palace p/b SpinTech148
16Alligator's Cycling Club100
17Florida State University50
18Team Alliance Environmental / Chester County50

