Ben Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) and Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) claimed the first victories of the 2012 USA CRITS Championship Series at Saturday evening's Delray Twilight in Delray Beach, Florida.

Zawacki took his win in the 80km elite men's race after he, Oscar Clark (United Health Care of Georgia pb 706 Project) and Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios) lapped the field with just 13 laps remaining. That move, and the strong support of Zawacki’s Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop teammates for the remainder of the race, assured the young rider’s success.

Allar, who’s known for her formidable sprint, bided her time throughout the evening and waited until the last corner of the 40km women’s event to launch herself to her latest USA CRITS win. Allar outkicked Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing) and Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) at the line.

Allar, who was the overall series champion in 2011, will now take the USA CRITS leader's jersey to her adopted home town of Tucson, Arizona for the next round: the Athlete Octane Old Pueblo Grand Prix on March 17th.

Yosvany Falcon will start in the men's leader's jersey, having gained a 13-point advantage over Zawacki during the course of the Delray Twilight.

Full Results

Elite men - 80km 1 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 1:42:53 2 Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:00:02 3 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project) 0:00:20 4 Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development) 0:02:00 5 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 6 Ben Renkema (Athletix benefiting Globalbike) 0:02:01 7 Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 8 Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles) 9 Frank Travieso (Team Coco's) 10 Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 11 Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team) 0:02:03 12 Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose) 13 Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team) 14 Joshua Thornton (GG Events Management) 15 Lucas Wardein (FloridaVelo) 0:02:04 16 Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's) 17 Oscar Henao (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 18 Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation) 19 Justin Lowe (Athletix benefiting Globalbike) 20 James Schurman (Athletix benefiting Globalbike) 21 Ken Vida (FloridaVelo) 0:02:05 22 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 23 Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 24 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 25 Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 0:02:06 26 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) 27 Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation) 28 Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation) 29 Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling) 30 Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:07 31 Derek Bennett (Florida Velo) 32 Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team) 0:02:08 33 Steven Perezluha (BikeRay USA) 34 Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 35 Ryan Cross (Team Priority Health) 36 Raul Bello (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 37 Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development) 0:02:09 38 Earl Bradley (Infinity Racing) 0:02:10 39 Darren Dowling (Florida Velo) 0:02:11 40 Benjamin Bryant (Rosetti Devo Cycling Team) 41 Buddy Spafford (FloridaVelo) 0:02:12 42 Maikel Matos 43 Neal Shepherd (Florida Velo) 44 Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1 Development) 45 David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College) 0:02:16 46 Garrett White (Firefighter's UCI Elite Team) 47 David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project) 48 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development) 49 Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project) 0:02:17 50 David Cueli (Team Coco's) 51 Allison Anjos (thebestbikeshop.com) 0:02:20 52 Gunter Hermanni 0:02:21 53 Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's) 54 Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:02:22 55 Grant Potter (zMotion Racing Team) 56 Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's) 0:02:23 57 Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:02:24 58 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 59 Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized) 0:02:25 60 Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic) 0:02:32 61 Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 0:02:35 62 Ortelio Marin (Team Coco's) 63 Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 64 Todd Hancock (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes) 0:02:36 65 Ricardo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 66 Tsang Yip (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 0:04:22 67 Michael Dalterio 68 Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b 706 Project)

Elite women - 40km 1 Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) 0:59:50 2 Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing) 3 Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 4 Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits) 5 Elizabeth Morse Hill (zMotion Racing Team) 6 Kristen Lasasso (Rose Bandits) 0:00:01 7 Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com) 8 Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa) 9 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 10 Valeria Galeano (Rose Bandits) 0:00:02 11 Shannon Koch (GG Events Management) 12 Peggy Legrand (US Military Team) 13 Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 14 Marilyn Gullimane (FloridaVelo) 0:00:03 15 Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen) 16 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 17 Kristy Neuenschwander (St. Pete Bike Fitness) 0:00:05 18 Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:09 19 Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:00:15 20 Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized) 0:00:16 21 Lauren De Crescenzo (De Crescenzo) 0:00:31 22 Kate Ross (Pepper Palace p/b SpinTech) 0:02:05 23 Zoe Mullins (Colavita) 0:02:11

Elite men - Individual classification after round 1 1 Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios) 273 pts 2 Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 260 3 Oscar Clark (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 240 4 Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1 Development) 225 5 Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 222 6 Ben Renkema (Athletix benefiting Globalbike) 215 7 Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 210 8 Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles) 205 9 Frank Travieso (Team Coco's) 203 10 Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CR?CA) 198 11 Luis Zayas (EBP Racing Team) 191 12 Bruno Langlois (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose) 187 13 Miguel Bryon (Blue Star-Boom Development Team) 185 14 Joshua Thornton (GG Events Management) 179 15 Lucas Wardein (FloridaVelo) 175 16 Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's) 171 17 Oscar Henao (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 170 18 Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation) 164 19 Justin Lowe (Athletix benefiting Globalbike) 159 20 Ken Vida (FloridaVelo) 155 21 James Schurman (Athletix benefiting Globalbike) 155 22 Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 153 23 Mike Sherer (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 144 24 Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 143 25 Ryan Mele (Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable) 138 26 Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation) 137 27 Daniel Chabanov (CRCA/Foundation) 132 28 Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation) 131 29 Rich Harper (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles) 126 30 Colton Barrett (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 122 31 Thomas Gibbons (EBP Racing Team) 121 32 Derek Bennett (Florida Velo) 119 33 Steven Perezluha (BikeRay USA) 114 34 Radulian Pop (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 110 35 Ryan Cross (Team Priority Health) 107 36 Raul Bello (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 104 37 Andrea Ciacchini (Team Type 1 Development) 101 38 Earl Bradley (Infinity Racing) 99 39 Darren Dowling (Florida Velo) 95 40 Benjamin Bryant (Rosetti Devo Cycling Team) 92 41 Buddy Spafford (FloridaVelo) 90 42 Maikel Matos 86 43 Neal Shepherd (Florida Velo) 83 44 Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1 Development) 80 45 David Novak (Lindsay Wilson College) 77 46 Garrett White (Firefighter's UCI Elite Team) 74 47 David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 71 48 Paolo Cravanzola (Team Type 1 Development) 68 49 Jonathan Atwell (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 65 50 David Cueli (Team Coco's) 64 51 Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 62 52 Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 62 53 Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop) 61 54 Tsang Yip (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 61 55 Ricardo Sierra (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 61 56 Ariel Mendez-Penate (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 60 57 Todd Hancock (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA) 60 58 Grant Potter (zMotion Racing Team) 60 59 Greg Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized) 60 60 Zachary Nave (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic) 60 61 Andy Scarano (United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project) 60 62 Allison Anjos (thebestbikeshop.com) 60 63 Karel Sumbal (Gearlink Racing Inc.) 60 64 Ortelio Marin (Team Coco's) 60 65 Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's) 60 66 Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's) 60 67 Michael Dalterio 60 68 Gunter Hermanni 60 69 Andrew Crater (Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles) 53 70 Alexander Gil (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 50 71 Lance Ohlsson (Cycle Progression) 50 72 Evan Wynn (Industry Nine Cycling Team p/b ABRC) 50 73 David Carpenter (Rasmussen Bike Shop) 50 74 Julian Cabra (Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic) 50 75 Rainiel Sanchez (Sun Cycling) 50 76 Pablo Santa Cruz (Florida Velo) 50 77 Giancarlo Bianchi (Flying Ace Cycling Club) 50 78 Joe Baum (Garage Racing) 50 79 Jean-François Racine (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose) 50 80 Léni Trudel (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose) 50 81 Charly Vives (Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose) 50 82 Franco Font (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 50 83 Gevan Samuel (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team) 50 84 Anthony Prioli (Synergy Racing Team) 50 85 Stradford Helms (Team Type 1 Development) 50 86 Justin Morris (Team Type 1 Development) 50

Elite men - Team classification after round 1 1 Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop 697 pts 2 CRCA/Foundation 564 3 Florida Velo 544 4 Athletix benefiting Globalbike 529 5 Team Coco's 498 6 Team Type 1 Development 474 7 Champion System p/b Stan's NoTubes/CRCA 461 8 United Healthcare of Georgia p/b The 706 Project 436 9 Rossetti Devo Cycling Team 413 10 Flying Ace Cycling Club 385 11 Garneau - Quebecor - Norton Rose 337 12 EBP Racing Team 312 13 Wonderful Pistachios 273 14 Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 266 15 zMotion Racing Team 210 16 Franco Bicycles 205 17 Blue Star-Boom Development Team 185 18 Cleveland Clinic - RGF Cycling Team p/b Felt Bicycles 179 19 GG Events Management 179 20 Gearlink Racing Inc. 170 21 Stan's NoTubes/AXA Equitable 138 22 BikeRay USA 114 23 Team Metro Reprographics p/b DeMaine Chiropractic 110 24 Team Priority Health 107 25 Infinity Racing 99 26 Lindsay Wilson College 77 27 Firefighter's UCI Elite Team 74 28 Morgan Stanley Specialized 60 29 thebestbikeshop.com 60 30 Bill Bone 50 31 Cycle Progression 50 32 Garage Racing 50 33 Industry Nine Cycling Team p/b ABRC 50 34 Rasmussen Bike Shop 50 35 Sun Cycling 50 36 Synergy Racing Team 50

Elite women - Individual classification after round 1 1 Erica Allar (RideClean/PatentIt.com) 253 pts 2 Debbie Milne (Absolute Racing) 250 3 Courtney Lowe (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 233 4 Kristen Lasasso (Rose Bandits) 232 5 Elizabeth Morse Hill (zMotion Racing Team) 230 6 Laura Parsons (Rose Bandits) 229 7 Colleen Hayduk (RideClean/PatentIt.com) 210 8 Colleen Gulick (Pure Energy Cycling - Proairhfa) 205 9 Emma Grant (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 203 10 Valeria Galeano (Rose Bandits) 195 11 Shannon Koch (GG Events Management) 192 12 Peggy Legrand (US Military Team) 187 13 Liz Gerrity (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 183 14 Marilyn Gullimane (FloridaVelo) 179 15 Ann Koehler (Modry/Evergreen) 175 16 Annie Ewart (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 174 17 Kristin Sanders (Optum Pro Cycling p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) 169 18 Kristy Neuenschwander (St. Pete Bike Fitness) 167 19 Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 164 20 Sheila Cousins (Morgan Stanley Specialized) 155 21 Lauren De Crescenzo (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 152 22 Kate Ross (Pepper Palace p/b SpinTech) 148 23 Zoe Mullins (Colavita) 144 24 Tamyra Barnard (Alligator's Cycling Club) 50 25 Corinne Schmid (Alligator's Cycling Club) 50 26 Michelle Blake (Colavita) 50 27 Savannah Sill (Florida State University) 50 28 Crystal Little (Rose Bandits) 50 29 Hannah Hayduk (Team Alliance Environmental / Chester County Cycling Foundation) 50 30 Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda p/b Geargrinder) 50 31 Yesica Mendoza 50