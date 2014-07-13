Ettinger on top in WORS short track
House, Matter come up short
Friday night lights gave the elite men an added challenge for the short track race with the final starting at 9:15 pm. Stephen Etinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing) took the win for the men with a five-second gap. Local pros Brian Matter (KS Energy Services/Team WI) and Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee/ Broken) sprinted for second place with House narrowly sneaking past Matter at the finish.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing)
|0:29:43
|2
|Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee/ Broken)
|0:00:05
|3
|Brian Matter (KS Energy Services / Team WI)
|0:00:06
|4
|Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)
|0:00:13
|5
|Corey Stelljes (5 Nines Motorless Motion)
|0:00:15
|6
|Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports)
|0:00:20
|7
|Russell Finsterwald (SRAM | Troy Lee Designs Race T)
|0:00:23
|8
|Kerry Werner (BMC Project Dirt)
|9
|Sepp Kuss (BMC Project Dirt)
|0:00:34
|10
|Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima wheels/Attitude Sports)
|0:00:47
|11
|Elliot Reinecke (Focus Bikes/Velo Hanger)
|0:00:49
|12
|Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services / Team WI)
|13
|Ryan Woodall (The Pro's Closet / Stan’s NoTubes)
|14
|Stephan Davoust (Giant/San Juan CyclesSteamwor)
|0:01:13
|15
|Jorden Wakeley (Borealis Fat Bikes)
|0:01:14
|16
|Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:01:36
|17
|Alex Wild (Trail Head Racing Specialized)
|0:01:42
|18
|Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette Quick Stop)
|0:01:43
|19
|Joseph Clemenzi (Sports Garage Cycling/ Capo/GU)
|0:01:59
|20
|Sam Chovan (Honet Stinger / Bontrager)
|0:02:36
|21
|Alex Meucci (Team Bents)
|0:02:41
|22
|Eric Thompson (Borah Epic Team)
|0:02:49
|23
|Levi Kurlander (Ska / Zia / Trek)
|0:03:47
|24
|Mason Shea (787 Racing)
|25
|Matt Shriver
|26
|Craig Wohlschlaeger (Giant Off-Road)
