Ettinger on top in WORS short track

Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing) in front

(Image credit: Dave Reich)
The WORS short track men's podium

(Image credit: Dave Reich)

Friday night lights gave the elite men an added challenge for the short track race with the final starting at 9:15 pm. Stephen Etinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing) took the win for the men with a five-second gap. Local pros Brian Matter (KS Energy Services/Team WI) and Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee/ Broken) sprinted for second place with House narrowly sneaking past Matter at the finish.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stephen Ettinger (BMC Mountainbike Racing)0:29:43
2Cole House (Intelligentsia Coffee/ Broken)0:00:05
3Brian Matter (KS Energy Services / Team WI)0:00:06
4Tristan Uhl (787 Racing)0:00:13
5Corey Stelljes (5 Nines Motorless Motion)0:00:15
6Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports)0:00:20
7Russell Finsterwald (SRAM | Troy Lee Designs Race T)0:00:23
8Kerry Werner (BMC Project Dirt)
9Sepp Kuss (BMC Project Dirt)0:00:34
10Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima wheels/Attitude Sports)0:00:47
11Elliot Reinecke (Focus Bikes/Velo Hanger)0:00:49
12Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services / Team WI)
13Ryan Woodall (The Pro's Closet / Stan’s NoTubes)
14Stephan Davoust (Giant/San Juan CyclesSteamwor)0:01:13
15Jorden Wakeley (Borealis Fat Bikes)0:01:14
16Justin Piontek (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:01:36
17Alex Wild (Trail Head Racing Specialized)0:01:42
18Tyler Gauthier (Bike Marquette Quick Stop)0:01:43
19Joseph Clemenzi (Sports Garage Cycling/ Capo/GU)0:01:59
20Sam Chovan (Honet Stinger / Bontrager)0:02:36
21Alex Meucci (Team Bents)0:02:41
22Eric Thompson (Borah Epic Team)0:02:49
23Levi Kurlander (Ska / Zia / Trek)0:03:47
24Mason Shea (787 Racing)
25Matt Shriver
26Craig Wohlschlaeger (Giant Off-Road)

 

