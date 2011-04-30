Image 1 of 27 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) wins her second Mellow Johnny's Classic (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 2 of 27 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) wasted no time in opening up a lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 3 of 27 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) at the start (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 4 of 27 Chloe Forsman (BMC) is having a solid season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 5 of 27 Lea Davison (Specialized) starting the race as the Pro-XCT series leader (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 6 of 27 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) putting in another "time trial" (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 7 of 27 Lea Davison and Krista Park descending together on the first lap (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 8 of 27 Daniella Campuzano (Turbo Bike Team) taking third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 9 of 27 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) seemingly all alone on Lance Armstrong's ranch (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 10 of 27 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) on the longest climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 11 of 27 Krista Park (Incycle) trying to hold onto third place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 12 of 27 Daniella Campuzano (Turbo Bike Team) in the tall grass (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 13 of 27 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) rounding the final corner before the finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 14 of 27 Georgia Gould spending some time with Jorge Munoz who was also a proud owner of an Orbea (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 15 of 27 Megan Korol (Momentum Racing) smoking a descent (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 16 of 27 Sarah Kaufman (Elete Electrolytes) riding in sixth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 17 of 27 Krista Park (Incycle) riding third has stepped up her game this season (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 18 of 27 Racers said they enjoyed the twisty course and Texas hills (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 19 of 27 Lea Davison (Specialized) settled into second place by herself (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 20 of 27 Krista Park (Cannondale/NoTubes) riding third on a long climb (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 21 of 27 Daniella Campuzano (Turbo Bike Team) riding in fourth place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 22 of 27 Chloe Forsman (BMC) putting in a fifth place ride (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 23 of 27 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) descending with a massive lead (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 24 of 27 Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) attacking the course (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 25 of 27 Lea Davison (Specialized) riding solidly in second place (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 26 of 27 Krista Park (Cannondale/NoTubes) descending through the mesquite trees (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net) Image 27 of 27 Daniella Campuzano (Turbo Bike Team) having her best race ever (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team) rode yet another impressive time trial to win the Mellow Johnny's Classic for the second straight year at round 4 of the US Pro XCT near Austin, Texas, on Saturday afternoon.

Lea Davison (Specialized) gave chase for a lap but decided ride her own pace in the heat to take second place. Daniela Campuzano (Team Turbo) from Mexico had her best finish ever in third. Krista Park (Cannonadale/No Tubes), who along with Gould just returned from the World Cup in South Africa, finished fourth. Chloe Forsman (BMC) earned her first ever US Pro XCT podium with a fifth place finish.

The race was held on Lance Armstrong's vast ranch, which has been the site of many cross country events. Permanent courses have been constructed, and they've gotten rave reviews from the racers. The Texas hills, twisty singletrack, and tough dirt road climbs combined to test even the best technical riders.

With the race starting at 10:30 am, the women were able to avoid some of the heat that the men would be subjected to later in the day. Even so, the humidity was so high that many riders struggled to keep their body temperatures down.

"It's hot out there," said Gould, "but the trail is so fun that today was suffering combined with fun."

At the race start, Gould immediately went to the front and put her head down. "I wanted to be in front and pick my lines. I just rode my own race," she said at the finish.

After the first lap, the racers were spread out all over the course. A smaller than average women's field meant that there were fewer opportunities to form groups and strategic alliances. Davison, who attempted to stay with Gould for a lap, decided mid-race to change her strategy. "It was important to relax and ride your own race because when I was focused on catching Georgia, I was all over the place.

Davison finished the race covered with Texas dirt. "I went down twice. I wasn't quite on my game," said Davison. She was unhurt although her surgically repaired hip took a bit of abuse in one of the falls.

Campuzano was a new face near the front of a US Pro XCT race. She rode impressively and was able to shed a strong Park to nail down third place. Her team went absolutely wild for her at the finish. "For me this was a good opportunity. This was my best race of my life. I am very happy," said a grinning Campuzano.

Park is finding herself in the mix at more races this season. She spent the winter training in Tucson, Arizona, then raced the spring series in Cyprus and most recently finished well enough at the World Cup in South Africa to assure a call-up at the next world cup in Dalby Forest, England.

Likewise, Forsman seems to have come into her own as an elite racer. As holder of many collegiate and junior national titles, it was only a matter of time until she started getting results. She won the short track race last month in Fontana, and today made it onto her first US Pro XCT cross country podium.

Former US National Champion Heather Irmiger (Subaru-Trek) was present today but did not race due to an illness picked up during her recent trip to South Africa.

Gould was a late addition to the start list this week. She had planned to take the week off after spending 40-plus hours in airplanes, but said she changed her mind when she got home and was feeling good.

Most of the top elite women will have next weekend off before traveling to the World Cup at Dalby Forest.

Full Results